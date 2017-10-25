Dose: Dodgers Grab Game 1

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

World Series Game 1 went to the Dodgers.





Clayton Kershaw was at his best, needing only 83 pitches to deliver seven innings of one-run ball. He struck out 11, issued zero walks, and limited a very dangerous Astros lineup to just three hits as Los Angeles earned a fast-paced 3-1 victory Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.





Only one other pitcher in baseball history has tallied 11 strikeouts and surrendered zero free passes in a World Series start. That was Don Newcombe of the 1949 Brooklyn Dodgers.





Chris Taylor and Justin Turner, the co-MVPs of the National League Championship Series, led the way offensively in this one for L.A. Taylor kicked off the bottom of the first inning with a no-doubter off Astros starter Dallas Keuchel that sailed 447 feet, landing near the top of the left-field bleachers. Taylor then drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the sixth and scored on a two-run homer by Turner that creeped just over the wall in left.





The only run of the night for Houston came on a solo shot by Alex Bregman in the top of the fourth. Astros leadoff man George Springer finished 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. Jose Altuve was 1-for-4 with a seventh-inning single. Carlos Correa, Yulieski Gurriel, Brian McCann, and Marwin Gonzalez -- the Astros’ No. 4-7 hitters -- combined to go 0-for-12.





Justin Verlander will be on the mound for Houston in Game 2 on Wednesday night in L.A.





It’ll be Rich Hill for the Dodgers, who hold a 1-0 lead in this best-of-seven Fall Classic.









Quick Hits: According to Marc Carig of Newsday, it's "almost certain" that the Mets will exercise Asdrubal Cabrera's $8.25 million club option for 2018 … Curtis Granderson was held off the Dodgers’ roster for the World Series after going 1-for-15 with eight strikeouts in the NLDS and NLCS … Brandon McCarthy, who hasn’t pitched since October 1, is on the Dodgers’ roster for the World Series as a long reliever … Royals assistant general manager J.J. Picollo suggested Tuesday that Hunter Dozier could play first base for the team in 2018 … Rays hired Matt Quatraro as their new third base coach.







