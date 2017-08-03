Wide Receiver Notebook

Thursday, August 3, 2017

By now, you’re used to me going on and on about getting to know how players score their points over their accumulative point total at season’s end and the wide receiver position is the most diverse position we have in that regard for fantasy. We inherently know there are different positions within the position, but all of the players get shaded under one umbrella for scoring and analysis. If you are following a linear list of rankings, tiers and projections, you may end up in a draft where those are guiding you to select Amari Cooper , Brandin Cooks , Tyreek Hill and DeSean Jackson as your wide receiving unit, all players that score their fantasy points in a similar fashion. Sure, you’re going to run into some monster weeks when the stars align for that group, but you’re also going to heighten the variance of your team performance and run into many low scoring weeks because each of these players scores post their stats in a similar fashion. Inversely, you don’t want to end up with a receiving stable of Jarvis Landry , Stefon Diggs and Julian Edelman because you’re going to have a receiver corps that is littered with high floor/low ceiling plays that is reliant on volume over producing touchdowns. The goal should be to be build a diverse receiving stable with both upside and roster smoothing capabilities weekly to provide lineup versatility. By crafting your tiers around how players score their points instead of overall point totals also allows you to map out possible arbitrage situations in your drafts as well. Here, we’re going to highlight some of those buckets of receivers.

To wrap this portion up, the bullet points here are that league wide passing is climbing still higher than ever and along with that, WR3 usage is climbing. That may have a point shaving effect on the top of the position, but that trend had not impacted those groups beforehand, so it’s harder to just make a blanket statement that therefore those tiers solely dropped off because of it a year ago. On top of that, rushing scores had massive recoil due to the increased rate of short range opportunities and should be expected to normalize to pre-2015 totals, which impacted the secondary level of the receiver more than anything. If you’re expecting a 2015 type season from the top of the fantasy wide receiving group, you’re going to be disappointed, but the position is deeper and better than ever before while the league is still operating in a direction to funnel points into the position.

Now we’re really getting underneath the hood of things and seeing where all this increased pass volume is making its mark consistently in fantasy. A contributing element as to why each wide receiver subset declined in different areas in 2016 is the continued success of the third receiver in offenses. As NFL teams have increased their reliance on the pass game, more and more players have been incorporated into a per play basis in the department than ever before. WR3 production has increased in each of the past five seasons from a fantasy scoring perspective. Three or more wide receiver sets have increased in every NFL season over the past decade. Last season, teams used three or wide receiver sets on 78 percent of passing plays as opposed to a 55 percent rate 10 years ago. More wide receivers now have the opportunity to impact fantasy on a per play basis than ever before and their role has been increasing for five straight years.

With August arriving and training camps finally starting, the fantasy season is turning the corner into the final stretch of the offseason. So far this offseason we’ve covered the fantasy impact from teams turning the reins over to rookie quarterbacks, game scripts and play calling, scoring and efficiency per offensive possession, production and usage in the red zone, and top-down views of both the tight end and running back positions. That outlook of the positions for fantasy football continues as we take a dive into the wide receiver position.

It’s a Passing League





WR Fantasy Output Over the Past 10 Years

Year WR PPR Pts WR STD Pts WR Rec WR ReYD WR TD NFL Pass % 2016 18116.5 11579.5 6537 83522 501 59.31% 2015 17767.7 11468.7 6299 82560 519 59.09% 2014 17688.6 11346.6 6342 82829 485 58.24% 2013 17429.5 11315.5 6114 81603 483 58.35% 2012 17193.9 11147.9 6046 80823 491 57.65% 2011 16512.6 10821.6 5691 78618 473 57.10% 2010 16300.2 10599.2 5701 75728 480 56.93% 2009 15758.5 10136.5 5622 74292 431 56.28% 2008 15411.3 9917.3 5494 72249 412 55.43% 2007 16148.4 10367.4 5781 74658 471 56.47%

Top-12 WR Production Over the Past 10 Years

TOP12 WR PPR Pts STD Pts Tgt Rec ReYd ReTD 2016 3231.8 2135.3 1711 1109 14547 110 2015 3666.2 2442.7 1942 1244 16834 122 2014 3613.3 2464.3 1776 1164 16872 123 2013 3538.0 2408.9 1897 1144 16815 116 2012 3484.8 2306.2 1911 1187 16942 102 2011 3304.4 2293.4 1637 1023 15859 107 2010 3180.2 2186.4 1725 1018 14589 117 2009 3299.7 2202.8 1747 1118 14985 111 2008 3199.2 2157.1 1758 1073 15345 97 2007 3528.6 2387.7 1856 1143 15555 139

WR2 (WR13-24) Production Over the Past 10 Years

WR13-24 PPR Pts STD Pts Tgt Rec ReYd ReTD 2016 2598.9 1640.1 1586 970 12539 59 2015 2723.8 1804.8 1534 926 12598 91 2014 2644.7 1754.9 1491 888 12391 86 2013 2711.0 1764.0 1598 981 12924 73 2012 2659.7 1792.9 1478 877 11982 97 2011 2540.9 1729.9 1544 808 12058 84 2010 2542.1 1704.7 1511 840 11305 89 2009 2572.9 1718.3 1438 839 12387 78 2008 2610.2 1684.0 1480 920 11825 82 2007 2614.8 1705.6 1478 933 12379 74

WR3 (WR25-36) Production Over the Past 10 Years

WR25-36 PPR Pts STD Pts Tgt Rec ReYd ReTD 2016 2307.0 1489.7 1280 832 10444 64 2015 2268.2 1503.6 1275 760 9951 73 2014 2243.9 1354.4 1360 803 10408 68 2013 2212.4 1423.3 1250 747 10310 69 2012 2155.1 1430.5 1237 731 10312 64 2011 2086.1 1384.0 1261 716 10009 59 2010 2121.4 1371.1 1247 749 9650 66 2009 2019.8 1344.4 1093 709 9233 54 2008 2106.0 1366.0 1328 737 10431 50 2007 2102.7 1387.4 1341 703 9643 73

WR Archetypes

Receptions





This subset of receivers is made up of players where receptions alone make up for over 35 percent of their PPR receiving output for their careers. These are your high floor PPR options that can counterbalance some volatility in your lineup or prevent you from a near goose egg at the position. Attached is their standard scoring yardage because they are solely just a vessell for yardage in that format since touchdowns don’t make up a large part of this groups fantasy production and their receptions value in those leagues doesn’t help their cause. The only receivers above to have at least seven touchdowns in multiple seasons are Anquan Boldin (five), Michael Crabtree (three) and Jordan Matthews (two) while only Jamison Crowder, Julian Edelman and Keenan Allen have done it once. It's not surprising to see Jarvis Landry pop up as the first fantasy relevant name and we've already talked about Landry’s target drop in 2016 and his future potentially being tied to how often Miami is ahead and trailing on the scoreboard, so we’re going to blow by him here.

Edelman had a tale of two seasons in 2016. Over his first nine games played, Edelman ranked 26th in the league in targets (7.9 per game and 25.2 percent of the New England team total) and was the WR49 in standard leagues while the WR39 in PPR formats. After Rob Gronkowski was injured in Week 10, the New England passing game completely flowed through him as he led the NFL in targets (12.6 per game and 33.2 percent of the team total) and receptions (7.1) from Week 11 on while he was the third highest scoring receiver in both scoring major formats for the remainder of the season. Edelman has a lot more competition for targets coming into 2017 then he did to close last season. Anticipating him to approach double digit targets per game again are lofty expectations while he has scored more than four touchdowns in a season just twice and has scored on just 5.6 percent career receptions. In standard formats, he shouldn’t be drafted with any expectations to be a weekly starter.

Garcon is favorite for many fantasy analysts from this group because he is a dark horse to beat these options in targets in 2017 while coming along with a cheaper investment in terms of required draft capital it takes to acquire him. Garcon has finished as a top-36 scorer for fantasy in five of the past seven seasons. Of course, Kyle Shanahan was attached to the best season of Garcon’s career in 2013 when he had 113 receptions for 1,346 yards on 181 targets and not many people wil let you forget that Shanahan has had a history of funneling targets to his lead receiver. Excepting that kind of target volume four years later would be foolhardy, but Garcon does have little in his path to hit 125 targets with ease. He has never scored more than six touchdowns in a season over his nine years in the league and cleared 1,000 yards just twice, but Garcon is a solid floor option in any format when he's taken outside of the top-30 at his position.

Diggs suffered a groin injury in Week 4 and saw his usage make a dramatic shift as he was never the same afterwards. After that groin injury, Diggs moved into the slot, running 70 percent of his routes from the inside with an average depth of target of 8.1 yards. This after running 44 percent of his routes with a 10.1-yard depth of target prior to injury. Diggs has flashed pockets of elite production in both of his first two seasons, but hasn’t quite put together a full season of production. He’s scored just seven times on 136 receptions in two seasons, but is a major threat to clear 90 catches in his third season.

Snead is a favorite for many this summer and I’m in the camp who always wants players attached to Drew Brees, but his ceiling has been stifled despite his attachment to the Saints offense. Snead has scored in just five of his 30 games played while reaching 100-yards just three times. I often find myself waiting on Garcon and taking players such as Kelvin Benjamin, Brandon Marshall and Donte Moncrief around Snead’s ADP --players that can outscore him on 20-25 fewer receptions- but am always monitoring if Snead dips in drafts.

Through four years, Keenan Allen has failed to play a full 16 games and has now missed 23 games over the past two seasons. He has averaged 9.5 targets per game and has averaged 24.5 percent of the Charger targets per week since his rookie season. That benchmark may be harder to reach with all the passing game options that San Diego has coming into the season, which can hurt a player that has thrived on volume. Allen has averaged just 10.5 yards per receptions since his rookie season with just eight touchdowns, so the difference between 120 targets and pushing the 150 mark has a ripple effect on his output. Allen’s injury history and potential volume dip push him down into the back half of the WR2 area of the draft, but he is the most expensive player listed above, which makes it hard to pull the trigger.

Yardage





This group is more dependent on yardage to procure fantasy output as over 45 percent of their scoring comes from yardage alone while falling below a 35 percent need for receptions and a 20 percent requirement for touchdowns. This group produces more yardage while still having uneven touchdown reliance despite them scoring more than thet reception-based group above. You see a few other high-cost receivers creep into the fold here, joining the group of obvious splash-play needy receivers you’d expect. We’ve discussed Julio Jones and his unprecedented run on producing receiving yardage per game over the past four years despite him failing to ever turn in the touchdown production of his peers as well as notes on Amari Cooper and T.Y. Hilton there in that same post.

Baldwin has now increased his targets, receptions, and receiving yardage in five consecutive seasons and is a great example that the word “regression” isn’t quite the boogeyman people treat it as. Only Antonio Brown, Julio Jones and Odell Beckham have more 20-point PPR games than Baldwin over the past two years (he's had four in each season if you think I'm cheating by going back into 2015). He's had limited middle ground, however with is performances, which isn't something you'd expect from a slot receiver in the NFL for fantasy. In 2016, Baldwin finished as a top-10 scorer in five games, but also outside of the top-30 in eight games. In Seattle’s offense, he doesn’t run into the plethora of targets (25th in targets per game in 2016) of the receiving company he keeps in ADP, but he thrives on efficiency. Baldwin has caught 75 percent of his targets in each of the past two years, the first player since Wes Welker to have multiple seasons of catching at least 75 percent of 100 or more targets. I would have no issue with someone pulling the trigger on Baldwin over someone like Dez Bryant in the back of the second round.

Over the past two seasons, Demaryius Thomas has had just seven top-12 scoring weeks, but has had just seven weeks outside of the top-40 at this position as he’s become a high floor weekly player for fantasy. Post prime Peyton, he’s really been hurt in the scoring department, scoring on just 3.4 percent of his targets the past two years after reaching the paint on 7.5 percent of his looks over the three seasons prior. Thomas is a rock steady option as a secondary or third receiver, but his days of reaching double digit touchdowns appear to be over due to his offensive and quarterback attachment.

DeSean Jackson has arguably been the best deep threat in the NFL since entering the league in 2008. In 2016, he turned just 56 receptions into 1,005 yards (17.9 Y/R), the third consecutive season in which he’s averaged over 17 yards per reception. His signing with Tampa Bay this offseason is a perfect match as 22.7 percent of Jameis Winston’s pass attempts were on targets 15 or more yards downfield, the third highest rate in the league. You know what you’re getting with Jackson when you select him. He’s played 16 games just twice over his nine NFL seasons and caught more than six touchdowns just twice, but is a high variance WR3 option that can be a weekly grave digger on a given week if is floor isn't overly neccesary to your weekly build.

John Brown had a season to forget in 2016. He battled concussion and hamstring injuries on top of dealing with a sickle-cell diagnosis and, oh yeah, he also had a cyst on his back as he could only muster up 39 receptions for 517 yards and two touchdowns for the year. Arizona targeted their wide receivers 407 times in 2016 --more than any team in the NFL a season ago-- and Brown is in a situation that lacks consistent competition outside of soon to be 34-year old Larry Fitzgerald for those targets with Chad Williams being a rookie and J.J. Nelson being a niche player. Over the ailments that plagued his third season, Brown is a potential value in 2017.

Owners that drafted Jones were taking a victory lap after the opening month of the season when he caught 23 passes for 482 yards and two touchdowns. That warm feeling quickly subsided as Jones caught 32 passes for 448 yards and two touchdowns for the remainder of the season. Jones suffered and played through a foot injury and ran into a slew of good boundary cornerbacks, but those numbers were hard to stomach. He still garnered 103 targets over the season while missing a game and the team is still committed to him as a secondary receiver while being one of the most unbalanced offesnes in the NFL shited towards the pass. After scoring 10 times 2013, Jones has scored nine touchdowns combined in his surrounding three seasons played. Still, he remains intriguing as a WR5 due to his role and offensive attachment.

Touchdowns





This group of receivers counts on touchdown production alone to make up 20 percent of their PPR scoring and in turn is elevated in standard leagues. Calling some of these players “dependent” on touchdowns isn’t entirely fair as some of them have proven to be consistent touchdowns producers as part as their overall game, but these are the group whose fantasy scoring is heavily influenced by touchdown production. For example, Seth Roberts needs touchdowns to score fantasy points where Dez Bryant is an elite touchdown scorer. We’ve already had notes on Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay offense as well as Eric Decker pairing up with Marcus Mariota and Sammy Watkins being able to score despite lacking usage in the red zone, so we're going past them here.

Dez Bryant missed three games with a knee fracture and it took a while for he and rookie Dak Prescott to find their groove together. Over his first five games played on the season, Bryant secured just 16 of his 41 targets (39 percent) for 282 yards and two scores with 40 or fewer receiving yards in three of those five games. Over the next seven games Weeks 10-16, Bryant caught 34 of 54 targets (63 percent) for 514 yards and six touchdowns as he was the WR4 in scoring down the stretch those weeks. Prescott also was more willing to take shots downfield with Bryant as 37.5 percent of Bryant’s targets came on throws 15 yards or further downfield, a career high. He is the league’s premier touchdown producing pass catcher west of Rob Gronkowski, scoring once every 13 targets or fewer in six of his seven seasons. The fdownside is that Bryant has had 140 targets in a season just once over his career. I also expect Bryant to have potential to open and close the season slowly as Dallas opens with dates against the Giants, Broncos and Patrick Peterson over the opening three weeks and then faces the Giants again as well as the Seahawks during the fantasy playoffs. I’m more than happy with Bryant as my second receiver on my team for his touchdown potential, but am uneasy with him leading my receiving corps given his low target volume and potentially rough schedule.

Returning from a torn ACL at age 31, Nelson came out of the blocks slowly in 2016. Through six games played, Nelson had reeled in just 27 receptions for 321 yards and 6.6 yards per target, but was able to salvage being the WR26 over that span by scoring five touchdowns. From Week 8 on, though, Nelson was the player of years past. He was the highest scoring fantasy receiver from that point on, catching 70 passes for 936 yards and nine touchdowns with 9.6 yards per target over his final 10 games played. Nelson scored at least once in 11 different weeks on the season, two more than the next closest player in the league. Nelson remains the primary target for Aaron Rodgers and has now scored 27 touchdowns over his past two seasons. Even at age 32, Nelson remains a commodity you can count on that is being selected among players with limited bodies of work.

Martavis Bryant is getting closer to finding the football field for the Steelers and when he is on it, he scores touchdowns. Bryant has caught at least one touchdown pass in 52.4 percent of his games played (11 of 21), trailing only Odell Beckham (55.8 percent) and Dez Bryant (52.6 percent) for all wide receivers in the league. He’s ranked 15th in standard points per game in each of 2014 and 2015, much higher than where he’ll be drafted this summer, even with his rising cost over the summer. Given his weekly upside, his attachment to one of the league’s best offenses and potential if anything were to happen to Antonio Brown, Bryant is someone worth taking a chance on even if he continues to be drafted at WR3 cost, but he may just mean more for fantasy to his surrounding teammmates than himself. The Steelers are unequivocally a better offense with Bryant on the field, scoring 5.5 more points per game with 58.8 more passing yards per game with him in the lineup over the past three seasons and Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger both see their production with Bryant on the field.

Touchdown Regression to the Mean





I care about potential touchdown production on my rosters and so should you. There are a few candidates at the wide receiver position that we may have increased anticipation to recoil or to lose some touchdown production based on their 2016 performance compared to career output. Here are the receivers who produced a touchdown per target at least two percentage points above or below their career averages.

Earlier I mentioned that I view Demaryius Thomas’ touchdown decline to be offensive climate and quarterback related, so it’s hard to sink teeth into him returning to a bankable touchdown scorer. I also have already touched on Davante Adams and his breakout as well as why I am buying Brandon Marshall scoring more in 2017 based on how consistent his yearly usage has been near the end zone no matter the team he’s been on.

Prior to a Week 11 hamstring injury that forced A.J. Green to miss the remainder of the season, he was having one of the best fantasy seasons of his stellar career. Through 10 weeks, Green was third in the NFL in targets (11 per game), receptions (7.3 per game) and second in receiving yardage (107.1 yards per game) while being the highest scorer per game among receivers in both standard and PPR formats. As good as Green was last season prior to injury, he could’ve even been better for fantasy as he scored on just 6.1 percent of his receptions -the lowest mark of his career- after scoring on 10.8 percent of his receptions for his career prior. He scored just once evert 25 targets after scoring once every 16 targets to start his career. With any bounce back on that scoring prowess to go along with heavy target count, Green should deliver on his high cost.

Moncrief missed seven games due to shoulder and hamstring injuries, but still managed to lead the Colts in receiving touchdowns in 2016 with seven. He’s now scored in 11 of his past 15 games playing with Andrew Luck and over the past two seasons, Moncrief has had the most red zone receptions (16) and touchdowns (11) on the team. Unfortunately, scoring touchdowns is all he has done as 57.9 percent of his standard fantasy scoring a season ago came from touchdowns, the highest dependency in the league. In those 15 games he's played with Luck, he’s averaged just 40.9 receiving yards per game. He needs to become more stable of a commodity between the 20’s to circumvent any games in which he fails to score. If he does that, his ceiling is the limit, but if he tails off, then he's in the danger zone. Moncrief is more desirable in standard scoring formats as a WR3/WR4 than he is PPR leagues, but remains a solid buy outside of the top-30 based on touchdown ability alone.

Stills scored once every nine targets in 2016 after scoring once every 17.8 targets over the first three seasons of his career. 42.7 percent of his standard fantasy scoring came from touchdown receptions alone, the second highest rate in the league. Consider Stills as a low floor bench option that will run into sporadic spike weeks.

Rishard Matthews raised his target (108), reception (65), yardage (945) and touchdown (nine) totals for the second consecutive season. He really broke out as the season wore on, playing 90 percent of the team snaps over the final nine games after playing just 53 percent prior. Over that span, Matthews received 26.5 percent of the team targets after garnering 14.9 percent beforehand and was a top-10 producer in both standard and PPR formats as he tied for second in the league with seven receiving touchdowns over that span. But the Titans drafted Corey Davis with the fifth overall selection in this year’s draft and acquired Eric Decker. While Davis may not carve out a large season for fantasy purposes, he does compromise Matthews’ output given the low volume passing nature of the Tennessee offense and Decker hurts Matthews’ touchdown potential. Matthews assuredly won’t push the 27 percent of the team targets that held over the back half of 2016 and over that span, he averaged just 4.7 receptions per game. He should still be the primary vertical and red zone playmaker for the Titans, but the potential squeeze felt by the addition of Davis and the Tennessee offense will keep Matthews more in the WR4 territory of drafts as opposed to a screaming value that he could've been.

Closing out, far be it from me to throw any shade at Antonio Brown, but he managed to score two more times (12) in 2016 than he did in 2015 on 39 fewer targets. On the flip side, he also joined Marvin Harrison as the only players in NFL history to have four consecutive seasons with at least 100 receptions, so that’s as much as I’ll allow myself to delve into any potential negativity. Brown has been the Gibraltar of fantasy wide receivers over the past four years and should undoubtedly be the first recevier selected in drafts this summer.