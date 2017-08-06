Patrick Daugherty

Bullish or Bearish?

print article archives RSS

Best Case/Worst Case 2017: WRs

Sunday, August 6, 2017


We spend a lot of time projecting players’ most likely outcomes. Considerably less energy is devoted to forecasting the extreme ends of the spectrum. What will happen if everything goes right? If it all goes wrong? This is not a mathematical endeavor, but a reasoned attempt at guessing players’ poles. Body of work, age, injury history and supporting cast are all taken into account. Although health is considered, it is also assumed that the true “worst-case scenario” for any NFL player is “ruptured Achilles’ as he falls from cart following torn ACL.” The quarterbacks list can be found here. Running backs are here.    


Note: Rankings are based on Evan Silva’s “Early-Camp 150.” For complete rankings and projections, be sure to order the Rotoworld Draft Guide.


1. Antonio Brown

Best Case: Brown meets his three-year averages in catches, yards and touchdowns, posting a 124/1,605/12 line to finish as the WR1. Just kidding, Brown breaks the single-season receptions record of 143.  


Worst Case: With Ben Roethlisberger slowing down and Martavis Bryant heating up, Brown’s 2016 emerges as a new baseline. He catches 105 balls for 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns.  


2. Julio Jones

Best Case: Blowing by 120 receptions for the second time in three years, Jones posts just the second 1,900-yard season in NFL history. His 15 touchdowns best his previous career high by five.


Worst Case: With Kyle Shanahan gone, Matt Ryan regresses more sharply than expected. Even worse, Jones never fully recovers from his latest foot operation, looking a step slow as he fails to reach 1,000 yards for the first time since 2013.  


3. Odell Beckham

Best Case: Easily winning receiving’s triple crown — catches, yards and touchdowns — Beckham’s 18 scores are tied for the third most in NFL history. His career year doubles as one of the greatest receiving displays of all time.  


Worst Case: Eli Manning’s downward spiral ramps up while Brandon Marshall’s slows down. Beckham barely reaches 1,200 yards as erratic Manning funnels a surprising amount of targets Marshall’s way.


4. A.J. Green

Best Case: Green triples last year’s pitiful touchdown total (four) while breezing past 1,500 yards for the first time in seven NFL seasons. Every fantasy owner who bet on Green over Mike Evans looks like a genius.


Worst Case: Green hits his three-year average of three missed games, failing to eclipse 1,000 yards for the second consecutive season. Fantasy owners begin to wonder if John Ross is the best Bengals receiving bet in Dynasty leagues.


5. Jordy Nelson

Best Case: Nelson repeats his 2016, with the lone deviation being his touchdowns increase from 14 to 15, matching his 2011 career high.


Worst Case: 32-year-old Nelson is another year removed from shredding his knee, but instead of looking healthier he looks older. Davante Adams’ 2016 proves not to be a fluke and Randall Cobb shakes his two-year slump. Last year’s WR2 overall is suddenly a WR2.


6. Mike Evans

Best Case: It’s hard to regress when you’re this good. Evans’ targets do decline from last year’s 175, but his efficiency as an explosive-play threat actually increases on last season’s excellent 2.28 yards per route run. Evans coasts by 100 catches and 1,400 yards.  


Worst Case: The Bucs stick with the run-heavy formula that produced a 6-2 finish in 2016. Jameis Winston, meanwhile, gladly spreads the ball around to new weapons DeSean Jackson, O.J. Howard and Chris Godwin. 2017 Evans posts 2016 Demaryius Thomas numbers.


7. Michael Thomas

Best Case: Thomas refuses to settle for “Marques Colston sophomore campaign” (98/1,202/11), as his 1,400 yards are the most ever for a Drew Brees receiver in New Orleans. Thomas’ second season is the logical progression fantasy owners dreamed about all summer.  


Worst Case: Willie Snead leads the Saints’ post-Brandin Cooks receiver corps in targets while new addition Ted Ginn goes full Devery Henderson (50/800/5). Thomas is a top-18 option instead of the top-10 player he was as a rookie.  


8. Doug Baldwin

Best Case: Baldwin posts new career highs in catches (100) and yards (1,250) while splitting the difference between his 2015-16 touchdown totals (10). He’s a WR1 for the third straight year.


Worst Case: Russell Wilson is reined back in below 500 pass attempts as a healthy Tyler Lockett and third-rounder Amara Darboh make for a deeper receiver corps. Baldwin finds middle ground, but it’s between his 2014-15 (72/947/8).


9. Dez Bryant

Best Case: Dez roars back after two years in the injury wilderness, scoring the second most touchdowns of his career (14) while reaching new heights in yardage (1,400). His 155 targets are spread out unusually evenly by his standards as the Cowboys spend more time playing from behind than they did in 2016.  


Worst Case: Bryant matches his two-year average for games played (11) as Dak Prescott suffers steep declines on his rookie efficiency. Although he’s still only 29 (in November), Bryant becomes a “never again” player in fantasy.  


10. T.Y. Hilton

Best Case: Posting the first 100-catch campaign of his career, Hilton surprisingly leads the league in yardage (1,600). He flirts with WR1 overall status as he reaches 10 touchdowns for the first time in six NFL seasons.


Worst Case: It’s #TolzienTime as Andrew Luck (shoulder) begins the year on the PUP list. Even with Luck returning in Week 7, Hilton struggles to reach 1,000 yards as the Colts’ offense never gets in sync.  


11. Amari Cooper

Best Case: Cooper follows the Mike Evans career arc, putting it all together as a 23-year-old junior. Mysterious lingering injuries and frustrating touchdown droughts are a thing of the past as Cooper throws his hat into the “top-five in the league” ring.


Worst Case: Derek Carr stops outperforming his peripherals, making the Raiders’ offense one of the most disappointing in football. Not that Cooper can blame it all on his quarterback. He continues to invent new ways not to score touchdowns, and regresses instead of improves on his baffling sophomore season.  


12. Sammy Watkins

Best Case: Finally healthy, Watkins is DeSean Jackson meets Demaryius Thomas as a deep threat capable of doing major damage after the catch. He’s an elite WR1 in a passing offense that increases both its volume and efficiency post-Rex Ryan.


Worst Case: Still always injured, Watkins sets career lows in games played and yards per catch. He’s the league’s oldest 24 year old.  


13. Larry Fitzgerald

Best Case: 200 receptions behind Tony Gonzalez for the second most all time, Fitz gets halfway there, snagging 100 balls as his yards per catch gets back into the 11.0 range.  


Worst Case: As usual, Fitz wore down in the second half last season. Not as usual, this time he doesn’t bounce back. Fitz looks every bit his 34 years as he’s held below 780 yards for the first time in 14 NFL seasons.  


14. Demaryius Thomas

Best Case: Peyton Manning isn’t walking back through that door, but OC Mike McCoy is. McCoy reinstates Thomas’ receiver screens as the offense’s signature play, sparking both Thomas and the team. Thomas is the year’s cheapest WR1 investment.


Worst Case: With Gary Kubiak no longer managing and manipulating Trevor Siemian, Thomas’ quarterback play manages to be even worse than it was in 2016. Thomas’ gift for his 30th birthday is a recurrence of the hip pain that dogged him all last season. The glory days are dead and gone.  


15. Keenan Allen

Best Case: Turning narratives on their head, Allen is one of the lone Bolts to stay healthy. He does so as the player he’s always teased, vacuuming up targets while averaging 11 yards per catch. He scores every other game and is one of the league's most consistent WR2s.


Worst Case: Even at 25, years of injury leave Allen looking like a diminished player. There’s no need to force him targets as Mike Williams rallies back from his back injury and Hunter Henry builds on his stellar rookie campaign. Tyrell Williams is the Chargers’ No. 1 receiver even when Allen is healthy enough for the 46-man roster.  


16. Terrelle Pryor

Best Case: Pryor completes the transition Tim Tebow never made, going from dual-threat quarterback to star pass catcher. Pryor plucks down jump ball after jump ball from surprisingly aggressive quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is trying to burn villages on his way out of Washington. Pryor is a $6 million WR1.


Worst Case: Pryor can’t match his camp highlights while Cousins locks onto BFFs Jordan Reed and Jamison Crowder. Sophomore Josh Doctson’s breakout further marginalizes Pryor on the outside of an offense that primarily focuses underneath. Pryor’s starting point in free agency is $3 million.


17. Golden Tate

Best Case: Tate exploits Anquan Boldin’s absence by securing a bigger role in the red zone, as his yearly 90 catches and 1,100 yards come with a career-high eight touchdowns.


Worst Case: The Lions double down on keepaway, cutting Matthew Stafford’s attempts from 594 to 550. Breakout players Eric Ebron and Ameer Abdullah pick up Boldin’s touchdown slack while third-rounder Kenny Golladay draws a surprising amount of targets. The Lions ponder cutting Tate in the offseason instead of letting him play out the final year of his deal.   


18. Stefon Diggs

Best Case: This time, Diggs’ hot streak lasts the entire season. The third-year pro eases by 100 receptions while hitting his career mark of 11.9 yards per catch. He doubles his lifetime touchdown total of seven.


Worst Case: Laquon Treadwell’s breakout and Adam Thielen’s steady ascension trap Diggs in Cole Beasley Land. For fantasy owners, he’s more fun owning in theory than practice.


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Patrick Daugherty


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Bullish or Bearish? Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Patrick Daugherty Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Short: Waiver Wire
    Short: Waiver Wire
  •  
    Short: Saves & Steals
    Short: Saves & Steals
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Short: Waiver Wire
    Short: Waiver Wire
  •  
    Short: Saves & Steals
    Short: Saves & Steals
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings

 