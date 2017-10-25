Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Here is the last of the three 2017 projection recap columns, this one looking at the starting pitchers. Here are links to parts one and two of the hitting projections review. I’ll post the entire preseason top 25 and then some others of interest. I’ll have another Strike Zone up the day after the World Series ends, to look at this winter’s top 111 free agents.





Starting Pitching Projections Review



Top 25



1. Clayton Kershaw - Dodgers

Projection: 19-7, 2.08 ERA, 0.863 WHIP, 15 HR, 253/28 K/BB in 212 IP

2017 stats: 18-4, 2.31 ERA, 0.949 WHIP, 23 HR, 202/30 K/BB in 175 IP



It wasn’t quite the same Kershaw this year; after three straight years with sub-2.00 FIPs, he came in at 3.07 this year. He gave up as many homers in 175 innings as he did in 383 innings between 2015 & 2016.



2. Noah Syndergaard - Mets

Projection: 17-6, 2.65 ERA, 1.051 WHIP, 14 HR, 223/41 K/BB in 190 1/3 IP

2017 stats: 1-2, 2.97 ERA, 1.055 WHIP, 0 HR, 34/3 K/BB in 30 1/3 IP



3. Max Scherzer - Nationals

Projection: 17-9, 3.23 ERA, 1.071 WHIP, 28 HR, 255/47 K/BB in 214 2/3 IP

2017 stats: 16-6, 2.51 ERA, 0.902 WHIP, 22 HR, 268/55 K/BB in 200 2/3 IP



While most saw their home run totals rise this year, Scherzer’s fell from 31 to 22, albeit in 28 fewer innings.



4. Chris Sale - Red Sox

Projection: 17-8, 3.19 ERA, 1.050 WHIP, 24 HR, 224/39 K/BB in 205 2/3 IP

2017 stats: 17-8, 2.90 ERA, 0.970 WHIP, 24 HR, 308/43 K/BB in 214 1/3 IP



5. Jake Arrieta - Cubs

Projection: 16-9, 2.96 ERA, 1.050 WHIP, 17 HR, 198/53 K/BB in 201 IP

2017 stats: 14-10, 3.53 ERA, 1.218 WHIP, 23 HR, 163/55 K/BB in 168 1/3 IP



6. Madison Bumgarner - Giants

Projection: 16-11, 3.10 ERA, 1.078 WHIP, 24 HR, 224/47 K/BB in 218 IP

2017 stats: 4-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.090 WHIP, 17 HR, 101/20 K/BB in 111 IP



7. Corey Kluber - Indians

Projection: 16-10, 3.33 ERA, 1.083 WHIP, 26 HR, 231/45 K/BB in 216 IP

2017 stats: 18-4, 2.25 ERA, 0.869 WHIP, 21 HR, 265/36 K/BB in 203 2/3 IP



8. Kyle Hendricks - Cubs

Projection: 16-8, 3.02 ERA, 1.066 WHIP, 18 HR, 167/41 K/BB in 197 IP

2017 stats: 7-5, 3.03 ERA, 1.189 WHIP, 17 HR, 123/40 K/BB in 139 2/3 IP



Hendricks amassing a 3.03 ERA this year while throwing 86 mph was even more impressive than his 2.13 ERA in 2016, especially considering the decline in the Cubs’ defense. His velocity was a little better at the end of the year than at the beginning, but I’m still not going to be nearly this high on him again next spring. His margin for error is going to be razor thin unless he somehow gets more on his fastball.



9. Yu Darvish - Rangers/Dodgers

Projection: 15-8, 3.32 ERA, 1.132 WHIP, 23 HR, 244/61 K/BB in 190 IP

2017 stats: 10-12, 3.86 ERA, 1.163 WHIP, 27 HR, 209/58 K/BB in 186 2/3 IP



10. Jacob deGrom - Mets

Projection: 16-8, 3.22 ERA, 1.133 WHIP, 21 HR, 207/44 K/BB in 198 2/3 IP

2017 stats: 15-10, 3.53 ERA, 1.187 WHIP, 28 HR, 239/59 K/BB in 201 1/3 IP



11. Jon Lester - Cubs

Projection: 15-9, 3.24 ERA, 1.086 WHIP, 21 HR, 187/46 K/BB in 194 1/3 IP

2017 stats: 13-8, 4.33 ERA, 1.323 WHIP, 26 HR, 180/60 K/BB in 180 2/3 IP



12. Justin Verlander - Tigers/Astros

Projection: 16-11, 3.53 ERA, 1.136 WHIP, 30 HR, 222/48 K/BB in 214 IP

2017 stats: 15-8, 3.36 ERA, 1.175 WHIP, 27 HR, 219/72 K/BB in 206 IP



A 15-8 record because of those five late starts with the Astros. If he stayed with the Tigers, he’s probably 12-10 at best.



13. Stephen Strasburg - Nationals

Projection: 13-7, 3.17 ERA, 1.062 WHIP, 19 HR, 184/34 K/BB in 162 IP

2017 stats: 15-4, 2.52 ERA, 1.015 WHIP, 13 HR, 204/47 K/BB in 175 1/3 IP



He still couldn’t quite turn in a full season, but this is the closest that Strasburg has come to pitching to his full potential. His 2.72 FIP was best in the NL.



14. Johnny Cueto - Giants

Projection: 14-11, 3.35 ERA, 1.142 WHIP, 20 HR, 181/47 K/BB in 209 1/3 IP

2017 stats: 8-8, 4.52 ERA, 1.446 WHIP, 22 HR, 136/53 K/BB in 147 1/3 IP



15. Aaron Nola - Phillies

Projection: 13-9, 3.27 ERA, 1.139 WHIP, 18 HR, 184/40 K/BB in 181 2/3 IP

2017 stats: 12-11, 3.54 ERA, 1.208 WHIP, 18 HR, 184/49 K/BB in 168 IP



16. Masahiro Tanaka - Yankees

Projection: 13-9, 3.36 ERA, 1.121 WHIP, 24 HR, 163/31 K/BB in 184 2/3 IP

2017 stats: 13-12, 4.74 ERA, 1.239 WHIP, 35 HR, 194/41 K/BB in 178 1/3 IP



17. Carlos Carrasco - Indians

Projection: 13-10, 3.50 ERA, 1.138 WHIP, 23 HR, 184/41 K/BB in 185 1/3 IP

2017 stats: 18-6, 3.29 ERA, 1.095 WHIP, 21 HR, 226/46 K/BB in 200 IP



18. Carlos Martinez - Indians

Projection: 15-8, 3.24 ERA, 1.206 WHIP, 14 HR, 174/58 K/BB in 189 IP

2017 stats: 12-11, 3.64 ERA, 1.220 WHIP, 27 HR, 217/71 K/BB in 205 IP



Martinez’s home-run rate doubled from his career mark this year; he went from allowing 0.60 per nine innings to 1.19 in 2017. There still aren’t any real red flags here, though.



19. David Price - Red Sox

Projection: 12-9, 3.50 ERA, 1.120 WHIP, 21 HR, 165/33 K/BB in 169 2/3 IP

2017 stats: 6-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.192 WHIP, 8 HR, 76/24 K/BB in 74 2/3 IP



20. Gerrit Cole - Pirates

Projection: 13-8, 3.31 ERA, 1.149 WHIP, 14 HR, 167/43 K/BB in 174 IP

2017 stats: 12-12, 4.26 ERA, 1.251 WHIP, 31 HR, 196/55 K/BB in 203 IP



Cole is another one who had been really good at eluding the home run ball until this year. In fact, his spike was bigger than Martinez’s; he went from allowing 0.56 HR per nine innings to 1.37 this year. His strikeout and walk rates were strong, and apart from the homers, he allowed fewer hits than usual. I assume we’ll see some sort of rebound next year.



21. Jose Quintana - White Sox/Cubs

Projection: 13-11, 3.56 ERA, 1.166 WHIP, 23 HR, 183/44 K/BB in 205 IP

2017 stats: 11-11, 4.15 ERA, 1.224 WHIP, 23 HR, 207/61 K/BB in 188 2/3 IP



22. Lance McCullers - Astros

Projection: 12-7, 3.09 ERA, 1.192 WHIP, 12 HR, 180/59 K/BB in 154 1/3 IP

2017 stats: 7-4, 4.25 ERA, 1.298 WHIP, 8 HR, 132/40 K/BB in 118 2/3 IP



23. Matt Harvey - Mets

Projection: 12-9, 3.53 ERA, 1.153 WHIP, 21 HR, 165/33 K/BB in 176 IP

2017 stats: 5-7, 6.70 ERA, 1.694 WHIP, 21 HR, 67/47 K/BB in 92 2/3 IP



Is he still paying for throwing so many innings in 2015? We’ll never know whether that’s really the case, but things seem awfully bleak at the moment. The Mets will tender him a contract and sign him for about $5.5 million, but if he doesn’t show something in spring training, they could cut him and owe him just a quarter of the amount.



24. James Paxton - Mariners

Projection: 13-8, 3.45 ERA, 1.197 WHIP, 19 HR, 180/51 K/BB in 174 2/3 IP

2017 stats: 12-5, 2.98 ERA, 1.103 WHIP, 9 HR, 156/37 K/BB in 136 IP



25. Cole Hamels - Rangers

Projection: 15-10, 3.72 ERA, 1.211 WHIP, 25 HR, 198/58 K/BB in 205 2/3 IP

2017 stats: 11-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.203 WHIP, 18 HR, 105/53 K/BB in 148 IP



The 6.4 K/9 IP is going to scare off a bunch of people next year. Hamels fanned 200 in 200 2/3 innings in 2016, so the decline was really sudden. His velocity drop wasn’t all that severe, but if he loses more off his fastball next year, things could get ugly in a hurry.





