Raiders Fantasy Preview

Raiders Fantasy PreviewTuesday, July 18, 2017
Raiders Offensive Profile Under Jack Del Rio
2015-2016 Pass Attempts Rank: 14th, 9th
2015-2016 Rush Attempts Rank: 29th, 11th
2015-2016 Play Volume Rank: 24th, 11th
2015-2016 Yards Per Play Rank: 23rd, 10th
Unaccounted for Targets from 2016 (Rank): 93 (17th)
Unaccounted for Carries from 2016 (Rank): 198 (3rd)
Projected Starting Lineup
QB: Derek Carr
RB: Marshawn Lynch
WR: Amari Cooper
WR: Michael Crabtree
WR: Seth Roberts
TE: Jared Cook
LT: Donald Penn
LG: Kelechi Osemele
C: Rodney Hudson
RG: Gabe Jackson
RT: Austin Howard
Passing Game Outlook
The Raiders made Derek Carr the NFL’s highest-paid player with a five-year, $125 million extension after Carr set career highs in completion rate (63.8%), adjusted yards per attempt (7.5), QB rating (96.7), and fantasy points per game (QB7) in 2016. Carr was sacked on a league-low 2.8% of his dropbacks, making the most of underrated athleticism behind an elite pass-blocking line. While Carr remains a high-floor late-round quarterback pick, it is fair to question his ceiling in a balanced offense willing to lean on its run game while providing little in terms of rushing production to pad his fantasy stats. Carr’s supporting cast does have a chance at a 2017 leap with Amari Cooper entering his third season, Michael Crabtree established as Carr’s favorite red-zone target, and Jared Cook stretching the seams. One concern is a schedule that opens smoothly against the Titans, Jets, and Redskins, then becomes highly imposing the rest of the way as Oakland faces a first-place slate. While I don’t think he’s a bad pick anywhere in the double-digit rounds, Carr is not on my personal radar at his QB6 (FF Calculator) and QB8 (MFL10s) ADPs.
Amari Cooper fell short of his pre-season WR12 ADP as a sophomore, finishing as the WR17 in PPR points per game and cumulative WR15, the biggest culprit being a five-touchdown finish in which he converted 0-of-13 red-zone targets into TDs. Cooper has been out-targeted in the red zone by slot WR Seth Roberts in consecutive years. Low touchdown counts and splash-play dependency have hindered Cooper’s consistency, in addition to Crabtree’s target-hogging presence. While Cooper has topped 100 yards in 9-of-33 career games including the playoffs, he has been held under 60 yards in 18 of those 33, providing weekly floors too low for Cooper to be viewed as more than a volatile WR2. Cooper remains a terrific and still-improving talent; only eight players in history have logged more receiving yards than Cooper’s 2,223 in their first two seasons. Slotting Cooper back into WR1 territory is asking him to essentially pass Crabtree as the Raiders’ No. 1 wideout and/or experience significant positive-touchdown regression, which July drafters have been willing to do. Cooper’s ADP is WR9 in MFL10s and WR10 on FF Calculator. I ranked Cooper at WR11 in my July 4 PPR Top 150, but still haven’t been getting him much in drafts.
Michael Crabtree enters his third year in Oakland after posting WR20/WR12 (non-PPR) and WR16/WR12 (PPR) finishes in his first two seasons. Although Crabtree has been out-yardaged 2,223 to 1,925 by Cooper during that stretch, Crabtree has outscored him 17 to 11 with 36 red-zone targets to Cooper’s 20. Whereas Cooper ran 83% of his routes on the outside last season, Crabtree spends 30% of his time in the slot and receives higher-percentage looks. Cooper also routinely draws opponents’ No. 1 corners; Crabtree gets covered by slot defenders and No. 2s. Crabtree turns 30 in September and will eventually reach a decline, but 2016 provided no signs the end is near with improved efficiency metrics across the board over his first year in Oakland. The AFC’s version of Larry Fitzgerald, Crabtree is perennially undervalued simply because he’s not seen as a sexy pick. He’s the WR23 in MFL10 best-ball ADP and the WR24 in FF Calculator mocks. And Crabtree is going to be higher than WR29 in my next PPR rankings.
Competing for sub-package pass-catcher snaps will be slot man Seth Roberts, gadget guy Cordarrelle Patterson, and 2016 tight end flop Clive Walford. Although Roberts has been (too) heavily involved in the red zone, he was atrocious overall last year, finishing 92nd among 96 qualified receivers in PFF’s yards per route run (0.80) and fourth among wideouts in drops (9) despite ranking 62nd in targets (77). Patterson’s truest value is as an All-Pro kickoff returner, although new OC Todd Downing has stated the Raiders want to give Patterson a long look as a package player on offense. Walford could barely separate himself from a tight end rotation with Mychal Rivera last season and has been replaced by Jared Cook.
The Raiders signed Jared Cook to a two-year, $10.6 million deal after Cook exploded down the stretch with Aaron Rodgers last year, averaging 67.8 yards with two touchdowns over the final six games and a featured role in the playoffs. Although Cook is a straight-linish seam runner who will lose early-down snaps due to blocking deficiencies, he is at worst an attention-commanding field presence because of his athleticism, and at best a dynamic field stretcher when targeted. If Cook stays healthy, I wouldn’t sleep on his ability to elevate this offense, which previously lacked a playmaker in the middle of the field. Even as a career underachiever, I also am drawn to Cook’s deep-league cost at TE18 (FF Calculator) and TE23 (MFL10s) ADPs. All three first-round rookie tight ends are going ahead of him.
Running Game Outlook
Marshawn Lynch took last year off following a 2015 season in which he struggled mightily with durability and effectiveness, appearing in just seven games due to recurring calf and hamstring strains, and undergoing sports hernia surgery late in the year. Although the 2015 Seahawks offensive line is widely remembered as poor, No. 2 back Thomas Rawls led the NFL in yards per carry that season, averaging 5.65 YPC to Lynch’s dead-legged 3.76 clip. Lynch spent 2016 promoting himself as a quasi-celebrity, starting a Beast Mode clothing line, shooting Skittles commercials, going on reality TV, and making multiple movies. Now 31 years old, Lynch’s fantasy situation looks favorable on paper in a plus offense with plus line play, even if it’s fair to wonder if the game passed him by multiple years back. This year’s Raiders also have the NFL’s fifth-toughest running back schedule based on 2016 fantasy points allowed. Per Rotoworld SOS analyst Warren Sharp, Oakland does have the NFL’s fourth-softest overall schedule in Weeks 1-9, hinting at a potentially hot start should Lynch capitalize on positive game script. Still, Lynch has rarely been a high-volume passing-game contributor and his rushing effectiveness is a big question mark. Marshawn is a near-full fade for me at his RB11 (FF Calculator) and RB15 (MFL10s) ADPs.
Lynch’s fragility should increase interest in backups DeAndre Washington, Jalen Richard, and Elijah Hood. While Washington carries the most draft capital as a 2016 fifth-round pick, second-year UDFA Richard out-targeted Washington 39 to 23 last season and out-gained Washington 6.12 to 5.60 in yards per touch. Ultimately, Washington and Richard were employed in similar capacities at similar rates and will most likely share changeup duties once again, and form a near-even RBBC should Lynch go down. At 6-foot, 232, seventh-round pick Hood’s skill set more matches Lynch’s as an early-down banger with limited passing-game value. Hood reportedly “turned the heads of the coaching staff” at rookie camp.
2017 Vegas Win Total
A deservedly-popular over pick at last year’s 8.0-win total, the 2017 Raiders are projected for 9.5 wins with a lean toward the over (-125). People seem sold on Oakland as a repeat double-digit-win team, even after they severely outkicked last year’s 8.8-8.9 Pythagorean Win Expectation by going 9-2 in one-score games, including five wins by three points or fewer. This year’s Raiders have the NFL’s 12th-toughest schedule per Warren Sharp in a slate front-loaded with soft opponents and back-loaded with tough ones. While the offense continues to trend toward prolific, the Raiders’ defense lacks a multi-dimensional pass rush with holes and/or question marks throughout the back seven, and doesn’t have particularly imposing run-defense personnel, either. Especially at better odds, I like the under on Oakland winning 9.5 games this season. I think this is an 8-10 win team, and not quite a 10-12 win one.
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter
.
Email :Evan Silva