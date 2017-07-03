Unreliable Red Zone Receivers

The flip side of the pass catchers who dominated in the red zone in 2016 are those who could not have found the end zone even if led there by the most experienced cicerone. For some of these hapless receivers, their red-zone incompetence was just a blip on an otherwise solid career. For others, it represented the latest in a long line of red-zone failures. Each scenario offers clues to how these weapons will fare in 2017.
*Stats from ProFootballReference.com
Amari Cooper
In addition to his late-season woes, Cooper has struggled in the red zone early in his career. He did manage two touchdowns on seven red-zone targets as a rookie, which is slightly above average, but he whiffed on all 13 of his attempts last season. In fact, all of his touchdowns last year came from at least 32 yards out, and he has yet to score a touchdown from within the 15-yard line in the NFL. His relative struggles can be seen one of two ways. With middling size and leaping ability, pessimists could say it is not surprising he has struggled in the red zone and predict those issues will persist. On the other side, optimists could point to his age (barely 23) and clear talent to predict some positive regression. As always, the truth likely lies somewhere in the middle, but what's for certain is Cooper has to improve as a red-zone threat to reach the fantasy heights many have projected for him.
DeAndre Hopkins
Considering his skill set and how he plays between the 20s, Hopkins’ struggles in the red zone throughout his career are mystifying. After converting just one of nine chances last year, Hopkins now owns an 18.5-percent career conversion rate. 2015 was easily his best season, but even then he was barely above average, converting 27.3-percent of his chances. Quarterback play has certainly played a role – Braxton Miller is also on this list and C.J. Fiedorowicz was not much better – but that is unlikely to improve immediately unless Deshaun Watson is able to make an extremely quick transition, a proposition made difficult by the complexity of coach Bill O’Brien’s offense. Hopkins almost has to be a better fantasy option this year if the targets stick around, but he may not return to the double-digit touchdown ranks.
Golden Tate & Marvin Jones
Despite a good season overall, Matthew Stafford was ordinary at best in the red zone, and that trickled down to his receivers. Even Anquan Boldin, who caught six red-zone touchdowns, converted 27.2 percent of his opportunities while Tate and Jones combined to convert just three of 32 targets in the scoring area. What’s odd is both players have had success before in their careers – Tate converted 6-of-17 (35.3 percent) in 2015 and Jones had 12 touchdowns on 30 targets over three years in Cincinnati. Stafford has also been more efficient in the red zone throughout his career and actually threw 26 touchdowns on 73 attempts in 2015, which is the fifth-best single-season rate over the last three years. All of that suggests the Lions should improve across the board in the scoring area this season.
Greg Olsen
It is not surprising to see Olsen on this list as Cam Newton was not sharp last season, but it is still notable because the tight end has been trending down the last several seasons. Despite seeing a similar number of targets every year, Olsen’s touchdown total in the red zone has dropped from 6 to 5 to 4 to 2 over the last four seasons with his conversion percentage dropping from 33 in 2013 and 2014 to 12.5 last year. Olsen has never been great in the red zone – his 24.5-percent career conversion rate is bang average – and has managed to be an elite fantasy tight end despite mediocre touchdown numbers, but this trend is still a concern.
DeSean Jackson & Pierre Garcon
Losing Jackson and Garcon was a big blow to Washington’s passing attack, but that is not as true when talking about the red zone. The duo combined to catch just two touchdowns on 24 red-zone targets, a fact which certainly contributed to Washington’s near-league-worst touchdown rate in the scoring area. Garcon has had better seasons than last, but overall he has been a relatively poor bet in the red zone throughout his career while Jackson has converted 12.2 percent of his career opportunities. It may be good news for Kirk Cousins, then, that the pair is being replaced by Terrelle Pryor and, perhaps, Josh Doctson. Even in Cleveland’s passing “attack,” Pryor was able to secure 30.8 percent of his red-zone looks and 3-of-4 inside the 10-yard line. Doctson did not have many opportunities in the red zone as a rookie because of his injury, but one of his biggest perceived strengths coming out of college was his ability in contested situations. If Pryor and Doctson pick up the targets vacated by Jackson and Garcon and perhaps a few more, Washington and Cousins could be much more successful in the red zone this year.
Julian Edelman
Edelman has not been great in the red zone throughout his career, so his struggles last season are not really a surprise. Still, it was a big step back from the five scores on 16 red-zone targets he managed in just nine games in 2015. Now with Brandin Cooks in town and Rob Gronkowski hopefully healthy, it is fair to question both Edelman’s overall target share – which has been 25.5 percent when healthy over the last four seasons – and target share inside the red zone, and that decrease in opportunity is even more damaging if he is not efficient with the work. It is painful to write, but Edelman is likely to be overvalued.
Stefon Diggs
From his blowup games to his inconsistencies, Diggs is in many ways the low-rent Amari Cooper, and his efforts in the red zone are no exception. In 26 career games, Diggs has turned two of his 18 red-zone targets into touchdowns, although it is worth noting he caught 11 of his 12 targets last season despite only scoring once. To be fair to Diggs, Sam Bradford did not light it up in the red zone, but both Kyle Rudolph and Adam Thielen were able to put up around average conversion rates in the same offense. Inconsistent and injury prone, Diggs also will not be much of a touchdown threat unless he improves in the red zone, and he may not see as many chances if Laquon Treadwell’s offseason hype is legitimate.
Cameron Meredith & Kevin White
The quarterback situation in Chicago last season was less than ideal, but it is still amazing Meredith, White, and since-departed Alshon Jeffery combined to score three touchdowns on 29 targets in the red zone. Considering two of those three came via the hands of Jeffery, there is reason for concern about the Bears’ receiving corps regardless of what Markus Wheaton says. Still, Mike Glennon has been oddly efficient in the red zone in an admittedly small sample size, Meredith proved last season he is a pretty good player, and White is still unknown enough to have some theoretical upside. If the targets stick around – it could be in the Bears' interest to just run Jordan Howard on every down, which is only a slight exaggeration – then Meredith's and White's final touchdown total could surprise.
Darren Sproles
Despite being a consistent factor on the ground in the scoring area, Sproles has caught one touchdown in the red zone in three years as an Eagle, and it took 13 targets to get him that score last season. Although Sproles did have success as a receiver near the goal line in New Orleans, his lack of receiving touchdowns in Philly is a concern with LeGarrette Blount joining the team and likely to take on much of the rushing work in the red zone. Once a value pick, Sproles looks more like a PPR-only option at this point.
Jared Cook
This is your yearly reminder that despite his physical traits Cook is not very good in the red zone. He has converted just 10-of-59 career targets in the scoring area and just 6-of-22 inside the 10. Quarterback was a legitimate qualifier before last season, but Aaron Rodgers led the league with 31 touchdowns inside the 20 while converting 28.7 percent of his attempts into scores, the fifth-best rate in the league among players with at least 10 attempts. It would make many dreams come true, but Cook's breakout is unlikely to happen.
Coby Fleener
Like Cook, Fleener managed to be bad in the red zone despite playing with a Hall-of-Fame quarterback. Also like Cook, Fleener does not have a great history in the scoring area, although his almost exactly average conversion rate in Indianapolis is better than what Cook has done to this point in his career. Already the second-most targeted Saint inside the red zone, Fleener is unlikely to see a lot more looks in the scoring area, so he will need to improve his efficiency to make a big touchdown jump. Looking at his history, that does not seem like a safe bet.
Tavon Austin
What a difference a year makes. A surprisingly good fantasy performer in 2015 on the back seven red-zone scores, Austin managed just one last season on 13 opportunities – nine targets and four rushes. He was better his first two years in the league, but 2015 certainly looks like the outlier, which is a concern for a player who is likely to see his overall target share shrink under the new coaching staff. It is not groundbreaking analysis, but Austin is someone to avoid.
Chris Conley
Before the Jeremy Maclin trade, Conley would have been skipped over just like Nelson Agholor, who had more red-zone targets without a red-zone touchdown (14) than any player since Ike Hilliard in 2004. Conley now projects to be a bigger part of the offense, however, and as such will undoubtedly earn some sleeper buzz this summer. He will need to improve on his career 5.9-percent conversion rate to vindicate the sleeper noise.