Wrap-up: Kentucky Speedway

Wrap-up: Kentucky SpeedwaySunday, July 15, 2018
All three premier NASCAR series were active this past weekend with races at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, KY. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series featured the 150-lap Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 at the 1.5 mile tri-oval on Thursday night. On Friday night, the XFINTY Series ran their 200-lap Alsco 300. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series closed out the weekend with the Quaker State 400 on Saturday evening. Results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR Home Tracks are also shown below.
-
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)
Time Trials: Martin Truex Jr. (No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota) won the Busch Pole Award Pole Award for the Quaker State 400 with a lap of 188.890 mph. This is his 19th pole in 460 MENCS races and his first pole in eight races at Kentucky Speedway. It is his fourth pole and 12th top-10 start in 2018. Erik Jones (second) posted his 11th top-10 start of 2018 and his first in two races in Sparta. Kevin Harvick (third) scored his fifth top-10 start at Kentucky. It is his 16th in 19 races this season. William Byron (21st) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender.
Did not qualify: No one. 39 cars entered for 40 spots in the lineup.
-
Results: Pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. led a race-high 174 laps and won the Quaker State 400, his 19th victory in 460 MENCS races. This is his fourth victory and 13th top-10 finish in 2018. It is his second victory and fifth top-10 finish in eight races at Kentucky. Ryan Blaney (second) posted his second top-10 finish in three races at Kentucky and his ninth top-10 finish in 2018. Brad Keselowski (third) posted his sixth top-10 finish in eight races at Kentucky. William Byron (20th) was the highest finishing ROTY.
-
Standings: Kyle Busch leads the point standings by 59 points over Kevin Harvick.
-
Top 16 - Chase Contenders:
1. Kyle Busch
2. Kevin Harvick
3. Martin Truex Jr.
4. Joey Logano
5. Brad Keselowski
6. Clint Bowyer
7. Kurt Busch
8. Kyle Larson
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Ryan Blaney
11. Aric Almirola
12. Jimmie Johnson
13. Erik Jones
14. Chase Elliott
15. Alex Bowman
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
-
Next: Sunday, July 22, Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval in Loudon, NH)
- - - - -
NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)
Time Trials: Cole Custer (No. 00 Haas Automation Ford) won the Pole Award for the Alsco 300 with a lap of 181.458 mph. This is his fourth pole in 55 NXS races and his first in four races at Kentucky. It is his fourth pole and 13th top-10 start in 2018. Justin Allgaier (second) posted his 12th top-10 start of 2018 and his 10th in 12 races at Kentucky. Cup Series regular Kyle Busch (third) scored his 10th top-10 NXS start at Kentucky and his sixth in six NXS races this season. Austin Cindric (fourth) was the fastest qualifying ROTY.
Did Not Qualify: No one. 40 cars entered for 40 spots in the lineup.
-
Results: Christopher Bell (No. 20 Rheem Toyota) won the Alsco 300, his third victory in 25 NXS races. It was his first series start at Kentucky. This is his second victory and 10th top-10 finish in 2018. Daniel Hemric (second) posted his third top-10 finish in three races at Kentucky and his 13th top-10 finish in 2018. Kyle Busch (third) posted his ninth top-10 finish in 11 NXS races at Kentucky. Pole-sitter Cole Custer led 14 laps and finished the 200-lap race in fifth place.
-
Standings: Elliott Sadler leads the point standings over Daniel Hemric. They are tied in points but Sadler has more stage wins and playoff points.
-
Top 12 - Chase Contenders:
1. Elliott Sadler
2. Daniel Hemric
3. Cole Custer
4. Christopher Bell
5. Justin Allgaier
6. Tyler Reddick
7. Brandon Jones
8. Ryan Truex
9. Matt Tifft
10. Austin Cindric
11. Ryan Reed
12. Ross Chastain
-
Next: Saturday, July 21, Lakes Region 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH
- - - - -
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS)
Time Trials: Noah Gragson (No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Toyota Tundra) won the Pole Award for the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 with a lap of 183.955 mph. This is his seventh pole in 37 NCWTS races and his first in two races at Kentucky. It is his fourth pole and 11th top-10 start in 2018. Todd Gilliland (second), the fastest qualifying ROTY, posted his seventh top-10 start of 2018. Ben Rhodes (third) picked up his third top-10 start at Kentucky and his seventh in 12 races this season.
Did not qualify: No. 87 Joe Nemechek and No. 50 Timmy Hill.
-
Results: Ben Rhodes (No. 41 The Carolina Nut Co. Ford F-150) won the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky, his second victory in 62 NCWTS races. This is his first victory and seventh top-10 finish in 2018. It is his first victory and first top-10 finish in three races at Kentucky. Stewart Friesen (second) posted his first top-10 finish in two races at Kentucky and his seventh top-10 finish in 2018. Matt Crafton (third) scored his 15th top-10 finish in 20 races at Kentucky. Pole-sitter Noah Gragson led a race-high 62 laps and finished the 150-lap event in eighth place. Todd Gilliland (seventh) was the highest ROTY.
-
Standings: Johnny Sauter leads the point standings by 42 points over Noah Gragson.
-
Top 8 - Chase Contenders:
1. Johnny Sauter
2. Noah Gragson
3. Brett Moffitt
4. Stewart Friesen
5. Grant Enfinger
6. Ben Rhodes
7. Matt Crafton
8. Justin Haley
-
Next: Wednesday, July 18, Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway (0.5-mile clay oval in New Weston, OH)
- - - - -
NASCAR Home Tracks
ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards
July 14, Sioux Chief PowerPEX 250 at Elko (MN) Speedway
Winner: Gus Dean - Pole: Christian Eckes - Points Leader: Sheldon Creed
Next: July 21, Primera Plastics 200 at Berlin Raceway (0.438-mile oval in Marne, MI)
-
K&N Pro Series-East
July 14, King Cadillac GMC Throwback 100 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park
Winner: Tyler Ankrum - Pole: Spencer Davis – Points Leader: Tyler Ankrum
Next: July 21, United Site Services 70 at NH Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval in Loudon, NH)
-
K&N Pro Series-West
June 30, Clint Newell Toyota 150 at Douglas County Speedway in Roseburg, OR
Winner: Derek Kraus - Pole: Derek Thorn - Points Leader: Ryan Partridge
Next: July 27, (East/West combo) Casey's General Store 150 at Iowa Speedway
-
Pinty’s Series
July 14, Pinty's Grand Prix of Toronto at Exhibition Place in Ontario
Winner: Andrew Ranger - Pole: Alex Tagliani - Points Leader: Andrew Ranger
Next: July 25, Velocity Prairie Thunder Twin 125’s at Wyant Group Raceway (0.333-mile oval in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan)
-
Whelen Modified Tour
July 7, Buzz Chew Chevrolet Cadillac 200 at Riverhead Raceway in New York
Winner: Justin Bonsignore - Pole: Justin Bonsignore – Points Leader: Justin Bonsignore
Next: July 21, All-Star Shootout (non-points) at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval in Loudon, NH)
Also: July 22, Eastern Propane & Oil 100 (points-paying) at NHMS
-
Peak Mexico Series
July 8 at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla, Mexico
Winner: Ruben Garcia Jr. - Pole: Hugo Oliveras - Points Leader: Ruben Garcia Jr.
Next: July 29 at Autodromo Internacional de Aguascalientes (0.875-mile concrete oval in Mexico)
