Dominate Your Draft

Dominate Your DraftThursday, July 20, 2017
Another year is in the books, and that produced another Patriots Super Bowl victory. While the kind of success Bill Belichick and Tom Brady and company enjoy on the football field year in and year out is unprecedented in this era, long-time users of our NFL Draft Guide have been enjoying the same kind of success in their fantasy football leagues for years. If you're looking to get a taste of that fantasy football championship glory, purchasing Rotoworld's Draft Guide is the first step towards hoisting that trophy.
Football news runs in our DNA here. No one knows more about every single player in the league. We’ve tracked and dissected coaching changes, scheme shifts, free agent moves, the draft, and OTAs and minicamp.
We’ve cornered the market on providing information in a game where that information is of utmost importance.
By sinking your teeth into the 2017 Draft Guide, you’ll know what we know. We have standard, half-PPR, full-PPR, Dynasty, and Auction rankings. We provide tiers, projections, ADP reports, strength of schedule data, and subscriber-only chats. Evan Silva takes you through his Sleepers and Busts, Raymond Summerlin breaks down the notable injuries, Patrick Daugherty highlights the Top 25 Transactions of the offseason, and Rich Hribar goes over some DFS Tournament Strategy. We will also have mock drafts for six different types of leagues, with more on the way as Week 1 draws near.
You'll also get to see the positional rankings of FIVE of our top writers. We take all of those rankings and come up with a composite set of rankings. And if someone had an opinion outside of the norm with a player, he'll explain his stance in our Inside the Rankings column.
With so much data, things can get confusing for novice users, but for the first time ever, Rich Hribar also takes you behind the scenes a bit to explain the differences between rankings and projections and how they relate to tiers.
Our extensive player profiles, of which there are over 500, is where we butter our bread in the Draft Guide. We spent much of our time crafting these. An example:
Odell Beckham
2016: Despite playing in all 16 games for the first time in his career, Beckham’s 2016 was slightly disappointing. He set a career-high with 101 catches, but he took a small step back in yards (1,367) and touchdowns (10) despite the extra game. Nevertheless, the fact a nearly 200-point fantasy season and WR4 finish was slightly disappointing shows how dominant Beckham has been in his short career.
What’s Changed: The offseason brought a new running mate for Beckham, who will line up opposite Brandon Marshall this season. A perfect big, possession foil, Marshall is easily the best receiver Beckham has played with and should take some pressure off the young star. That said, he also could command a larger target share than Sterling Shepard saw in 2016.
Outlook: Even if he does not see 28 percent of the targets again, Beckham is a great bet to finish at or near the top of the receiver standings again this year. Eli Manning would seemingly have to play better after a dreadful performance last season, Marshall’s presence should open up space and a better offense overall should create more scoring opportunities. Clearly one of the top-three options at the position, Beckham is worth a pick early in the first round.
