Silva's Early-Camp Top 150

Tuesday, August 1, 2017


The NFL preseason kicks off with Thursday night’s Cowboys-Cardinals Hall of Fame Game, followed by a full 32-team slate of exhibition games all next week. For good, the offseason is in the rearview mirror.

We’re busy as heck with player news, columns, and our 2017 Fantasy Football Online Draft Guide, so I won't waste our time with any lengthy introductions. These Top-150 rankings are for PPR leagues after ESPN switched its standardized scoring to a points-per-reception format.

For more in-depth player takes, check out my Team Fantasy Preview series.

1. David Johnson (RB1) – Despite only 21 career starts, D.J. already has 33 career touchdowns.
2. Le’Veon Bell (RB2) – Averaged league-high 28.0 touches/game after return from suspension.
3. Antonio Brown (WR1) – 3 straight overall PPR WR1 finishes. Split stats are better with Martavis.
4. Julio Jones (WR2) – NFL all-time leader in receiving yds/game (96.3). Firmly in prime at age 28.
5. Odell Beckham (WR3) – Has finished WR6 or better in PPR points/gm in each of his 3 seasons.
6. A.J. Green (WR4) – Led all NFL WRs in receiving yards & fantasy points before Week 11 injury.
7. Jordy Nelson (WR5) – Has finished as the WR2 overall or better in 3 of his last 4 full seasons.
8. Ezekiel Elliott (RB3) – Concerns go beyond NFL discipline with downgraded OL, hard schedule.
9. LeSean McCoy (RB4) – Benefits from elite run-blocking OL, dual-threat QB, All-Pro FB DiMarco.
10. Melvin Gordon (RB5) – 3-down RB in talented offense with almost no competition for work.
11. DeMarco Murray (RB6) – 3-down RB with top-5 OL, dual-threat QB in hyper-efficient offense.
12. Mike Evans (WR6) – Evans is likely to lose at least 30 targets off last year’s league-high 171.
13. Michael Thomas (WR7) – Last year’s overall PPR WR7. Brandin Cooks’ 117 targets are gone.
14. Devonta Freeman (RB7) – Lead back in NFC’s top offense. Consecutive top-six PPR RB finishes.
15. Jay Ajayi (RB8) – Elite bellcow upside but risk factors numerous. Needs more receiving work.
16. Rob Gronkowski (TE1) – A threat to lead all non-QBs in touchdowns if his health cooperates.
17. Jordan Howard (RB9) – Rookie star has bust risk in bad offense against bottom-ten schedule.
18. Doug Baldwin (WR8) – Improved bulk stats 4 straight years. 2 straight top-10 PPR WR finishes.
19. Dez Bryant (WR9) – Scored 10 touchdowns over his last 11 full games with Dak Prescott at QB.
20. T.Y. Hilton (WR10) – Last year’s NFL leader in receiving yards needs Andrew Luck to heal up.
21. Amari Cooper (WR11) – Topped 1,000 yards at ages 21 & 22. Monster breakout coming soon.
22. Travis Kelce (TE2) – Exploded sans Maclin in ’16. Should now be focal point of Chiefs offense.
23. Leonard Fournette (RB10) – Jags offensive centerpiece will have to overcome bad O-Line play.
24. Todd Gurley (RB11) – Rebound to fantasy difference maker seems unlikely but volume secure.
25. Sammy Watkins (WR12) – High-upside but high-volatility pick has missed 11 of last 29 games.
26. Larry Fitzgerald (WR13) – Has finished 7th and 10th in PPR receiver scoring the past 2 seasons.
27. Demaryius Thomas (WR14) – WR15 or better in PPR points per game four of last five years.
28. Keenan Allen (WR15) – Drawing rave reviews at camp after tearing ACL in Week 1 last season.
29. Terrelle Pryor (WR16) – Cousins is big QB upgrade after Pryor topped 1,000 yards on Browns.
30. Golden Tate (WR17) – 90+ catches 3 straight years. No Boldin frees up red-zone opportunity.
31. Stefon Diggs (WR18) – 100-catch candidate has room for growth, even after breakout 2016.
32. Lamar Miller (RB12) – Effectiveness dipped sharply in bellcow role. Monitor D’Onta Foreman.
33. Jarvis Landry (WR19) – Took big target hit in run-first O. Best viewed as high-floor WR2 pick.
34. DeAndre Hopkins (WR20) – Tough to rank with Tom Savage or a rookie QB after sluggish 2016.
35. Davante Adams (WR21) – TD regression candidate still a solid bet as Aaron Rodgers’ No. 2 WR.
36. Allen Robinson (WR22) – Boom-bust pick on Jags team intent on cutting down pass volume.
37. Brandin Cooks (WR23) – Seems likely to be a volatile week-to-week producer, at least initially.
38. Ty Montgomery (RB13) – Will finish as a top-12 PPR RB if he improves pass pro, stays healthy.
39. Alshon Jeffery (WR24) – Unknown in new offense with bad injury history and tough schedule.
40. Aaron Rodgers (QB1) – Last year’s overall QB1 only outscored Kirk Cousins by 3.5 points/gm.
41. Martavis Bryant (WR25) – Expect Bryant’s ADP to jump a round once he’s formally reinstated.
42. Tyreek Hill (WR26) – Miscast gadget guy or Andy Reid’s new DeSean Jackson? We’ll find out.
43. Isaiah Crowell (RB14) – Browns poured resources into O-Line after Crowell’s career-best year.
44. Julian Edelman (WR27) – Edelman has been a top-25 PPR WR in points/game 4 straight years.
45. Jordan Reed (TE3) – Has outscored Gronk in PPR points per game each of the last 2 seasons.
46. Michael Crabtree (WR28) – Has finished WR16 & WR12 in PPR points through 2 years in OAK.
47. Jamison Crowder (WR29) – Cousins’ slot WR has room for growth with Garcon, D-Jax gone.
48. Emmanuel Sanders (WR30) – Better value than Demaryius Thomas at their respective costs.
49. Willie Snead (WR31) – Last year’s PPR WR30 has more opportunity with Brandin Cooks gone.
50. Tom Brady (QB2) – Last year’s QB3 in points per game gets back Gronkowski & added Cooks.


Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com.
