Thursday, August 3, 2017

Josh Norris is joined by Roto Pat and Rich Hribar to dissect the most pressing questions yet to be answered this preseason, including...

- Second-year players who could emerge or continue to struggle

- Position battles across the league, like Rob Kelley vs. Samaje Perine

- Does Jamaal Charles have anything left?

- Bad QB and OL play totally sinking offenses

And much more!

