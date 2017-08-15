Silva's Non-PPR Top 150

Silva's Non-PPR Top 150Tuesday, August 15, 2017
This will likely be the only set of non-PPR rankings I publish before the season, but the 2017 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide offers constantly updated rankings in all scoring formats with statistical projections and tiers from Rich Hribar. It is a comprehensive resource to get yourself up to speed on fantasy stats, facts, and notes, and decide before your draft who you’ll be targeting and avoiding.
Ray Summerlin’s annual Abusing the Default Rankings is this week’s Draft Guide headliner.
Because non-PPR leagues are so driven by fickle touchdowns, these rankings favor players with strong touchdown-scoring resumes and/or avenues toward experiencing 2017 touchdown-scoring spikes.
1. David Johnson (RB1) – Johnson has scored 25 all-purpose touchdowns in 21 career starts.
2. Le’Veon Bell (RB2) – Le’Veon has scored 15 all-purpose touchdowns over his last 21 starts.
3. Antonio Brown (WR1) – Double-digit TDs 3 straight years with WR1, WR1, WR3 finishes.
4. Odell Beckham (WR2) – Double-digit TDs 3 straight years with WR5, WR5, WR4 finishes.
5. LeSean McCoy (RB3) – Clear-cut centerpiece of run-first offense after Sammy Watkins deal.
6. Melvin Gordon (RB4) – Workhorse in good offense. 3rd in NFL in RZ carries (50) last season.
7. Julio Jones (WR3) – Top-10 WR in 4 of last 5 years. New OC vows to increase Julio’s RZ targets.
8. Jordy Nelson (WR4) – We can worry about his age, but he’s still Aaron Rodgers’ No. 1 receiver.
9. Mike Evans (WR5) – Including college, has scored 12 TDs in 3 of last 4 football-playing seasons.
10. A.J. Green (WR6) – Double-digit TDs in 3 of last 5 seasons. WR1 overall before injury last year.
11. Michael Thomas (WR7) – Last year’s non-PPR WR9 should ascend further post-Brandin Cooks.
12. DeMarco Murray (RB5) – Last year’s overall RB4 has elite line play & dual-threat quarterback.
13. Devonta Freeman (RB6) – Tied for 3rd in NFL in RZ carries & led Falcons in RZ targets in 2016.
14. Rob Gronkowski (TE1) – One of small handful of players with 15+ TDs in range of outcomes.
15. Dez Bryant (WR8) – Cowboys will be throwing more this year. NFL’s premier TD-scoring WR.
16. Jay Ajayi (RB7) – Missed 2+ weeks of camp with concussion. Concerning interior OL situation.
17. Jordan Howard (RB8) – Risky second-round pick on bad team with uncertain pass-game usage.
18. Doug Baldwin (WR9) – Including playoffs, has scored 22 touchdowns over his last 28 games.
19. Leonard Fournette (RB9) – Big bellcow potential. Has battled foot injuries for a full year now.
20. Todd Gurley (RB10) – Gurley has gained over 90 rushing yards in just one of his last 24 games.
21. Isaiah Crowell (RB11) – High-floor running back pick with questionable ceiling on the Browns.
22. T.Y. Hilton (WR10) – Andrew Luck’s health a big concern. If no Luck, falls to fringe WR3 play.
23. Amari Cooper (WR11) – Safe bet for WR2 production at worst with 3rd-year leap possibilities.
24. Larry Fitzgerald (WR12) – Has finished top 15 in NFL in red-zone targets each of last 2 years.
25. Demaryius Thomas (WR13) – One of this year’s highest-floor WRs. Bubble screens are back.
26. Terrelle Pryor (WR14) – Top-5 overall WR ceiling in Redskins’ hyper-efficient passing offense.
27. Brandin Cooks (WR15) – By all accounts, ripping up camp. High ceiling if he clicks w/ Brady.
28. Lamar Miller (RB12) – Disappointed in bellcow role. Texans want to scale back his volume.
29. Mark Ingram (RB13) – The RB9 in non-PPR per-game scoring in ’15. Last year’s overall RB10.
30. Carlos Hyde (RB14) – Has run away with 49ers RB job. Contract year in Shanahan’s scheme.
31. Allen Robinson (WR16) – Led NFL in TD catches (14) in ’15. In contract year after rough ’16.
32. Alshon Jeffery (WR17) – Jordan Matthews deal helps, locking in Alshon as clear top target.
33. Martavis Bryant (WR18) – On track for full reinstatement. Has 16 TDs in 23 career games.
34. Keenan Allen (WR19) – Snake-bitten WR has 116/1,217/8 receiving line over last 16 games.
35. DeAndre Hopkins (WR20) – Has 7 TDs over his last 25 games with continued QB concerns.
36. Travis Kelce (TE2) – Averaged 90.6 yards/game w/o Maclin in ’16. Hasn’t been big TD scorer.
37. Jordan Reed (TE3) – On active/PUP with toe sprain but all signs point to return before Week 1.
38. Aaron Rodgers (QB1) – The overall QB1 scorer in 4 of last 8 years. Added Martellus Bennett.
39. Ezekiel Elliott (RB15) – Presently ineligible to play until Week 8. Let someone else draft him.
40. Marshawn Lynch (RB16) – Littered with red flags but TD upside hard to ignore in non-PPR.
41. Tyreek Hill (WR21) – 12 TDs despite only 85 offensive touches as a rookie. Lighting up camp.
42. Kelvin Benjamin (WR22) – Offers double-digit TD upside. A perfect target in non-PPR drafts.
43. Davante Adams (WR23) – Contract-year WR dominated on 50:50 balls & after catch in 2016.
44. Michael Crabtree (WR24) – Has 36 red-zone targets to Amari Cooper’s 20 the past two years.
45. Dalvin Cook (RB17) – Every-down RB in preseason opener. 4th-softest run-defense schedule.
46. Ty Montgomery (RB18) – Dominated 1st-team reps but fumbled in Packers preseason opener.
47. Greg Olsen (TE4) – Effectively Cam’s No. 1 WR. Top-six fantasy tight end in 5 straight years.
48. Golden Tate (WR25) – Preferable in PPR but TD window has opened w/ Anquan Boldin gone.
49. Tom Brady (QB2) – Last year’s overall QB3 in fantasy points/game adds Cooks, healthy Gronk.
50. Joe Mixon (RB19) – Only matter of time before he takes over, but at some risk of slow start.
continue story »
This will likely be the only set of non-PPR rankings I publish before the season, but the 2017 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide offers constantly updated rankings in all scoring formats with statistical projections and tiers from Rich Hribar. It is a comprehensive resource to get yourself up to speed on fantasy stats, facts, and notes, and decide before your draft who you’ll be targeting and avoiding.
Ray Summerlin’s annual Abusing the Default Rankings is this week’s Draft Guide headliner.
Because non-PPR leagues are so driven by fickle touchdowns, these rankings favor players with strong touchdown-scoring resumes and/or avenues toward experiencing 2017 touchdown-scoring spikes.
1. David Johnson (RB1) – Johnson has scored 25 all-purpose touchdowns in 21 career starts.
2. Le’Veon Bell (RB2) – Le’Veon has scored 15 all-purpose touchdowns over his last 21 starts.
3. Antonio Brown (WR1) – Double-digit TDs 3 straight years with WR1, WR1, WR3 finishes.
4. Odell Beckham (WR2) – Double-digit TDs 3 straight years with WR5, WR5, WR4 finishes.
5. LeSean McCoy (RB3) – Clear-cut centerpiece of run-first offense after Sammy Watkins deal.
6. Melvin Gordon (RB4) – Workhorse in good offense. 3rd in NFL in RZ carries (50) last season.
7. Julio Jones (WR3) – Top-10 WR in 4 of last 5 years. New OC vows to increase Julio’s RZ targets.
8. Jordy Nelson (WR4) – We can worry about his age, but he’s still Aaron Rodgers’ No. 1 receiver.
9. Mike Evans (WR5) – Including college, has scored 12 TDs in 3 of last 4 football-playing seasons.
10. A.J. Green (WR6) – Double-digit TDs in 3 of last 5 seasons. WR1 overall before injury last year.
11. Michael Thomas (WR7) – Last year’s non-PPR WR9 should ascend further post-Brandin Cooks.
12. DeMarco Murray (RB5) – Last year’s overall RB4 has elite line play & dual-threat quarterback.
13. Devonta Freeman (RB6) – Tied for 3rd in NFL in RZ carries & led Falcons in RZ targets in 2016.
14. Rob Gronkowski (TE1) – One of small handful of players with 15+ TDs in range of outcomes.
15. Dez Bryant (WR8) – Cowboys will be throwing more this year. NFL’s premier TD-scoring WR.
16. Jay Ajayi (RB7) – Missed 2+ weeks of camp with concussion. Concerning interior OL situation.
17. Jordan Howard (RB8) – Risky second-round pick on bad team with uncertain pass-game usage.
18. Doug Baldwin (WR9) – Including playoffs, has scored 22 touchdowns over his last 28 games.
19. Leonard Fournette (RB9) – Big bellcow potential. Has battled foot injuries for a full year now.
20. Todd Gurley (RB10) – Gurley has gained over 90 rushing yards in just one of his last 24 games.
21. Isaiah Crowell (RB11) – High-floor running back pick with questionable ceiling on the Browns.
22. T.Y. Hilton (WR10) – Andrew Luck’s health a big concern. If no Luck, falls to fringe WR3 play.
23. Amari Cooper (WR11) – Safe bet for WR2 production at worst with 3rd-year leap possibilities.
24. Larry Fitzgerald (WR12) – Has finished top 15 in NFL in red-zone targets each of last 2 years.
25. Demaryius Thomas (WR13) – One of this year’s highest-floor WRs. Bubble screens are back.
26. Terrelle Pryor (WR14) – Top-5 overall WR ceiling in Redskins’ hyper-efficient passing offense.
27. Brandin Cooks (WR15) – By all accounts, ripping up camp. High ceiling if he clicks w/ Brady.
28. Lamar Miller (RB12) – Disappointed in bellcow role. Texans want to scale back his volume.
29. Mark Ingram (RB13) – The RB9 in non-PPR per-game scoring in ’15. Last year’s overall RB10.
30. Carlos Hyde (RB14) – Has run away with 49ers RB job. Contract year in Shanahan’s scheme.
31. Allen Robinson (WR16) – Led NFL in TD catches (14) in ’15. In contract year after rough ’16.
32. Alshon Jeffery (WR17) – Jordan Matthews deal helps, locking in Alshon as clear top target.
33. Martavis Bryant (WR18) – On track for full reinstatement. Has 16 TDs in 23 career games.
34. Keenan Allen (WR19) – Snake-bitten WR has 116/1,217/8 receiving line over last 16 games.
35. DeAndre Hopkins (WR20) – Has 7 TDs over his last 25 games with continued QB concerns.
36. Travis Kelce (TE2) – Averaged 90.6 yards/game w/o Maclin in ’16. Hasn’t been big TD scorer.
37. Jordan Reed (TE3) – On active/PUP with toe sprain but all signs point to return before Week 1.
38. Aaron Rodgers (QB1) – The overall QB1 scorer in 4 of last 8 years. Added Martellus Bennett.
39. Ezekiel Elliott (RB15) – Presently ineligible to play until Week 8. Let someone else draft him.
40. Marshawn Lynch (RB16) – Littered with red flags but TD upside hard to ignore in non-PPR.
41. Tyreek Hill (WR21) – 12 TDs despite only 85 offensive touches as a rookie. Lighting up camp.
42. Kelvin Benjamin (WR22) – Offers double-digit TD upside. A perfect target in non-PPR drafts.
43. Davante Adams (WR23) – Contract-year WR dominated on 50:50 balls & after catch in 2016.
44. Michael Crabtree (WR24) – Has 36 red-zone targets to Amari Cooper’s 20 the past two years.
45. Dalvin Cook (RB17) – Every-down RB in preseason opener. 4th-softest run-defense schedule.
46. Ty Montgomery (RB18) – Dominated 1st-team reps but fumbled in Packers preseason opener.
47. Greg Olsen (TE4) – Effectively Cam’s No. 1 WR. Top-six fantasy tight end in 5 straight years.
48. Golden Tate (WR25) – Preferable in PPR but TD window has opened w/ Anquan Boldin gone.
49. Tom Brady (QB2) – Last year’s overall QB3 in fantasy points/game adds Cooks, healthy Gronk.
50. Joe Mixon (RB19) – Only matter of time before he takes over, but at some risk of slow start.
51. Jarvis Landry (WR26) – Doesn’t score enough TDs.
52. Christian McCaffrey (RB20) – RZ role uncertain.
53. Adrian Peterson (RB21) – Old but high TD ceiling.
54. Spencer Ware (RB22) – Holding off Kareem Hunt.
55. Stefon Diggs (WR27) – Better pick in PPR leagues.
56. Emmanuel Sanders (WR28) – Better with Siemian.
57. Jamison Crowder (WR29) – Led the Redskins in red-zone targets and receptions last season.
58. Sammy Watkins (WR30) – LAR landing spot is worst-case scenario with timid QB Jared Goff.
59. Drew Brees (QB3) – Has 10 games indoors with just one potential bad-weather game on slate.
60. Brandon Marshall (WR31) – How much does Marshall have left? How much does Eli have left?
61. Jimmy Graham (TE5) – Top-4 fantasy TE 5 of last 6 years. Further removed from knee injury.
62. Mike Gillislee (RB23) – All kinds of touchdown upside. Has had balky hamstring since spring.
63. Darren McFadden (RB24) – Averaged 20.8 touches per game in 11 starts for Cowboys in 2015.
64. LeGarrette Blount (RB25) – Scary-low floor but benefits from Eagles top-ten offensive line.
65. Pierre Garcon (WR32) – Volume-driven fantasy pick seems likely to struggle to score TDs.
66. Julian Edelman (WR33) – Averages 8.8 targets/game with Gronk active; 11.6 without Gronk.
67. Willie Snead (WR34) – Safe-floor pick has scored just 7 touchdowns through 30 career starts.
68. Jeremy Maclin (WR35) – Ravens have led NFL in pass attempts two straight years. Their WR1.
69. DeSean Jackson (WR36) – High-volatility fantasy investment trades spikes with weekly duds.
70. Kyle Rudolph (TE6) – Led all NFL tight ends in targets (132) & red-zone targets (24) last year.
71. Tyler Eifert (TE7) – Quintessential non-PPR tight end has scored 18 TDs over his last 21 games.
72. Tevin Coleman (RB26) – 12 TDs on 238 career touches. League winner if Freeman goes down.
73. Donte Moncrief (WR37) – 12 TDs in last 15 starts with Luck. Like all Colts, needs Luck healthy.
74. John Brown (WR38) – WR21 overall in 2015 non-PPR scoring has continued health concerns.
75. Danny Woodhead (RB27) – Has been top-25 non-PPR back in each of his last 3 healthy years.
76. Ameer Abdullah (RB28) – Breakout candidate needs to win RZ role over Lions bigger backs.
77. C.J. Anderson (RB29) – I’ve warmed up to Anderson some, but situation around him is poor.
78. Eric Decker (WR39) – Top-30 fantasy WR in four straight years before injury-ruined 2016.
79. Tyrell Williams (WR40) – Mike Williams’ injury locks in Tyrell as Chargers vertical/RAC WR.
80. DeVante Parker (WR41) – In year three, can Parker become Cutler’s next Marshall/Alshon?
81. Randall Cobb (WR42) – Has stunk last two years, but cheap way to get Rodgers exposure.
82. Cameron Meredith (WR43) – Emerged as Bears best WR last year. Continued QB concerns.
83. Doug Martin (RB30) – Suspended until Week 4, then faces NYG, NE, and ARZ run defenses.
84. Derrick Henry (RB31) – Tantalizing fantasy pick needs severe DeMarco Murray injury to hit.
85. Bilal Powell (RB32) – Horrendous offense limits Powell’s upside but volume should be there.
86. Russell Wilson (QB4) – Major positive-regression candidate after injury-plagued ’16 season.
87. Delanie Walker (TE8) – With Mariota at QB, has finished 6th & 4th among TEs in RZ targets.
88. Martellus Bennett (TE9) – Top-10 fantasy TE in 3 of last 4 years now gets Aaron Rodgers.
89. Kenny Britt (WR44) – Topped 1,000 yards with Case Keenum & Jared Goff at quarterback.
90. Corey Davis (WR45) – Missing time with hamstring strain. Highest ceiling among Titans WRs.
91. Zach Ertz (TE10) – Jordan Matthews trade helps. Ertz now Wentz’s top middle-field target.
92. Frank Gore (RB33) – Robert Turbin a real threat to his usage. Hurt badly if no Andrew Luck.
93. Jonathan Stewart (RB34) – Will maintain big role. Probable favorite for Panthers GL carries.
94. Terrance West (RB35) – Favorite to lead Ravens in carries with Kenneth Dixon out for year.
95. Rob Kelley (RB36) – JAG early-down grinder has pulled convincingly ahead of Samaje Perine.
96. Jacquizz Rodgers (RB37) – Will be Bucs lead runner in Weeks 1-3 (@ MIA, vs. CHI, @ MIN).
97. Paul Perkins (RB38) – Penciled in as Giants lead RB. Having quiet training camp/preseason.
98. Thomas Rawls (RB39) – Beating out Eddie Lacy. Led NFL in yards/carry when healthy in ’15.
99. Adam Thielen (WR46) – Vikings top WR in yards/target and QB rating when thrown to in ’16.
100. Ted Ginn (WR47) – Running ahead of Snead in 2-WR sets. Smart priority late-round pick.
101. Cam Newton (QB5) – Bet he regresses positively after career-worst year. Overall QB1 upside.
102. Matt Ryan (QB6) – Will regress after career year but still high-floor QB1 with top-5 ceiling.
103. Marcus Mariota (QB7) – Last year’s overall QB4 through Week 12 has major WR upgrades.
104. Andrew Luck (QB8) – Increasing concern he’ll miss the first game or two of regular season.
105. Eddie Lacy (RB40) – Losing job to Rawls. Trains with P90X, not an NFL workout regimen.
106. Rex Burkhead (RB41) – Got starter treatment for preseason opener, resting with Brady etc.
107. Tyler Lockett (WR48) – Failed breakout candidate’s ADP is 7+ rounds lower than last year.
108. Kareem Hunt (RB42) – Hasn’t threatened Spencer Ware’s job, but should be involved early.
109. Theo Riddick (RB43) – Severely depressed value in non-PPR, but remains viable flex option.
110. Mike Wallace (WR49) – Has finished as a top-30 non-PPR receiver in 7-of-8 NFL seasons.
111. Marvin Jones (WR50) – Continued emergence of Kenny Golladay is a concern for Jones.
112. Corey Coleman (WR51) – Can he put it together? DeShone Kizer throws a great deep ball.
113. Kirk Cousins (QB9) – Top-8 fantasy QB in consecutive years due for positive-TD regression.
114. Ben Roethlisberger (QB10) – Averages 60.9 more passing yds/game when Martavis plays.
115. Dak Prescott (QB11) – Expect significant volume spike as Cowboys regress, Zeke sits out.
116. Derek Carr (QB12) – Highly favorable Weeks 1-3 schedule: at Titans, vs. Jets, at Redskins.
117. Jameis Winston (QB13) – Expect climb in efficiency, but Bucs are run-committed offense.
118. Eric Ebron (TE11) – Including college, Ebron has never scored more than 5 TDs in a season.
119. Hunter Henry (TE12) – Antonio Gates’ continued presence hurts Henry’s breakout chances.
120. Jack Doyle (TE13) – Efficient possession target led all tight ends in catch rate (78.7%) in ’16.
121. Rishard Matthews (WR52) – Likely to open season as a starter due to Corey Davis’ injury.
122. J.J. Nelson (WR53) – 4.28 speedster has 19.3 YPR average and 8 TDs through 2 NFL seasons.
123. Josh Doctson (WR54) – Can’t shake recurring leg woes. Now battling hamstring pull at camp.
124. Sterling Shepard (WR55) – Giants addition of Brandon Marshall limits Shepard to role player.
125. Philip Rivers (QB14) – Great weapons. Plays KC, NYG, NE, JAX, DEN twice in 6 of first 9 games.
126. Andy Dalton (QB15) – Mouthwatering weapons. Unideal start versus BAL, HOU in Weeks 1-2.
127. Matthew Stafford (QB16) – Safe-floor late-round QB lacks ceiling of passers ranked over him.
128. Carson Palmer (QB17) – Bounce-back candidate had 19:9 TD/INT ratio in Weeks 8-17 last yr.
129. Tyrod Taylor (QB18) – Averages 26.4 fewer passing yards, 0.6 fewer TDs/game sans Watkins.
130. Jordan Matthews (WR56) – “Chip fracture” in chest big setback with new team, quarterback.
131. Breshad Perriman (WR57) – Enigmatic 2015 first-round pick now shelved by hamstring pull.
132. Kevin White (WR58) – Probable bust, but White did average 9.0 targets per game last year.
133. Devin Funchess (WR59) – Locked in w/ Panthers 1st team. Has 10 TDs on 59 career catches.
134. Kenny Golladay (WR60) – Steady drumbeat of hype culminated in 2-TD preseason opener.
135. Eli Manning (QB19) – Can upgraded weapons save him? Eli looked washed up last season.
136. Coby Fleener (TE14) – Will light flip on in year two with Saints? Still has an ideal TE situation.
137. Carson Wentz (QB20) – High-volume QB as rookie needs new weapons to spike efficiency.
138. James White (RB44) – Limited non-PPR value as passing-game back, but playing for NE helps.
139. Darren Sproles (RB45) – Likely to play highest snap percentage among Eagles RBs this year.
140. Giovani Bernard (RB46) – Bengals best stylistic complement to Mixon. Low non-PPR ceiling.
141. C.J. Prosise (RB47) – Seahawks seem to view him as niche back, not feature RB contender.
142. Robert Turbin (RB48) – Efficient RZ producer last year looks headed for increased 2017 role.
143. Jason Witten (TE15) – DAL pass volume will rise. Should have positive TD regression coming.
144. Austin Hooper (TE16) – Breakout candidate in great offense coming off efficient rookie year.
145. Duke Johnson (RB49) – Ran WR routes in CLE preseason opener. Maintains low TD ceiling.
146. Samaje Perine (RB50) – Has fallen behind Rob Kelley with a bevy of typical rookie mistakes.
147. Jamaal Williams (RB51) – Second in line for Packers RB work should Ty Montgomery falter.
148. Jonathan Williams (RB52) – Karlos Williams, Gillislee both had standalone value as Bills RB2.
149. Jeremy Hill (RB53) – Still threat for goal-line carries, but should get passed by Mixon soon.
150. Josh Gordon (WR61) – Worthy of a late-round dart throw in pre-September fantasy drafts.
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter
.
Email :Evan Silva