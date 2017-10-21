Postseason Dose: Astros Thrive

Saturday, October 21, 2017

Justin Verlander continued his rampage through the postseason, ripping through a helpless Yankees' lineup on the way to seven scoreless frames in the Astros' 7-1 victory in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. The series is now knotted at three games apiece and headed to a decisive Game 7 this evening.

Verlander struck out eight batters while issuing just one base-on-balls in the dominant outing. He allowed five hits but all were singles and he spread them out widely enough that the Yankees managed to get only two runners as far as second base. The only scare Verlander suffered came in the seventh inning. He walked leadoff batter Greg Bird, then brushed Starlin Castro with a pitch. He struck out Aaron Hicks to bring Todd Frazier to the plate as the potential tying run. Frazier crushed a fly ball to deep, deep center field that George Springer caught while leaping up against the wall.

Manager A.J. Hinch opted not to send Verlander out for the eighth inning even though he had not yet crossed the 100 pitch mark. He only had a 3-0 lead at that point so the outcome was far from certain. The Astros' bullpen has been more than a little shaky in this series and commentators quickly second-guessed the decision to pull a dominant Verlander.

Trouble quickly ensued as reliever Brad Peacock served up a mammoth solo bomb to Aaron Judge but that was the only damage the Bronx Bombers would do all night. Closer Ken Giles was sent out for the ninth inning even though his club had expanded their lead to 7-1 by that point. As closers often do when they are pitching in a non-save situation, Giles struggled and didn't seem to have his adrenaline flowing. It took him 23 pitches to retire the side, allowing a hit and a walk while notching one strikeout. The extended outing was likely longer than Hinch wanted to see and may limit the team's ability to utilize their closer for more than one inning tonight in Game 7.

MVP candidate Jose Altuve was the offensive star for the Astros, driving in two runs with a double as they finally broke through against starter Luis Severino in the fifth inning. The Yankees' young ace had been cruising up to that point but suddenly lost his ability to find the strike zone. He walked three batters in the inning and gave up a ground-rule double to Brian McCann that produced the game's first run just prior to Altuve's double that brought in two more.



Altuve led off the eighth inning with solo home run against reliever David Robertson. That was followed by a Carlos Correa double, a Yuli Gurriel single and an Alex Bregman two-run double. Evan Gattis plated Bregman with a sacrifice fly and the rout was on.

The Yankees recorded seven knocks in the game, but six of them were singles. Chase Headley smacked two of them and is now batting .467/.467/.533 in the series. He served as the designated hitter in the ninth slot in the batting order behind some ice cold sticks.

Brett Gardner has a .130 batting average in the series, Gary Sanchez is at .182, Starlin Castro at .238, Aaron Hicks at .091 and Todd Frazier sports a .200 batting average. They might have better luck in Game 7 against starter Charlie Morton, whom the Yankees savaged for seven runs in 3 2/3 innings in Game 3 on Monday. CC Sabathia will climb the mound for New York, coming off six shutout frames against the Astros in his last start in Game 3. The home team has won all six games in the series so far.

Dodgers Gearing up for the World Series



Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Clayton Kershaw would start Game 1 of the World Series on Tueday. That may seem like a totally obvious decision since Kershaw is the best pitcher of this generation, but there had been some speculation he would start Game 2 instead. That would give him full rest and enable him to be in peak form, especially when you consider he will only get two starts in the Series no matter what. The choices were to have him start Games 2 and 6 on the one hand, or start Games 1 and 5 on the other. But the later option would give him a chance to pitch an inning or two of relief in Game 7 if the series goes that far. The Dodgers have not yet announced their full rotation, but it is likely that Kershaw will be followed by Yu Darvish, Rich Hill and Alex Wood.



Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is expected to play in the World Series, reports Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. He was left off their roster for the NLCS because of a strained back but is reportedly recovering in time to start in Tuesday's Game 1. A healthy Seager would give a big boost to a Dodgers lineup that is already replete with sterling bats from top to bottom. Seager had a .295 batting average with 22 home runs, 85 runs and 77 RBI in 145 games in the regular season.



Quick Hits: Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka's strong run in the playoffs might encourage him to opt out of the final three years and $67 million left on his contract. He turned in a 4.74 ERA and a 13-12 record during the regular season, leading most observers to assume he would not opt out but his October success has changed the calculus ... Tigers general manager Al Avila announced the team will not pick up Anibal Sanchez's $16 million option for 2018. The veteran pitcher turned in a woeful 6.41 ERA in 105 innings but his excellent 104:29 strikeout-to-walk ratio could make him an intriguing darkhorse sleeper in fantasy drafts if he latches on with another team's starting rotation in 2018 ... The Nationals have decided to replace Dusty Baker as manager despite winning the National League East division the last two years under his leadership ... The Tigers announced the hiring of Ron Gardenhire as their new manager. The former Twins manager will oversee a rebuilding phase in Detroit ... Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy underwent microfracture surgery on his right knee on Friday. It is a potentially major operation that could threaten his availability for spring training and even the start of the regular season. Fantasy owners will want to monitor this situation before drafting their rosters next year.