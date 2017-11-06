Podcast: Hot Stove Preview

Monday, November 6, 2017

D.J. Short and Drew Silva return to preview baseball's Hot Stove in the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast. They discuss the top free agents on the market, Giancarlo Stanton's future, and where Japanese hitting and pitching sensation Shohei Otani fits in the mix.



Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter via @drewsilv or @djshort.

Editor’s Note: FanDuel is hosting the Rotoworld Beat the Writers Series, where you can play against five Rotoworld football writers for your chance at cash prizes and free entry into their Sunday Million. Put your knowledge to the test!

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts

Subscribe via RSS

Subscribe via Stitcher