Buccaneers Fantasy Preview

Buccaneers Fantasy PreviewWednesday, July 26, 2017
Bucs Offensive Profile Under Dirk Koetter
2015-2016 Pass Attempts Rank: 22nd, 16th
2015-2016 Rush Attempts Rank: 8th, 7th
2015-2016 Play Volume Rank: 19th, 6th
2015-2016 Yards Per Play Rank: 3rd, 22nd
Unaccounted for Targets from 2016 (Rank): 125 (14th)
Unaccounted for Carries from 2016 (Rank): 15 (27th)
Projected Starting Lineup
QB: Jameis Winston
RB: Doug Martin
WR: Mike Evans
WR: DeSean Jackson
TE: Cameron Brate
TE: O.J. Howard
LT: Donovan Smith
LG: Kevin Pamphile
C: Ali Marpet
RG: J.R. Sweezy
RT: Demar Dotson
Passing Game Outlook
After Jameis Winston averaged 44.3 passes and 4.0 rushes per game last Weeks 1-4 and committed ten turnovers in a 1-3 start, old-school coach Dirk Koetter reeled in Winston’s quarterback reins. As the Bucs went 8-4 to close out their nine-win year, Winston’s pass attempts per game tumbled to 32.5 in Weeks 5-17, and he ranked 19th among quarterbacks in fantasy points per game thereafter. While DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard’s additions should elevate the Bucs’ offensive efficiency, pass volume isn’t what this fast-improving team is aiming for after finishing top eight in the NFL in rushing attempts in each of Koetter’s two years with Tampa. An efficiency spike just might do the trick, though, as Tampa Bay faces the NFL’s seventh-softest pass-defense schedule this year, and Jackson is a space-creating weapon on every play, even when he doesn’t touch the ball. Whereas Winston’s 2015-2016 offenses both finished 18th or worse in points scored, three of Jackson’s last four offenses have ranked top 12 or better with two top-ten finishes. There are all kinds of tactical advantages Jackson brings to the table. I’m still usually balking at Winston’s QB7 (MFL10s) and QB11 (FF Calculator) ADPs in favor of Russell Wilson, Marcus Mariota, Cam Newton, Kirk Cousins, and sometimes Dak Prescott.
Everything went right for Mike Evans last year. Austin Seferian-Jenkins got cut after a DUI arrest following Week 2. Vincent Jackson (ACL) was done by Week 5. Doug Martin tore his hamstring in Week 2 and missed half the season. Evans’ anticipated positive-touchdown regression fully kicked in, scoring 12 times after hitting pay dirt on just three occasions the year prior. The last man standing as Tampa Bay’s primary offensive weapon, Evans led the NFL in targets (171) en route to WR1 (non-PPR) and WR3 (PPR) overall finishes. There were red flags, though. Evans remained inefficient with a sub-56% catch rate for the third straight year and continued inability to create after the catch, where he has ranked 102nd/110, 101st/119, and 112nd/118 in PFF’s yards after catch per reception since entering the league. Losing 30-something targets would be a big deal. Evans also closed alarmingly slowly last season, managing a 41/576/4 receiving line over the final eight games after blowing up for 55/745/8 in the first half. The results say I was too low on Evans entering last year, and perhaps I will be again. I’m still drafting A.J. Green over Evans every time. There is a strong case to be made for Jordy Nelson over Evans, too.
The Bucs made DeSean Jackson the highest-paid wide receiver in 2017 free agency with a three-year, $35 million deal. As Jackson ran the largest percentage of his 2016 routes (42%) at right-side receiver in D.C. last season – Evans ran his highest percentage (46%) on the left side – Jackson stands to upgrade a right-side receiver situation to which throwing last season caused Winston a dreadful 64.0 passer rating. Over the past two years, Kirk Cousins averaged 48.5 passing yards and over a full yard more per attempt (8.44, 7.41) with Jackson in the lineup. Still the NFL’s premier deep threat, Jackson has led the league in yards per reception twice in the last two seasons and topped 1,000 yards in three of the last four. While Jackson’s weekly re-draft reliability figures to remain problematic on the balanced Bucs, he is an outstanding best-ball target at WR38 (MFL10s) and WR39 (FF Calculator) ADPs.
While slot receiver Adam Humphries and perhaps third-round pick Chris Godwin will make their case for snaps, move tight end Cameron Brate is likely to serve as Winston’s No. 3 pass option. A poor blocker but solid possession receiver who picked up last year’s injury-caused slack behind Evans, Brate ran the highest percentage of slot routes (64.4%) among NFL tight ends and caught six of his eight touchdowns in the slot. Brate’s 16 red-zone targets ranked third at his position and were one shy of Evans’ team-high 17. As Evans and Jackson mostly play outside, the middle of the field remains open for Brate to eat. The Bucs’ first-round selection of O.J. Howard torpedoed Brate’s ADPs to TE18 (FF Calculator) and TE20 (MFL10s), which appears to be a case of overcorrection. While Brate will struggle to repeat last year’s TE6 (non-PPR) and TE7 (PPR) finishes, he should remain a usable if fringe fantasy starter and has all the appearances of a value pick at his mid-range to low-end backup draft cost. It is applicable for both Brate and Humphries that Tampa Bay has the NFL’s softest slot receiver schedule in Scott Barrett’s ratings.
A top-five SPARQ tight end with 4.51 speed at 6-foot-6, 251, O.J. Howard popped on college tape mostly for his blocking ability. A physical tone setter on the line and on the move, Howard earned PFF College’s top run-blocking grade among NCAA tight ends in 2016. Just eight rookie tight ends in NFL history have exceeded 65 targets, however, and only one rookie tight end has reached 550 yards since the year 2000. Brate’s blocking deficiencies make it more reasonable to expect Howard to help in the run game than pass game initially. As an ardent believer in the fade-rookie-tight-ends mantra, I’ve yet to touch Howard at his TE14 ADP. Howard carries a lot more appeal in Dynasty leagues.
Running Game Outlook
With Doug Martin suspended until Week 4, Jacquizz Rodgers is the favorite to start at Miami, versus Chicago, and at Minnesota, opponents which ranked 22nd, 28th, and 16th in Football Outsiders’ 2016 run-defense DVOA. Rodgers made five starts last year, averaging 23.4 touches for 105.2 total yards per game in those contests. The Bucs made closer to a multi-year commitment to Rodgers this offseason, re-signing him for two years and $3.3 million. Most of Quizz’s 2016 advanced metrics were mid-pack or slightly better including a 49% rushing success rate that ranked 18th among 42 qualified backs. A 27-year-old on his third NFL team, Rodgers seems to be viewed as an unexciting late-round fantasy pick who’s certain to soon be passed by an older back who was less effective in 2016 and is now coming off a quarter-season suspension. Rodgers looks every bit like this year’s cheaper version of Spencer Ware.
A second- to third-round fantasy pick coming off a 1,673-total-yard renaissance season, Doug Martin flopped spectacularly as one of 2016’s biggest busts. Martin tore his hamstring in Week 2, suffered an in-practice setback in Week 7, finally returned in Week 10, and was completely ineffective the rest of the way, averaging 2.82 yards per carry over his final six games. Martin was outright benched in Week 16, then received a four-game suspension for PEDs, the remaining three games of which he’ll serve to begin 2017. Although multiple beat writers expected the Bucs to cut Martin, the team instead stood behind its in-limbo franchise back after Martin put himself through rehab and drew persistent offseason praise for an improved physique. Still, Martin has finished inside the top-50 fantasy backs just twice in five NFL seasons, offers little in the passing game, won’t be available for Weeks 1-3, and seems likely to lose a significant number of touches to the Bucs’ other backs when he’s ready to play. Although Martin hasn’t been an easy fantasy commodity to forecast for most of his career and certainly offers upside if everything goes right, I usually pass on Martin at his RB20 (FF Calculator) and RB28 (MFL10s) ADPs.
Charles Sims, Jeremy McNichols, and Peyton Barber will compete for what figure to be the final two jobs the Bucs devote to running backs, at least until Martin’s suspension ends. Passing-down types Sims and McNichols fill similar tactical roles, although McNichols does offer adequate size (5’9/214) and was one of the best pass-protection and receiving backs in this year’s draft class. Still, McNichols is a fifth-round pick who missed the entire spring due to shoulder surgery and isn’t assured a spot on the team. The Bucs seem to have typecast Sims as a limited-snap receiving back only, a stereotype Sims hasn’t helped himself shed by missing 17 games in three NFL seasons with torn ankle ligaments that required surgery, a knee injury that landed Sims on I.R./return last year, and a shoulder injury that required surgery this offseason. Rodgers consistently played ahead of Sims in games both were healthy last season. Second-year UDFA Barber (5’10/228) is the biggest non-Martin back on the depth chart, although Barber is a 27th-percentile SPARQ athlete with minimal receiving track record who mostly struggled on his 2016 rushing attempts. McNichols has the highest ceiling in this group but, again, needs to make the 53 first.
2017 Vegas Win Total
Loaded with exciting offensive talent and returning all key members of a young defense that dominated for stretches in the second half of last season, the Bucs are a fun over pick at their Win Total of 8.5, which offers plus odds (+105). Last year’s Bucs peeled off nine wins with a 6-2 finish as a team that seemed to mature as the season progressed, allowing just 17.1 points per game over the final eight weeks. Tampa Bay did outplay its 7.5-7.6 Pythagorean Win Expectation, though, and the Bucs’ 2017 schedule is rated ninth toughest in football by Warren Sharp. Still, the first half of Tampa’s slate doesn’t appear nearly as difficult as the back half, potentially setting up a fast start before the hard finish. Even with significant data points working against the Bucs, I’m going with my gut and the over on 8.5 wins.
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter
.
Email :Evan Silva