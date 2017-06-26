Dominant Red Zone Receivers

Monday, June 26, 2017

Good quarterbacks make their receivers better, and this list proves that remains true in the red zone. That reality is good news for Bennett, who traded Tom Brady for Aaron Rodgers over the offseason. Entering 2016 with a 23.4-percent career conversion rate, Bennett was able to turn five of his 10 red-zone targets into touchdowns last year. While he will not benefit from perhaps the greatest ever this season, Rodgers is obviously no slouch, with four of his pass catchers finishing with a top-40 conversion rate last year. Bennett has serious competition for red-zone opportunities between Jordy Nelson , Davante Adams , and perhaps even Randall Cobb , but it is a good bet he is efficient with his chances, giving him good touchdown upside and TE1 status.

Much like Eifert, Moncrief carries massive touchdown upside when he is healthy, but unlike Eifert, he does not have a long history of injury. Last season was the first time Moncrief really dealt with injuries since entering the NFL, and he still managed seven touchdowns in nine games. In fact, Moncrief has recorded 11 touchdowns in 15 games with Andrew Luck under center over the last two years. If he is able to stay on the field, which was not a concern his first two years, Moncrief has clear double-digit touchdown upside.

It is not a surprise to see Eifert near the top of this list. He converted 11 of his 15 red-zone targets (73 percent) into touchdowns in 2015, meaning he has converted two-thirds of his targets in the last two seasons – the league average is 24.67 percent over the last four seasons. Unfortunately, he has played just 21 games over that span, and it is not certain he will be ready for training camp because of offseason back surgery. The upside is undeniable at a position driven by touchdowns, but it is impossible to predict 16 games. That alone keeps him out of the elite tier at tight end.

Touchdowns are fickle beasts, and projecting them for fantasy football is something of a fool’s errand. Unfortunately, they are also the difference between good and great fantasy assets. In 2016, five of the top-seven receivers recorded double-digit touchdowns, and several tight ends were only fantasy relevant because of their touchdown total. Elite production almost requires elite touchdown numbers, which is why both red-zone opportunities and efficiency are so important. 15 receivers or tight ends scored at least eight touchdowns last year. Of those 15, only four had fewer than 15 red-zone targets, and two of those four – Dez Bryant and Sterling Shepard – converted over 40 percent of their red-zone chances. More tellingly, of the nine players who saw at least 20 red-zone targets, only three had fewer than seven touchdowns. That group averaged 8.1 scores. The short and obvious story is players who get targeted and are efficient in the red zone put up big touchdown numbers. With that in mind, here is a look at the best red-zone receivers from last season who saw at least five targets inside the 20. *Stats from ProFootballReference.com

Touchdowns are fickle beasts, and projecting them for fantasy football is something of a fool’s errand. Unfortunately, they are also the difference between good and great fantasy assets. In 2016, five of the top-seven receivers recorded double-digit touchdowns, and several tight ends were only fantasy relevant because of their touchdown total. Elite production almost requires elite touchdown numbers, which is why both red-zone opportunities and efficiency are so important.



15 receivers or tight ends scored at least eight touchdowns last year. Of those 15, only four had fewer than 15 red-zone targets, and two of those four – Dez Bryant and Sterling Shepard – converted over 40 percent of their red-zone chances. More tellingly, of the nine players who saw at least 20 red-zone targets, only three had fewer than seven touchdowns. That group averaged 8.1 scores.



The short and obvious story is players who get targeted and are efficient in the red zone put up big touchdown numbers. With that in mind, here is a look at the best red-zone receivers from last season who saw at least five targets inside the 20.



*Stats from ProFootballReference.com



Tyler Eifert

It is not a surprise to see Eifert near the top of this list. He converted 11 of his 15 red-zone targets (73 percent) into touchdowns in 2015, meaning he has converted two-thirds of his targets in the last two seasons – the league average is 24.67 percent over the last four seasons. Unfortunately, he has played just 21 games over that span, and it is not certain he will be ready for training camp because of offseason back surgery. The upside is undeniable at a position driven by touchdowns, but it is impossible to predict 16 games. That alone keeps him out of the elite tier at tight end.

Donte Moncrief

Much like Eifert, Moncrief carries massive touchdown upside when he is healthy, but unlike Eifert, he does not have a long history of injury. Last season was the first time Moncrief really dealt with injuries since entering the NFL, and he still managed seven touchdowns in nine games. In fact, Moncrief has recorded 11 touchdowns in 15 games with Andrew Luck under center over the last two years. If he is able to stay on the field, which was not a concern his first two years, Moncrief has clear double-digit touchdown upside.

Martellus Bennett

Good quarterbacks make their receivers better, and this list proves that remains true in the red zone. That reality is good news for Bennett, who traded Tom Brady for Aaron Rodgers over the offseason. Entering 2016 with a 23.4-percent career conversion rate, Bennett was able to turn five of his 10 red-zone targets into touchdowns last year. While he will not benefit from perhaps the greatest ever this season, Rodgers is obviously no slouch, with four of his pass catchers finishing with a top-40 conversion rate last year. Bennett has serious competition for red-zone opportunities between Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, and perhaps even Randall Cobb, but it is a good bet he is efficient with his chances, giving him good touchdown upside and TE1 status.

Michael Thomas

There are plenty of signs pointing to a monster year for Thomas, so his red-zone ability is just icing on a delicious, delicious cake. Already the red-zone receiver of choice last year, it stands to reason Thomas will see at least a couple more looks with Brandin Cooks (11 red-zone targets) out of the picture, and like with Bennett above, having Drew Brees at quarterback should ensure Thomas remains efficient in the scoring area – Willie Snead also had a top-35 conversion rate. In addition to his undeniable target upside, Thomas could also push for the league lead in touchdowns. He is not in the same conversation as the top three receivers, but he deserves to be right there in the second tier with Mike Evans and A.J. Green.

Hunter Henry & Antonio Gates

As it turns out, playing tight end with Philip Rivers can be a profitable endeavor. Both Henry and Gates finished inside the top-25 in conversion rate, and both scored seven touchdowns inside the red zone. In fact, red-zone scoring is the only reason either was fantasy relevant. Looking forward, that could present something of a problem. Henry is reportedly going to take over as the No. 1 this season, but Gates will still be involved situationally, namely on third downs and in the red zone. With more healthy talent at receiver, it is reasonable to question if either Henry or Gates will see enough red-zone targets to remain in the TE1 tier. The good news is history suggests – Gates has converted 40.3 percent of his career red-zone opportunities – efficiency will not be a problem as long as Rivers is throwing them the ball.

Doug Baldwin

Baldwin's touchdown total expectedly fell last season, but his red-zone numbers remained exactly the same – six scores on 15 opportunities – and he actually saw two more targets inside the 10. That success is not a surprise, either, as Baldwin had converted 30 percent of his career red-zone targets prior to his 2015 explosion. Perhaps his opportunities in the scoring area take a hit if the Seahawks are able to reestablish their running game, but Baldwin should remain an efficient red-zone option for an offense which could improve with a healthy Russell Wilson. He is one of the safest picks available in the early rounds.

Julius Thomas

While he obviously did not live up to his contract in Jacksonville, Thomas’ play did not fall off completely inside the red zone. He converted six of his 17 opportunities (35.3 percent) in two years including five of eight inside the 10 – the league average over the last four seasons is 37.85 percent. His ability inside the scoring area is not lost on the Dolphins, who talked about getting him involved in the red zone multiple times during the offseason program, and it is notable tight ends combined for 22.2 percent of Miami’s receiving touchdowns last season even with questionable talent at the position. If he can stay on the field, which is a big if, Thomas carries solid touchdown upside even in a passing offense which is unlikely to be near the top of the league, making him an appealing later-round option.

Kelvin Benjamin

Benjamin’s 2016 was generally viewed as a disappointment, but he was actually better on a per-target basis than in his rookie season. He caught a larger percentage of his targets, averaged more yards per catch, and was more efficient in the red zone. That last fact could be important for his fantasy value moving forward as rookies Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel are likely to threaten his already endangered target share, but neither project as the same type of weapon in the red zone. In fact, if the Panthers decide to run Cam Newton fewer times in the red zone – he had the most carries inside the red zone and tied for the most inside the five among quarterbacks last season – to keep him healthy, Benjamin could actually see more opportunities in the scoring area, which would give him a decent shot to outplay his depressed draft slot.

Theo Riddick

Running backs were removed from this list, but Riddick is an exception. Essentially a receiver, Riddick’s real touchdown threat comes through the air. In the last three years, he has just one rushing touchdown – a 21-yard scamper last year – but he has 12 scores through the air including the five he caught inside the red-zone last season. Despite missing eight games, he has 37 red-zone targets over the last three seasons including 15 inside the 10. With Anquan Boldin and his 22 red-zone targets gone, Riddick should continue to see plenty of work in the scoring area if he is healthy, keeping him fantasy relevant in even standard leagues despite Ameer Abdullah returning from injury.

Cole Beasley

Beasley was not really a fantasy viable player down the stretch last season, but he was the WR25 through 11 weeks mostly on the back of his five red-zone touchdowns. His proficiency in the scoring area and especially inside the 10, where he converted all four of his opportunities, was not a really a surprise, either. He also had five red-zone touchdowns in 2015, and he converted four of eight attempts inside the 10. If a since reported hamstring injury was to blame for his late-season woes, it is possible the early connection he showed with Dak Prescott plus his red-zone ability ends up making Beasley a value, especially in PPR formats.

Cameron Brate

O.J. Howard has made Brate something of a forgotten man, but his performance in the red zone last season deserves some attention. The only other real option besides Mike Evans, Brate hauled in eight touchdowns on 16 red-zone attempts including six scores over his final nine games. Considering how tough the transition is for rookie tight ends, it is not crazy to think Brate retains a big role in the passing game, especially if he remains a reliable option in scoring situations. His presence means Howard is almost certainly being overvalued, and Brate is not a bad option late in drafts.