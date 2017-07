Friday, July 7, 2017

Josh Norris is joined by RotoPat and Rich Hribar to dissect the most recent NFL news, including...

- AJ Green should be drafted over Mike Evans

- argue that NFL seasons are small sample sizes

- Why Christian McCaffrey cannot make good on his current ADP

- and mention Marshall Faulk and Devonta Freman in the same sentence

and much more

