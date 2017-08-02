Mock Draft Preview

Mock Draft PreviewWednesday, August 2, 2017
It seems like every season, mock drafts are becoming more and more popular. It's a great way to see what kind of trends are developing among fantasy football players. Last year seemed like it was the year of the wide receiver, as many people were waiting to try and fill out their running back quota. Mock drafts give you a chance to see if trends like that will hold true again this season. Or with guys like David Johnson, Ezekiel Elliott, Le'Veon Bell and others putting up monster seasons, will running backs be king again?
Just like with anything else, practice makes perfect. So it only makes sense that studying these "practice" drafts will help give you a leg up on the competition come Draft Day. Our Fantasy Football Draft Guide is loaded with mock drafts, and there's more on the way. We currently have mocks for PPR, .5 PPR, Standard, 2QB, Dynasty and Auction drafts. We have an IDP mock on the way, as well as updated versions of the league formats already covered.
But the mock drafts just scratch the surface of what's available in the Draft Guide. We have player profiles on over 500 players, customizable projections, printable cheatsheets, rankings from FIVE different writers, Evan Silva's sleepers and busts, in-depth team previews and so much more.
But if you want a small taste of what's available in the Draft Guide, here's a sampling from a Standard Mock Draft with analysis from Patrick Daugherty.
Round 3
25. Alex Gelhar — Marshawn Lynch, RB13
26. Scott Pianowski — Brandin Cooks, WR12
27. Adam Levitan — Lamar Miller, RB14
28. Matt Kelley — Demaryius Thomas, WR13
29. Matt Harmon — Sammy Watkins, WR14
30. Danny Kelly — Carlos Hyde, RB15
31. Patrick Daugherty — DeAndre Hopkins, WR15
32. Ryan McDowell — Todd Gurley, RB16
33. Rich Hribar — Christian McCaffrey, RB17
34. Josh Norris — Allen Robinson, WR16
35. Mike Gallagher — Tyreek Hill, WR17
36. Christopher Harris — Aaron Rodgers, QB1
Notes: Lynch is going to be a polarizing pick all summer. I’m more bearish than most, but can certainly justify him as the RB13. … I honestly have no idea where to take Cooks. He’s going to be a summer mystery. The range of outcomes is really quite something. … That’s a pretty good place to snag Lamar in a standard league. He could be a post-hype sleeper Year 2 in Houston. … Watkins felt like the first really bold pick to me. The upside has not gone away. I would have probably preferred Hopkins and A-Rob, but Harmon really knows receivers. … Hyde will be subject to much summer hand wringing. His range of outcomes includes anything from a breakout under Kyle Shanahan to a summer benching. … Gurley’s downside is well established, but it’s hard to argue with him as the RB16. … McCaffrey was an auto-draft, for the record — Reebs’ connection dropped out — but I will take the No. 8 overall pick as the RB17. … I’m a little surprised at how far Robinson fell. He could easily bounce-back to top-five status. … Harris ends the long national nightmare and finally takes a quarterback. The QBs come off the board … slowly. Spoiler alert.
Round 9
97. Alex Gelhar — Mike Wallace, WR46
98. Scott Pianowski — Rishard Matthews, WR47
99. Adam Levitan — DeVante Parker, WR48
100. Matt Kelley — Kyle Rudolph, TE8
101. Matt Harmon — Matt Forte, RB40
102. Danny Kelly — Ted Ginn, WR49
103. Patrick Daugherty — Jack Doyle, TE9
104. Ryan McDowell — Kenneth Dixon, RB41
105. Rich Hribar — Delanie Walker, TE10
106. Josh Norris — Darren Sproles, RB42
107. Mike Gallagher — Will Fuller, WR50
108. Christopher Harris — Corey Davis, WR51
Notes: Parker falling to WR48 in a standard is stunning. We’re a smart group of dudes, but we might be out-thinking ourselves on that one. … Forte isn’t sexy. What he could be is a poor man’s Frank Gore. We hate the olds. … Ginn will almost certainly be a top-50 wideout in standard. … I’m guessing Doyle’s ADP will continue to go up. … Suspended Dixon needs a strong camp, and for Woodhead not to run wild during his four-game ban. … The odds are poor that nine tight ends will out-point Walker. … I’m surprised how depressed Davis’ price is. Eric Decker is recovering from two major surgeries.
