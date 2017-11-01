Postseason Dose: Going 7

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

This edge-of-your-seat 2017 World Series deserves a Game 7. And it will get one.





Astros starter Justin Verlander was dominating Tuesday night’s World Series Game 6 until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Austin Barnes slapped a leadoff single to left field, Chase Utley drew a hit-by-pitch on a wayward slider, and Chris Taylor banged a game-tying double to right field. The next batter, Corey Seager, put the Dodgers ahead 2-1 with a sacrifice fly that dropped just shy of the wall in center field. Joc Pederson would tack on an insurance run with an opposite-field homer to left field in the bottom of the seventh as Los Angeles earned a 3-1 victory over Houston and forced a winner-takes-all tilt on Wednesday.





George Springer provided the only run of the night for Houston with his solo homer off Dodgers starter Rich Hill in the top of the third inning. Hill was pulled with two outs in the top of the fifth and the quick hook worked out this time for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, with Brandon Morrow, Tony Watson, Kenta Maeda, and Kenley Jansen combining for 4 1/3 scoreless frames to close out the all-important win.





Roberts told reporters before the game that Jansen, who had shown real signs of fatigue in his last few appearances, would be limited to three outs on Tuesday night. But you can ignore all pregame designs at this time of the year, however well-conceived. Jansen earned a six-out save to finish out Game 6 on Tuesday, retiring all six batters he faced -- three via strikeout.





It’ll be all-hands-on deck for both teams in Game 7 on Wednesday, though Lance McCullers and Yu Darvish are the listed starting pitchers. Clayton Kershaw figures to work at least one inning.





This series deserves this. You deserve this. We all deserve this. See you tomorrow night.





