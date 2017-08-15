Evan Silva

Goal Line Stand

Silva's Non-PPR Top 150

Tuesday, August 15, 2017


This will likely be the only set of non-PPR rankings I publish before the season, but the 2017 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide offers constantly updated rankings in all scoring formats with statistical projections and tiers from Rich Hribar. It is a comprehensive resource to get yourself up to speed on fantasy stats, facts, and notes, and decide before your draft who you’ll be targeting and avoiding.

Ray Summerlin’s annual Abusing the Default Rankings is this week’s Draft Guide headliner.

Because non-PPR leagues are so driven by fickle touchdowns, these rankings favor players with strong touchdown-scoring resumes and/or avenues toward experiencing 2017 touchdown-scoring spikes.

1. David Johnson (RB1) – Johnson has scored 25 all-purpose touchdowns in 21 career starts.
2. Le’Veon Bell (RB2) – Le’Veon has scored 15 all-purpose touchdowns over his last 21 starts.
3. Antonio Brown (WR1) – Double-digit TDs 3 straight years with WR1, WR1, WR3 finishes.
4. Odell Beckham (WR2) – Double-digit TDs 3 straight years with WR5, WR5, WR4 finishes.
5. LeSean McCoy (RB3) – Clear-cut centerpiece of run-first offense after Sammy Watkins deal.
6. Melvin Gordon (RB4) – Workhorse in good offense. 3rd in NFL in RZ carries (50) last season.
7. Julio Jones (WR3) – Top-10 WR in 4 of last 5 years. New OC vows to increase Julio’s RZ targets.
8. Jordy Nelson (WR4) – We can worry about his age, but he’s still Aaron Rodgers’ No. 1 receiver.
9. Mike Evans (WR5) – Including college, has scored 12 TDs in 3 of last 4 football-playing seasons.
10. A.J. Green (WR6) – Double-digit TDs in 3 of last 5 seasons. WR1 overall before injury last year.
11. Michael Thomas (WR7) – Last year’s non-PPR WR9 should ascend further post-Brandin Cooks.
12. DeMarco Murray (RB5) – Last year’s overall RB4 has elite line play & dual-threat quarterback.
13. Devonta Freeman (RB6) – Tied for 3rd in NFL in RZ carries & led Falcons in RZ targets in 2016.
14. Rob Gronkowski (TE1) – One of small handful of players with 15+ TDs in range of outcomes.
15. Dez Bryant (WR8) – Cowboys will be throwing more this year. NFL’s premier TD-scoring WR.
16. Jay Ajayi (RB7) – Missed 2+ weeks of camp with concussion. Concerning interior OL situation.
17. Jordan Howard (RB8) – Risky second-round pick on bad team with uncertain pass-game usage.
18. Doug Baldwin (WR9) – Including playoffs, has scored 22 touchdowns over his last 28 games.
19. Leonard Fournette (RB9) – Big bellcow potential. Has battled foot injuries for a full year now.
20. Todd Gurley (RB10) – Gurley has gained over 90 rushing yards in just one of his last 24 games.
21. Isaiah Crowell (RB11) – High-floor running back pick with questionable ceiling on the Browns.
22. T.Y. Hilton (WR10) – Andrew Luck’s health a big concern. If no Luck, falls to fringe WR3 play.
23. Amari Cooper (WR11) – Safe bet for WR2 production at worst with 3rd-year leap possibilities.
24. Larry Fitzgerald (WR12) – Has finished top 15 in NFL in red-zone targets each of last 2 years.
25. Demaryius Thomas (WR13) – One of this year’s highest-floor WRs. Bubble screens are back.
26. Terrelle Pryor (WR14) – Top-5 overall WR ceiling in Redskins’ hyper-efficient passing offense.
27. Brandin Cooks (WR15) – By all accounts, ripping up camp. High ceiling if he clicks w/ Brady.
28. Lamar Miller (RB12) – Disappointed in bellcow role. Texans want to scale back his volume.
29. Mark Ingram (RB13) – The RB9 in non-PPR per-game scoring in ’15. Last year’s overall RB10.
30. Carlos Hyde (RB14) – Has run away with 49ers RB job. Contract year in Shanahan’s scheme.
31. Allen Robinson (WR16) – Led NFL in TD catches (14) in ’15. In contract year after rough ’16.
32. Alshon Jeffery (WR17) – Jordan Matthews deal helps, locking in Alshon as clear top target.
33. Martavis Bryant (WR18) – On track for full reinstatement. Has 16 TDs in 23 career games.
34. Keenan Allen (WR19) – Snake-bitten WR has 116/1,217/8 receiving line over last 16 games.
35. DeAndre Hopkins (WR20) – Has 7 TDs over his last 25 games with continued QB concerns.
36. Travis Kelce (TE2) – Averaged 90.6 yards/game w/o Maclin in ’16. Hasn’t been big TD scorer.
37. Jordan Reed (TE3) – On active/PUP with toe sprain but all signs point to return before Week 1.
38. Aaron Rodgers (QB1) – The overall QB1 scorer in 4 of last 8 years. Added Martellus Bennett.
39. Ezekiel Elliott (RB15) – Presently ineligible to play until Week 8. Let someone else draft him.
40. Marshawn Lynch (RB16) – Littered with red flags but TD upside hard to ignore in non-PPR.
41. Tyreek Hill (WR21) – 12 TDs despite only 85 offensive touches as a rookie. Lighting up camp.
42. Kelvin Benjamin (WR22) – Offers double-digit TD upside. A perfect target in non-PPR drafts.
43. Davante Adams (WR23) – Contract-year WR dominated on 50:50 balls & after catch in 2016.
44. Michael Crabtree (WR24) – Has 36 red-zone targets to Amari Cooper’s 20 the past two years.
45. Dalvin Cook (RB17) – Every-down RB in preseason opener. 4th-softest run-defense schedule.
46. Ty Montgomery (RB18) – Dominated 1st-team reps but fumbled in Packers preseason opener.
47. Greg Olsen (TE4) – Effectively Cam’s No. 1 WR. Top-six fantasy tight end in 5 straight years.
48. Golden Tate (WR25) – Preferable in PPR but TD window has opened w/ Anquan Boldin gone.
49. Tom Brady (QB2) – Last year’s overall QB3 in fantasy points/game adds Cooks, healthy Gronk.
50. Joe Mixon (RB19) – Only matter of time before he takes over, but at some risk of slow start.


12
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com.
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

