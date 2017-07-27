Titans Fantasy Preview

Titans Fantasy PreviewThursday, July 27, 2017
Titans 2016 Offensive Profile
2016 Pass Attempts Rank: 28th
2016 Rush Attempts Rank: 4th
2016 Play Volume Rank: 22nd
2016 Yards Per Play Rank: 11th
Unaccounted for Targets from 2016 (Rank): 77 (22nd)
Unaccounted for Carries from 2016 (Rank): 5 (31st)
Projected Starting Lineup
QB: Marcus Mariota
RB: DeMarco Murray
WR: Eric Decker
WR: Rishard Matthews
WR: Corey Davis
TE: Delanie Walker
LT: Taylor Lewan
LG: Quinton Spain
C: Ben Jones
RG: Josh Kline
RT: Jack Conklin
Passing Game Outlook
Last year’s overall QB4 and QB8 in points per game through Week 12, Mariota closed out with a thud against the stout pass defenses of Denver and Kansas City in Weeks 14-15 before Mariota fractured his right fibula and ankle in Week 16. Mariota was a model of consistency in the first 12 games, accounting for multiple TDs in all but two and becoming more aggressive as a runner with 4.1 rushing attempts per game after Mariota averaged just 2.8 scrambles in his rookie year. Mariota excelled despite a weak pass-catcher corps; longtime Dolphins backup Rishard Matthews led the team in targets and fifth-round rookie Tajae Sharpe came in third. The Titans ran out Andre Johnson and Harry Douglas for prominent roles at certain points. As run-first Tennessee led the NFL in two-tight end, two-back power formations with a lead blocker in front of DeMarco Murray, they also ranked dead last in the league in three-receiver sets. The acquisitions of Eric Decker, Corey Davis, and Taywan Taylor and departure of blocking TE Anthony Fasano suggest this year’s Titans will open things up, much as coach Mike Mularkey did in Matt Ryan’s third year with Atlanta, when Ryan leaped from a 29.5 attempts-per-game passer with Michael Turner as the offensive foundation to a 35.7-attempt average in a breakout 2010 campaign. In June, Kevin Cole of Predictive Football showed Decker’s presence has spiked the touchdown rates (TDs/pass attempts) of every NFL quarterback with whom Decker has played. Full go in training camp, Mariota offers one of the most exciting ceilings in this year’s late-round quarterback crop. At his QB8 (MFL10s) and QB12 (FF Calculator) ADPs, I am leaning Mariota over Jameis Winston, Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, and Kirk Cousins.
A top-30 fantasy receiver in four straight years with top-ten finishes in three of those four entering 2016, Eric Decker scored a touchdown in each of the Jets’ first two games before suffering a year-ending rotator cuff tear in Week 3. Decker also underwent hip surgery during his time off. Before last season, Decker had missed just 4-of-96 games in his career. The tanking Jets tried to trade Decker, but wound up releasing him in June. He signed a one-year, $3.85 million deal with Tennessee and should have a good chance to emerge as Mariota’s new top target in the slot between Rishard Matthews and rookie Corey Davis. Decker participated fully in OTAs and had no limitations as training camp began. Although it is concerning that he is joining a run-first team where volume allocation could get tricky, Decker’s long track record of consistent start-able production and history of producing regardless of his quarterback’s identity make Decker an enticing investment at his WR38 (FF Calculator) and WR44 (MFL10s) ADPs.
Painfully slow to commit to Rishard Matthews as more than a rotational receiver early last season, the Titans finally moved on from Andre Johnson and installed Matthews as a starter in Week 7. Matthews went berserk with a 4.7/69.6/14.9/0.8 per-game receiving line thereafter, enough to make Matthews the overall PPR WR13 from Weeks 7-17. While not a talent that jumps off the tape at 6-foot, 217 with 4.62 speed, Matthews always put up efficient yards-per-target results with Miami, has shown diversity as a route runner, and riffed with Mariota in their first season together, particularly in the red zone. Matthews hit pay dirt on a perfect 6-of-6 targets inside the ten-yard line. Matthews looked destined for TD regression even before the additions of Decker and Davis, though, and all of the new talent has left Matthews with an increasingly unexciting statistical forecast. While he is now a tough sell as a consistent re-draft asset, Matthews maintains double-digit-round best-ball appeal at his WR54 ADP in MFL10s.
Although some beat writers opined that third-round pick Taywan Taylor looked more pro ready during OTAs, No. 5 overall pick Corey Davis is the heavy favorite for third receiver duties, ahead of Taylor and Tajae Sharpe. Davis’ college tape and production were prolific – his size, movement, and run-after-catch ability reminded me of Brandon Marshall – but Davis’ July ADP is surprising as the WR43 off the board, ahead of Marvin Jones, Adam Thielen, and Kenny Britt. Not assured of beginning the season as an offensive regular, Davis looks to be in a fight for sub-package snaps on a team that used three-receiver sets on a league-low 42% of its 2016 plays, even if that number seems likely to increase this year. With all that said, Davis is a player I will be willing to move up my board if he comes on strong in training camp and preseason. On talent alone, Davis is clearly superior to Matthews and very arguably to Decker.
Delanie Walker entered 2016 as an obvious regression candidate and indeed finished with three-year lows in targets (102) and yards (800), saving face with a career-high seven touchdowns en route to an overall TE5 finish. Although Walker now faces even more competition for work, his TE7 (FF Calculator) and TE9 (MFL10s) ADPs are in line with where he should be going. Touchdowns drive tight end scoring more so than any fantasy position, and in two years with Mariota, Walker has ranked sixth and fourth among tight ends in red-zone targets. The improving Titans figure to reach scoring position more often this year. While he lacks the ceiling of Greg Olsen, Jimmy Graham, and Tyler Eifert, Walker should remain a solid start almost every week as a high-floor fantasy pick in the middle rounds.
Running Game Outlook
The Titans made a workhorse commitment to DeMarco Murray when they acquired him from Philly and made him take a pay cut, then maintained that commitment even as second-round pick Derrick Henry arguably outplayed Murray in preseason games. Posting RB4 (non-PPR) and RB5 (PPR) overall fantasy finishes, Murray was a league-winning pick at his RB15 pre-season ADP. Not only did Murray finish third in the NFL in rushing yards (1,287), he performed the rare running back feats of leading his team in red-zone targets (16) and targets inside the ten (6), allowing Murray to pad his all-purpose touchdown count with a career-high three receiving scores. According to Next Gen Stats, Murray averaged 4.77 yards per carry against eight-man defensive fronts – the NFL’s fifth-highest mark -- while this year’s Titans return all five starters from an offensive line that ranked No. 2 in PFF’s yards created before contact per rushing attempt and No. 4 in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards. Even if Henry’s role is likely to grow this year, Murray again looks undervalued at his RB8 (FF Calculator) and RB9 (MFL10s) ADPs. I have Murray ranked ahead of usually-higher-drafted running backs Jordan Howard, Jay Ajayi, and Devonta Freeman.
Despite filling up August with highlight-reel runs, Derrick Henry opened his rookie year averaging just 7.2 touches in his initial 11 games. As Murray battled a toe injury down the stretch, Henry’s usage increased to 11.3 touches during the final month. Henry also became more of a scoring-position factor, logging 13 red-zone carries to Murray’s 12 over the last six games. Although Henry was never a truly useful fantasy contributor, his advanced metrics hint at mammoth upside if Murray misses time. Among 42 qualifying backs, Henry ranked No. 4 in Football Outsiders’ rushing DVOA and sixth in success rate. Henry placed seventh among 53 qualifiers in PFF’s Elusive Rating and third of 62 in pass-blocking efficiency. Murray maintains a decisive edge in receiving value, however, and Henry’s 3.67 YPC average against eight-man boxes (Next Gen Stats) was dwarfed by Murray’s 4.77 clip. A freak athlete at 6-foot-3, 247 with 4.54 speed, Henry drew comparisons to Brandon Jacobs and Christian Okoye coming out of Alabama a year ago. Still, Henry needs a major Murray injury to approach his theoretical ceiling. Severely overvalued in early drafts, Henry sported a sixth-round ADP for most of the spring. His typical draft costs have dipped to RB31 (MFL10s) and RB33 (FF Calculator), where I’ve been more comfortable taking the Henry plunge.
2017 Vegas Win Total
This year’s Titans have a 9.0-game Win Total with a lean to the under (-125). In Mike Mularkey’s first full year as head coach, Tennessee narrowly beat its 8.1 Pythagorean Win Expectation in a 9-7 finish. This year’s Titans landed the NFL’s sixth-softest schedule in Warren Sharp’s ratings, including the league’s third-easiest draw from Week 4 on. Returning a top-five offensive line to go with improved weapons and a serious breakout candidate at quarterback, there should be little doubt about Tennessee’s ability to move the ball and score. Their biggest questions are in the back end on defense, where GM Jon Robinson needs to hit on free agent signings CB Logan Ryan and SS Johnathan Cyprien and polarizing first-round CB Adoree Jackson. It’s been almost a decade since the Titans reached double-digit wins. But I’m drinking their kool-aid. I’m taking the over, envisioning Tennessee as sleeper to win playoff games.
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter
.
Email :Evan Silva