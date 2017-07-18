Steelers Fantasy Preview

Steelers Fantasy PreviewTuesday, July 18, 2017
Steelers Offensive Profile Under Todd Haley
2013-2016 Pass Attempts Rank: 13th, 6th, 16th, 9th
2013-2016 Rush Attempts Rank: 25th, 15th, 24th, 16th
2013-2016 Play Volume Rank: 18th, 6th, 22nd, 14th
2013-2016 Yards Per Play Rank: 19th, 2nd, 2nd, 8th
Unaccounted for Targets from 2016 (Rank): 70 (24th)
Unaccounted for Carries from 2016 (Rank): 100 (10th)
Projected Starting Lineup
QB: Ben Roethlisberger
RB: Le’Veon Bell
WR: Antonio Brown
WR: Martavis Bryant
WR: Eli Rogers
TE: Jesse James
LT: Ali Villanueva
LG: Ramon Foster
C: Maurkice Pouncey
RG: David DeCastro
RT: Marcus Gilbert
Passing Game Outlook
The expected return of Martavis Bryant from year-long suspension has a chance to elevate Pittsburgh’s offense and Ben Roethlisberger in particular. Whereas Roethlisberger has averaged just 275.7 passing yards, 1.78 touchdowns, and 7.95 yards per attempt without Bryant over the past three seasons, Ben’s rates balloon to 336.6 yards, 2.11 touchdowns, and 8.39 YPA with Martavis playing. Roethlisberger has per-game fantasy finishes of QB7, QB9, and QB5 over the past three years, albeit with an inordinate amount of big games at Heinz Field and severely diminished production on the road. Big Ben has missed six games over the past two seasons with a lengthy injury list: MCL sprain/bone bruise, mid-foot sprain, concussion, AC sprain with torn ligaments in throwing shoulder, and torn meniscus. Although Big Ben’s offseason retirement considerations weren’t taken seriously by outsiders, many close to him insisted they were real. Ultimately, Roethlisberger’s week-winning upside with Bryant returning makes him an attractive late-round quarterback pick priced fairly at his QB9 (FF Calculator) and QB12 (MFL10s) ADPs.
Antonio Brown enters 2017 with three straight WR1 overall finishes in PPR scoring and three straight top-three results in non-PPR. He has topped 150 targets in four straight years. As Bryant’s presence has lifted Pittsburgh’s offense as a whole rather than stolen others’ individual production, Brown’s per-game receiving average with Martavis in the lineup is, in fact, stronger (8.9/113.7/.08) than when Bryant doesn’t play (7.1/93.7/.07). Concerning is Brown’s steep per-game dip from 8.4/107.1/0.85 when Roethlisberger plays all the way to 4.8/68.2/0.0 when Big Ben has missed over the past two years. Even as the NFL’s premier route runner, Brown has shown significant quarterback dependency because his on-field rapport with Roethlisberger so critical to their ability to stress and exploit defenses. Still, Brown’s extreme combination of talent and opportunity in a high-scoring offense makes him my easy WR1 overall and preferred 1.03 pick across formats, behind David Johnson and Le’Veon Bell.
Martavis Bryant has seemed like a man on a mission since he nearly lost his career to smoking weed, checking into rehab, getting treated for depression, reapplying to the NFL, and receiving “conditional” reinstatement pending he continues to pass regular drug tests. By all accounts, Bryant trained hard in Nevada during his year away and reported to the team at 6-foot-4, 225 after adding ten pounds of muscle. Still only 25, Bryant finished as a top-15 per-game PPR receiver in each of his first two seasons, scoring 16 TDs in 23 games including the playoffs and averaging 9.39 yards per target, nearly even with Brown’s 9.44 during that stretch. If Bryant is all-systems go, he would become a legitimate candidate to lead the NFL in receiving TDs. At ADPs of WR22 (FF Calc) and WR25 (MFL10s), Bryant is going ahead of Stefon Diggs and Larry Fitzgerald in July drafts. He could rise further if hype builds in training camp.
Eli Rogers will go to camp as the favorite for third-receiver duties after logging 84% of his 2016 snaps in the slot with efficient catch rate (72.7%) and yards-per-target (9.0) metrics and an above-par No. 37 finish among 96 qualifiers in PFF’s slot WR rating. Rogers still ranked just 58th in PPR points per game and lacks season-long job security after the Steelers drafted slot prospect JuJu Smith-Schuster with the 62nd overall pick. Smith-Schuster would be the higher-ceiling selection, but either way Pittsburgh’s No. 3 receiver position is unlikely to generate fantasy-relevant production barring injury to Brown or Bryant.
Third-year TE Jesse James is positioned to start after the Steelers cut Ladarius Green and bypassed tight ends in the draft. Although James was a small part of Pittsburgh’s 2016 passing game – he topped four targets in just 4-of-16 games – Steelers coaches found James useful enough to play him on 80% of their offensive snaps. James developed into a devastating run blocker and quietly ranked second on the team in red-zone targets (12) while tying Brown for the team lead in targets inside the ten (7). James turned in consecutive five-catch games to close out last January’s playoffs. While James has shown minimal playmaking ability through two NFL seasons, his opportunity is trending up in an offense that is going to score a lot. James is an underrated third tight end in best-ball leagues, where his ADP is TE25 in MFL10s.
Running Game Outlook
With Ezekiel Elliott eliminated by sub-optimal life decisions, Le’Veon Bell and David Johnson are the top-two contenders for this year’s 1.01 fantasy pick. Working in Bell’s favor is a superior offensive line which returns all five starters after ranking No. 2 in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards. Bell’s 2016 usage was slightly more, averaging 28.0 touches to Johnson’s 24.3 on the NFL’s highest per-game snap rate (93.1%) among running backs, well ahead of Johnson’s 79.2% playing-time clip. The Steelers’ 2017 running back schedule ranks third toughest in the league based on 2016 fantasy points allowed, however, and Rich Hribar made a strong case for Johnson in his Red-Zone Notebook, citing Johnson’s 32 touchdowns through two seasons – more than Bell’s 31 through four years – and Johnson’s 33 carries inside the five-yard line over the past two seasons, dwarfing Bell’s nine during that stretch. I’m leaning Johnson at this stage of the offseason, but I don’t think you can really go wrong. Both should smash.
Assuming the Steelers don’t re-sign free agent DeAngelo Williams, third-round pick James Conner should soak up first-team training camp reps with Bell yet to sign his franchise tender and expected to sit out the first few weeks of August. A cancer survivor after beating Hodgkin Lymphoma at the University of Pitt, Conner is a plus-sized (6’2/233) power back who will face competition from Fitzgerald Toussaint, more of a smallish (5’9/204) scatback who has been completely ineffective as an NFL rusher, averaging 3.10 yards on 69 career carries including the playoffs. While Conner is a great story, the Steelers’ best option would likely still be to re-sign DeAngelo behind Le’Veon, a reunion we could see early in camp.
2017 Vegas Win Total
The Steelers have won double-digit games in three straight years and 7-of-10 seasons with Mike Tomlin as coach. Their 2017 Win Total is 10.5, tied with the Packers and Seahawks for second highest in the NFL behind the Patriots. Last year’s Steelers went 11-5, beating their 9.9-10.3 Pythagorean Win Expectation by going 6-2 in one-score games. Pittsburgh’s defense got better as the season progressed, and this year’s offense looks stronger with Martavis Bryant back. The Steelers’ schedule was rated 11th-softest in football by Warren Sharp. Still, winning 11 games to reach the over on 10.5 is always difficult, and Ben Roethlisberger’s increasingly unreliable health increases the over risk. While do I think the Steelers have enough sheer upside to push for something like 13 wins if everything goes right, I’m going to take a conservative approach weighing in all the risks and bet the under, gambling that they win 9-10 games.
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter
Email :Evan Silva