Josh Norris

Podcasts

print article archives RSS

Podcast: Time To Panic, Paxton

Wednesday, August 16, 2017


Part Two: Evan Silva and Josh Norris watched all 16 preseason games from the weekend so you didn't have to. This episode features Paxton Lynch panic,  questioning the Rams not playing Jared Goff more, why the two are both off Sammy Watkins and a projection of Darren Sproles finishing as a top 25 RB. Tell a friend.

 

- Samy Watkins dropping to WR30

- Leonard Fournette's lingering concerns

- Who we are excited to see in week two

 

and much more

 

 

Subscribe via iTunes

Subscribe via RSS

Subscribe via Stitcher



back to top print article archives
Josh Norris is an NFL Draft Analyst for Rotoworld and contributed to the Rams scouting department during training camp of 2010 and the 2011 NFL Draft. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Josh Norris


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Podcasts Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Josh Norris Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Summerlin: Draft Strategy
    Summerlin: Draft Strategy
  •  
    Norris: NFL Must Haves
    Norris: NFL Must Haves
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Short: Waiver Wire
    Short: Waiver Wire
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Short: Saves & Steals
    Short: Saves & Steals
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings

 