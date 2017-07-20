49ers Fantasy Preview

49ers Fantasy PreviewThursday, July 20, 2017
49ers 2016 Offensive Profile
2016 Pass Attempts Rank: 29th
2016 Rush Attempts Rank: 5th
2016 Play Volume Rank: 25th
2016 Yards Per Play Rank: 30th
Unaccounted for Targets from 2016 (Rank): 218 (5th)
Unaccounted for Carries from 2016 (Rank): 240 (2nd)
Projected Starting Lineup
QB: Brian Hoyer
RB: Carlos Hyde
WR: Pierre Garcon
WR: Jeremy Kerley
WR: Marquise Goodwin
TE: George Kittle
LT: Joe Staley
LG: Zane Beadles
C: Jeremy Zuttah
RG: Josh Garnett
RT: Trent Brown
Passing Game Outlook
Signed to a two-year, $12 million deal, Brian Hoyer will serve as the 49ers’ placeholder quarterback until they come upon a franchise signal caller. Turning 32 in October, Hoyer is on his seventh NFL team since going undrafted out of Michigan State in 2009. Hoyer made 13 starts in 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s 2014 Browns offense, going 7-6 but setting career lows in completion rate (55.3%), TD-to-INT ratio (12:13), and QBR (42.5). Hoyer did lead the league in yards per completion (13.7) in a low-efficiency passing game that pushed the ball downfield with play-action passes, as Hoyer finished No. 10 among 38 qualifiers in Pro Football Focus’ deep-ball accuracy rating (46.3%). In San Francisco, Hoyer will lead a rebuilding team with job security that could come into question the more losses pile up. Matt Barkley and third-round pick C.J. Beathard are next in line on the depth chart. The 49ers have the NFL’s fourth-toughest pass-defense schedule in Rotoworld SOS analyst Warren Sharp’s ratings, beginning with a brutal Weeks 1-4: vs. CAR, @ SEA, vs. LAR, @ ARZ. Hoyer is just a last-gasp best-ball or two-quarterback-league pick at his QB28 MFL10 Average Draft Position. He doesn’t have an ADP in FF Calculator mocks.
The NFL’s 16th-highest-paid wide receiver after leaving D.C. for a five-year, $47.5 million deal, Pierre Garcon also reunites with Shanahan, who coordinated the Redskins’ offenses in 2012-2013. Shanahan employed Garcon as a workhorse, feeding him 9.58 targets per game and enough volume in 2013 for Garcon to lead the NFL in receptions (113). For perspective, Garcon has averaged 5.85 targets per game over the rest of his career. The 2017 Niners are missing the NFL’s fifth-most targets (218) from last year’s roster and have the league’s second-softest schedule for perimeter wide receivers according to PFF’s Scott Barrett. While Hoyer is flawed enough that he may not keep the starting job all season, he has shown a propensity for peppering top weapons with targets, starting for most of DeAndre Hopkins’ 111-catch 2015 campaign before funneling Cameron Meredith 8.75 targets per game last year. As the 49ers’ clear passing-game focal point, Garcon offers immense catch and yardage upside at his WR33 (MFL10s) and WR35 (FF Calc) ADPs, although he seems unlikely to help much in the TD department.
New 49ers brass quickly identified Jeremy Kerley as a holdover worth keeping, re-signing him to a three-year, $10.5 million deal after Kerley led last year’s Niners in targets (115), catches (64), and receiving yards (667). Kerley played 91% of his snaps in the slot and averaged 3.15 yards of separation at target, the fourth-best mark in the league (Next Gen Stats). Kerley was far more productive with pocket passer Blaine Gabbert than dual-threat Colin Kaepernick, averaging a 4.5/53.7/0.33 receiving line in Gabbert’s six starts versus 3.7/34.5/0.1 in ten games of Kaepernick. Hoyer’s game more closely resembles Gabbert’s of the two, although Hoyer is obviously quite a bit better. Still, Kerley looks like a good bet to finish second on the 49ers in targets with an outside shot at deep-league PPR relevance.
At “Z” receiver, Shanahan uses a field stretcher to stress defenses on the perimeter while volume funnels underneath. Based on their contracts, Marquise Goodwin (two years, $8 million) is the favorite for the “Taylor Gabriel Role” ahead of Aldrick Robinson (two years, $4 million), whom Shanahan used mostly as a fourth receiver with the Redskins and Falcons. A world-class long jumper with 4.27 speed, Goodwin has been painfully inefficient with a career catch rate of 44.1% and 7.03 yards per target, far inferior to Robinson’s 51.5% and 9.60 clips. Nevertheless, Goodwin is getting the first crack at the job. Robinson has averaged 18.6 yards per career catch, but isn’t as straight-line fast (4.48) as Goodwin.
Jobs are wide open in San Francisco’s tight end corps, especially after fifth-round pick George Kittle asserted himself this spring. Kittle caught only 48 passes across four years at Iowa, but he was a terrific blocker and tested as a 97th-percentile SPARQ athlete at the Combine with superior results to O.J. Howard, David Njoku, and Evan Engram. Incumbent TE Vance McDonald remains on the roster entering training camp, but new 49ers brass tried trading McDonald during the draft, and beat writers have questioned his 53-man roster chances. Garrett Celek and Logan Paulsen offer value as blockers. Kittle and McDonald have the best chances in this group to make fantasy impacts, although expectations should remain low for both Kittle as a rookie and McDonald as a short-leash commodity. It doesn’t help that the 49ers have the NFL’s second-toughest tight end schedule based on 2016 fantasy points allowed.
Running Game Outlook
The 49ers have been outwardly lukewarm on contract-year RB Carlos Hyde ever since GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan took over. Even with Hyde coming off career bests in all categories, Shanahan called him “not a finished product” in early March. Respected draft analyst and NFL insider Tony Pauline reported the 49ers were “ready to give up on” Hyde midway through April. The very next day, Lynch openly questioned Hyde’s fit in Shanahan’s outside-zone running scheme. Hyde still handled first-team reps throughout OTAs and minicamp and remains the favorite to start in Week 1. It’s worth noting that Hyde’s semi-breakout season in 2016 occurred in Chip Kelly’s zone-read offense which goes heavy on shotgun, whereas Shanahan’s doesn’t. In his career, Hyde has averaged 4.81 yards per carry on shotgun runs versus 3.08 YPC from under center. Versatile FB Kyle Juszczyk will cut into Hyde’s already-minimal passing-game usage, while fourth-round pick Joe Williams and veteran Tim Hightower threaten Hyde’s early-down and goal-line work. Also working against Hyde is his schedule; the 49ers’ run-defense slate rates toughest in the NFL based both on 2016 fantasy points allowed and Warren Sharp’s ratings. With so many peripheral factors not on his side, Hyde is a boom-bust, if still high-upside pick at his RB18 ADP.
Joe Williams generated hype when MMQB’s Peter King published a post-draft piece detailing the 49ers’ draft-day decisions and how Shanahan talked Lynch into trading up for Williams, even after Lynch had left Williams off his draft board altogether. Reminiscent of Tevin Coleman – Shanahan’s handpicked back in Atlanta – Williams is a modest-sized (5’11/210) straight-line burner (4.41) whose Speed Score ranked second in this running back class behind Leonard Fournette and offers questionable passing-game skills after catching just 20 passes in 19 college games. Whereas Williams may profile best as a change-of-pace back, 31-year-old Hightower is the cheaper Hyde alternative who has operated in a lead back role for stretches, albeit never effectively enough to nail down a starting job. UDFA Matt Breida is a name to remember this preseason. A smallish (5’9/195) speedster (4.39) out of Georgia Southern, Breida posted the highest SPARQ score among draft-eligible RBs and averaged 6.90 yards per carry in college.
2017 Vegas Win Total
At 4.5 games, the 49ers’ Win Total is tied with the Browns and Jets for lowest in the league, although odds favor the over (-145) for San Francisco. While the Niners have enough capable veterans in place to make a run at mediocrity, this is going to be a trial year for most of the roster under a new front office and coaching staff. Last year’s 49ers undershot their 3.3-3.9 Pythagorean Win Expectation by finishing 2-12, and going 1-5 in one-score games. This year’s 49ers have a much easier schedule and should be better coached with better talent in placeholder spots. Albeit not by a lot, I’m favoring the over on 4.5.
49ers 2016 Offensive Profile
2016 Pass Attempts Rank: 29th
2016 Rush Attempts Rank: 5th
2016 Play Volume Rank: 25th
2016 Yards Per Play Rank: 30th
Unaccounted for Targets from 2016 (Rank): 218 (5th)
Unaccounted for Carries from 2016 (Rank): 240 (2nd)
Projected Starting Lineup
QB: Brian Hoyer
RB: Carlos Hyde
WR: Pierre Garcon
WR: Jeremy Kerley
WR: Marquise Goodwin
TE: George Kittle
LT: Joe Staley
LG: Zane Beadles
C: Jeremy Zuttah
RG: Josh Garnett
RT: Trent Brown
Passing Game Outlook
Signed to a two-year, $12 million deal, Brian Hoyer will serve as the 49ers’ placeholder quarterback until they come upon a franchise signal caller. Turning 32 in October, Hoyer is on his seventh NFL team since going undrafted out of Michigan State in 2009. Hoyer made 13 starts in 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s 2014 Browns offense, going 7-6 but setting career lows in completion rate (55.3%), TD-to-INT ratio (12:13), and QBR (42.5). Hoyer did lead the league in yards per completion (13.7) in a low-efficiency passing game that pushed the ball downfield with play-action passes, as Hoyer finished No. 10 among 38 qualifiers in Pro Football Focus’ deep-ball accuracy rating (46.3%). In San Francisco, Hoyer will lead a rebuilding team with job security that could come into question the more losses pile up. Matt Barkley and third-round pick C.J. Beathard are next in line on the depth chart. The 49ers have the NFL’s fourth-toughest pass-defense schedule in Rotoworld SOS analyst Warren Sharp’s ratings, beginning with a brutal Weeks 1-4: vs. CAR, @ SEA, vs. LAR, @ ARZ. Hoyer is just a last-gasp best-ball or two-quarterback-league pick at his QB28 MFL10 Average Draft Position. He doesn’t have an ADP in FF Calculator mocks.
The NFL’s 16th-highest-paid wide receiver after leaving D.C. for a five-year, $47.5 million deal, Pierre Garcon also reunites with Shanahan, who coordinated the Redskins’ offenses in 2012-2013. Shanahan employed Garcon as a workhorse, feeding him 9.58 targets per game and enough volume in 2013 for Garcon to lead the NFL in receptions (113). For perspective, Garcon has averaged 5.85 targets per game over the rest of his career. The 2017 Niners are missing the NFL’s fifth-most targets (218) from last year’s roster and have the league’s second-softest schedule for perimeter wide receivers according to PFF’s Scott Barrett. While Hoyer is flawed enough that he may not keep the starting job all season, he has shown a propensity for peppering top weapons with targets, starting for most of DeAndre Hopkins’ 111-catch 2015 campaign before funneling Cameron Meredith 8.75 targets per game last year. As the 49ers’ clear passing-game focal point, Garcon offers immense catch and yardage upside at his WR33 (MFL10s) and WR35 (FF Calc) ADPs, although he seems unlikely to help much in the TD department.
New 49ers brass quickly identified Jeremy Kerley as a holdover worth keeping, re-signing him to a three-year, $10.5 million deal after Kerley led last year’s Niners in targets (115), catches (64), and receiving yards (667). Kerley played 91% of his snaps in the slot and averaged 3.15 yards of separation at target, the fourth-best mark in the league (Next Gen Stats). Kerley was far more productive with pocket passer Blaine Gabbert than dual-threat Colin Kaepernick, averaging a 4.5/53.7/0.33 receiving line in Gabbert’s six starts versus 3.7/34.5/0.1 in ten games of Kaepernick. Hoyer’s game more closely resembles Gabbert’s of the two, although Hoyer is obviously quite a bit better. Still, Kerley looks like a good bet to finish second on the 49ers in targets with an outside shot at deep-league PPR relevance.
At “Z” receiver, Shanahan uses a field stretcher to stress defenses on the perimeter while volume funnels underneath. Based on their contracts, Marquise Goodwin (two years, $8 million) is the favorite for the “Taylor Gabriel Role” ahead of Aldrick Robinson (two years, $4 million), whom Shanahan used mostly as a fourth receiver with the Redskins and Falcons. A world-class long jumper with 4.27 speed, Goodwin has been painfully inefficient with a career catch rate of 44.1% and 7.03 yards per target, far inferior to Robinson’s 51.5% and 9.60 clips. Nevertheless, Goodwin is getting the first crack at the job. Robinson has averaged 18.6 yards per career catch, but isn’t as straight-line fast (4.48) as Goodwin.
Jobs are wide open in San Francisco’s tight end corps, especially after fifth-round pick George Kittle asserted himself this spring. Kittle caught only 48 passes across four years at Iowa, but he was a terrific blocker and tested as a 97th-percentile SPARQ athlete at the Combine with superior results to O.J. Howard, David Njoku, and Evan Engram. Incumbent TE Vance McDonald remains on the roster entering training camp, but new 49ers brass tried trading McDonald during the draft, and beat writers have questioned his 53-man roster chances. Garrett Celek and Logan Paulsen offer value as blockers. Kittle and McDonald have the best chances in this group to make fantasy impacts, although expectations should remain low for both Kittle as a rookie and McDonald as a short-leash commodity. It doesn’t help that the 49ers have the NFL’s second-toughest tight end schedule based on 2016 fantasy points allowed.
Running Game Outlook
The 49ers have been outwardly lukewarm on contract-year RB Carlos Hyde ever since GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan took over. Even with Hyde coming off career bests in all categories, Shanahan called him “not a finished product” in early March. Respected draft analyst and NFL insider Tony Pauline reported the 49ers were “ready to give up on” Hyde midway through April. The very next day, Lynch openly questioned Hyde’s fit in Shanahan’s outside-zone running scheme. Hyde still handled first-team reps throughout OTAs and minicamp and remains the favorite to start in Week 1. It’s worth noting that Hyde’s semi-breakout season in 2016 occurred in Chip Kelly’s zone-read offense which goes heavy on shotgun, whereas Shanahan’s doesn’t. In his career, Hyde has averaged 4.81 yards per carry on shotgun runs versus 3.08 YPC from under center. Versatile FB Kyle Juszczyk will cut into Hyde’s already-minimal passing-game usage, while fourth-round pick Joe Williams and veteran Tim Hightower threaten Hyde’s early-down and goal-line work. Also working against Hyde is his schedule; the 49ers’ run-defense slate rates toughest in the NFL based both on 2016 fantasy points allowed and Warren Sharp’s ratings. With so many peripheral factors not on his side, Hyde is a boom-bust, if still high-upside pick at his RB18 ADP.
Joe Williams generated hype when MMQB’s Peter King published a post-draft piece detailing the 49ers’ draft-day decisions and how Shanahan talked Lynch into trading up for Williams, even after Lynch had left Williams off his draft board altogether. Reminiscent of Tevin Coleman – Shanahan’s handpicked back in Atlanta – Williams is a modest-sized (5’11/210) straight-line burner (4.41) whose Speed Score ranked second in this running back class behind Leonard Fournette and offers questionable passing-game skills after catching just 20 passes in 19 college games. Whereas Williams may profile best as a change-of-pace back, 31-year-old Hightower is the cheaper Hyde alternative who has operated in a lead back role for stretches, albeit never effectively enough to nail down a starting job. UDFA Matt Breida is a name to remember this preseason. A smallish (5’9/195) speedster (4.39) out of Georgia Southern, Breida posted the highest SPARQ score among draft-eligible RBs and averaged 6.90 yards per carry in college.
2017 Vegas Win Total
At 4.5 games, the 49ers’ Win Total is tied with the Browns and Jets for lowest in the league, although odds favor the over (-145) for San Francisco. While the Niners have enough capable veterans in place to make a run at mediocrity, this is going to be a trial year for most of the roster under a new front office and coaching staff. Last year’s 49ers undershot their 3.3-3.9 Pythagorean Win Expectation by finishing 2-12, and going 1-5 in one-score games. This year’s 49ers have a much easier schedule and should be better coached with better talent in placeholder spots. Albeit not by a lot, I’m favoring the over on 4.5.
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter
.
Email :Evan Silva