Eagles Fantasy Preview

Eagles Fantasy PreviewTuesday, July 18, 2017
Eagles Offensive Profile Under Doug Pederson
2016 Pass Attempts Rank: 6th
2016 Rush Attempts Rank: 10th
2016 Play Volume Rank: 3rd
2016 Yards Per Play Rank: 29th
Unaccounted for Targets from 2016 (Rank): 103 (15th)
Unaccounted for Carries from 2016 (Rank): 39 (22nd)
Projected Starting Lineup
QB: Carson Wentz
RB: LeGarrette Blount
WR: Alshon Jeffery
WR: Jordan Matthews
WR: Torrey Smith
TE: Zach Ertz
LT: Jason Peters
LG: Isaac Seumalo
C: Jason Kelce
RG: Brandon Brooks
RT: Lane Johnson
Passing Game Outlook
Carson Wentz generated Ben Roethlisberger-Andrew Luck-Carson Palmer comparisons during a hot Weeks 1-6 start against the Browns, Bears, Steelers, Lions, and Redskins, four of whom finished in the bottom half of DVOA-rated pass defenses and all of whom ranked 12th or worse. Armed with wideouts who created no separation and a treacherous right tackle situation due to Lane Johnson’s ten-game ban, Wentz bottomed out thereafter on a 9:13 TD-to-INT ratio and abysmal 4.87 adjusted yards per attempt in Weeks 7-17. Reduced to a negative-EV checkdown passer while experiencing Bortlesian mechanical flaws, Wentz simply had too much put on his plate as a rookie from the FCS. The Eagles allowed the NFL’s ninth-most quarterback hits (98) and finished sixth in pass attempts. Still, from a forward-thinking fantasy standpoint Wentz’s heavy volume can be viewed as a plus, and he brings sneaky rushing upside to the table as an 81st-percentile SPARQ athlete who finished 12th among NFL quarterbacks in rushing attempts (46) last season and scored on both of his scrambles inside the five-yard line. For Wentz’s second-year breakout candidacy, the hope is that he will now stack efficiency onto his volume with Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith upgrading Dorial Green-Beckham and Nelson Agholor, and that RT Johnson’s return will solidify what has the potential to be a top-five NFL offensive line. July drafters are making Wentz the QB19 off the board, ahead of Carson Palmer, Blake Bortles, and Ryan Tannehill.
Wentz’s rookie year was more positive than negative, of course, and so was his willingness to test tight coverage, albeit no doubt furthered by wideouts who didn’t get open. Wentz showed aggressiveness by throwing the NFL’s seventh-highest rate of passes to receivers with less than one yard of separation (Next Gen Stats), with a league-high eight of his interceptions occurring on such plays. Hence the Eagles signing of Alshon Jeffery, the NFL’s premier contested-catch winner. 27-year-old Jeffery’s biggest risk comes from his history of soft-tissue injuries, most notably calf, hamstring, and groin woes in addition to a 2015 shoulder malady, 2016 knee ailment, and 2016 four-game PEDs ban, which altogether cost him 11 games and incalculable practice time over the past two years. Alshon made it through the offseason unscathed, an underrated first step playing on his one-year, prove-it deal. Because he is learning a new offense, still likely presents elevated injury risk, the Eagles’ pass-catcher corps can now be called deep, and his quarterback’s productivity remains a work in progress, Jeffery looks like a boom-bust fantasy pick. Per PFF’s Scott Barrett, the Eagles have the league’s third-toughest schedule for outside receivers this season. Jeffery’s ADPs are WR17 (FF Calc) and WR18 (MFL10s). I haven’t been willing to draft him that high.
Jordan Matthews was a beneficiary of the Eagles’ high-volume, short-pass 2016 offense in which Wentz finished 36th among 44 qualified quarterbacks in Next Gen Stats’ average yards of air distance on passes (18.9). A 66% slot receiver, Matthews’ 9.6-yard average depth of target ranked last on the team, so he led Philly in targets (117) and finished as the WR37 in PPR points per game after his WR17 year in 2015. Matthews’ counting-stat averages were about the same, but he missed two weeks due to a recurring late-season ankle injury and managed three touchdowns after scoring eight TDs in each of his first two NFL seasons. Wentz spread the ball around in the red zone, targeting five different players at least 12 times (including Matthews) inside the 20 but no one more than 14 times. Jeffery’s acquisition and offseason trade rumors have spooked fantasy drafters into letting Matthews slip to WR46 (MFL10s) and WR49 (FF Calc) ADPs. Often a double-digit-round pick in 12-team drafts, Matthews offers value based on his to-date production, established rapport with Wentz, and should-be-secure role in a high-volume offense where the quarterback hasn’t shown nearly as much downfield as short-area passing ability.
The Eagles signed colossal two-year 49ers flop Torrey Smith to a “three-year, $15 million deal” that contains just $500,000 guaranteed. Some Eagles beat writers have suggested Smith isn’t a lock to make the team, an unlikely rumor that might become possible if fourth-round vertical threat Mack Hollins comes along quickly. Compared in some circles to Martavis Bryant and old Bengals WR Chris Henry, Hollins stands 6-foot-4, 221 with 4.53 speed and a career 20.6 yards-per-catch average at UNC. As last year’s Eagles played two-tight end “12 personnel” at a league-high 31% rate, blocking TE Brent Celek and athletic H-back Trey Burton will also figure into the sub-package playing-time mix. To-date first-round draft bust Nelson Agholor is another name to keep in mind. As Matthews (knee) missed most of spring practices, Agholor practiced in the slot and earned praise from beat writers and coaches.
No stranger to fast finishes, Zach Ertz caught fire down the 2016 stretch after a painfully slow start with Wentz and has now averaged a career per-game stat line of 5.0/54.9/0.32 from the month of November on, versus a 2.9/36.1/.07 receiving clip in September and October. Ertz has scored a touchdown in 2-of-27 pre-November games with 11 scores in 34 games thereafter. While Ertz’s early- versus late-season splits are notable, so are his perennially low touchdown numbers with a career high of four and potentially diminished usage with Jeffery on board as an intermediate and downfield threat. More so than most tight ends, Ertz is a volume-driven fantasy commodity because of his career-long inability to hit pay dirt. Still, Ertz is priced reasonably at ADPs of TE10 (MFL10s) and TE11 (FF Calculator).
Running Game Outlook
The Eagles signed 2016 rushing touchdown leader LeGarrette Blount to a one-year, $1.25 million deal with just $100,000 guaranteed to be their early-down and short-yardage banger. Downhill power back Blount will benefit from an Eagles offensive line that returns all five starters after finishing No. 7 in PFF’s yards created before contact per attempt and No. 13 in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards, despite missing stud RT Lane Johnson for 10 games. The Eagles’ scheme is much different than New England’s, though. Whereas the Patriots gave Blount a league-high 121 of his carries in an I-formation with a fullback in front of him, the 2016 Eagles didn’t even carry a fullback on their roster. Philadelphia did rank top ten in rushing TDs (16), scoring only three fewer than the Pats. While Blount won’t come close to last year’s 18 scores or 307-touch workload, he has an outside shot to again push for double-digit TDs and around 200 carries in what should be a more balanced Philly attack. Still, fantasy owners will have a tough time depending on Blount in weekly PPR leagues, where he is severely overvalued in FF Calculator mocks as the RB26 off the board. Blount is more fairly priced as the RB36 in best-ball MFL10s. The most touchdown-dependent running back in fantasy, Blount will always be most attractive as a non-PPR pick.
34-year-old Darren Sproles has told those around him 2017 will be his final NFL season, leaving behind a role the Eagles are now grooming fourth-round pick Donnel Pumphrey for. Sproles likely wouldn’t be returning without assurances he’ll maintain his prior usage, which has resulted in RB24 (2016), RB28 (2015), and RB25 (2014) cumulative PPR finishes through three years in Philly. As Blount has never been a passing-game contributor, the Eagles’ signing of him essentially solidified Sproles as this backfield’s passing-down dominator. While Sproles is much too old and small to threaten for workhorse usage even in the event of a Blount injury, he is high-floor value pick at RB51 (MFL10s) and RB54 (FF Calc) ADPs.
2017 Vegas Win Total
After a 3-0 start, last year’s Eagles stumbled to a 4-9 finish, drawing even with their 7.0-game Win Total. Philly actually wound up as one of the NFL’s biggest underachievers based on their 9.0-9.2 Pythagorean Win Expectation, going 1-6 in one-score games. This year’s Win Total is 8.0 with odds on the over (-130). Philly’s schedule strength is dead-center 16th in Warren Sharp’s ratings. Philadelphia is a difficult over-under pick with a promising-but-unproven offense in personnel transition and a talented defensive front seven and safety corps that will once again be asked to “hide” deficient cornerback play. I’d probably take the under if the Eagles’ Win Total was 8.5, and over if it were 7.5. As is, I’m chasing the odds and going over, mostly because I think wins throughout the rest of the NFC East are going to trend down.
Eagles Offensive Profile Under Doug Pederson
2016 Pass Attempts Rank: 6th
2016 Rush Attempts Rank: 10th
2016 Play Volume Rank: 3rd
2016 Yards Per Play Rank: 29th
Unaccounted for Targets from 2016 (Rank): 103 (15th)
Unaccounted for Carries from 2016 (Rank): 39 (22nd)
Projected Starting Lineup
QB: Carson Wentz
RB: LeGarrette Blount
WR: Alshon Jeffery
WR: Jordan Matthews
WR: Torrey Smith
TE: Zach Ertz
LT: Jason Peters
LG: Isaac Seumalo
C: Jason Kelce
RG: Brandon Brooks
RT: Lane Johnson
Passing Game Outlook
Carson Wentz generated Ben Roethlisberger-Andrew Luck-Carson Palmer comparisons during a hot Weeks 1-6 start against the Browns, Bears, Steelers, Lions, and Redskins, four of whom finished in the bottom half of DVOA-rated pass defenses and all of whom ranked 12th or worse. Armed with wideouts who created no separation and a treacherous right tackle situation due to Lane Johnson’s ten-game ban, Wentz bottomed out thereafter on a 9:13 TD-to-INT ratio and abysmal 4.87 adjusted yards per attempt in Weeks 7-17. Reduced to a negative-EV checkdown passer while experiencing Bortlesian mechanical flaws, Wentz simply had too much put on his plate as a rookie from the FCS. The Eagles allowed the NFL’s ninth-most quarterback hits (98) and finished sixth in pass attempts. Still, from a forward-thinking fantasy standpoint Wentz’s heavy volume can be viewed as a plus, and he brings sneaky rushing upside to the table as an 81st-percentile SPARQ athlete who finished 12th among NFL quarterbacks in rushing attempts (46) last season and scored on both of his scrambles inside the five-yard line. For Wentz’s second-year breakout candidacy, the hope is that he will now stack efficiency onto his volume with Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith upgrading Dorial Green-Beckham and Nelson Agholor, and that RT Johnson’s return will solidify what has the potential to be a top-five NFL offensive line. July drafters are making Wentz the QB19 off the board, ahead of Carson Palmer, Blake Bortles, and Ryan Tannehill.
Wentz’s rookie year was more positive than negative, of course, and so was his willingness to test tight coverage, albeit no doubt furthered by wideouts who didn’t get open. Wentz showed aggressiveness by throwing the NFL’s seventh-highest rate of passes to receivers with less than one yard of separation (Next Gen Stats), with a league-high eight of his interceptions occurring on such plays. Hence the Eagles signing of Alshon Jeffery, the NFL’s premier contested-catch winner. 27-year-old Jeffery’s biggest risk comes from his history of soft-tissue injuries, most notably calf, hamstring, and groin woes in addition to a 2015 shoulder malady, 2016 knee ailment, and 2016 four-game PEDs ban, which altogether cost him 11 games and incalculable practice time over the past two years. Alshon made it through the offseason unscathed, an underrated first step playing on his one-year, prove-it deal. Because he is learning a new offense, still likely presents elevated injury risk, the Eagles’ pass-catcher corps can now be called deep, and his quarterback’s productivity remains a work in progress, Jeffery looks like a boom-bust fantasy pick. Per PFF’s Scott Barrett, the Eagles have the league’s third-toughest schedule for outside receivers this season. Jeffery’s ADPs are WR17 (FF Calc) and WR18 (MFL10s). I haven’t been willing to draft him that high.
Jordan Matthews was a beneficiary of the Eagles’ high-volume, short-pass 2016 offense in which Wentz finished 36th among 44 qualified quarterbacks in Next Gen Stats’ average yards of air distance on passes (18.9). A 66% slot receiver, Matthews’ 9.6-yard average depth of target ranked last on the team, so he led Philly in targets (117) and finished as the WR37 in PPR points per game after his WR17 year in 2015. Matthews’ counting-stat averages were about the same, but he missed two weeks due to a recurring late-season ankle injury and managed three touchdowns after scoring eight TDs in each of his first two NFL seasons. Wentz spread the ball around in the red zone, targeting five different players at least 12 times (including Matthews) inside the 20 but no one more than 14 times. Jeffery’s acquisition and offseason trade rumors have spooked fantasy drafters into letting Matthews slip to WR46 (MFL10s) and WR49 (FF Calc) ADPs. Often a double-digit-round pick in 12-team drafts, Matthews offers value based on his to-date production, established rapport with Wentz, and should-be-secure role in a high-volume offense where the quarterback hasn’t shown nearly as much downfield as short-area passing ability.
The Eagles signed colossal two-year 49ers flop Torrey Smith to a “three-year, $15 million deal” that contains just $500,000 guaranteed. Some Eagles beat writers have suggested Smith isn’t a lock to make the team, an unlikely rumor that might become possible if fourth-round vertical threat Mack Hollins comes along quickly. Compared in some circles to Martavis Bryant and old Bengals WR Chris Henry, Hollins stands 6-foot-4, 221 with 4.53 speed and a career 20.6 yards-per-catch average at UNC. As last year’s Eagles played two-tight end “12 personnel” at a league-high 31% rate, blocking TE Brent Celek and athletic H-back Trey Burton will also figure into the sub-package playing-time mix. To-date first-round draft bust Nelson Agholor is another name to keep in mind. As Matthews (knee) missed most of spring practices, Agholor practiced in the slot and earned praise from beat writers and coaches.
No stranger to fast finishes, Zach Ertz caught fire down the 2016 stretch after a painfully slow start with Wentz and has now averaged a career per-game stat line of 5.0/54.9/0.32 from the month of November on, versus a 2.9/36.1/.07 receiving clip in September and October. Ertz has scored a touchdown in 2-of-27 pre-November games with 11 scores in 34 games thereafter. While Ertz’s early- versus late-season splits are notable, so are his perennially low touchdown numbers with a career high of four and potentially diminished usage with Jeffery on board as an intermediate and downfield threat. More so than most tight ends, Ertz is a volume-driven fantasy commodity because of his career-long inability to hit pay dirt. Still, Ertz is priced reasonably at ADPs of TE10 (MFL10s) and TE11 (FF Calculator).
Running Game Outlook
The Eagles signed 2016 rushing touchdown leader LeGarrette Blount to a one-year, $1.25 million deal with just $100,000 guaranteed to be their early-down and short-yardage banger. Downhill power back Blount will benefit from an Eagles offensive line that returns all five starters after finishing No. 7 in PFF’s yards created before contact per attempt and No. 13 in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards, despite missing stud RT Lane Johnson for 10 games. The Eagles’ scheme is much different than New England’s, though. Whereas the Patriots gave Blount a league-high 121 of his carries in an I-formation with a fullback in front of him, the 2016 Eagles didn’t even carry a fullback on their roster. Philadelphia did rank top ten in rushing TDs (16), scoring only three fewer than the Pats. While Blount won’t come close to last year’s 18 scores or 307-touch workload, he has an outside shot to again push for double-digit TDs and around 200 carries in what should be a more balanced Philly attack. Still, fantasy owners will have a tough time depending on Blount in weekly PPR leagues, where he is severely overvalued in FF Calculator mocks as the RB26 off the board. Blount is more fairly priced as the RB36 in best-ball MFL10s. The most touchdown-dependent running back in fantasy, Blount will always be most attractive as a non-PPR pick.
34-year-old Darren Sproles has told those around him 2017 will be his final NFL season, leaving behind a role the Eagles are now grooming fourth-round pick Donnel Pumphrey for. Sproles likely wouldn’t be returning without assurances he’ll maintain his prior usage, which has resulted in RB24 (2016), RB28 (2015), and RB25 (2014) cumulative PPR finishes through three years in Philly. As Blount has never been a passing-game contributor, the Eagles’ signing of him essentially solidified Sproles as this backfield’s passing-down dominator. While Sproles is much too old and small to threaten for workhorse usage even in the event of a Blount injury, he is high-floor value pick at RB51 (MFL10s) and RB54 (FF Calc) ADPs.
2017 Vegas Win Total
After a 3-0 start, last year’s Eagles stumbled to a 4-9 finish, drawing even with their 7.0-game Win Total. Philly actually wound up as one of the NFL’s biggest underachievers based on their 9.0-9.2 Pythagorean Win Expectation, going 1-6 in one-score games. This year’s Win Total is 8.0 with odds on the over (-130). Philly’s schedule strength is dead-center 16th in Warren Sharp’s ratings. Philadelphia is a difficult over-under pick with a promising-but-unproven offense in personnel transition and a talented defensive front seven and safety corps that will once again be asked to “hide” deficient cornerback play. I’d probably take the under if the Eagles’ Win Total was 8.5, and over if it were 7.5. As is, I’m chasing the odds and going over, mostly because I think wins throughout the rest of the NFC East are going to trend down.
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter
.
Email :Evan Silva