Team Roundup: Twins

Minnesota Twins

2017 Record: 85-77

Second Place, AL Central

Team ERA: 4.59 (19th)

Team OPS: .767 (9th)



What Went Right



A whole heck of a lot, as the Twins made history by becoming the first team to go from 100-plus losses to the playoffs. After being linked in trade rumors all winter, Brian Dozier stuck around and batted .271/.359/.498 with 34 homers, 93 RBI, and 16 steals over 152 games. Byron Buxton played amazing defense in center field all year and bounced back from a miserable start at the plate to finish with a .253/.314/.413 batting line with 16 homers and 29 steals. He’s on the verge of stardom. Ervin Santana was the leader for the rotation, boasting a 3.28 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 33 starts. After a rough introduction to the majors in 2016, Jose Berrios posted a solid 3.89 ERA and 139/48 K/BB ratio in 145 2/3 innings. Miguel Sano showed improvement when healthy, putting up 28 homers and an .859 OPS over 114 games. Eddie Rosario broke out by hitting .290/.328/.507 with 27 homers in 151 games. Good old Joe Mauer had his best batting average, on-base percentage, and OPS since 2013. While Kyle Gibson had an unremarkable 5.07 ERA on the year, he posted a 3.76 ERA over 13 starts during the second half with 70 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings. Eduardo Escobar socked a career-high 21 homers while playing all over the field. Brandon Kintzler was excellent in the closer role prior to being traded to the Nationals. Trevor Hildenberger, Taylor Rogers, and Matt Belisle also proved useful out of the bullpen.



What Went Wrong



The Twins had a remarkable turnaround under third-year manager Paul Molitor, so it’s hard to find many significant negatives here. However, the rotation had a couple of notable disappointments. Phil Hughes was a mess after returning from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, posting a 5.87 ERA over nine starts and five relief appearances. Hector Santiago put up an ugly 5.63 ERA with 15 homers allowed in 70 1/3 innings and missed time with back and shoulder issues. The Twins were hoping that Trevor May would make an impact as a starter or a reliever, but he missed the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March. Former All-Star closer Glen Perkins had stops and starts in his rehab from labrum surgery, appearing in just eight games down the stretch. Miguel Sano was bothered by a stress reaction in his shin over the final six weeks of the season and ended up missing the Wild Card game against the Yankees. The Twins’ (relatively modest, all things considered) investment in Byung Ho Park continues to be a bust.



Fantasy Slants



**Brian Dozier didn’t reach 40 homers again, but he turned in a very similar season on the whole. And just like last year, he needed a monster second half to get there. The 30-year-old hit .242 with 13 homers and a .742 OPS during the first half before hitting .301 with 21 homers and a .978 OPS after the All-Star break. As for the minor drop in power, this can be explain in part by a decrease in his fly ball rate. Dozier also pulled the ball less often. However, the hard-hit rate was right in line with what he did last year and he showed an uptick in patience as the Twins’ regular leadoff man. Throw in his speed and he remains a top-five option at second base.



**We didn’t get a full-fledged breakout from Byron Buxton this year, but it feels very close. The dynamic 23-year-old found himself in a miserable slump at the start of the year, batting .082 (4-for-49) with 24 strikeouts through his first 15 games, but he soon found his footing. He really hit his stride in the second half, batting .300/.347/.546 with 11 homers and 13 steals over 57 games. He showed improved contact along the way and his lightening-quick speed helped boost his BABIP. This is the sort of player we’ve been expecting/hoping for over the past couple of years. Buxton is going to be a trendy pick in drafts next year, but heck, it could be worth it given his skillset. He plays all out in center field, which makes for a ton of highlight reel plays, but I worry a little bit about his health.



**Buxton wasn’t the only former top prospect who turned things around for the Twins this year. After struggling with a brutal 8.02 ERA over 14 starts during his first try in the majors in 2016, Jose Berrios was a different pitcher this time around. The 23-year-old was especially dominant immediately following his promotion in May, posting a 2.67 ERA through his first eight starts. While walks and home runs plagued him as a rookie in 2016, he issued 48 walks and 15 home runs in 145 2/3 innings with the Twins this year. That will work. The hard-throwing Berrios also missed more bats, most notably with his curveball. Berrios has some platoon issues and his changeup is a work in progress, but he’s still just 23 years old. There’s a lot be excited about here.



**Eddie Rosario actually regressed in his second season in the majors while batting .269/.295/.421 with 10 homers over 92 games, so there was little reason to think that a breakout was just around the corner. But that’s exactly what happened this year, as he put up an impressive .290/.328/.507 batting line with 27 homers, 78 RBI, nine steals, and 79 runs scored over 151 games. He hit all over the lineup, but found himself in the middle of the order during the second half. What the heck happened here? Well, Rosario greatly improved his contact rate, as his strikeout percentage dropped from 25.7 percent to 18 percent. Swinging at fewer pitches outside the strike zone surely helped here. It would be nice if he had more success stealing bases (he’s just 25-for-41 in the majors), but his breakout was no fluke.



**Miguel Sano arrived in the majors with a bang in 2015, but he took a step back last year while dealing with injuries and some adventures in right field. We saw something closer to the middle this year, as he batted .264/.352/.507 with 28 homers and 77 RBI over 114 games between third base and the DH spot. He was more aggressive than ever before, so we didn’t see a change in strikeout rate, but he was again among the league leaders in hard-hit rate and exit velocity. And yes, I’m specifically focusing on exit velocity for line drives and fly balls. Sano has a career BABIP of .343, but that really shouldn’t be a surprise at this point. He’s never going to be a batting average standout, but fantasy owners should feel very safe about his power and patience. The 24-year-old was limited to three games after August 19 due to a stress reaction in his shin and there’s still some uncertainty about whether he’ll require surgery. Even if he does have surgery, the expectation is that it wouldn’t have an impact on his timetable to get ready for the 2018 season.



Key Free Agents: Glen Perkins, Matt Belisle, Bartolo Colon, Hector Santiago



Team Needs: Pitching, pitching, pitching. The lineup is in good shape, with multiple promising young pieces, so I’d expect the Twins to prioritize adding an impact starting pitcher via free agency or trade. Obviously this will come with a considerable cost in dollars or prospects, so who knows if they’ll be able to pull it off. It should be the goal, though. At the very least, rotation depth is necessary. The same goes for adding a couple of bullpen pieces. The team’s closer for 2018 likely isn’t in the organization right now.