Running Back Notebook

Thursday, July 27, 2017

Overall scoring is one thing, but opportunity is another. Of the teams with seven or fewer wins since the NFL merger, just 19.9 percent have had an individual running back hit 300 touches in a season with 40.7 percent reaching 250 touches in a season. Of the 13 teams to finish under .500 in 2016, just two had a 300-touch back with six having an individual back hit 250 touches. This makes it much harder to hang your hat on a massive touch projection for someone like Leonard Fournette although initial projections will feature him dominating touches in the Jacksonville backfield.

As it reads, there have been 21 teams to win 14 games in an NFL season and 15 of those teams produced a top-12 scoring running back (71.4 percent) with 20 of those teams producing a top-24 scorer (95.2 ercent). The hit rate for running back production per win level is a linear line until the sample size shrinks. Combining the two tables paints a clearer picture as 77 percent of the top-12 scoring backs over that span have come from teams with seven or more wins even though teams with seven or more wins make up only 65 percent of the total win output for the field.

Since 1970, just 22.9 percent of all top-12 scoring running backs have come from teams with fewer than seven wins and just 8.5 percent have come from teams with fewer than five wins. It hardly swells when expanding the field to RB2s or better, with 27.5 percent of those players on teams with six wins or less and just 6.1 percent with four or fewer wins. Just being an average team holds a significant advantage to output. Of course, there are no absolutes in fantasy football and this is no exception. Both Jordan Howard and Melvin Gordon were top-12 scorers last year if you’re looking to latch onto a ray of sunshine and a shred of recency bias over a larger picture, but it’s harder to consistently beat a poor situation for running backs. As it stands now, the Bills, Bears, Browns, Jaguars, Rams, Jets and 49ers all have over/under win totals set below seven wins and all those teams except for the Jets and 49ers have running backs currently being selected in the top-15 of the position.

We know how game script effects NFL play calling and the effect that it has on the running back position comes to fruition when looking at how good and poor teams correlate to aiding fantasy output at the position.

That said, you’re going to select and need to select running backs to your fantasy rosters and this notebook is here to diagnose things that matter at the position, most importantly, where your fantasy production is coming from through team outlook, touchdown ability and a look at which backs rely on rushing or receiving the most.

The TL; DR portion of this reads as this: should we have taken the heinous 2015 season from the running back position into more account for a bounce back in 2016? Without diving into the minutia of picking the right players, the short answer is yes. Will we in turn overvalue the running back production of 2016 because it didn’t stem from true opportunity and was carried by touchdown inflation that is combustible? I'm inclined to say yes.

NFL teams have steadily run the ball at a fewer rate over the past eight seasons with the five lowest rushing rates in league history coming over the past five seasons and the past two seasons creating new record lows. With that, running back rushing opportunity has progressively declined and backs aren’t circumventing that decline in rushing opportunity with newfound opportunities in the passing game as their overall touches have dwindled in line with the league turning towards the passing game. The running back position had 299 fewer touches than they collectively had a position in 2015.

Relying on that touchdown production rolling over is also flimsy when you check out the usage for the top backs. Opportunity is king in fantasy football and underneath the hood of the above breakdowns, you can spot that the usage of the best backs wasn’t any different that it had been for the handful of years prior to that outlier drop-off in 2015, when we were trending towards selecting wide receivers for stability over backs.

The real balance will be deciphering whether that touchdown spike was pure variance or natural recoil that should’ve been anticipated and something we can count on holding at some water going forward. In the Red Zone Notebook , we discussed how 2016 had an abnormal spike in terms of short yardage opportunities near the goal line and how that impacted rushing touchdown output and how that could have a fragile impact on projecting the position in 2017 .

Regardless of health, where the top of the position really hammered their previous peers’ production was in the touchdown department. Touchdowns are the fantasy lifeblood and the most important thing in our game. You’re not going to win many fantasy games without outscoring your opponent in the touchdown department regardless of scoring format. In 2016, running backs as a whole scored 458 touchdowns –their most in a season since 2009—after averaging 410 per year over the previous six seasons. Fantasy RB1s averaged 10.3 rushing touchdowns with seven backs reaching pay dirt double-digit times on the ground, the most since 2012. In terms of overall touchdowns, RB1s averaged 12.3 touchdowns per player, the highest rate since 2008 and RB2s averaged 7.3 touchdowns per player, their highest total since 2011.

After a historically poor 2015, fantasy RB1s posted their best fantasy campaign in several years in either format. Five different backs cleared 290 PPR points in 2016 and seven different running backs posted at least 225 standard points, the most in a year since the 2006 season for either arbitrary watermark. Those trends also carry over into the RB2, which also suggests that the running back position had a very stable year in terms of injuries with more backs turning in complete seasons.

After a running trend of wide receiver production trumping what generated from the running back one, fantasy backs turned the tides back into their favor in 2016 with their highest-scoring fantasy season collectively since 2009. In terms of PPR scoring, the position in bulk was neutral in relation to the season prior with backs scoring just 43.4 more points as a group than in 2015, but the major difference in fantasy circles was the output that was being produced from the top of the position.

As July is ending and we reach the final leg of the fantasy offseason, the Notebook series rolls along. So far we’ve covered the fantasy impact from teams turning the reins over to rookie quarterbacks, game scripts and play calling, scoring and efficiency per offensive possession, production and usage in the red zone, and a top-down view of the tight end position. The positional outlook is where we’re staying today with a focus on running backs for fantasy purposes.

Revival or a Renaissance?





After a running trend of wide receiver production trumping what generated from the running back one, fantasy backs turned the tides back into their favor in 2016 with their highest-scoring fantasy season collectively since 2009. In terms of PPR scoring, the position in bulk was neutral in relation to the season prior with backs scoring just 43.4 more points as a group than in 2015, but the major difference in fantasy circles was the output that was being produced from the top of the position.

Production from Top-12 Fantasy RBs Over the Past 10 Years

Year PPR Pts Std Pts RuAtt RuYds RuTD Rec. ReYds ReTD Tch 2016 3312.1 2780.2 3163 14582 123 532 4555 24 3695 2015 2751.0 2236.6 2623 11576 88 524 4574 20 3147 2014 3261.7 2688.9 3108 14166 106 576 4889 29 3684 2013 3290.6 2697.3 2998 13495 103 628 5311 33 3626 2012 3177.6 2741.9 3238 15576 107 500 3960 19 3738 2011 3186.1 2623.2 3060 13907 97 589 5214 22 3649 2010 3364.3 2765.1 3331 15197 107 607 5201 18 3938 2009 3311.3 2781.5 3312 15308 125 545 4366 13 3857 2008 3259.6 2787.5 3451 15427 133 484 3519 19 3935 2007 3147.2 2607.7 3176 13317 111 589 4612 20 3765

Production from Fantasy RB2s (RBs 13-24) Over the Past 10 Years

Year PPR Pts Std Pts RuAtt RuYds RuTD Rec. ReYds ReTD Tch 2016 2270.0 1865.0 2346 9713 73 433 3617 15 2779 2015 2086.7 1675.7 2111 8445 46 478 4122 19 2589 2014 2102.8 1698.6 2203 9344 58 417 3174 18 2620 2013 2343.7 1832.1 2478 9801 69 516 4053 10 2994 2012 2234.4 1824.3 2620 10862 76 378 3042 9 2998 2011 2322.7 1927.8 2298 10342 85 409 3325 9 2707 2010 2391.7 1946.8 2737 11080 75 426 3567 14 3163 2009 2347.8 1920.4 2602 11280 81 386 3087 11 2988 2008 2435.9 2035.04 2492 10744 87 425 3440 16 2917 2007 2204.6 1816.98 2684 12067 63 347 2705 5 3031

After a historically poor 2015, fantasy RB1s posted their best fantasy campaign in several years in either format. Five different backs cleared 290 PPR points in 2016 and seven different running backs posted at least 225 standard points, the most in a year since the 2006 season for either arbitrary watermark. Those trends also carry over into the RB2, which also suggests that the running back position had a very stable year in terms of injuries with more backs turning in complete seasons.

Regardless of health, where the top of the position really hammered their previous peers’ production was in the touchdown department. Touchdowns are the fantasy lifeblood and the most important thing in our game. You’re not going to win many fantasy games without outscoring your opponent in the touchdown department regardless of scoring format. In 2016, running backs as a whole scored 458 touchdowns –their most in a season since 2009—after averaging 410 per year over the previous six seasons. Fantasy RB1s averaged 10.3 rushing touchdowns with seven backs reaching pay dirt double-digit times on the ground, the most since 2012. In terms of overall touchdowns, RB1s averaged 12.3 touchdowns per player, the highest rate since 2008 and RB2s averaged 7.3 touchdowns per player, their highest total since 2011.

The real balance will be deciphering whether that touchdown spike was pure variance or natural recoil that should’ve been anticipated and something we can count on holding at some water going forward. In the Red Zone Notebook, we discussed how 2016 had an abnormal spike in terms of short yardage opportunities near the goal line and how that impacted rushing touchdown output and how that could have a fragile impact on projecting the position in 2017.

Relying on that touchdown production rolling over is also flimsy when you check out the usage for the top backs. Opportunity is king in fantasy football and underneath the hood of the above breakdowns, you can spot that the usage of the best backs wasn’t any different that it had been for the handful of years prior to that outlier drop-off in 2015, when we were trending towards selecting wide receivers for stability over backs.

NFL teams have steadily run the ball at a fewer rate over the past eight seasons with the five lowest rushing rates in league history coming over the past five seasons and the past two seasons creating new record lows. With that, running back rushing opportunity has progressively declined and backs aren’t circumventing that decline in rushing opportunity with newfound opportunities in the passing game as their overall touches have dwindled in line with the league turning towards the passing game. The running back position had 299 fewer touches than they collectively had a position in 2015.

The TL; DR portion of this reads as this: should we have taken the heinous 2015 season from the running back position into more account for a bounce back in 2016? Without diving into the minutia of picking the right players, the short answer is yes. Will we in turn overvalue the running back production of 2016 because it didn’t stem from true opportunity and was carried by touchdown inflation that is combustible? I'm inclined to say yes.

That said, you’re going to select and need to select running backs to your fantasy rosters and this notebook is here to diagnose things that matter at the position, most importantly, where your fantasy production is coming from through team outlook, touchdown ability and a look at which backs rely on rushing or receiving the most.

Winning and Losing





We know how game script effects NFL play calling and the effect that it has on the running back position comes to fruition when looking at how good and poor teams correlate to aiding fantasy output at the position.

Percentage of Top-12 and Top-24 Scorers Per Team Wins Since 1970

TmWins Top-12 % Top-24 % 0 0.00% 0.09% 1 0.18% 0.44% 2 1.95% 2.39% 3 2.13% 3.19% 4 4.26% 5.94% 5 6.56% 6.74% 6 7.80% 8.69% 7 10.99% 11.61% 8 11.88% 12.06% 9 13.12% 11.79% 10 15.60% 13.39% 11 9.75% 9.49% 12 8.33% 7.89% 13 4.26% 3.55% 14 2.66% 2.13% 15 0.53% 0.62% 16 0.00% 0.00%

Since 1970, just 22.9 percent of all top-12 scoring running backs have come from teams with fewer than seven wins and just 8.5 percent have come from teams with fewer than five wins. It hardly swells when expanding the field to RB2s or better, with 27.5 percent of those players on teams with six wins or less and just 6.1 percent with four or fewer wins. Just being an average team holds a significant advantage to output. Of course, there are no absolutes in fantasy football and this is no exception. Both Jordan Howard and Melvin Gordon were top-12 scorers last year if you’re looking to latch onto a ray of sunshine and a shred of recency bias over a larger picture, but it’s harder to consistently beat a poor situation for running backs. As it stands now, the Bills, Bears, Browns, Jaguars, Rams, Jets and 49ers all have over/under win totals set below seven wins and all those teams except for the Jets and 49ers have running backs currently being selected in the top-15 of the position.

In case you’re wondering what the sample size of the individual win buckets and the hit rate of producing a top-12 or top-24 scorers is, we’ve got you covered.

Wins Tms Top-12 % Top-24 % 0 3 0.00% 33.33% 1 14 7.14% 35.71% 2 48 22.92% 56.25% 3 56 21.43% 64.29% 4 119 20.17% 56.30% 5 118 31.36% 64.41% 6 127 34.65% 77.17% 7 154 40.26% 85.06% 8 161 41.61% 84.47% 9 148 50.00% 89.86% 10 161 54.66% 93.79% 11 112 49.11% 95.54% 12 89 52.81% 95.50% 13 43 55.81% 93.02% 14 21 71.43% 95.23% 15 6 50.00% 100.00% 16 1 0.00% 0.00%

As it reads, there have been 21 teams to win 14 games in an NFL season and 15 of those teams produced a top-12 scoring running back (71.4 percent) with 20 of those teams producing a top-24 scorer (95.2 ercent). The hit rate for running back production per win level is a linear line until the sample size shrinks. Combining the two tables paints a clearer picture as 77 percent of the top-12 scoring backs over that span have come from teams with seven or more wins even though teams with seven or more wins make up only 65 percent of the total win output for the field.

Overall scoring is one thing, but opportunity is another. Of the teams with seven or fewer wins since the NFL merger, just 19.9 percent have had an individual running back hit 300 touches in a season with 40.7 percent reaching 250 touches in a season. Of the 13 teams to finish under .500 in 2016, just two had a 300-touch back with six having an individual back hit 250 touches. This makes it much harder to hang your hat on a massive touch projection for someone like Leonard Fournette although initial projections will feature him dominating touches in the Jacksonville backfield.

With offenses consistently expanding reliance on the passing game, more and more backs have been compartmentalized into offensive roles, which means more and more backs are finding fantasy viability, but also means that more players are dependent on in game climate to generate fantasy production.

Career Rushing vs Receiving Output

If you’re wondering, the way to read the above the table is that Adrian Peterson averages 14.3 fantasy rushing points per game for his career which in turn make up 88.5 percent of his standard scoring output and 78.7 percent of his PPR scoring. The receiving points per game listed are PPR scoring totals, but the standard scoring percentages for receiving do not include receptions. It’s not surprising that most of the best fantasy backs are neutral in terms of their output and you want those workhorse, multi-dimensional players on your roster because they aren’t suspect to any specific game script. I don't have the room to go over everyone above, but we'll touch on a few things here.

Understanding fantasy archetypes is an overlooked element of team construction and fantasy analysis since we’re so focused on overall output instead of the ingredients that went into creating those points. Often, game conditions aren’t applied to analysis in what is creating fantasy output. One dimensional backs tend to beat their initial draft cost often, tilting scoring in their favor through touchdown production that bounces around week to week or carrying a floor in reception based scoring through catch points alone, but are often misleading in how they can swing weeks in your direction. Having a stable floor matters for fantasy football, but your low ceiling/usable floor players in fantasy should be handled as component of roster versatility rather than a weekly roster necessity.

‘Receiving only’ backs struggle to individually manipulate weeks regularly because running back touchdown production just isn’t generated often or consistently enough through the passing game. Just nine running backs have had multiple years with at least four receiving touchdowns in a season over the past decade and just one (Darren Sproles with four) has had more than a pair of such seasons. Circling back to the open, touchdowns are the almighty dollar in fantasy currency and although predicting touchdowns carries extreme variance, we do know the archetypes of the players producing touchdowns the most often and have a strong grasp on where touchdowns within an offense are created. A back that is more dependent on touchdown and rushing output has a better shot of increasing workload and seeing opportunities present themselves in terms of elevating their fantasy season than their receiving only counterparts. You’re more apt to see that “early down” archetype run into big fantasy turning seasons than receiving only options because the latter are rarely elevated to volume and touchdown roles even through injury. More times than not, those players remain in a similar role within their offense and for fantasy while a third running back gains fantasy relevancy through injury. There’s a time and place when you need a guy such as James White in your lineup, but when carving out a range of outcomes for a player, his archetype is less likely to turn your season completely around or elevate it and that range of outcomes should be considered when using your mid to late round draft capital at the running back position when deciphering if a floor or ceiling swing is required.

David Johnson and Le’Veon Bell are the only backs here that average at least seven fantasy points in each department and both average over nine points in rushing and receiving output per game, which is why they carry the draft position they do this summer. Both accrue their receiving in different ways. Johnson has averaged 11.5 yards per reception through two years and per Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards Database, Johnson 559 air yards in 2016 were 330 yards more than the next highest back a year ago (Duke Johnson) and the highest in his database for a running back in a season by an extremely wide margin. Air Johnson is essentially a replacement level receiver tacked onto a running back. Bell is a more traditional receiving back, predicated on offense and volume. After returning from suspension a year ago, Bell saw 19.9 percent of the Steeler targets. Those could be shaved down a bit with the return of Martavis Bryant, but Bell still averaged 15.3 percent of the Pittsburgh targets per game prior to 2016.

Devonta Freeman is the only running back with 1,000 yards rushing in each of the past two seasons, but has been a steady source of receiving production during both campaigns. Only Theo Riddick has more games with four or more receptions (20) than Freeman’s 16 over the past two years and even with sharing opportunities a year ago with Tevin Coleman, managed seven such games. There’s reason to believe Freeman may have his touchdown totals sag with expected touchdown regression from the Atlanta offense, but with his versatility in performance, I expect any regression in that department to have a far less effect on his fantasy season than it will for Coleman.

Due to his collegiate profile, Melvin Gordon’s receiving output feels overlooked. After catching just 22 passes for his career at Wisconsin, Gordon has 74 receptions in 27 games in the NFL. Gordon had at least 5.9 PPR receiving points in every one of his complete games without Danny Woodhead a year ago with eight or more points from receiving only in eight of those 10 games. This is a big separator for Gordon ahead of Jay Ajayi and Jordan Howard.

Ajayi has taken the opposite track as Gordon, being a back that was highly involved in the passing game in college, but has yet to be utilized out of the backfield by the Dolphins. Ajayi was hardly involved in the passing game last year, catching one or fewer passes in eight of his 12 starts to close the season. He was carried by spike weeks on the ground, rushing for at least 200-yards in three different games, but had seven games with fewer than 80 yards on the ground. Ajayi’s breakout shares many similarities to the one Todd Gurley had the year prior – carried by a chunk games and breakaway runs --which undoubtedly will scare some people away from his late first round price tag.

Theo Riddick’s 133 receptions have paced the position over the past two seasons and his 85 percent of his PPR output over that span have come from receiving, which only trails James White. Detroit is a team predicated on being a pass-first team and their schedule is full of potholes. I believe he remains a better option at his price than Ameer Abdullah while both are active and one of the better roster smoothing type of PPR options in drafts, but an injury to either elevates either into a premier PPR scorer at the position.

Speaking of White, his lasting image on us form the 2016 season was him contending for Super Bowl MVP, but his situation in the New England offense isn’t altered that much heading into this season that it was a year ago. White has 100 receptions over the past two seasons with just 70 rushing attempts and just eight games of reaching 50 yards from scrimmage over the past two seasons. The Patriots have ranked first, third and first in percentage of plays while leading on the scoreboard over the past three seasons. Unless the Patriots find themselves chasing 25 points often, White stands to be an overvalued commodity this offseason.

Touches and Touchdowns





Those thoughts lead us into what matters the most, touches and touchdowns. Below is the touch rate per game and touchdowns per touch for backs over their careers in comparison to 2016 as well as how dependent those backs have been on touchdown production to impact their fantasy output.

As mentioned when discussing Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman stands to suffer most of the combo when Atlanta comes back to the pack in terms of scoring this season. He finished 14th in standard points per game (12.2) and 13th in PPR points per game (14.7), but finished 27th in in yards from scrimmage per game (72.4) and 47th in touches per game (11.5) at the position because Coleman scored 11 times on 7.4 percent of his touches, which ranked second at the position. He's going to need a Freeman injury to pay off and beat his price tag this summer.

The only back who scored at a higher rate per touch than Coleman was Mike Gillislee. Gillislee has scored once every 14 carries over the past two seasons as no running back ranks higher in percentage of scoring that has stemmed from touchdowns alone. That would be a neon sign for exposure to regression, but of course, the back who ranks second –LeGarrette Blount—is the man he is replacing in New England/ We already covered how the Patriots are the premier destination for touchdown upside for running back and although Gillislee has a small sample of touches, he’s also shown the splash play ability outside of being just a touchdown vulture. 15.8 percent of his runs went for 10 or more yards in 2016, which was the third highest rate for all backs with at least 100 carries in 2016.

Bringing up Melvin Gordon once again, his usage and opportunity once Danny Woodhead was injured was almost unprecedented. From Weeks 3-13 before he was injured, Gordon had 87.3 percent of the Chargers’ rushing attempts and 53.6 percent of the team touches. For context, that would've been the third highest team rushing attempt rate in NFL history (Edgerrin James has the top two spots ever in 1999 and 2000 at 88.1 and 88.9 percent) while 2014 DeMarco Murray was at 53.7 percent of his team touches, the highest total of the past decade. That usage increased Gordon’s chances at injury that inevitably happened, but there’s not much in the way of Los Angeles using him to a high degree again in 2017. Gordon has a mountain of efficiency red flags and ran into a treasure trove of short yardage scoring opportunity that may be elusive to repeat, but his volume and underlying receiving output on a functional offense are a strong deodorant for any of those concerns.

2016 was supposed to be everything we were waiting for as Lamar Miller was finally going to finally be unshackled. Miller was given the workload we desired for him to finally receive, but he was a less effective player in the process. In 14 games, he received a career-high 299 touches, but posted a career-low 4.2 yards per touch. He also saw a dip in scoring output and caught just 2.2 passes per game, his lowest total since 2013. Miller is still just 26-years old with three consecutive seasons with at least 1,200 yards from scrimmage and D’Onta Foreman has already reported to OTAs overweight and been arrested, but should be treated as more of a lower end RB1 rather than one that will post a smattering of huge weeks.

The past two tables are why it’s hard for me to latch onto someone like Duke Johnson, despite him holding a high floor of receiving points. Johnson has scored on just three of his 291 career touches. Johnson has an out clause if Isaiah Crowell was to be injured, but with the lowly amount of touches he’s received through two seasons and Cleveland being coerced into moving him around the offense to get him more touches aren’t a strong checkpoint for him having a high ceiling without multiple doors being opened for him.

I mentioned that receiving only backs are potential traps because they hold such low ceilings, but if shopping for receiving backs that have shown actual touchdown upside among their receiving back peers, look towards Danny Woodhead. Woodhead is 32-years old and has essentially missed two of the past three years, but in his past three full seasons, he’s scored seven, eight and nine times and Kyle Juszczyk led the Ravens in targets and touchdowns inside of the 5-yard line over the past two years. I also mentioned that I believed James White would be overvalued given his Super Bowl performance and New England controlling games caps his touches, but at least White has shown to have touchdown upside per touch, ranking just behind Gillislee in touchdowns per touch for their respective careers. When looking at receiving first backs, make sure to chase the ones who add a few more touchdowns onto their totals over the pure yardage dependent options.

The Bills scored what looks to be an unsustainable amount of rushing touchdowns a year ago and LeSean McCoy’s performance in 2016 played a role in that touchdown spike. After scoring just 10 times over the previous two seasons, McCoy scored 14 touchdowns in 2016 and scored on 4.9 percent of his touches in 2016 after scoring on 2.9 percent for his career prior. McCoy has had a major touchdown spike happen once before in his career --scoring 20 times in 2011-- then scored 21 times over the next three seasons. While we can expect McCoy’s touchdown totals to slip back into the single digits towards his career mean, his career mean still has been a rocksteady RB1 in terms of fantasy production.

Don't Run From All Regression





As is the case with McCoy, not all regression is a detriment to a player’s outlook and if we should be expecting touchdown recoil from a player, then we have to look towards David Johnson. Johnson hit many unreal benchmarks last season and -- apologies to Le’Veon Bell who is right there --is the closest thing we’ve had to an all-world fantasy back since LaDainian Tomlinson in the mid 2000’s. Johnson has now started 19 non-Week 17 games and has been a top-11 PPR scorer in 17 of those games and the RB1 overall in those weeks seven times.

Johnson scored on 5.4 percent of his touches in 2016 after scoring on 7.5 percent of his touches as a rookie. His 33 touchdowns are the third most for a player through the first two years in the league trailing Eric Dickerson (34) and Edgerrin James (35) and was the eighth running back to hit the end zone at least 30 times before their third season. Those previous seven backs averaged 8.7 touchdowns in their third season with only Barry Sanders increasing his touchdown total in all three of his opening three seasons in the league from that group.

Johnson played the second most snaps (964) in a season for a running back since Pro Football Focus charted since the 2006 season and became just the 10th back in league history to score 400 PPR points in a season. It’s a given that we should anticipate some descendance from the fantasy mountain he has established, but just how much?

400 Point PPR Backs in NFL History

Quite impressive company to keep and although every player except for Faulk in 1999-2000 lost fantasy production per game, all remained elite scorers and producers at the position as five of the nine players finished first or second in overall scoring following up their 400-point season with only Holmes in 2004 (eight games played) and Jackson in 2007 (12 games) finishing outside of RB1 status for the season. Even if Johnson loses the average 15 percent output per game of the above group of ultrabacks, we’re still talking about a 20 point per game fantasy asset.