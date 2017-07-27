Training Camp Preview

Training Camp PreviewThursday, July 27, 2017
The beginning of training camp brings an official end to the NFL “offseason” and a start to the most important month for fantasy football prognostication. While plenty was learned during free agency, the draft, and offseason workouts, the next month should finally offer answers to most of the pressing questions facing fantasy players. With that in mind, here is a look at some of the most important fantasy storylines to follow during camp.
Trouble in Dallas
The running game in Dallas already took a couple hits this offseason before news of a likely Ezekiel Elliott suspension surfaced in July. Ronald Leary, who started 12 games at left guard last year, left for the Broncos in free agency while long-time right tackle Doug Free decided to hang up his cleats. The Cowboys could have weathered one of those departures by plugging in La'el Collins, who actually opened last season as the starter over Leary before suffering a toe injury in Week 3, but now the Cowboys have two holes to fill. Collins should be able to hold down the fort at right tackle, but left guard is a major concern with Chaz Green, who has struggled to stay healthy, and first-round bust Jonathan Cooper competing for the spot. Dallas still has three of the best linemen in the league, but the unit enters the season with serious questions for the first time in several seasons.
Those questions would not really be a concern if Elliott had zero red flags, but the running back seems certain to face a short suspension coming off an incident-laden offseason. The good news is none of his minor issues have resulted in any legal trouble, but they are simply not a good look for a player still under investigation by the NFL for domestic violence allegations last summer. They also give the NFL more ammo as they seemingly attempt to justify a suspension.
If Zeke does end up missing a couple games, the Cowboys do have a couple solid options in Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris, but neither player is Zeke, and as discussed before, the offensive line may not be the dominant force it was last year. Ultimately, the line will probably be fine, the running game will probably shine, and Elliott will probably turn into a great fantasy value like Le’Veon Bell was last year, but that success is not a given like it was in the past.
Shoulder Concern
Cam Newton's shoulder looked like it would be something to watch early this summer, but he started throwing fairly early in his rehab and is already back on the practice field. The story is considerably different for Andrew Luck, who has finally started his throwing program but does not seem particularly close to a return. In fact, Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star expects the quarterback to sit out the entire preseason.
As of now, there is not much reason to worry about Luck. The Colts have not shown any real signs of concern about their franchise player, and there have not been any reports of setbacks. Still, the longer this drags on the more concerning it will become, especially if we reach the heart of fantasy draft season and Luck remains sidelined. It is already prudent to take a quarterback with a high floor like Drew Brees ahead of Luck, and it might become necessary to move him even further down draft boards if this recovery lingers.
Even without health concerns, there are several other quarterbacks entering camp in uncertain situations. The Jets theoretically will host a battle between Josh McCown and Christian Hackenberg, but their passing game will be a fantasy black hole regardless of who starts. The Broncos, Browns, and Texans will host more meaningful competitions, with rookies trying to earn Week 1 jobs in Cleveland and Houston. Starting them would be a risk, but both DeShone Kizer and Deshaun Watson would raise the ceiling of their respective offenses, two units which have the talent to be much better than they were a year ago. In Denver, Trevor Siemian looks like the slight favorite at the start of camp, but 2016 first-rounder Paxton Lynch came on strong late in the offseason program. If Lynch has improved enough to win the starting job, he could be a value in two-quarterback leagues.
Battle of New Orleans
Sean Payton hating Mark Ingram was always a fun Twitter joke which probably was not true, or at least we thought it was not true until the Saints added Adrian Peterson this offseason despite Ingram coming off the best season of his career. To be fair, Peterson is an all-time player who came relatively cheap (two-years, $7-million), and the Saints have traditionally used a three-headed backfield when possible. Tim Hightower saw 133 carries last year with Ingram playing 16 games – Ingram was basically benched for a game, obviously because Payton hates him – and Ingram’s early career was marked by him playing a Hightower-esque role next to names like Pierre Thomas and Darren Sproles.
The most important of those heads had been Ingram, however, and early reports suggest that may no longer be the case, with Peterson getting all of the expected puff piece love during the offseason program. Still, he is a 32-year-old back coming off a knee injury who struggled when on the field last season. Moreover, he has never really been a big threat in the passing game, a place where Ingram has improved the last two seasons. All of that suggests Ingram will be the better fantasy bet unless Peterson steals the vast majority of the goal-line work, but the situation remains murky entering camp. Hopefully it clears up over the next month.
New Orleans does not own the only backfield with questions. Seattle has to decide how much to use Eddie Lacy and what role Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise will play in a revamped backfield, the 49ers have to decide exactly how much they hate one of their few good players on offense, Carlos Hyde, and if they want to give him a smaller role or perhaps cut him altogether, and the Packers need to see if Ty Montgomery can be the workhorse or if they need one of their rookies, Jamaal Williams or Aaron Jones, to step up. Elsewhere, the Broncos will both need to figure out how much Jamaal Charles has left in the tank and how they want to use him behind C.J. Anderson while the Bucs need to decide who will start during Doug Martin’s suspension and whether it is worth keeping him around – all signs point to yes.
Too Many Cooks?
There has been little question about Julian Edelman’s target share over the last four seasons. When healthy, he has seen 25.5 percent of the targets, averaging 9.5 standard points and 15.9 PPR along the way. That PPR score would have put him ninth last season. All of those numbers came without a target threat on the level of Brandin Cooks opposite him, however, with Brandon LaFell in 2014 the only other receiver to top 90 targets during that run. Even Chris Hogan’s surprising season last year came on just 58 targets while Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell combined for just 106 targets even with Rob Gronkowski sidelined or limited for most of the year.
With Gronk hopefully back healthy and Cooks certain to see more work than Hogan, it is likely Edelman will see a smaller target share than he has in the past and certainly a smaller share than the 28.9 percent he garnered last season. For a player who is somewhat dependent on volume, that is a concern, especially since the Patriots were on pace for “just” 581 attempts during Tom Brady’s 12 games last season. That said, the Patriots employ the best coaching staff in the league, and it is likely they find a way to get everyone their touches. Still, it will be something to watch in camp.
There are several other teams outside of New England with target questions as well. Tennessee suddenly has a glut of pass catching talent after adding Corey Davis and Eric Decker, the Chargers are stacked even with first-rounder Mike Williams perhaps out for the season with a back injury, and the Ravens have to find a way to replace four of their six most-targeted players from last season, although Jeremy Maclin should fill a large piece of that void. On a smaller level, the Eagles have to figure out how to incorporate their new talent, Washington has to shake out a depth chart which now includes Terrelle Pryor and a (hopefully) healthy Josh Doctson, and the Giants need to see if Brandon Marshall can take some pressure off Odell Beckham.
Rookie Runners
This rookie class is strong, and there are several players who could make an immediate impact, most notably at running back. Leonard Fournette is the best bet and being drafts as such, but Joe Mixon, Christian McCaffrey, and Dalvin Cook should immediately have fantasy-relevant roles even in shallow leagues while people like Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine could work their way into similar value. Even on a smaller scale names like D’Onta Foreman, Alvin Kamara, Jeremy McNichols, Joe Williams, Jamaal Williams, and Aaron Jones have a path to playing time.
With all of those names, it could be a big year for rookie backs. Still, McCaffrey is currently being way overvalued in drafts – Jonathan Stewart needs to start an, “I’m not dead” campaign – and the other backs have serious competition for touches much less a workhorse role. Behind Fournette, Mixon and Cook are the best bets, but the size of the workload they can win in camp will be important to watch.
At receiver, Corey Davis looked to be in a much better fantasy spot before Eric Decker showed up, but he is still a decent later round pick. The same is true of John Ross, although he will need to get and stay healthy. Zay Jones, Curtis Samuel, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Cooper Kupp are some other names to keep an eye on.
Even though rookie tight ends rarely contribute early, the position does have a great shot this year with O.J. Howard, David Njoku, Evan Engram, Gerald Everett, Adam Shaheen, George Kittle, and Jordan Leggett in position to nab starting spots. Howard is the best bet of the group and is priced that way in fantasy drafts, but he both needs to overcome history and Cameron Brate to match his TE11 ADP.