Silva's Early-Camp Top 150

The NFL preseason kicks off with Thursday night’s Cowboys-Cardinals Hall of Fame Game, followed by a full 32-team slate of exhibition games all next week. For good, the offseason is in the rearview mirror.
We’re busy as heck with player news, columns, and our 2017 Fantasy Football Online Draft Guide, so I won't waste our time with any lengthy introductions. These Top-150 rankings are for PPR leagues after ESPN switched its standardized scoring to a points-per-reception format.
For more in-depth player takes, check out my Team Fantasy Preview series.
1. David Johnson (RB1) – Despite only 21 career starts, D.J. already has 33 career touchdowns.
2. Le’Veon Bell (RB2) – Averaged league-high 28.0 touches/game after return from suspension.
3. Antonio Brown (WR1) – 3 straight overall PPR WR1 finishes. Split stats are better with Martavis.
4. Julio Jones (WR2) – NFL all-time leader in receiving yds/game (96.3). Firmly in prime at age 28.
5. Odell Beckham (WR3) – Has finished WR6 or better in PPR points/gm in each of his 3 seasons.
6. A.J. Green (WR4) – Led all NFL WRs in receiving yards & fantasy points before Week 11 injury.
7. Jordy Nelson (WR5) – Has finished as the WR2 overall or better in 3 of his last 4 full seasons.
8. Ezekiel Elliott (RB3) – Concerns go beyond NFL discipline with downgraded OL, hard schedule.
9. LeSean McCoy (RB4) – Benefits from elite run-blocking OL, dual-threat QB, All-Pro FB DiMarco.
10. Melvin Gordon (RB5) – 3-down RB in talented offense with almost no competition for work.
11. DeMarco Murray (RB6) – 3-down RB with top-5 OL, dual-threat QB in hyper-efficient offense.
12. Mike Evans (WR6) – Evans is likely to lose at least 30 targets off last year’s league-high 171.
13. Michael Thomas (WR7) – Last year’s overall PPR WR7. Brandin Cooks’ 117 targets are gone.
14. Devonta Freeman (RB7) – Lead back in NFC’s top offense. Consecutive top-six PPR RB finishes.
15. Jay Ajayi (RB8) – Elite bellcow upside but risk factors numerous. Needs more receiving work.
16. Rob Gronkowski (TE1) – A threat to lead all non-QBs in touchdowns if his health cooperates.
17. Jordan Howard (RB9) – Rookie star has bust risk in bad offense against bottom-ten schedule.
18. Doug Baldwin (WR8) – Improved bulk stats 4 straight years. 2 straight top-10 PPR WR finishes.
19. Dez Bryant (WR9) – Scored 10 touchdowns over his last 11 full games with Dak Prescott at QB.
20. T.Y. Hilton (WR10) – Last year’s NFL leader in receiving yards needs Andrew Luck to heal up.
21. Amari Cooper (WR11) – Topped 1,000 yards at ages 21 & 22. Monster breakout coming soon.
22. Travis Kelce (TE2) – Exploded sans Maclin in ’16. Should now be focal point of Chiefs offense.
23. Leonard Fournette (RB10) – Jags offensive centerpiece will have to overcome bad O-Line play.
24. Todd Gurley (RB11) – Rebound to fantasy difference maker seems unlikely but volume secure.
25. Sammy Watkins (WR12) – High-upside but high-volatility pick has missed 11 of last 29 games.
26. Larry Fitzgerald (WR13) – Has finished 7th and 10th in PPR receiver scoring the past 2 seasons.
27. Demaryius Thomas (WR14) – WR15 or better in PPR points per game four of last five years.
28. Keenan Allen (WR15) – Drawing rave reviews at camp after tearing ACL in Week 1 last season.
29. Terrelle Pryor (WR16) – Cousins is big QB upgrade after Pryor topped 1,000 yards on Browns.
30. Golden Tate (WR17) – 90+ catches 3 straight years. No Boldin frees up red-zone opportunity.
31. Stefon Diggs (WR18) – 100-catch candidate has room for growth, even after breakout 2016.
32. Lamar Miller (RB12) – Effectiveness dipped sharply in bellcow role. Monitor D’Onta Foreman.
33. Jarvis Landry (WR19) – Took big target hit in run-first O. Best viewed as high-floor WR2 pick.
34. DeAndre Hopkins (WR20) – Tough to rank with Tom Savage or a rookie QB after sluggish 2016.
35. Davante Adams (WR21) – TD regression candidate still a solid bet as Aaron Rodgers’ No. 2 WR.
36. Allen Robinson (WR22) – Boom-bust pick on Jags team intent on cutting down pass volume.
37. Brandin Cooks (WR23) – Seems likely to be a volatile week-to-week producer, at least initially.
38. Ty Montgomery (RB13) – Will finish as a top-12 PPR RB if he improves pass pro, stays healthy.
39. Alshon Jeffery (WR24) – Unknown in new offense with bad injury history and tough schedule.
40. Aaron Rodgers (QB1) – Last year’s overall QB1 only outscored Kirk Cousins by 3.5 points/gm.
41. Martavis Bryant (WR25) – Expect Bryant’s ADP to jump a round once he’s formally reinstated.
42. Tyreek Hill (WR26) – Miscast gadget guy or Andy Reid’s new DeSean Jackson? We’ll find out.
43. Isaiah Crowell (RB14) – Browns poured resources into O-Line after Crowell’s career-best year.
44. Julian Edelman (WR27) – Edelman has been a top-25 PPR WR in points/game 4 straight years.
45. Jordan Reed (TE3) – Has outscored Gronk in PPR points per game each of the last 2 seasons.
46. Michael Crabtree (WR28) – Has finished WR16 & WR12 in PPR points through 2 years in OAK.
47. Jamison Crowder (WR29) – Cousins’ slot WR has room for growth with Garcon, D-Jax gone.
48. Emmanuel Sanders (WR30) – Better value than Demaryius Thomas at their respective costs.
49. Willie Snead (WR31) – Last year’s PPR WR30 has more opportunity with Brandin Cooks gone.
50. Tom Brady (QB2) – Last year’s QB3 in points per game gets back Gronkowski & added Cooks.
51. Carlos Hyde (RB15) – Placed in a competition.
52. Joe Mixon (RB16) – Fell with Gio cleared for camp.
53. Christian McCaffrey (RB17) – Concerning TD ceiling.
54. Greg Olsen (TE4) – Top-7 fantasy TE 5 straight years.
55. Drew Brees (QB3) – Top-6 fantasy QB 11 straight yrs.
56. Marshawn Lynch (RB18) – Hasn’t been good since '14.
57. Mark Ingram (RB19) – Expecting 13-17 touches per game in elite offense with strong O-Line.
58. Mike Gillislee (RB20) – Patriots have averaged a league-high 18.0 rushing TDs the past 6 years.
59. Dalvin Cook (RB21) – Safe bet for Vikings lead RB work with Latavius Murray still on the shelf.
60. Kelvin Benjamin (WR32) – Big touchdown upside in Panthers offense primed for step forward.
61. Pierre Garcon (WR33) – Should dominate targets as focal point of Kyle Shanahan pass game.
62. Jeremy Maclin (WR34) – Year removed from WR15 overall PPR finish. Flacco’s back a concern.
63. Adrian Peterson (RB22) – All Day offers double-digit touchdown upside on high-scoring Saints.
64. Tevin Coleman (RB23) – Better best-ball than re-draft pick. Volatile RB2/flex in change-up role.
65. Donte Moncrief (WR35) – Scores TDs but has reached 65 yards just once in his last 19 games.
66. DeSean Jackson (WR36) – Exciting best-ball pick tends to frustrate as season-long-league start.
67. Danny Woodhead (RB24) – Offers PPR monster potential with checkdown machine Joe Flacco.
68. Brandon Marshall (WR37) – Is he washed up? Is Eli washed up? Very tough player to predict.
69. John Brown (WR38) – Just one year removed from PPR WR23 finish. Health problems persist.
70. Spencer Ware (RB25) – Averaged 3.61 YPC from Week 8 on last season. Kareem Hunt a threat.
71. Eric Decker (WR39) – Longtime elite red-zone receiver joins dominant red-zone QB Mariota.
72. Tyrell Williams (WR40) – Locked in as Rivers’ top vertical WR after Mike Williams’ injury.
73. DeVante Parker (WR41) – Third-year WR has drawn steady drumbeat of offseason praise.
74. Randall Cobb (WR42) – Can he bounce back from steep two-year decline? Turns 27 in Aug.
75. Eddie Lacy (RB26) – Severe bust risk with conditioning, O-Line, and job security concerns.
76. Russell Wilson (QB4) – Expecting big positive spike after 2016’s career-low TD rate (3.8%).
77. Jimmy Graham (TE5) – Has finished as a top-4 fantasy tight end 5 times in last 6 seasons.
78. Bilal Powell (RB27) – Jets best all-around RB still needs Forte injury to fully unlock potential.
79. Theo Riddick (RB28) – Riddick has averaged over 5.0 catches per game the past 2 seasons.
80. Doug Martin (RB29) – Martin is suspended Weeks 1-3, has tenuous job security thereafter.
81. Frank Gore (RB30) – Running out of steam. Robert Turbin is a legitimate threat to his snaps.
82. Derrick Henry (RB31) – Big-time talent likely needs severe DeMarco Murray injury to pay off.
83. Paul Perkins (RB32) – Probable lead back in Giants RBBC. Will lose receiving work to Vereen.
84. Ameer Abdullah (RB33) – Lions lead RB loses catches to Riddick, has uncertain goal-line role.
85. Cameron Meredith (WR43) – College QB led Bears in all receiving stats as a second-year pro.
86. Kyle Rudolph (TE6) – Led all NFL tight ends in targets (132) & red-zone targets (24) last year.
87. Tyler Eifert (TE7) – Offers Gronkian TD upside. Has missed 26/48 games over past 3 seasons.
88. Andrew Luck (QB5) – Health of throwing arm a big concern. Not worth risk until we get clarity.
89. Jordan Matthews (WR44) – Still very much in contention to lead 2017 Eagles in receptions.
90. C.J. Anderson (RB34) – Shaky job security on team facing one of the NFL’s toughest schedules.
91. LeGarrette Blount (RB35) – Touchdown-dependent RB2 will run behind top-ten OL in Philly.
92. Kenny Britt (WR45) – Topped 1,000 yards in L.A. with worse QB play than he’ll get on Browns.
93. Cam Newton (QB6) – I am buying Cam as a positive-regression target with overall QB1 upside.
94. Marcus Mariota (QB7) – Highly efficient QB’s efficiency can improve further with better WRs.
95. Matt Ryan (QB8) – Has finished above QB7 just once in 9-year career. (Last year, of course.)
96. Martellus Bennett (TE8) – Attractive mid-round tight end for TD upside with Aaron Rodgers.
97. Delanie Walker (TE9) – 6th and 4th among TEs in red-zone targets in two years with Mariota.
98. Kirk Cousins (QB9) – Top-8 QB in back-to-back seasons has positive TD regression coming.
99. Corey Davis (WR46) – Immediately installed with Titans starters. Could be a preseason riser.
100. Adam Thielen (WR47) – Became starter last Week 5, then was overall PPR WR18 rest of way.
101. Quincy Enunwa (WR48) – Powerful post-catch WR offers sneaky target-monster potential.
102. Mike Wallace (WR49) – Top-30 fantasy receiver in 7-of-8 NFL seasons. Needs healthy Flacco.
103. Kareem Hunt (RB36) – Chiefs traded up for Hunt in the 3rd round. Will push Spencer Ware.
104. Eric Ebron (TE10) – Top 10 among TEs in catches & yards last year despite missing 3 games.
105. Marvin Jones (WR50) – No. 2 WR in offense 11th or higher in pass attempts 3 straight years.
106. Zach Ertz (TE11) – Has been a high-volume tight end who lacks big touchdown production.
107. Hunter Henry (TE12) – Overvalued at Average Draft Position. Antonio Gates isn’t going away.
108. Dak Prescott (QB10) – Concern if drafting him: Faces NYG, DEN, ARZ pass defenses Wks 1-3.
109. Derek Carr (QB11) – Last year’s QB9 lacks the ceiling of quarterbacks ranked over him here.
110. Jameis Winston (QB12) – Bucs showed us last year they want to play balanced to run-first O.
111. Samaje Perine (RB37) – 233-pound power back is slight favorite for Skins early-down/GL job.
112. Jack Doyle (TE13) – Efficient possession/red-zone tight end showed 2016 rapport with Luck.
113. C.J. Prosise (RB38) – May need injuries to both Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls to reach potential.
114. Corey Coleman (WR51) – Red flags all over his resume so far, but truly game-breaking talent.
115. Ben Roethlisberger (QB13) – Has averaged 60.9 more passing yards per game with Martavis.
116. Philip Rivers (QB14) – 25+ TD passes in 9 straight seasons. Has brutal schedule Weeks 1-10.
117. Andy Dalton (QB15) – Cincy offense loaded with weapons. One of my favorite late-rd QBs.
118. Tyrod Taylor (QB16) – Averages nearly five more fantasy PPG when Sammy Watkins is active.
119. Matthew Stafford (QB17) – Passable low-end fantasy starter lacks ceiling of QBs 1-16 here.
120. Jacquizz Rodgers (RB39) – Probable starter Weeks 1-3 with outside chance to steal the job.
121. Jonathan Stewart (RB40) – Around 200 carries, 8-10 TDs still in range of possible outcomes.
122. Terrance West (RB41) – Grinder RB in bad offense who won’t see much passing-game work.
123. Ted Ginn (WR52) – Ticketed for poor man’s Brandin Cooks role in best offense of his career.
124. Carson Palmer (QB18) – My favorite true late-round QB w/ gorgeous early-season schedule.
125. Rishard Matthews (WR53) – Will lose opportunity to Eric Decker, first-rounder Corey Davis.
126. James White (RB42) – Last year’s PPR RB22 after Brady returned from suspension in Week 5.
127. Matt Forte (RB43) – Increasingly brittle committee RB in bad offense turns 32 later this year.
128. Darren Sproles (RB44) – Has posted RB24, RB28, RB25 PPR finishes through 3 years in Philly.
129. Sterling Shepard (WR54) – Facing touchdown regression & Brandon Marshall steals targets.
130. Josh Doctson (WR55) – Last year’s No. 22 pick should win No. 3 job behind Pryor, Crowder.
131. Eli Manning (QB19) – Looked washed in 2016, but improved weapons increase his appeal.
132. Coby Fleener (TE14) – Will the light flip on in second year with Saints? Does have TD upside.
133. Breshad Perriman (WR56) – Perriman has highest-ceiling skill set in BAL pass-catcher corps.
134. J.J. Nelson (WR57) – Big-play specialist is the favorite for Cardinals third receiver duties.
135. Rob Kelley (RB45) – Slow-footed two-down grinder RB has to hold off rookie Samaje Perine.
136. Giovani Bernard (RB46) – Ideally, Gio would be Tevin Coleman to Mixon’s Devonta Freeman.
137. Duke Johnson (RB47) – 2016 disappointment. Browns sound intent on increasing his usage.
138. Darren McFadden (RB48) – The Cowboys’ starting RB for however long/if Zeke is suspended.
139. DeAndre Washington (RB49) – Candidate for bigger role than expected behind 31yo Lynch.
140. Thomas Rawls (RB50) – Second in line for lead back work behind bust candidate Eddie Lacy.
141. Alvin Kamara (RB51) – Slated for passing-back role in which Travaris Cadet caught 40 passes.
142. Julius Thomas (TE15) – Likely to be touchdown-dependent producer in run-first MIA offense.
143. Carson Wentz (QB20) – High-volume QB as rookie. Needs better weapons to spike efficiency.
144. Tyler Lockett (WR58) – Recovering from fractured fibula/tibia with uncertain offensive role.
145. Kevin White (WR59) – Last-gasp dart throw has played four games through two NFL seasons.
146. Cole Beasley (WR60) – Cowboys low-upside slot guy has topped 75 yards in 2/72 career gms.
147. Shane Vereen (RB52) – Best passing-game back in Giants offense that’s been built to throw.
148. Will Fuller (WR61) – Dart throw for big-play ability. Needs Deshaun Watson to come on fast.
149. Jason Witten (TE16) – Dallas will throw more this year. Should see positive TD regression.
150. Josh Gordon (WR62) – Have been increasing whispers Gordon has real shot to be reinstated.
Also Considered: QBs Ryan Tannehill, Blake Bortles, Joe Flacco, Sam Bradford, Alex Smith, Brian Hoyer, Deshaun Watson; RBs D’Onta Foreman, Dion Lewis, Latavius Murray, Joe Williams, Rex Burkhead, Jonathan Williams, Jamaal Charles, Charles Sims, Jeremy Hill, Chris Thompson, Jalen Richard, Devontae Booker, Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones, Robert Turbin, Marlon Mack, Chris Ivory, T.J. Yeldon, Jerick McKinnon, Wayne Gallman, James Conner, DeAngelo Williams; WRs Kenny Stills, Marqise Lee, Chris Conley, Devin Funchess, Robert Woods, Allen Hurns, John Ross, Mike Williams, Tavon Austin, Zay Jones, Curtis Samuel, Paul Richardson, Mohamed Sanu, Taylor Gabriel, Malcolm Mitchell, Chris Hogan, Kenny Golladay, Robby Anderson, Laquon Treadwell; TEs C.J. Fiedorowicz, Austin Hooper, Antonio Gates, Jared Cook, Cameron Brate, O.J. Howard, Dion Sims, Charles Clay, Jesse James, David Njoku, Evan Engram, Dwayne Allen, Ben Watson, Jermaine Gresham, Austin Seferian-Jenkins