Team Roundup: Rangers

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Texas Rangers

2017 Record - 78-84

Third Place, AL West

Team ERA: 4.66 (21st)

Team OPS: .750 (16th)





What Went Right



While future Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre was sidelined for a huge portion of the season due to thumb and hamstring injuries, he was able to reach the milestone of 3,000 hits. He also gave us one of the most memorable ejections of the season when he moved the on-deck circle and was given the heave ho by umpire Gerry Davis in late July. Whether they're talking good or bad about you, at least they're talking about you, and that's what made Beltre's 94-game campaign memorable. Elvis Andrus also had an amazing season, easily setting a career high with 20 homers and 88 RBI. In fact, he had never produced more than eight homers in a single season in his previous eight campaigns. The best news is that he didn't give up average in order for the power boost, hitting .297, or the second-highest average of his career. He also racked up 44 doubles, so his 68 extra-base hits and .471 slugging percentage was also easily a high. He did strike out 101 times to set a new career high in that category, too, but fantasy owners will gladly take that trade off any day of the week. He also posted exactly 100 runs scored for the first time in his career. Joey Gallo officially went from prospect to regular, and he belted 41 homers despite batting just .209. Average will eventually come as he develops a more discerning eye at the plate. He struck out 196 times, so that's something he'll need to work on or he'll become the next Pete Incaviglia rather than the next Juan Gonzalez. Delino DeShields Jr. also became a valuable contributor, overcoming a slow start to hit .269 with 29 stolen bases and a .714 OPS. He looks like the kind of player who could be a table setter for many years to come. Mike Napoli returned to the organization and quietly produced 29 home runs, which was something that went right, although his high rate of strikeouts and lower average certainly did not help. Alex Claudio also emerged as a useful back-end of the bullpen guy with 11 saves and a 1.04 WHIP, while Andrew Cashner quietly racked up 11 wins and a solid 3.40 ERA. Nomar Mazara also emerged as a dangerous bat with 20 homers and 101 RBI, leading the team in runs driven in.



What Went Wrong



We mentioned Napoli's power above, but his awful .193 average with 163 strikeouts across 425 at-bats did not do the Texas offense any favors. Rougned Odor had an absolutely horrific season, too, hitting just .204 while striking out 162 times across 607 at-bats. While he didn't lose anything in the power department, smacking 30 homers with 75 RBI, his extra-base hits were down, his strikeouts were up and his slugging percentage slipped from .502 to .397, which was inexplicable. He didn't appear to be dealing with any kind of injury, and he was the only Rangers player to appear in all 162 games. Perhaps in 2018 he'll slip way down in Average Draft Position (ADP), making him a great value for his inevitable bounce-back season. He killed fantasy owners in 2017. Eventually the team found a closer, using Matt Bush and then Alex Claudio in the role. The season went off the rails early with former closer Sam Dyson blowing several saves in the first month before being jettisoned to the San Francisco Giants. A change of scenery served him well, and eventually his absence gave others a chance to shine and they did just that. Cole Hamels was a bit disappointing in the front end of the rotation, going 11-6 but posted an uncharacteristic 4.20 ERA with 18 homers allowed over 24 starts. His ERA was the highest since 2009 when he was a member of the Phillies, and he struck out just 105 batters through 148 innings. His 6.39 strikeouts per nine innings ratio (K/9) was easily the worst of his career, as his previous low was 7.76 back in 2008. The team was also forced to deal Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the non-waiver trade deadline, finally admitting they weren't a contender after years at or near the top of the American League West.



Fantasy Slants



** The left-handed hitting Mazara hit 20 homers for the second consecutive season, but he really picked up the pace with timely hitting, especially with men on base. After posting just 13 doubles, three triples and 64 RBI to go along with his 20 homers in 2016, he busted out with 30 doubles, two triples and 101 RBI, while also posting 16 more walks in just 38 more at-bats. He did strike out 101 times, as opposed to 64 times in 2016, but he was also green-lighted more, or given more freedom at the dish. Power hitters are going to strike out, that's just inevitable.



** Lone Star State native Andrew Cashner made his first season in his home start memorable with a career-high 11 victories across 166 2/3 innings over 28 starts. His 1.32 WHIP and 3.40 ERA were the lowest marks since 2014 as a member of the San Diego Padres. He also managed to keep the ball in the park, allowing just 15 homers in the power-packed American League West, although he did issue 64 walks with 86 strikeouts. He is a crafty right-hander who will never be confused with Nolan Ryan in terms of stuff, but also induced 23 ground-ball double plays. He makes hitters beat the ball into the ground, and he served up just 15 homers.



** Southpaw Martin Perez was able to pick up a career-best 13 victories across 185 innings over 32 starts, but his 4.82 ERA and 1.54 WHIP were both the highest since his rookie season of 2012. The long ball is what did in the lefty, as he yielded 23 homers. For some reason he tried to be something he's not, a power pitcher, and it cost him dearly. While his strikeouts inched up slightly to a career-high 115, he also gave up a career-worst 221 hits. That's not good news when his innings pitched went down, and he had one fewer start than in 2016. He hasn't been the same since 2013, and appears to be settling into a back-end of the rotation kind of guy rather than someone with the potential to be a No. 2 or 3 starter.



** Shin-Soo Choo was able to stay healthy and he gave the Rangers a decent season by his recent standards. He hit .287 against left-handed pitching, but all of his power continues to come from the right side of the plate. He whacked just one homer in 122 at-bats vs. LHP, but 21 homers in 422 at-bats vs. RHP. The 22 homers tied a career high, also accomplished in 2015 with the Rangers and 2010 as a member of the Cleveland Indians. He also proved his health on the base paths, as he swiped 12 bases, most since 2013 when he was in Cincinnati. However, he will be 36 years old next July and a repeat in this kind of production is unlikely in 2018 and beyond.



Key Free Agents: Cashner took a one-year, $10 million deal from the Rangers and made it pay off for himself. It's hard to imagine the Rangers not having interest in bringing him back, especially after dealing Darvish to weaken their rotation. However, they might not be willing to pay through the nose, either. It's hard to imagine Napoli being back after his disastrous season, while Carlos Gomez, Miguel Gonzalez, Jason Grilli, Drew Stubbs and Wesley Wright are all free agents that can easily be replaced by cheaper talent.



Team Needs: The biggest need of the team comes from within, as it is imperative Odor rebounds to his pre-2016 batting average. It's uncertain if Bush or Claudio has any long-term staying power, but they need someone to emerge as the ninth-inning man and give them consistency from start to finish in 2018. The team also needs Gallo to develop more plate discipline, they need Beltre to stay healthy and they need DeShields and Mazara to continue to improve. Outside of the organization, perhaps they can use a little more bench depth, and another starting pitcher wouldn't hurt. Hamels also needs to re-gain his ace-like form or it will be another subpar 2018.





