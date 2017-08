Friday, August 11, 2017

Josh Norris and Raymond Summerlin join forces for an emergency episode. They put a new ADP target on Ezekiel Elliott, speculate how far Sammy Watkins will and should drop, call Lesean McCoy the true 1.06 and...

- The Bills loading up on slot receivers

- Buying Nelson Agholor now?

- Where should you draft Darren McFadden

and more!

