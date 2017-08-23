Live Mock Draft Tonight

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

The day is finally here. Rotoworld’s first LIVE Mock Draft, pitting eight lucky Draft Guide users against four Rotoworld football experts, is upon us. Live coverage from NBC Sports studios begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com/Live and Facebook.com/Rotoworld.



With our partners at Yahoo Sports, the No. 1 mobile app in fantasy, we’ll be drafting for a 12-team PPR league, with eight Draft Guide users and four of our experts: Evan Silva, Rich Hribar, Patrick Daugherty and Josh Norris. Rotoworld users will have have the chance to see how the experts go about their draft. Rather than the standard exercise of reading through an expert mock draft, you will get reaction, analysis, strategy advice (and maybe a bit of trash talking) in real time. Ever wonder what goes through the head of “Mr. Matchups” Evan Silva as the clock is winding down on his pick? Now’s your chance to find out and gain invaluable information on how to approach your draft. Plus, it’s going to be a ton of fun to see what our experts think of the “Average Joes’” draft choices!



If you have any questions or comments for our experts during the broadcast, you can participate in the Facebook Live chat throughout the draft. And don’t forget to share amongst your fellow fantasy football fans as well. After the draft, another writer will grade the Mock Draft in a column on Rotoworld.com for everyone to debate.



Remember, coverage begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com/Live and Facebook.com/Rotoworld! We’ll see you then!



