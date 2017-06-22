Rich Hribar

The Worksheet

print article archives RSS

Winning, Losing and Plays

Thursday, June 22, 2017


Last season, we kicked off the summer with a series of “Notebook” posts that covered notes, regression analysis and some fun data points on a themed topic. The goal of them is to highlight specific data points that can go into our diagnosis of a player or teams throughout the summer.

 

We’re back again and kicking things off with a look at play calling and game scripts for teams in the 2016 season with eye on the potential of those moving into the 2017 season. If you’re someone who creates their own projections, projecting the number of overall plays and the ensuing split of passing and rushing plays that a team runs is one of the first steps of a top-down approach to creating those projections.

 

Gase of Base


Adam Gase’s first year in Miami didn’t get out of the gates as expected. Miami began the season 1-4. Over the opening month, they hardly had any offensive balance while attempting run out a running back by committee. Through four weeks, Miami had passed on 66.8 percent of their offensive snaps while their leading rusher had just 75 yards with no individual player having more than 18 total rushing attempts.

 

Gase admitted that the lack of backfield cohesiveness was a poor job of coaching and starting in Week 5, he began to lean on Jay Ajayi as the team’s feature running back as he played 68 percent of the team snaps and averaged 71.9 percent of the team snaps per week going forward on the season. Miami went on to close the season 9-4 over the final 12 games and make the postseason for the first time since 2008 as Gase implemented a methodical approach that he’s leaned on since he wasn’t attached to Peyton Manning as his quarterback.

 

YearTeamPass Plays/GmRankRu% TrailingRank2nd Half Run% TrailingRank
2013 DEN 43.5 1 27.5% 28 25.0% 27
2014 DEN 39 10 26.4% 27 21.5% 30
2015 CHI 34.9 25 41.3% 3 34.9% 3
2016 MIA 31.7 32 38.5% 5 32.6% 9

 

Post-Manning, Gase has been run heavy throughout the game script. Miami ran the fewest the number of plays (57 per game) and passing plays per game in the league last season. That dip in volume of course had ramifications on the fantasy output for the passing game, leaving volume stud Jarvis Landry in a position where he lost 35 targets and 29 offensive touches from his 2015 totals. His bottom line was still strong in overall wide receiver scoring, but his output after the Ajayi-run based offense was implemented and executed suffered mightily.

 
Miami Receiving Output Over the Final 12 Weeks of 2016


PlayerTGT/GWR RankRec/GWR RankReYd/GWR RankPPR/GWR Rank
Jarvis Landry 7.2 36 5.3 20 63.4 25 13.1 28
DeVante Parker 5.5 63 3.6 56 47.3 51 9.8 57
Kenny Stills 5.1 69 2.8 74 43.4 58 10.6 52

 

After catching seven or more passes in each of the opening four games, Landry caught more than five passes in just three of the final 12 games and caught four or less in six of those contests. Miami can take a step back this season and throw the ball more, but if any of that script is rolled over into 2017, Landry becomes a dicey selection at his current WR18 draft slot since he doesn’t carry the ceiling of some receivers going around the same area.

 

That also doesn’t paint a rosy outlook for this year’s early summer puff-piece All-Star, DeVante Parker. Parker improved across the board in his second season, catching 56 passes for 744 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore while improving his catch rate from 52 percent to 64 percent., but that was only good enough for a WR50 finish overall. Parker had nearly an identical target split to Kenny Stills per game to close 2016. There’s allure that Parker is the most complete receiver on the Miami with the highest ceiling and his price has continuously dropped for fantasy, but the rub is that his role in the offense is cannibalized a touch since Miami already has a strong intermediate option in Landry and a long ball specialist in Stills, rendering his complete ceiling and usage capped without an injury to one or either. 

 

Koetter Cutting out the Pass


Another team that found success as the season rolled on was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They started the year in a similar fashion as previous seasons, but then hit their stride midseason as they became a more balanced offense. That newfound balance wasn’t just found by game script alone as Head Coach Dirk Koetter specifically stated he needed to reel in Jameis Winston’s pass attempts and that he was concerned that Winston was trying to do too much in mid-November. From that point on, Tampa Bay successfully accomplished pulling back the reigns on the passing game.

 

WeeksW-LPlays/GRankPass %RankRun %Rank
1-9 3-5 69.6 3 60.3% 17 39.7% 16
10-17 6-2 63.8 15 54.7% 27 45.3% 6

 

Koetter kept his word and this was a true offensive climate change, because they Bucs weren’t even good at running the football even a little bit. Tampa Bay ranked third in the NFL with 231 rushing attempts over that span, but was dead last in yards per carry (3.26) with just four rushing touchdowns (28th). Running backs Doug Martin and Jacquizz Rodgers ranked last and second to last in percentage of runs that failed to gain positive yardage for all backs with 100 carries on the season.

 

While that brand of winning football was a positive for the franchise, it wasn’t conducive for fantasy points.  Over the timeframe of the final eight weeks, Winston was the QB17 in overall scoring and his highest rank in weekly scoring was QB11. Winston has yet to demonstrate a major weekly ceiling at the position for fantasy as he’s scored as a top-12 quarterback 11 times over his first two seasons with just six of 32 games inside of the top-10 of his position. Everything is in place for Winston to take the next step with the additions the Bucvs have made, but he’s not someone to overly extend your reach for if Tampa Bay wants to still play a controlled style of offense as their brand of winning football. Of course, If Winston was effected by the climate shift, so was Mike Evans

 

 

WeeksTGT/GWR RankRec/GWR RankReYd/GWR RankPPGWR RankTop-12 WeeksTop-24 Weeks
1-9 12.7 1 6.9 3 93.1 4 22.4 1 5 6
10-17 8.8 9 5.1 18 72.0 14 15.6 14 3 4

 

Over that back half, Evans was more feast or famine for fantasy, and that was mostly famine. He finished outside of the top-40 scoring receivers in four of those eight games and above WR12 just once. Evans has only known one offensive climate for his career prior to that stretch of team success and has had minimal competition for targets since entering the league. With the additions to the Bucs offense and with them expected to make another stride forward, Evans may not be the locked in WR1 like the wide receivers in the top tier and this uncertainty of volume should be enough to warrant him failing to join that top tier in terms of draft capital. That said, the 24-year old receiver is still one of the premier touchdown threats and vertical playmakers in the league, so it’s hard to push him down far when talking about the higher end of the position. I still prefer A.J. Green to Evans in a vacuum, but have no issues with where Evans is being selected in drafts.

 

All of this makes Doug Martin an intriguing option for where he falls in fantasy drafts this summer. Martin is suspended for the opening three games of the season as he finishes his penance for violating the league’s PED policy a year ago. He didn’t fully capitalize on a similar opportunity when he returned from injury a year ago, but the raw opportunity he has is one of the best at the position. When Martin returned from injury in Week 10 a year ago, he was fourth in the league in touches (128) up until being shelved again for the remainder of the season after Week 15. On those 21.3 touches per week, Martin was just 15th in yards from scrimmage, however, averaging only 72.7 yards from scrimmage per game. Martin has reached 600 yards from scrimmage just twice in his five years in the league and has two or fewer receptions in 27 of his 35 games played since Tampa Bay drafted Charles Sims, but the team has maintained that he’s still their lead back and due for healthy volume on the ground once he returns. His suspension does eat a roster spot for three weeks, but also potentially alleviates some concern about his floor as well. Martin is someone I’m not outright pursuing in each draft, but will be happy to take shots on selecting him on rosters where I don’t pursue the running back position heavily in the opening six to seven rounds because he seemingly has the support of the staff and can inherit a large workload.  As a sidebar, Jacquizz Rodgers is a prime pick for those that are just looking for running back touches and starts to begin the season.

 

 


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Rich Hribar is a husband, father, sports meteorologist and a slave to statistics. A lifelong sports fan and fantasy gamer. You can find him on Twitter @LordReebs.
Email :Rich Hribar


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

The Worksheet Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Rich Hribar Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Short: Waiver Wire
    Short: Waiver Wire
  •  
    Short: Saves & Steals
    Short: Saves & Steals

 