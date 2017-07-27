Training Camp Preview

Thursday, July 27, 2017

The beginning of training camp brings an official end to the NFL “offseason” and a start to the most important month for fantasy football prognostication. While plenty was learned during free agency, the draft, and offseason workouts, the next month should finally offer answers to most of the pressing questions facing fantasy players. With that in mind, here is a look at some of the most important fantasy storylines to follow during camp.



Trouble in Dallas



The running game in Dallas already took a couple hits this offseason before news of a likely Ezekiel Elliott suspension surfaced in July. Ronald Leary, who started 12 games at left guard last year, left for the Broncos in free agency while long-time right tackle Doug Free decided to hang up his cleats. The Cowboys could have weathered one of those departures by plugging in La'el Collins, who actually opened last season as the starter over Leary before suffering a toe injury in Week 3, but now the Cowboys have two holes to fill. Collins should be able to hold down the fort at right tackle, but left guard is a major concern with Chaz Green, who has struggled to stay healthy, and first-round bust Jonathan Cooper competing for the spot. Dallas still has three of the best linemen in the league, but the unit enters the season with serious questions for the first time in several seasons.



Those questions would not really be a concern if Elliott had zero red flags, but the running back seems certain to face a short suspension coming off an incident-laden offseason. The good news is none of his minor issues have resulted in any legal trouble, but they are simply not a good look for a player still under investigation by the NFL for domestic violence allegations last summer. They also give the NFL more ammo as they seemingly attempt to justify a suspension.



If Zeke does end up missing a couple games, the Cowboys do have a couple solid options in Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris, but neither player is Zeke, and as discussed before, the offensive line may not be the dominant force it was last year. Ultimately, the line will probably be fine, the running game will probably shine, and Elliott will probably turn into a great fantasy value like Le’Veon Bell was last year, but that success is not a given like it was in the past.



Shoulder Concern



Cam Newton's shoulder looked like it would be something to watch early this summer, but he started throwing fairly early in his rehab and is already back on the practice field. The story is considerably different for Andrew Luck, who has finally started his throwing program but does not seem particularly close to a return. In fact, Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star expects the quarterback to sit out the entire preseason.



As of now, there is not much reason to worry about Luck. The Colts have not shown any real signs of concern about their franchise player, and there have not been any reports of setbacks. Still, the longer this drags on the more concerning it will become, especially if we reach the heart of fantasy draft season and Luck remains sidelined. It is already prudent to take a quarterback with a high floor like Drew Brees ahead of Luck, and it might become necessary to move him even further down draft boards if this recovery lingers.



Even without health concerns, there are several other quarterbacks entering camp in uncertain situations. The Jets theoretically will host a battle between Josh McCown and Christian Hackenberg, but their passing game will be a fantasy black hole regardless of who starts. The Broncos, Browns, and Texans will host more meaningful competitions, with rookies trying to earn Week 1 jobs in Cleveland and Houston. Starting them would be a risk, but both DeShone Kizer and Deshaun Watson would raise the ceiling of their respective offenses, two units which have the talent to be much better than they were a year ago. In Denver, Trevor Siemian looks like the slight favorite at the start of camp, but 2016 first-rounder Paxton Lynch came on strong late in the offseason program. If Lynch has improved enough to win the starting job, he could be a value in two-quarterback leagues.



Battle of New Orleans



Sean Payton hating Mark Ingram was always a fun Twitter joke which probably was not true, or at least we thought it was not true until the Saints added Adrian Peterson this offseason despite Ingram coming off the best season of his career. To be fair, Peterson is an all-time player who came relatively cheap (two-years, $7-million), and the Saints have traditionally used a three-headed backfield when possible. Tim Hightower saw 133 carries last year with Ingram playing 16 games – Ingram was basically benched for a game, obviously because Payton hates him – and Ingram’s early career was marked by him playing a Hightower-esque role next to names like Pierre Thomas and Darren Sproles.



The most important of those heads had been Ingram, however, and early reports suggest that may no longer be the case, with Peterson getting all of the expected puff piece love during the offseason program. Still, he is a 32-year-old back coming off a knee injury who struggled when on the field last season. Moreover, he has never really been a big threat in the passing game, a place where Ingram has improved the last two seasons. All of that suggests Ingram will be the better fantasy bet unless Peterson steals the vast majority of the goal-line work, but the situation remains murky entering camp. Hopefully it clears up over the next month.

