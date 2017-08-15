Dose: Zeke Out for Six

Tuesday, August 15, 2017

With one week of preseason action in the books, we can look back at the past few days as some of the busiest in recent memory when it comes to the NFL news cycle. Let’s catch up on a busy few days around the league.

Long Awaited Decision for Zeke

After weeks, or even months, of speculation, the NFL finally handed down a decision on RB Ezekiel Elliott and it was bad news for the Cowboys (and fantasy players). The NFL suspended Elliott six games for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. Although he is appealing the decision, it seems doubtful that the ban is shortened. The expected suspension obviously decimates Elliott’s value and pushes him well down draft boards. Where he should be drafted now is a debate that will continue throughout the remainder of the preseason, but considering he’ll miss essentially half the fantasy season, he likely will fall to the fourth round, or even later.

Sammy Shipped Out West

In a shocking move that broke almost immediately after the Elliott announcement, the Bills traded WR Sammy Watkins and a sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for CB E.J. Gaines and a second-round pick. For Watkins, this is one of the few landing spots that would not be considered an upgrade as he will now be catching passes from QB Jared Goff, who posted one of the most miserable rookie seasons in recent memory. The Bills seem ready to tear things down and rebuild just as the season is set to begin and they are left with question marks at the WR position. Teams will be sure to gear up to stop the run on a weekly basis, though RB LeSean McCoy should see plenty of volume as both a runner and receiver.

Matthews Dealt, Hurt

In a follow up to the Watkins trade, the Bills acquired WR Jordan Matthews, who was clearly on the outs in Philadelphia. The Bills sent CB Ronald Darby to the Eagles for Matthews and a third-round draft pick. This looked like a move that could help Matthews fantasy outlook considering he was looking like the de facto number one option for QB Tyrod Taylor. Unfortunately, just minutes into his first practice as a Bill, Matthews suffered a chip fracture in his sternum which has him labeled as “week to week.” Although Matthews has not been ruled out for any regular season action yet, this does keep him out of some valuable practice time. Veteran Anquan Boldin and rookie Zay Jones will be counted on to produce early in the season, both representing nice values in late fantasy drafts.

Golladay Goes Off

Rookie WR Kenny Golladay has already been creating plenty of buzz throughout Lions training camp, but in a Sunday afternoon preseason game against the Colts, he showed the hype was well-deserved. Golladay caught three balls for 53 yards and a pair of scores, both difficult catches and his value will skyrocket as a result. Last year’s red zone threat Boldin is now in Buffalo, while TE Eric Ebron has missed some practice time and the rookie from Southern Illinois has taken advantage. Golladay can no longer be considered a sleeper.

Young Players Impressing

Practice reports are one thing, but when young players step on the field, even in preseason, they have the chance to turn heads. For the second consecutive game, Cowboys TE Rico Gathers found the end zone, playing extensive time early in the game. Gathers, a former basketball player at Baylor University, finished with a 4/47/1 line, giving him a total of 7/106/2. He’s far from unlikely to unseat veteran Jason Witten, but is a player to tor, certainly in dynasty leagues.

A pair of Rams rookies also looked good in their debut. WR Cooper Kupp found himself open early and often, resulting in a pair of catches for 35 yards. He also hustled to recover a teammate’s fumble for a touchdown. Teammate TE Gerald Everett also caught a pair of passes, but for only 12 yards. Both players are better targets in dynasty leagues, but Kupp could quickly ascend and earn a significant role.

Concussion Woes

Many players around the league are dealing with concussions, which continue to plague the NFL as a whole. Falcons RB Devonta Freeman suffered a head injury, likely in Sunday’s practice, and has already been ruled out for the team’s upcoming preseason game. There is little reason for the team to rush their starter back into action at this point. ... Miami RB Jay Ajayi remains in the league’s concussion protocol, now over two weeks since suffering the head injury. Ajayi has gotten in some limited practices, but this is starting to become a concern for the Dolphins. ... Steelers rookie WR Juju Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion in the team’s weekend preseason game, but has already been cleared to return to practice.

Other Injury News

Cardinals WR John Brown remains out of action with a quad injury and HC Bruce Arians is starting to show some concern. ... Colts TE Erik Swoope underwent knee surgery and is considered week to week. Although he’s gotten a little off-season attention as a possible sleeper, this injury makes him a non-factor, for now. ... Broncos rookie WR Carlos Henderson underwent surgery on his thumb and is out indefinitely. The former Louisiana Tech product was battling for the team’s third WR spot…The Chargers now expect Mike Williams to make his NFL debut in October. ... Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette suffered a foot injury and has been ruled out for the team’s second preseason action. The first-rounder also dealt with foot injuries during his final college season. This is a story to monitor. ... Fournette’s teammate, WR Marqise Lee went down with a nasty lower leg injury, but it evidently looked worse than it was. He escaped with a high ankle sprain, but will still likely miss four to six weeks, putting his early regular season in doubt. ... Seattle WR Paul Richardson exited the preseason game with a shoulder injury after making a diving grab. It was later diagnosed as an AC joint sprain and will keep him out of action for a while. The rail thin Richardson can’t seem to stay on the field. ... The Rams are not sure if WR Tavon Austin will get any preseason action in. This is bad news for one of the league’s top paid WRs, especially considering the Watkins trade. ... Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL and was placed on the injured reserve list, ending his season. ... Ending on some good news, a pair of young WRs were able to return to the field. Bengals rookie John Ross (shoulder) took part in full practice for the first time, while Giants second-year man Sterling Shepard (ankle) is already back on the field after an ugly injury that left him in tears just last week.