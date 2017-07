Thursday, July 27, 2017

Josh Norris is joined by Roto Pat and Rich Hribar to dissect the most recent NFL news, including...

- The Ravens backfield situation and if Danny Woodhead's ceiling grows

- Duke Johnson to the slot... does it matter?

- Carlos Hyde's future with the 49ers

- Starting QB odds for the worst teams

and much more.

Subscribe via iTunes



Subscribe via RSS



Subscribe via Stitcher