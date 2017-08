Podcast: The Winning Formula

Thursday, August 10, 2017

Josh Norris invites Rich Hribar on the show to figure out the winning fantasy football formula. Lord Reebs himself simplifies the game by focusing on week to week decisions and explaining why touchdowns are still the lifeblood of fantasy football. Also, when is it okay to give up on a first half star when his numbers start to decline. Subscribe via iTunes



Subscribe via RSS



Subscribe via Stitcher

