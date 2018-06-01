Mock Draft, Volume Two

Friday, June 1, 2018

Wednesday marked another important day on the 2018 NBA Draft calendar, as collegiate players had until May 30 at 11:59 p.m. to announce their intentions to withdraw from the draft per NCAA rules. While players such as Caleb and Cody Martin (Nevada), Ethan Happ (Wisconsin) and P.J. Washington (Kentucky) made the decision to return to school, the likes of Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman (Villanova) and Kevin Huerter (Maryland) went in the other direction. The next key period on the draft calendar runs from June 2-5, with the inaugural NBA Global Camp (replacing the adidas Eurocamp) being held in Treviso, Italy. That event, along with ongoing team workouts stateside, will have an impact on draft boards ahead of the NBA’s early entry withdrawal date of June 11.

Below is an updated mock draft to account for the changes to the available player pool in the aftermath of the NCAA’s early entry withdrawal deadline.

1. Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

While there was some discussion of the Suns going with Luka Doncic due to the familiarity with new head coach Igor Kokoskov, the pick here is still Ayton. At 7-foot-1, Ayton has both the skill set and athleticism to be an impact addition on the offensive end of the floor. The defense will need a little work, as Ayton isn’t all that impressive as a shot-blocker, but he has an overall package that’s difficult to see the Suns passing up unless another prospect puts forth an incredibly impressive workout in front of their major decision-makers.





2. Sacramento Kings: Luka Doncic, SF, Real Madrid

After being viewed as a clear top two candidate by many leading into the lottery, Doncic’s draft stock has appeared to be a bit more volatile of late. But could it all be a smokescreen? Doncic is a high-level offensive talent, and his ability to make plays for himself and others on the wing make him a player teams regret passing on if he were to fall down draft boards.

3. Atlanta Hawks: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State

The Hawks won’t lack for options here, with the front court being the area of strength when it comes to the “best available player” conversation. Jackson has the size and skill to fit into the modern day NBA, as he’s comfortable defensively both around the basket and on the perimeter in ball-screen situations, and offensively he shoots the ball well at all three levels as well. This could be an interesting choice for Atlanta, with Marvin Bagley III and Michael Porter Jr. also meriting consideration for a team with a lot of picks and a need to add quality talent to the roster.

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Marvin Bagley III, PF, Duke

Bagley’s ability to play both inside and out offensively is something that would help the Grizzlies in a big way, as he can slot in next to starting center Marc Gasol. There’s still some work to be done defensively, but what Bagley can provide offensively is too much to pass up for a team that was one of the worst offensive teams in the NBA last season (Mike Conley’s absence didn’t help matters).

5. Dallas Mavericks: Michael Porter Jr., SF, Missouri

Porter’s status on draft boards was hurt by the back injury suffered prior to the start of last season; he was viewed as the top recruit in the 2017 class ahead of the likes of Ayton, Bagley and Mohamed Bamba. While there may not be much tape on Porter from his time at Missouri, there’s enough from his high school/grassroots days to realize just how special of a talent he is. At 6-foot-10 Porter has good size for a wing, which in addition to his skill will come in handy for the Mavericks as they continue planning for the day in which Dirk Nowitzki is no longer a pillar of the franchise.

6. Orlando Magic: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

Orlando is in need of a point guard, and a high-level one at that. Given this circumstance the Magic could be in a spot where they pass on the best remaining player on the board (in this example that would be Bamba) and instead go with a point guard in Young who led the nation in scoring and assists last season. Young has some strides to make defensively, but his ability to both score and distribute the basketball is something the Magic could definitely use as they look to put together a more formidable roster.

7. Chicago Bulls: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

Bamba’s wingspan measurement of 7 feet, 10 inches set a combine record and defensively he’s the best prospect in this draft. The keys for the Texas product are to continue to expand his game offensively, as a lot of his damage was done around the basket, and get stronger. The measurements, athleticism and defensive tools are certainly there, which will help Bamba when it comes to defending out on the perimeter as many bigs are forced to do in the pick and roll game.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Boston via Brooklyn): Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

Whatever happens with LeBron James in free agency, the Cavaliers need another playmaker on the perimeter. Enter Sexton, a highly aggressive lead guard who can break down opposing defenses off the bounce. Sexton shot just 33.6 percent from three and 44.7 percent from the field last season, but he’s a player who could benefit from the spacing of the NBA game. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the James situation won’t be solved before this pick’s made as free agency doesn’t get going until July 1.

9. New York Knicks: Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke

The Knicks are in serious need of a wing, meaning that a player like Mikal Bridges or Miles Bridges will be in the conversation as well. But with Kristaps Porzingis expected to miss a considerable amount of time as he recovers from a torn ACL and Enes Kanter’s status up in the air, the Knicks may look to strengthen their interior rotation instead. That opens the door for Carter, who showed the ability to play away from the basket on occasion and has a physical build that’s ready for the pro game.

10. Philadelphia 76ers (from LA Lakers): Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova

It has been reported that the 76ers plan to bring Jonah Bolden stateside after he spent this past season playing in Europe, which would give the team another young wing to work with. But that doesn’t mean Philadelphia would pass on the opportunity to draft a wing at No. 10, with a player they should certainly be familiar with in Mikal Bridges being available. Bridges shoots the ball well and is a good defender, as his size and athleticism allow him to defend either wing or some smaller power forwards if need be.

11. Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

With a new era set to begin under general manager Mitch Kupchak and head coach James Borrego, the Hornets have some tough contracts to navigate as they look to rebuild. Adding the athletic Bridges to the mix could help with the rebuild, as he’s a talented scorer who can in time also be an effective defender on the wing. Last season Bridges spent the majority of his time at the three thanks to the arrival of Jaren Jackson Jr. in East Lansing, and that transition should help him with regards to getting acclimated to being a full-time wing after being more of an undersized four as a freshman.

12. LA Clippers (from Detroit): Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

The Clippers have back-to-back picks and two areas that have to be addressed. One of those areas is adding depth on the perimeter, preferably through the addition of a player who can be used either on or off the ball. Gilgeous-Alexander was Kentucky’s best point guard last season, and with his size he can also shift over to the two defensively. With Avery Bradley set to be a free agent and both Austin Rivers and Milos Teodosic having player options, the Clippers will need to look perimeter with one of these two picks.

13. LA Clippers: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

The other area that needs to be addressed: the fact that DeAndre Jordan has a player option, and he’ll be one of the top available free agents if he were to opt out. With that being the case the Clippers can go for the highly athletic Williams, who some believed could have been a top ten pick had he entered the draft last year. There’s still work to be done offensively, but given what the Clippers have been able to do with Jordan over the year despite his limitations on that end Doc Rivers and company should be able to put Williams in spots where he can be successful.

14. Denver Nuggets: Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami

The Nuggets have two really good young perimeter players in Gary Harris and Jamal Murray, with the former set to begin his new deal next season and the latter still on his rookie contract. But with Will Barton and Devin Harris both due to be free agents this summer, the Nuggets need to add depth at guard. Walker, one of the most athletic guards in this draft, would be a good fit for Denver in that regard. The key for Walker as a pro is that he make strides as a perimeter shooter, as he shot just 34.6 percent from three in his lone season at Miami.

15. Washington Wizards: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech

Smith’s draft stock slipped some due to the measurement portion of the combine, as his height was recorded at 6-foot-4 with shoes. That makes it even more important that Smith improve both his handle and perimeter shooting ability if he’s to be a successful pro. The good news here is that in Washington he would have some good guards to work with and against in John Wall and Bradley Beal, and Smith’s defensive abilities and athleticism would be assets the Wizards can work with.

16. Phoenix Suns (from Miami): Khyri Thomas, PG/SG, Creighton

In addition to adding a building block in the front court, the Suns also need to address their perimeter rotation as well. Brandon Knight has struggled to stay healthy, Elfrid Payton will be a restricted free agent and Tyler Ulis’ contract for next season isn’t fully guaranteed. Adding a player in Thomas, who’s one of the top perimeter defenders in this draft, who has the ability to play at either guard spot, would certainly help the Suns in their rebuild.

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky

In recent years the Bucks have made a habit of draft guys with height and long wingspans, and at 6-foot-9 with a wingspan approaching seven feet Knox would fit that mold. Knox would settle at times offensively, taking challenging shots as opposed to using his skill set and physical tools to make things easier for himself, but the upside is evident when watching him play. Milwaukee can be patient with Knox as well, due to the presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Tony Snell on the wings.

18. San Antonio Spurs: Troy Brown, SG, Oregon

It remains to be seen how the Kawhi Leonard saga will play out, but the assumption here is that he and the Spurs will work things out. With Manu Ginobili taking things “year by year” with regards to his career at this point, the Spurs would be well-served to add a versatile perimeter/wing player to the roster in this draft. While Brown’s numbers at Oregon last season didn’t necessarily jump off the page, he’s a skill guard who can be a factor either on or off the ball. And in San Antonio, he wouldn’t be under pressure to be a major contributor immediately, which would only help his development as a pro.

19. Atlanta Hawks (from Minnesota): Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova

Under new head coach Lloyd Pierce the Hawks are in a position where they simply need to add talent to the roster, and the good news for them is that they’ve got four of the first 34 picks in this draft. While the Dennis Schroder situation needs to be addressed, the Hawks could very well go for a guard whose stock has risen over the last two months. DiVincenzo, who scored 31 points in the national title game, received positive reviews at the NBA Draft Combine and has likely worked his way into the first round. DiVincenzo’s an athletic guard who can knock down perimeter jumpers and get to his spots off the dribble, reasons why he was a valuable reserve for Villanova.

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Oklahoma City): Mitchell Robinson, C, High School

Mitchell Robinson is the biggest question mark of this draft. While the skills and athleticism are there, he didn’t play competitively last season after making the decision to withdraw from Western Kentucky during summer school. Robinson also did not participate in last month’s combine, making him even more of a mystery to scouts and executives who didn’t see much of him at the prep level. That being said Minnesota has the front court depth needed to take a gamble like this, as there wouldn’t be much pressure on Robinson to be a key option immediately.

21. Utah Jazz: Kevin Huerter, SF, Maryland

Like DiVincenzo, Huerter is another player who made the decision to keep his name in the draft after receiving positive reviews at the combine. Huerter’s a 6-foot-7 wing who offensively served as Maryland’s second-best playmaker last season, as he can score at all three levels and help facilitate as well. In addition to that Huerter is a good perimeter defender, which at minimum makes him a good candidate for a “3-and-D” role. Huerter’s a good candidate for the Jazz, who are in a position where they could stand to add depth to the wing with the contracts of both Thabo Sefalosha and Royce O’Neale not being fully guaranteed for next season.

22. Chicago Bulls: Keita Bates-Diop, SF, Ohio State

While the Bulls already have some young wings on their roster, it never hurts to add more offensive talent to the mix. Especially if the team is coming off of a season in which ranked 26th in the NBA in scoring offense and 28th in offensive rating. Bates-Diop, last season’s Big Ten Player of the Year, would be a good fit here after averaging 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and shooting 48.0 percent from the field.

23. Indiana Pacers: Bruce Brown Jr., SG, Miami

Brown missed the final month-plus of last season due to a foot injury, but he’s back on the floor and working out full-speed in preparation for this month’s draft. A very good athlete, Brown led the Hurricanes in assists (4.0 apg) and can be used either on or off the ball offensively. The 6-foot-5 Brown can also hold his own defensively, and he’s a tough, physical guard who would fit in well with a Pacers team that’s looking to take the next step in the East. Indiana will have some roster spots to fill this summer, and to add a player of Brown’s caliber on a rookie deal would be an opportunity that the team shouldn’t pass up.

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State

Hutchison did just about everything for Boise State last season, and he would give the Trail Blazers a versatile perimeter player who can play either on or off the ball. And with the team having an awful lot of its money tied up in contracts that have been proven to be a mixed bag when it comes to the question of whether or not Portland overpaid, adding talented players on affordable deals could be the way to go for the time being. Hutchison would fit the bill.

25. LA Lakers (from Cleveland): De’Anthony Melton, SG/PG, USC

Melton didn’t play at all last season due to the FBI investigation into bribes and corruption in college basketball, as he was declared ineligible. And it was clear that the Trojans missed Melton, as they were without a guard who could play either on or off the ball and was also the team’s best perimeter defender. While the Lakers will be gearing up for free agency, it would be wise to also continue adding young talents who could serve as either supplements to a major addition or building blocks should the franchise strike out in July. Melton’s versatility would make him such an option for the Lakers, especially with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Isaiah Thomas being free agents and Tyler Ennis’ contract not being fully guaranteed for next season.

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Jerome Robinson, SG, Boston College

Robinson, who scored nearly 21 points per game last season, made the decision to remain in the NBA Draft and there’s a good chance that he’ll hear his name called in the first round. The Boston College product measured out at 6-foot-5 height-wise at the combine, and his scoring ability is what placed Robinson on the radar of many NBA teams. Robinson shot the ball well at all three levels last season, including 40.9 percent from three, and he could fit in well with a rotation that doesn’t lack for playmakers (Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz) but could use another shooter with JJ Redick set to be a free agent.

27. Boston Celtics: Jacob Evans III, SG, Cincinnati

The Celtics don’t lack for young talent, and with the returns of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward this roster will be even better next season. But with Marcus Smart set to be a restricted free agent, the Celtics do need to account for the possibility that another team could swoop in and offer him more than Danny Ainge and company are willing to play. Adding Evans to the mix would help in that regard, as he has good size for a two-guard (6 feet, 5.5 inches tall) and shot 37.0 percent from three as a junior. Evans is also a solid defender at his position, which will likely be more important for him early on were he to join a Celtics rotation that has some quality scorers already.

28. Golden State Warriors: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova

While their key cogs have all been taken care of financially, with Kevin Durant expected to re-up this summer, the Warriors are in a spot where they need to fortify the bench given the presence of multiple free agents. That, along with his skill set and resume, would make Jalen Brunson a good fit for Golden State. Brunson, the National Player of the Year last season, won two national titles at Villanova and was an effective scorer at all three levels. Add in his ability to post up opposing point guards, and he’s one of the tougher individual matchups to deal with in this year’s draft pool.

29. Brooklyn Nets (from Toronto): Grayson Allen, SG, Duke

Allen’s four-year career at Duke was an interesting one, but there’s no denying his production during the final three seasons after serving as a reserve as a freshman. Allen’s a good athlete who shoots the ball well from the perimeter, an area in which the Nets could use a boost as they ranked 20th in the league in three-point percentage this season. If it isn’t Allen here keep Villanova’s Omari Spellman in mind, as he can be paired up with Jarrett Allen in the front court.

30. Atlanta Hawks (from Houston): Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

As mentioned above, the Hawks have some things to work out with starting point guard Dennis Schroder this summer. But even with that being the case the Hawks are in a spot where adding another talented lead guard wouldn’t be a bad idea. Holiday led UCLA in both scoring and assists last season, and without him it’s tough to envision a scenario in which the Bruins would have reached the NCAA tournament. With two older brothers (Jrue and Justin) already in the NBA, he’s got a good idea of what it takes not only to get to the NBA but be effective once there.

Second Round

31. Phoenix Suns: Elie Okobo, PG, Elan Bearnais Pau-Orthez

32. Memphis Grizzlies: Omari Spellman, PF, Villanova

33. Dallas Mavericks: Gary Trent Jr., SG, Duke

34. Atlanta Hawks: Shake Milton, PG/SG, SMU

35. Orlando Magic: Chimezie Metu, PF, USC

36. Sacramento Kings: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech

37. New York Knicks (from Chicago): Melvin Frazier, SG/SF, Tulane

38. Philadelphia 76ers (from Brooklyn): Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV

39. Philadelphia 76ers (from New York): Dzanan Musa, SF, KK Cedevita

40. Brooklyn Nets (from LA Lakers): Anfernee Simons, SG, High School

41. Orlando Magic: Jevon Carter, PG, West Virginia

42. Detroit Pistons: Alize Johnson, PF, Missouri State

43. Denver Nuggets (from LA Clippers): Kevin Hervey, SF, UT-Arlington

44. Washington Wizards: Rodions Kurucs, SF, FC Barcelona B

45. Brooklyn Nets (from Milwaukee): Rawle Alkins, SG, Arizona

46. Houston Rockets (from Miami): Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State

47. LA Lakers (from Denver): Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky

48. Minnesota Timberwolves: Justin Jackson, PF/SF, Maryland

49. San Antonio Spurs: Sviatoslav Myhkailiuk, SG, Kansas

50. Indiana Pacers: Tony Carr, PG, Penn State

51. New Orleans Pelicans: Allonzo Trier, SG, Arizona

52. Utah Jazz: Gary Clark, PF, Cincinnati

53. Oklahoma City Thunder: Yante Maten, PF, Georgia

54. Dallas Mavericks (from Portland): Jarred Vanderbilt, SF/PF, Kentucky

55. Charlotte Hornets (from Cleveland): Kenrich Williams, SF, TCU

56. Philadelphia 76ers: Trevon Duval, PG, Duke

57. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Boston): Gogo Bitadze, C, Mega Bemax

58. Denver Nuggets (from Golden State): Vince Edwards, SF, Purdue

59. Phoenix Suns (from Toronto): Devon Hall, SG, Virginia

60. Philadelphia 76ers (from Houston): Arnoldas Kulboka, SF, Brose Bamberg (on loan to Capo d’Orlando)