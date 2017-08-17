NFL Wins: Over/Under

Thursday, August 17, 2017

Jeremy : After going 9-7 and failing to make the playoffs for the first time in five years, the Denver Broncos enter 2017 with significant changes to their coaching staff, uncertainty at quarterback and facing one of the most difficult schedules in the NFL. Nevertheless, I do think they have several things working in their favor. They have one of the better defensive units in the NFL, led by linebacker Von Miller and backed by a talented secondary. Denver ranked fourth in points allowed, giving up less than 19 per game last year and despite facing some high-octane offenses, I expect another strong showing this year. Outside of the quarterback position, they are loaded offensively, featuring two of the game's best receivers in Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders along with a stable of running backs led by CJ Anderson and newcomer Jamaal Charles . Now entering his 10th season, Charles won't be as electric as he once was but will still provide depth and big play ability as a change-of-pace back. Denver’s success will really be determined by how well their quarterbacks play. Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch have been in a battle throughout camp and I expect Siemian to be the starter opening week. He showed last year he can manage the game and for the most part, avoid costly mistakes as he threw 18 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. Denver will rely heavily on their running game to control the clock and their defense will keep games close enough for Siemian and company to end up with 10 wins on the year. Take OVER 8.5 wins

Jeff : Coming off a 9-7 season, I think the Broncos are due to take a few steps back this season as once again getting consistent play at the quarterback position will continue to hinder this team. QB Trevor Siemian and QB Paxton Lynch will battle it out in camp for another year to see who will earn the starting quarterback job. All signs are pointing toward Siemian being the starter yet again. The Broncos do return their starting wide receiver corps of WR Demaryius Thomas and WR Emmanuel Sanders . As for the running game, it sounds like the Broncos will go with a possible committee approach with RB C.J. Anderson and RB Devontae Booker . The Broncos did sign RB Jamaal Charles who is coming off surgeries on both knees. It’s hard not to think Charles struggles producing in this offense given all he has been through on the injury front as the end of his career is in sight. The Broncos struggled running the football last season as they averaged only 92.8 yards/game on the ground, which ranked toward the bottom of the league. I think this team will struggle yet again in this category as their offensive line has proven to be a liability. This team’s bright spot is obviously the defense who will have a ton of pressure on them to keep them in games. This unit will have to do a better job slowing down opposing rushing attacks as this group surprisingly gave up 130.3 yards/game on the ground. It’s tough not to think they will struggle again given the fact the issue wasn't addressed in the offseason. The AFC West will once again be a tough division as the Chargers will be better this season, along with very good Raiders and Chiefs teams. Throw in the fact that the Broncos have one of the toughest schedules in the league, and I can easily see this team regressing from their nine win season a year ago. Look for the Broncos to finish the season with no more than eight wins. Take UNDER 8.5 wins

Jeff : The Seahawks come off a 10 win season while capturing the NFC West division title. Their season ended in Atlanta in the Divisional round as they fell to the Falcons 36-20. The Seahawks suffered some tough injuries a season ago as QB Russell Wilson was banged up all year, and the loss of FS Earl Thomas for the season was a significant loss on the defensive side of the ball. With a new season about to start, this team is fully healed and ready to make some noise yet again in the NFC. Offensively, they'll be led by QB Russell Wilson who will have a nice complement of weapons in the passing game, including his favorite target in WR Doug Baldwin . I think TE Jimmy Graham is in store for a big season as he appears to be a 100% healthy after rupturing his patellar tendon back in 2015. WR Tyler Lockett is yet another Seahawk player coming off an injury as he'll need to show more consistency in this passing game. WR Paul Richardson is having a great camp as he is looking to carve out a role in this offense. As for the running game, the Seahawks signed RB Eddie Lacy who has been the clear number two back so far in camp behind RB Thomas Rawls . RB C.J. Prosise is projected to be the primary passing down back. One area of weakness on offense last season was the offensive line. If the Seahawks have hopes of making a deep playoff run, this unit needs to get better in run blocking and protecting Wilson in the passing game. Defensively, the Seahawks possess another strong unit that focuses on pressuring the quarterback and slowing down the run game. A healthy Earl Thomas , SS Kam Chancellor and DE Michael Bennett should make things difficult for opposing offenses. The Seahawks have one of easiest schedules in the league as they are set up perfectly to exceed their win total from last season. I expect the Seahawks to finish this season with 11 wins as they'll win another NFC West title. Take OVER 10.5 wins

Jeremy : 2017 was a season marred by injuries for the San Diego Chargers. Season-ending injuries to players like top receiver Keenan Allen , running back Danny Woodhead and cornerback Jason Verrett destroyed any chance for a successful season. Now in a new city, the Los Angeles Chargers hope the change of venue also changes their fortunes. Despite the rash of injuries, quarterback Philip Rivers put together a solid season passing for more than 4,300 yards and 33 touchdowns even without some of his top weapons. Rivers should be in line for another big season this year with the return of Allen, the emergence of Tyrell Williams and the addition of first round draft pick Mike Williams . That trio along with tight end Hunter Henry (8 touchdowns in 2017) will open up plenty of running space for Melvin Gordon . The third year running back gained more than 1,400 total yards and scored 12 touchdowns despite missing three games with injury. In order for the Chargers to have a successful season they will need Gordon to stay healthy. With the departure of Danny Woodhead to Baltimore, LA has very little in the way of backup running back depth. The Chargers’ defense has a chance to be nearly as exciting as their offense. Linebacker Joey Bosa and defensive end Melvin Ingram form one of the more intimidating pass-rushing tandems in the league and could create plenty of turnover opportunities for the secondary by forcing opposing quarterbacks to make bad decisions. As with any team in the league, their success or failure is predicated on injuries but with a top 10 quarterback and impressive depth everywhere but the running back position, I like the Chargers to have a winning record this year. Take OVER 7.5 wins

Jeff : The Chargers come off a dismal 5-11 season as they were decimated by injuries. They played teams tough throughout the season, but always seem to come up on the losing end. The Chargers dropped five games by four points or less. The injuries started early for the Chargers as their number one receiver Keenan Allen tore his ACL in the first half of Week 1 versus the Chiefs. Allen appears to be close to fully recovered from the injury as he is expected to start the season without any reservations. The Chargers have started this season off with a rash of injuries as well, including draft picks WR Mike Williams (back) and OG Forrest Lamp (torn ACL). Lamp has already been ruled out for the season which is a tough hit to their offensive line. LB Denzel Perryman isn't expected back until midseason after suffering a torn ligament in his ankle. The bottom line is I think the Chargers possess the talent to overcome these injuries and have a solid season. Even with Williams on the mend, the Chargers offense is still an explosive unit given all of the weapons around QB Philip Rivers . WR Keenan Allen will be teamed up with WR Tyrell Williams who had a great season last year stepping up when called on. The Chargers also possess great playmakers at the tight end positon with Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry . As for the running game, RB Melvin Gordon became the three down back once RB Danny Woodhead went down in Week 2 with a torn ACL. Gordon thrived in that role before he too went down in Week 14. Gordon will look to build off a strong campaign a season ago as he'll once again carry the full load on the ground for this offense. Defensively, the Chargers feature great corners in Jason Verrett and Casey Hayward . In addition, this defense can get after the quarterback with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram . There's no reason why this team can't improve three games in the win column. I like the Chargers to finish the season at 8-9 wins. Take OVER 7.5 wins

Jeff Baldwin (@JeffBaldwin4) and Jeremy Wardwell (@jdwardwell5) are picking against the spread all season long in Rotoworld's Season Pass, and it’s time for their NFL team Over/Unders. Jeremy and Jeff weigh in on team win totals and related team expectations for the upcoming season.

Panthers - Over/Under 9 wins

Jeff: The Panthers had high expectations heading into last season coming off a Super Bowl appearance the prior season. Things couldn't have gone any worse for the Panthers in 2016 as they finished with a very disappointing 6-10 record. The Panthers addressed the offensive side of the ball early in the draft as they took RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Curtis Samuel and OT Taylor Moton in the first two rounds. McCaffrey will help this offense right away as his ability to not only run the football, but make plays in the passing game will make opposing defenses respect his versatility. RB Jonathan Stewart returns to the Panthers after signing a two year deal. Both Stewart and McCaffrey will provide a solid 1-2 punch to a running game that needs to improve from a season ago. QB Cam Newton got banged-up last season mainly due to poor offensive line play. The offensive line simply has to do a better job protecting Newton. As for the passing game, WR Kelvin Benjamin will look to rebound after coming off a disappointing season. With the departures of WR Ted Ginn and WR Corey Brown, WR Devin Funchess has a clear path to start the season as the number two receiver. Newton's most reliable target will once again be TE Greg Olsen. Olsen continues to produce at a high level as last season was no exception. The Panthers’ defense led by LB Luke Kuechly is coming off a down year, but I do expect them to bounce back after finishing last in the NFC South. The Panthers’ win total is set at nine which is an aggressive number, but I think they'll play much better football this season with a 10 win season well within their grasp. Take OVER 9 wins



Jets - Over/Under 4.5 wins

Jeremy: How does an NFL team follow up on a 5-11 season? If you're the New York Jets, you release many of your high priced veteran players, including the cornerstone of your offensive line and the leader of your defense and go into full rebuilding mode. In addition to the departures of Nick Mangold and David Harris, the Jets also allowed top receivers Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker to walk, as their talents would have been wasted anyway given the uninspiring trio of quarterbacks the Jets are expected to trot out this year. Josh McCown will likely be the starter in Week 1 with Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty competing for backup duties but I expect all three to see receive playing time this year due to either injury or ineffectiveness. New York will have to rely heavily on their running game this year, which is one of their few bright spots. Bilal Powell and Matt Forte combined for nearly 2,200 total yards last year while scoring 13 touchdowns. I don't expect them to have the same kind of performance this year as the offensive line has taking a step back and opposing defenses will be able to stack the box due to the Jets’ inferior passing attack. New York's defensive front seven is solid, but their secondary will struggle to contain opposing receivers, forcing the Jets to play catch-up much of the time, and they simply don't have the offensive firepower to do. Buffalo's decision to tank the season certainly gives the Jets hope for a couple more wins, but ultimately I don't see them reaching the five win mark again this year. Take UNDER 4.5 wins



Saints - Over/Under 8.5 wins

Jeff: The Saints come off a very disappointing 7-9 campaign last season. Defensively the Saints struggled slowing down opposing offenses as they gave up close to a league-worst 28.4 points/game. In the offseason, the Saints addressed defense in the draft with five out of their seven picks. The Saints will once again be led by QB Drew Brees as they'll have most of their offensive weapons back except for WR Brandin Cooks who was traded to the Patriots. WR Michael Thomas will look to build off a tremendous season a year ago after leading the team in targets and receptions. The Saints added WR Ted Ginn through free agency which gives this offense a deep play threat. The Saints also signed RB Adrian Peterson as he'll most likely split carries with RB Mark Ingram. Early reports have rookie RB Alvin Kamara taking over some of the passing down work. This offense will put points on the board, there is no question about that. This team should mirror their 29.3 points per game production from a season ago. The major issue they'll face is on the defensive side of the ball as this unit still lacks the talent to slow offenses down. They also suffered a tough loss in the offseason as DT Nick Fairley's career is most likely over due to a heart condition. With the Buccaneers getting better, a likely rebound by the Panthers and the Super Bowl runner-up Falcons, the Saints could find things very tough in the NFC South. The Saints also have to face the Patriots and travel to Green Bay. Look for this team to struggle once again defensively as I simply don't foresee the Saints winning more than eight games. The Saints have only won more than eight games once in the last five seasons. Look for that trend to continue this year as they'll finish with 7-8 wins. Take UNDER 8.5 wins

Jeremy: One year after leading the league in yards and ranking second in points per game, The New Orleans Saints will once again be loaded offensively and should rank near the top of most offensive categories. Quarterback Drew Brees lost one of his top receiving options as Brandin Cooks joined the New England Patriots. This leaves Michael Thomas and Willie Snead as Brees’ primary targets. The pair combined for more than 2,000 yards receiving last year to go with 13 touchdowns, while Brees surpassed the 5,000 yard passing mark. This offseason the Saints brought in running back Adrian Peterson to share carries with returning back Mark Ingram. Ingram is coming off an impressive campaign where he rushed for more than 1,000 yards and scored six touchdowns while hauling in 46 passes. Signing Peterson was a curious move for a pass-heavy offense like the Saints, especially given their limitations on the defensive side of the ball. New Orleans ranked 31st in defense, allowing more than 28 points and 375 YPG. They did use five of their seven picks in this year's draft to take defensive players, including cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the first round with the No. 11 pick. However, I still expect them to have trouble pressuring opposing quarterbacks. Linebacker Alex Okafor was brought in to improve that area but it won't be enough as even average offensive lines will be able to contain the New Orleans’ pass rush. The first half of their schedule is brutal and while the second half does get slightly easier, there are still several games against top-notch offenses that will test a very young and unproven defense. Look for Drew Brees to put up impressive numbers once again, but in the end, the Saints should finish around the seven win mark and won't make the playoffs yet again. Take UNDER 8.5 wins

Bears - Over/Under 5.5 wins

Jeff: The Bears finished last season at 3-13 as they dropped seven out of their last eight games to end the 2016 campaign. In the offseason, the Bears signed QB Mike Glennon in free agency, and then traded up in the draft to take QB Mitchell Trubisky with the number two overall pick. The Bears have stated they plan on starting Glennon to open the season, but it's hard not to think that won't last long with this team in total rebuild mode with Trubisky as their quarterback of the future. Regardless of who is behind center, this offensive unit lacks weapons in the receiving game as WR Cameron Meredith has stepped into the number one WR role with the departure of WR Alshon Jeffery. Meredith had a solid season a year ago, but his transition this upcoming season from the slot to the outside is a concern not knowing how well he'll fare with this switch. 2015 draft pick WR Kevin White has yet to make an impact on this offense as he has suffered two season-ending injuries. The Bears are hoping White can put those injuries in the past and start producing. One of the major bright spots for this offense a season ago was the emergence of RB Jordan Howard. Howard averaged 114.5 yards/game after RB Jeremy Langford suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3. You have to think opposing defenses will game plan to slow Howard down as he is clearly their best offensive weapon. As for the Bears defensively, their line is a solid group, but other than that, I think this unit is vulnerable in the passing game. They will struggle slowing down opposing passing offenses. I think this team is clearly the worst team in their division. I simply don't see how the Bears improve three games in the win column. I think a 4-5 win season is more likely in the cards for the Bears. Take UNDER 5.5 wins

Jaguars - Over/Under 6.5 wins

Jeremy: Coming off a 3-13 campaign, The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to improve behind a talented young defense and a rookie running back. The Jaguars return an offense that is loaded with potential but struggled mightily last year. Quarterback Blake Bortles threw for 35 touchdowns in 2015, but had just 23 last year while ranking 28th in the league in completion percentage. Jacksonville averaged less than 20 PPG while scoring only eight rushing touchdowns. Helping the cause will be rookie running back Leonard Fournette lining up behind Bortles in the backfield. Fournette, the fourth overall pick in this year's draft, will immediately improve an anemic Jaguars’ rushing attack which has scored the fewest touchdowns in the league since 2010. The addition of Fournette will force opposing defenses to bring more defenders to the line, opening up opportunities downfield for Bortles to hit receivers Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns. That pair combined for more than 1,700 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last year and could be in line for even better numbers this year if Bortles can find any consistency. While the offense was a disaster for much of last year, Jacksonville's defense was one of the better defenses in the league. Led by linebacker Paul Posluszny, the stop unit figures to be even better this year with the additions of veteran pass-rusher Calais Campbell and strong safety Barry Church. Jacksonville doesn't face an extremely difficult schedule and should be able to take advantage of games against the Jets, 49ers and Browns to help pad their win total. The success or failure of this team is going to be based on the performance of Blake Bortles. Playing for a contract, I expect Bortles to look more like the player we saw in 2015 and to lead the Jaguars to an 8-8 record. Take OVER 6.5 wins

Dolphins - Over/Under 7.5 wins

Jeremy: The Miami Dolphins expected 2017 to be a promising season for them. This will be Head Coach Adam Gase’s second season and quarterback Ryan Tannehill was expected to have a better grasp of the system after battling through a mediocre 2016. However, any legitimate hope for another playoff run faded when Tannehill was lost for the year after blowing out his knee in a preseason practice in July. To replace Tannehill, the Dolphins lured Jay Cutler out of retirement. Even without Tannehill, the Dolphins have some highly talented players on the offensive side of the ball. Running back Jay Ajayi had a breakout season last year, rushing for more than 1,200 yards and scoring eight touchdowns while Jarvis Landry quietly remains one of the most underrated receivers in the league. Landry hauled in 94 passes last year and eclipsed 1,100 yards receiving. However, outside of Ajayi and Landry there is very little to get excited about on the offensive side of the ball, especially with Cutler under center. No. 2 receiver DeVante Parker is an injury waiting to happen and there is very little on the depth chart behind Ajayi if (when) he gets injured. Loaded with big names like Ndamukong Suh, Kiki Alonso and Cameron Wake, Miami’s defense has been overrated for years. They allowed the fourth-most yards last year while ranking in the middle of the pack with 24 points per game allowed. They will be tested even more this year with a turnover machine like Cutler at quarterback. I've heard many pundits point to Cutler having his best season with Adam Gase as his quarterback coach who feel a repeat could happen here. I'm not buying it. I don't expect him to be highly motivated and he certainly isn't in the best shape and even facing a middle-of-the-road schedule this Dolphins team will struggle to approach seven wins. Take UNDER 7.5 wins