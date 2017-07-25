Seahawks Fantasy Preview

Seahawks Fantasy PreviewTuesday, July 25, 2017
Seahawks Offensive Profile Under Darrell Bevell
2013-2016 Pass Attempts Rank: 31st, 32nd, 28th, 18th
2013-2016 Rush Attempts Rank: 2nd, 2nd, 3rd, 20th
2013-2016 Play Volume Rank: 29th, 14th, 16th, 19th
2013-2016 Yards Per Play Rank: 9th, 6th, 5th, 12th
Unaccounted for Targets from 2016 (Rank): 46 (28th)
Unaccounted for Carries from 2016 (Rank): 138 (8th)
Projected Starting Lineup
QB: Russell Wilson
RB: Eddie Lacy
WR: Doug Baldwin
WR: Jermaine Kearse
WR: Tyler Lockett
TE: Jimmy Graham
LT: George Fant
LG: Luke Joeckel
C: Justin Britt
RG: Oday Aboushi
RT: Germain Ifedi
Passing Game Outlook
Russell Wilson posted his fifth straight top-12 fantasy quarterback season in 2016, but the road was rocky. He suffered a high right ankle sprain in Week 1, played through it, sprained his left MCL in Week 3, and played with a brace on the knee until the playoffs. Not only did Wilson set career lows in every rushing statistic, his passing efficiency took a hit with limited movement ability behind a bad line in a largely one-dimensional offense that struggled to generate a consistent ground attack. Despite attempting a career-high 546 passes, Wilson also experienced the negative side of variance with by-far his career-worst touchdown rate (3.8%). Last year’s QB3 in Average Draft Position behind only Cam Newton and Aaron Rodgers, Wilson’s 2017 ADPs have dipped to QB5 (MFL10s) and QB7 (FF Calculator), even as a prime positive-regression candidate in the air and on the ground. While Seattle’s line play remains cause for concern, Wilson has overcome sub-par protection for most of his career yet now has a depressed draft cost because of what happened last year -- classic recency bias. Doug Baldwin is entrenched as a top-15 NFL receiver, Jimmy Graham is over a full year removed from his November 2015 patellar tendon tear, Paul Richardson flashed big-play chemistry with Wilson in the postseason, and Tyler Lockett is due back from his broken leg before Week 1. I think Wilson should be going ahead of Andrew Luck in fantasy drafts. Wilson is my QB4 behind Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Drew Brees.
Supposed to “regress” after tying for the NFL lead in receiving scores (14) the year before, Doug Baldwin instead took a 2016 step forward with career highs in targets (125), catches (94), and yards (1,128) en route to WR8 (PPR) and WR10 (non-PPR) finishes. Based on his Reception Perception tape study, WR guru Matt Harmon deemed Baldwin the best slot receiver in football. Doggedly driven to succeed as a former undrafted free agent, Baldwin played 73% of his 2016 snaps in the slot and dominated there, finishing top five in the NFL in PFF’s interior-route receptions (60) and yards (649). Baldwin has been especially un-cover-able at CenturyLink Field, averaging 84.2 yards per game with 12 touchdowns in home games over the past two seasons, compared to 53.1 yards with nine scores on the road. This year’s Seahawks have the NFL’s ninth-softest schedule for slot receivers according to PFF’s Scott Barrett, while Baldwin’s bulk stats have improved in four straight years as his on-field mind meld with Wilson has reached the highest of quarterback-receiver heights. The fantasy community is fully buying in, pegging Baldwin with a WR11 ADP. While hardly a bad pick there, Baldwin’s room for growth on his last two years’ finishes is probably fully priced in on a team whose 2017 pass volume seems likely to lessen.
Long before his fractured his fibula and tibia last Week 16, Tyler Lockett’s 2016 season was ruined by a nagging PCL injury that cost Lockett almost all of his effectiveness in September and October. Lockett seemed to turn a corner the exact week before his leg fracture, getting the start over Jermaine Kearse and dusting the Rams’ secondary for a 7/130/1 receiving line on eight Week 15 targets. Lockett is likely to be limited at the start of training camp, but all signs point to full recovery from the leg break. While Lockett’s big-play ability excites, he has yet to emerge as a full-time receiver through two NFL seasons and is valuable enough on special teams that the Seahawks may continue to limit Lockett’s offensive involvement, at least early in seasons to reduce his chances of further injury. All of this makes Lockett a very enticing best-ball pick at his WR59 MFL10s ADP. Lockett will likely remain a dicey re-draft asset.
General proponents of the sport should pull for Paul Richardson to supplant Jermaine Kearse, who last year signed a three-year, $16 million extension and reproved he is one of the NFL’s least-useful wide receivers, finishing 88th among 96 qualifiers in PFF’s yards per route run (0.95) with an abysmal 46.1% catch rate. A 2014 second-round pick, 4.4-flat speedster Richardson topped 40 yards in each of Seattle’s final four games including the playoffs, and flashed big-play chops on several contested catches, many made with one hand. Richardson out-snapped Kearse in the Seahawks’ Wild Card win over the Lions, although Kearse retook the lead in Seattle’s Divisional Round loss to Atlanta. Richardson’s 2017 role on offense remains to be seen. He’s a last-gasp best-ball flier, albeit a good one at his WR94 MFL10s ADP.
Jimmy Graham reminded us of his athletic greatness by bouncing back from a disappointing debut year in Seattle and, much more impressively, a November 29, 2015 ruptured patellar tendon for his fifth top-four TE1 season in the last six years. Graham only ranked seventh among tight ends in targets (95) but piled up the position’s third-most yards (923) on a career-high 14.2 yards per reception. 30-year-old Graham did slow down as the season progressed, closing out 2016-2017 with ten straight games below 70 yards after topping 70 four times in the first half of the year. Graham scored six TDs despite probably-flukily drawing just two targets inside the ten-yard line while leading the Seahawks in red-zone looks (17). It’s fun to imagine Graham’s upside a full year and a half removed from his thought-devastating 2015 injury, but he does share pass-volume concerns with Baldwin and more weapons emerging at Wilson’s disposal. Nevertheless, Graham’s high ceiling makes him worthy of his TE5 ADP, behind Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, Jordan Reed, and Greg Olsen but ahead of Tyler Eifert and Delanie Walker.
Running Game Outlook
A 2016 fantasy bust in Green Bay, Eddie Lacy was held scoreless on 75 touches before suffering a year-ending ankle injury in Week 6. His surgery inserted wires, two screws, and a plate into Lacy’s right ankle. Lacy spent all last offseason training with P90X, but by October ballooned back into the 255-265-pound range he played at the season prior. Signed to a one-year, $5.5 million prove-it deal by Seattle, Lacy took up P90X again and met several offseason weight clauses built into the contract’s language, last weighing in below 250 pounds at his June check-in. While Lacy offers touchdown and positive game script upside on a Seahawks team granted the NFL’s second-easiest schedule in Warren Sharp’s ratings, Lacy will now run behind an offensive line that last year finished 20th in PFF’s yards created before contact per rushing attempt and 26th in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards with shaky job security in front of Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise. Lacy’s durability remains uncertain based on his unreliable conditioning and decision to train for seasons with a non-NFL training regimen. Lacy’s receiving usage has declined each year he’s been in the league, while Seattle annually finishes near league bottom in running back targets. At the same time, Wilson’s dual threat and the Seahawks’ run-game commitment work in Lacy’s favor in an offense that has finished top three in rushing attempts in five of the last six seasons and is missing the NFL’s eighth-most carries (138) from last year’s roster. While I get the Lacy fascination in non-PPR leagues, he has been a PPR fade for me, even at acceptable RB29 (MFL10s) and RB32 (FF Calc) ADPs.
An ex-wideout who converted to running back for his final season at Notre Dame, 2016 third-round pick C.J. Prosise suffered a concussion and high ankle sprain in 2015, missed most of his rookie offseason with a hip injury, sat out the first two weeks of training camp with a hamstring strain, sustained a broken hand last Week 2, and was sent to I.R. last Week 11 with a fractured scapula in his shoulder. At his year-ending press conference in January, coach Pete Carroll openly questioned Prosise’s durability. Prosise did endure a healthy 2017 offseason, and beat writers expect him to operate as Seattle’s main passing-down back. Prosise is built like a potential feature runner at 6-foot-1, 220, though, and he flashed big-play ability as a rookie, averaging 8.09 yards per touch with three plays of 35-plus yards on 47 touches. No Seahawks back has reached 40 receptions since Wilson took over at quarterback, however, and it is possible the team would hand lead-back work to Thomas Rawls in the event of a Lacy injury. Prosise offers theoretical upside at his RB38 ADP, but he likely needs to catch at least one big break to realize it.
Tabbed as Marshawn Lynch’s successor despite coming off a severe 2016 ankle fracture, Thomas Rawls opened the season sharing carries with Christine Michael, then cracked his fibula in Week 2 and didn’t return until Week 11. Rawls operated as the Seahawks’ lead back over their final nine games including the playoffs with extremely mixed results behind a brutal line that allowed frequent penetration. Rawls did impress with a 27/161/6.0/1 rushing explosion in the Wild Card Round against Detroit. In theory, Rawls would make sense as a shifty complement to Lacy in the Ahmad Bradshaw-Brandon Jacobs mold, although roles have yet to be determined. While Rawls is unlikely to offer much fantasy value short of a Lacy injury, one is certainly conceivable, and there is still a chance Rawls could outplay Lacy in preseason games. At their typical draft costs, I would rather throw a late-round dart at Rawls at his WR50 (FF Calculator) and WR51 (MFL10s) ADPs than invest early- to middle-round draft capital on Lacy.
2017 Vegas Win Total
The Seahawks’ 2017 Win Total is 10.5 with a lean to the over (-125). Seattle won 11 or more games in three straight seasons 2012-2014, but has fallen just short in consecutive ten-win seasons since. Last year’s club went 10-5-1, right in line with its 9.8-10.2 Pythagorean Win Expectation. This year’s team has the NFL’s second-softest schedule as mentioned previously, and should put a better product on the field with QB Russell Wilson (knee, ankle), WR/KR Tyler Lockett (tibia/fibula), RB Thomas Rawls (ankle, fibula), RB C.J. Prosise (body), FS Earl Thomas (tibia), DE Michael Bennett (knee), SS Kam Chancellor (groin, ankles) back healthy after all were debilitated on the field or missed significant time. I’m taking the over.
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter
.
Email :Evan Silva