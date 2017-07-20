Tight End Notebook

Rich Hribar

Thursday, July 20, 2017


So far this summer, we’ve covered the fantasy impact of rookie quarterback play, play splits and game scripts, scoring and efficiency per offensive possession  and an extensive look at red zone production, but now we’re going to start getting into specific positional notebooks, starting with tight ends.

 

That may feel like starting at the bottom, because in 2016, the tight end position was largely a fantasy afterthought, especially when looking at the premier players at the position. After a strong 2015 campaign in which the upper crust of the fantasy position cleared 10,000 receiving yards for just the third time over the past decade, the top of the tight end position was a massive letdown a year ago.

 

Top-12 Scoring Tight End Output Over the Past 10 Years


YearPPR PtsSTD PtsRecReYdReTD
2016 2177.0 1349.9 842 9574 64
2015 2424.1 1551.1 873 10384 86
2014 2333.0 1506.0 827 9860 89
2013 2402.3 1568.3 834 9928 96
2012 2287.1 1427.9 857 9447 80
2011 2503.9 1610.2 898 10867 85
2010 2129.9 1459.5 779 8980 76
2009 2451.6 1554.4 900 10428 85
2008 1991.0 1239.3 766 8863 58
2007 2166.0 1377.6 792 9395 73

 

Collectively, 2016 was the worst scoring season for top-12 tight ends since 2010 in PPR formats and the lowest scoring season for the group in standard formats since 2008. One of the major components contributing to that deflation was the decline in scoring touchdowns. The top-12 scoring tight ends in PPR formats combined for just 64 touchdown receptions, 22 fewer than the year prior. In fact, you’d have to extend all the way out to TE19 a year ago just to match the 86 scores tight ends reeled in over 2015 by the top of the group. A pair of by and large undrafted fantasy commodities --Cameron Brate and Hunter Henry-- paced the position in touchdown output, reaching the paint eight times each. It was the first NFL season in which no tight end scored more than eight touchdowns since 2002. Of course, Rob Gronkowski, Jordan Reed and Tyler Eifert combined to miss 20 games a year ago -- after combining to miss just six games and scoring a combined 35 touchdowns in 2015 -- further placing strain on the output for the top of the position. Like running backs after the 2015 season, we should anticipate the top of the tight end position to recoil some of their output in the scoring department.

 

While I’m anticipating a recovery in scoring overall for the top of the position, there’s still reason to question investment early into the position in relation to how it stacks up in scoring versus the other skill positions.

 

Average Tight End Scoring Per Week vs WR/RB Over the Past 5 Years

 

RankTE STDRB%WR%TE PPRRB%WR%
1 19.8 65.56% 71.74% 27.7 80.76% 74.46%
2 16.1 65.45% 67.36% 23.2 79.73% 71.60%
3 14.4 64.00% 66.36% 20.2 76.81% 67.33%
4 12.2 58.65% 60.70% 18.3 74.39% 65.83%
5 11.4 58.46% 60.96% 16.9 73.16% 64.75%
6 10.6 59.22% 59.89% 15.7 71.69% 62.80%
7 9.7 54.49% 57.74% 14.6 69.52% 61.09%
8 9.0 55.56% 55.56% 13.7 68.50% 59.57%
9 8.2 50.93% 50.93% 12.9 67.19% 57.59%
10 7.5 50.34% 49.34% 12.2 66.30% 56.48%
11 7.4 52.11% 51.75% 11.6 65.91% 56.04%
12 7.1 52.21% 50.35% 11.0 65.09% 54.46%
13 7.0 51.85% 51.09% 10.5 64.42% 53.57%
14 6.4 50.39% 49.23% 10.0 63.69% 52.36%
15 5.9 47.58% 46.09% 9.6 63.16% 51.61%
16 5.6 47.86% 45.53% 9.1 61.90% 50.28%
17 5.4 47.37% 45.38% 8.7 61.27% 49.15%
18 5.1 48.57% 43.59% 8.3 60.58% 47.98%
19 4.6 44.23% 41.07% 7.9 59.40% 47.02%
20 4.5 44.12% 42.06% 7.6 58.91% 46.63%
21 4.2 41.58% 40.00% 7.2 57.60% 45.00%
22 3.9 40.21% 37.86% 6.8 56.20% 43.31%
23 3.8 43.68% 38.38% 6.4 54.70% 42.11%
24 3.4 39.53% 34.69% 6.1 53.98% 40.94%

 

The way to digest this is that in terms of the very overall spot, the average weekly TE1 over the past five seasons produces 65.6 percent of the RB1 spot and 71.7 percent of the WR1 spot in standard leagues and 80.8 percent and 74.5 percent respectively in PPR formats and so on down the line. On a per week basis over the past five seasons the tight end position per week has scored an average of just 62.9 percent of the wide receiver position among the top-12 weekly scorers and 71.6 percent of the running back position in PPR leagues and things take a larger hit in standard formats.  

 

The average TE12 (the baseline “starter” in 12 team leagues) per week in PPR formats scores on par with the QB23, RB25 and WR38 while in standard formats, those marks match the QB27, RB30 and WR37. If you’re a value based drafter and we want to get into weekly floors, the average baseline tight end in PPR leagues produces 39.7 percent of the top scoring output at his respective position while those marks are 53.6 percent for quarterbacks, 40.1 percent for wide receivers and 32.9 percent of running backs. Tight ends may not have the replaceability of the quarterback position -– the other solo starting position for fantasy- -, but stacking running backs to circumvent baseline performances are far more valuable and the wide receiver positional baseline is right on par before even factoring in replaceability of those weeks.

 

Positional Replicability


Your thoughts from above may be that despite the tight end position not being on par with the other skill spots that there are more individual players at the running back and wide receiver position to occupy those spots and therefor having an elite tight end is still an advantage at a one-off position and claim a weekly advantage over opponents early in drafts. 

 

photo b85ab43d-7810-4638-99bc-8b7640fce294_zpszsf490ml.jpg

 

The tight end position carries the lowest weekly replicability of all positions for baseline output on a weekly level, meaning it’s harder to find players carrying a consistent advantage over the field for the entirety of a season. Of the tight ends that produced at least one starting one week in a season over the past five years, just 71.7 percent of those players produced multiple starting weeks for the season with just 54 percent of those players producing three or more starting weeks for the season. That number drops all the way to 32.9 percent of those players that produced just five or more games on the entire season and all the way down to 11.9 percent for players doing so eight or more times in a year. In comparison to the other positions, 50.8 percent of the quarterbacks to produce a starting week went on to have five or more that season while 47 percent of the wide receivers and 40.9 percent of the running backs while those percentage fall to 19.1 percent (QB), 20.3 percent (RB) and 22 percent (WR) for players doing so eight or more times in a season. If you can identify those players that will fill up those weeks at the tight position, they can give you a positional advantage despite the position itself not offering an advantage in relation to backs and receivers.

 

Over the past five seasons, only four tight ends have had three or more individual seasons with eight or more starting weeks. Those players are Jimmy Graham and Greg Olsen (four each) as well as Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce (three each). Adding in players that have done it just two more times adds Delanie Walker, Kyle Rudolph and Jason Witten into that mix with 11 other players reaching that arbitrary plateau in one season over that span.  In terms of startable weeks per games played over that span, just seven tight ends have provided a starting week in over half of their games played with only Gronk (79 percent) and Graham (62 percent) over 60 percent. He carries a wealth of risk himself, but Gronk is the one true unicorn at the position, scoring as a top-6 tight end in 55 percent of his games played over the past five seasons with just 12 of those 56 games played outside of the top-12 at his position.  

 

On a seasonal level, just 50.9 percent of top-12 scoring tight ends on the season repeated the feat the following season over the past 10 years.  That replicated output was lower than the quarterback (56.4 percent), wide receiver (53.7 percent) and running back (51.8 percent) baselines over the same time frame.  There can be a positional advantage gained by selecting a strong tight end early on, but they are far more limited in supply and carry less season to season rollover than the other positions paired with the opportunity cost of bypassing players at positions that score more points per game and require more to be rostered. 

 


