NFL Wins: Over/Under

Thursday, August 17, 2017


Jeff Baldwin (@JeffBaldwin4) and Jeremy Wardwell (@jdwardwell5) are picking against the spread all season long in Rotoworld's Season Pass, and it’s time for their NFL team Over/Unders. Jeremy and Jeff weigh in on team win totals and related team expectations for the upcoming season.

 

 

Chargers - Over/Under 7.5 wins

 

Jeff: The Chargers come off a dismal 5-11 season as they were decimated by injuries.  They played teams tough throughout the season, but always seem to come up on the losing end.  The Chargers dropped five games by four points or less.  The injuries started early for the Chargers as their number one receiver Keenan Allen tore his ACL in the first half of Week 1 versus the Chiefs.  Allen appears to be close to fully recovered from the injury as he is expected to start the season without any reservations.  The Chargers have started this season off with a rash of injuries as well, including draft picks WR Mike Williams (back) and OG Forrest Lamp (torn ACL).  Lamp has already been ruled out for the season which is a tough hit to their offensive line.  LB Denzel Perryman isn't expected back until midseason after suffering a torn ligament in his ankle.  The bottom line is I think the Chargers possess the talent to overcome these injuries and have a solid season.  Even with Williams on the mend, the Chargers offense is still an explosive unit given all of the weapons around QB Philip Rivers.  WR Keenan Allen will be teamed up with WR Tyrell Williams who had a great season last year stepping up when called on.  The Chargers also possess great playmakers at the tight end positon with Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry.  As for the running game, RB Melvin Gordon became the three down back once RB Danny Woodhead went down in Week 2 with a torn ACL.  Gordon thrived in that role before he too went down in Week 14.  Gordon will look to build off a strong campaign a season ago as he'll once again carry the full load on the ground for this offense.  Defensively, the Chargers feature great corners in Jason Verrett and Casey Hayward.  In addition, this defense can get after the quarterback with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.  There's no reason why this team can't improve three games in the win column.  I like the Chargers to finish the season at 8-9 wins. Take OVER 7.5 wins

 

Jeremy: 2017 was a season marred by injuries for the San Diego Chargers. Season-ending injuries to players like top receiver Keenan Allen, running back Danny Woodhead and cornerback Jason Verrett destroyed any chance for a successful season. Now in a new city, the Los Angeles Chargers hope the change of venue also changes their fortunes. Despite the rash of injuries, quarterback Philip Rivers put together a solid season passing for more than 4,300 yards and 33 touchdowns even without some of his top weapons. Rivers should be in line for another big season this year with the return of Allen, the emergence of Tyrell Williams and the addition of first round draft pick Mike Williams. That trio along with tight end Hunter Henry (8 touchdowns in 2017) will open up plenty of running space for Melvin Gordon. The third year running back gained more than 1,400 total yards and scored 12 touchdowns despite missing three games with injury. In order for the Chargers to have a successful season they will need Gordon to stay healthy. With the departure of Danny Woodhead to Baltimore, LA has very little in the way of backup running back depth. The Chargers’ defense has a chance to be nearly as exciting as their offense. Linebacker Joey Bosa and defensive end Melvin Ingram form one of the more intimidating pass-rushing tandems in the league and could create plenty of turnover opportunities for the secondary by forcing opposing quarterbacks to make bad decisions. As with any team in the league, their success or failure is predicated on injuries but with a top 10 quarterback and impressive depth everywhere but the running back position, I like the Chargers to have a winning record this year. Take OVER 7.5 wins

 

Seahawks - Over/Under 10.5 wins

 

Jeff: The Seahawks come off a 10 win season while capturing the NFC West division title.  Their season ended in Atlanta in the Divisional round as they fell to the Falcons 36-20.  The Seahawks suffered some tough injuries a season ago as QB Russell Wilson was banged up all year, and the loss of FS Earl Thomas for the season was a significant loss on the defensive side of the ball.  With a new season about to start, this team is fully healed and ready to make some noise yet again in the NFC.  Offensively, they'll be led by QB Russell Wilson who will have a nice complement of weapons in the passing game, including his favorite target in WR Doug Baldwin.  I think TE Jimmy Graham is in store for a big season as he appears to be a 100% healthy after rupturing his patellar tendon back in 2015.  WR Tyler Lockett is yet another Seahawk player coming off an injury as he'll need to show more consistency in this passing game.  WR Paul Richardson is having a great camp as he is looking to carve out a role in this offense.  As for the running game, the Seahawks signed RB Eddie Lacy who has been the clear number two back so far in camp behind RB Thomas Rawls.  RB C.J. Prosise is projected to be the primary passing down back.  One area of weakness on offense last season was the offensive line.  If the Seahawks have hopes of making a deep playoff run, this unit needs to get better in run blocking and protecting Wilson in the passing game.  Defensively, the Seahawks possess another strong unit that focuses on pressuring the quarterback and slowing down the run game.  A healthy Earl Thomas, SS Kam Chancellor and DE Michael Bennett should make things difficult for opposing offenses.  The Seahawks have one of easiest schedules in the league as they are set up perfectly to exceed their win total from last season.  I expect the Seahawks to finish this season with 11 wins as they'll win another NFC West title. Take OVER 10.5 wins

 

Broncos - Over/Under 8.5 wins

 

Jeff: Coming off a 9-7 season, I think the Broncos are due to take a few steps back this season as once again getting consistent play at the quarterback position will continue to hinder this team.  QB Trevor Siemian and QB Paxton Lynch will battle it out in camp for another year to see who will earn the starting quarterback job.  All signs are pointing toward Siemian being the starter yet again.  The Broncos do return their starting wide receiver corps of WR Demaryius Thomas and WR Emmanuel Sanders.  As for the running game, it sounds like the Broncos will go with a possible committee approach with RB C.J. Anderson and RB Devontae Booker.  The Broncos did sign RB Jamaal Charles who is coming off surgeries on both knees.  It’s hard not to think Charles struggles producing in this offense given all he has been through on the injury front as the end of his career is in sight.  The Broncos struggled running the football last season as they averaged only 92.8 yards/game on the ground, which ranked toward the bottom of the league.  I think this team will struggle yet again in this category as their offensive line has proven to be a liability.  This team’s bright spot is obviously the defense who will have a ton of pressure on them to keep them in games.  This unit will have to do a better job slowing down opposing rushing attacks as this group surprisingly gave up 130.3 yards/game on the ground.  It’s tough not to think they will struggle again given the fact the issue wasn't addressed in the offseason.  The AFC West will once again be a tough division as the Chargers will be better this season, along with very good Raiders and Chiefs teams.  Throw in the fact that the Broncos have one of the toughest schedules in the league, and I can easily see this team regressing from their nine win season a year ago.  Look for the Broncos to finish the season with no more than eight wins. Take UNDER 8.5 wins

 

Jeremy: After going 9-7 and failing to make the playoffs for the first time in five years, the Denver Broncos enter 2017 with significant changes to their coaching staff, uncertainty at quarterback and facing one of the most difficult schedules in the NFL. Nevertheless, I do think they have several things working in their favor. They have one of the better defensive units in the NFL, led by linebacker Von Miller and backed by a talented secondary. Denver ranked fourth in points allowed, giving up less than 19 per game last year and despite facing some high-octane offenses, I expect another strong showing this year. Outside of the quarterback position, they are loaded offensively, featuring two of the game's best receivers in Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders along with a stable of running backs led by CJ Anderson and newcomer Jamaal Charles. Now entering his 10th season, Charles won't be as electric as he once was but will still provide depth and big play ability as a change-of-pace back. Denver’s success will really be determined by how well their quarterbacks play. Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch have been in a battle throughout camp and I expect Siemian to be the starter opening week. He showed last year he can manage the game and for the most part, avoid costly mistakes as he threw 18 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. Denver will rely heavily on their running game to control the clock and their defense will keep games close enough for Siemian and company to end up with 10 wins on the year. Take OVER 8.5 wins

 


