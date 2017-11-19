Lowdown: Getting Formal

Sunday, November 19, 2017

Getting Formal



As has been the case for the majority of the hot stove season thus far, the news on Marlins’ slugger Giancarlo Stanton continues to dominate the headlines.





On Sunday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the Cardinals have made a formal offer to the Marlins. The two sides reportedly discussed “trade concepts” during the general manager meetings on Wednesday. While the details of that offer are not yet known, it seemingly indicates that their discussions have moved to the next level and their talks could be gaining traction.





The Giants had been viewed as the favorites to land the reigning Home Run King and National League MVP, as they had been tabbed as the “most aggressive” in their pursuit of Stanton so far this offseason.





The Dodgers have also been mentioned as an interested suitor, but to this point any talks between them and the Marlins have gained little momentum.





With the Marlins intent on shedding payroll this winter, it’s looking increasingly likely that Stanton has played his final game in a Marlins’ uniform. Stanton still has $295 million remaining on his deal with the Marlins. If the Marlins are looking for elite prospects in return, they may have to include some cash as part of the deal.















Searching for a Skipper





The Yankees’ search for a successor to Joe Girardi marches on.





On Friday, ESPN broadcaster and former Yankee Aaron Boone interviewed for the gig. Boone has no coaching or managerial experience at any level, but the Yankees are casting a wide net in their search. Many clubs have started to lean toward a new-age, data-driven, analytical type of manager, rather than relying solely on previous experience. Boone would certainly fit the bill in that case.





The club also interviewed Dodgers’ third base coach Chris Woodward over the weekend.While Woodward does have coaching experience, his meeting with the Bombers was his first managerial interview. Woodward served as the manager for New Zealand’s squad during the 2016 World Baseball Classic. He also fits the analytical mold that the Yankees are reportedly looking for.





Boone and Woodward join three other candidates who have already met with general manager Brian Cashman, Yankees’ bench coach Rob Thomson, former Indians’ and Mariners’ manager Eric Wedge and Giants’ bench coach Hensley Meulens. Jerry Hairston Jr. has also been rumored as a potential candidate for the job, though he has yet to interview with Cashman.





Cashman noted on Sunday that he has yet to reach out to every prospective candidate that they would like to grant an initial interview to.











Quick Hits: Peter Gammons of GammonsDaily.com believes that the battle for Alex Cobb will come down to a bidding war between the Yankees and Cubs. The Orioles have also thrown their hat into the ring for his services and are desperate for an upgrade to their historically-terrible starting rotation… Gammons also notes that the Red Sox may try Blake Swihart at second base this spring, as they are looking to cover for Dustin Pedroia who is expected to miss the first two months of the season following knee surgery… Jose Peraza has left his team in the Venezuelan Winter League for an undisclosed personal reason… Jon Morosi of MLB.com reported Sunday that the Red Sox and Phillies have expressed continued interest in Carlos Santana… Morosi also reports that former Rockies’ right-hander Tyler Chatwood is drawing “widespread interest” and could net a multi-year deal this winter… Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times believes that the Rays’ plan this offseason will be to trade a couple of veterans to shed payroll. If that’s the case, he believes that Evan Longoria and Alex Colome could be on the move… There has been mutual interest between the Rays and free agent slugger Mike Napoli… The Mariners acquired Nick Rumbelow from the Yankees in exchange for a pair of pitching prospects, JP Sears and Juan Then… The Nationals filled out their coaching staff by naming Henry Blanco as their bullpen coach… Matt Williams was named as the third base coach for the Athletics… The Reds re-upped with Patrick Kivlehan on a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training… They also inked Rosell Herrera and Mason Williams to minor league pacts… The Mets signed left-hander Matt Purke to a minor league deal with an invitation to big league spring training… John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Giants have had discussions with free agent outfielder J.D. Martinez, who is expected to command a deal north of $200 million this winter… According to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN, multiple big league clubs have shown interest in right-hander Jay Jackson. The former Cubs’ prospect has been dominating out of the bullpen for the Hiroshima Carp in Japan over the last two seasons.