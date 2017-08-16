Podcast: Time To Panic, Paxton

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Part Two: Evan Silva and Josh Norris watched all 16 preseason games from the weekend so you didn't have to. This episode features Paxton Lynch panic, questioning the Rams not playing Jared Goff more, why the two are both off Sammy Watkins and a projection of Darren Sproles finishing as a top 25 RB. Tell a friend.

- Samy Watkins dropping to WR30

- Leonard Fournette's lingering concerns

- Who we are excited to see in week two

and much more

