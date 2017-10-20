Matthew Pouliot

Strike Zone

Projection Review: Hitters II

Friday, October 20, 2017


Part two of the hitting projections review looks at the shortstops and outfielders. Part one can be found here. I have my preseason top 10 shortstops and top 30 outfielders below, with some others of varying degrees of interest. Look for the starting pitcher projections review next week.

Shortstops

1. Trea Turner - Nationals
Projection: .293/.347/.471, 20 HR, 102 R, 72 RBI, 45 SB in 614 AB
2017 stats: .284/.338/.451, 11 HR, 75 R, 45 RBI, 46 SB in 412 AB

2. Manny Machado - Orioles
Projection: .295/.352/.535, 36 HR, 102 R, 108 RBI, 5 SB in 623 AB
2017 stats: .259/.310/.471, 33 HR, 81 R, 95 RBI, 9 SB in 630 AB

Machado finally put it together in the second half… only to fall apart again in a September in which he hit .211/.256/.330. I thought Machado was unlucky in the first half, but the whole package is really kind of discouraging. The truth is that he’s yet to have a truly exceptional offensive season; his career high OPS is 132, which is good -- he does that 15 times, he’s a Hall of Famer -- but it doesn’t measure up to, say, Cody Bellinger’s 142 as a 21-year-old rookie this year. Of course, Machado is a sublime defender, and he’s still so young (he turned 25 in July). I’ll want to give him the benefit of the doubt as a first-round pick next year, even though he’s losing the shortstop eligibility.

3. Carlos Correa - Astros
Projection: .292/.364/.507, 28 HR, 89 R, 105 RBI, 16 SB in 578 AB
2017 stats: .315/.391/.550, 24 HR, 82 R, 84 RBI, 2 SB in 422 AB

Correa was a fine basestealer his first 1 2/3 seasons in the bigs, going 27-for-34. This year, he just didn’t run. He’s still a 2018 first-rounder, but without much hope of 15 steals, he’ll drop a couple of spots in the rankings.

4. Francisco Lindor - Indians
Projection: .307/.367/.477, 19 HR, 97 R, 90 RBI, 21 SB in 600 AB
2017 stats: .273/.337/.505, 33 HR, 99 R, 89 RBI, 15 SB in 651 AB

5. Corey Seager - Dodgers
Projection: .313/.369/.521, 27 HR, 100 R, 91 RBI, 5 SB in 603 AB
2017 stats: .295/.375/.479, 22 HR, 85 R, 77 RBI, 4 SB in 539 AB

6. Jonathan Villar - Brewers
Projection: .268/.345/.428, 18 HR, 93 R, 60 RBI, 52 SB in 598 AB
2017 stats: .241/.293/.372, 11 HR, 49 R, 40 RBI, 23 SB in 403 AB

7. Xander Bogaerts - Red Sox
Projection: .298/.357/.469, 20 HR, 93 R, 89 RBI, 8 SB in 593 AB
2017 stats: .273/.343/.403, 10 HR, 94 R, 62 RBI, 15 SB in 571 AB

8. Jean Segura - Brewers
Projection: .281/.325/.408, 14 HR, 90 R, 65 RBI, 31 SB in 645 AB
2017 stats: .300/.349/.427, 11 HR, 80 R, 45 RBI, 22 SB in 524 AB

9. Jose Peraza - Reds
Projection: .297/.330/.380, 6 HR, 75 R, 53 RBI, 37 SB in 539 AB
2017 stats: .259/.297/.324, 5 HR, 50 R, 37 RBI, 23 SB in 487 AB

Besides faring quite a bit better offensively, Peraza attempted just as many steals in 72 games as a rookie for the Reds as he did in 143 games this year (31). He did just fine there early on, stealing 14 bases the first two months, but he then went just 1-for-4 the next 2 1/2 months before finally getting it together again in the last quarter of the season (eight steals after Aug. 15, even though he was starting less than half of the time). There’s a definite chance that Peraza spends part of next season in the minors, though he could also get the nod at shortstop initially with Zack Cozart potentially leaving in free agency. I won’t project him to hit .290 again, but he could still steal 40 bases if the playing time is there. I think he’d be a better bet if Billy Hamilton gets traded.

10. Trevor Story - Rockies
Projection: .268/.335/.493, 25 HR, 72 R, 85 RBI, 13 SB in 519 AB
2017 stats: .239/.308/.457, 24 HR, 68 R, 82 RBI, 7 SB in 503 AB

Because he was coming back from a severe wrist injury, I was bearish on Story this spring. His season unfolded the way I thought it would: slow start, followed by improvement the further removed he was from the wrist injury. He still fell short of my projection, but I think he’ll be a pretty good value pick next year. His defense is strong enough to keep him in the lineup even when the strikeout binges get particularly ugly.

Others

11. Brad Miller - Rays
Projection: .267/.332/.476, 26 HR, 74 R, 90 RBI, 7 SB in 544 AB
2017 stats: .201/.327/.337, 9 HR, 43 R, 40 RBI, 5 SB in 338 AB

Speaking of ugly. I’d like to chalk the whole thing up to injuries, though I don’t know if they deserve all of the blame. I still believe in the bat, and he might end up in a better situation than Tampa Bay next year with the Rays looking to shed payroll.

12. Aledmys Diaz - Cardinals
Projection: .283/.351/.451, 19 HR, 91 R, 67 RBI, 5 SB in 552 AB
2017 stats: .259/.290/.392, 7 HR, 31 R, 20 RBI, 4 SB in 286 AB

On the other hand, I have no idea where Diaz goes from here. Besides the poor offense, he lost those gains he made on defense in the second half of his rookie season. He probably needs to play second or third, and it’s hard to tell whether his bat will justify a starting spot.

13. Tim Anderson - White Sox
Projection: .268/.299/.402, 13 HR, 77 R, 63 RBI, 28 SB in 605 AB
2017 stats: .257/.276/.357, 6 HR, 71 R, 54 RBI, 15 SB in 599 AB

If you drafted Anderson and never changed your roster all year, at least you got to enjoy those nine steals in September. I wish I knew what took so long. Anderson stole 49 bases in Double-A in 2015, and it’s not like he stopped running because he got caught a few times; he’s been thrown out just three times as a major leaguer (he was 10-for-12 in 99 games as a rookie and 15-for-16 this year). The White Sox are more concerned about his bat, of course. If I’m them, I’d be planning on having him open 2018 in Triple-A.

15. Javier Baez - Cubs
Projection: .263/.314/.463, 23 HR, 60 R, 75 RBI, 13 SB in 482 AB
2017 stats: .273/.317/.480, 23 HR, 75 R, 73 RBI, 10 SB in 469 AB

This was a low confidence projection that turned out really good. Still, I doubt the Cubs are thrilled with Baez’s offensive development, even if his power did come up this year. After showing some real signs of improvement when it came to swings and misses in 2016, he had the game’s second worst contact rate this year, behind only Joey Gallo. After last year, I thought there was still some hope that Baez would become a very good hitter. Now I think it’s more likely that this is what he is. He could still hit 30 homers next year with more playing time.

16. Addison Russell - Cubs
Projection: .260/.325/.450, 23 HR, 75 R, 85 RBI, 7 SB in 535 AB
2017 stats: .239/.304/.418, 12 HR, 52 R, 43 RBI, 2 SB in 352 AB

17. Elvis Andrus - Rangers
Projection: .282/.336/.401, 10 HR, 73 R, 61 RBI, 22 SB in 553 AB
2017 stats: .297/.337/.471, 20 HR, 100 R, 88 RBI, 25 SB in 643 AB

19. Dansby Swanson - Braves
Projection: .263/.333/.411, 16 HR, 85 R, 61 RBI, 13 SB in 579 AB
2017 stats: .232/.312/.324, 6 HR, 59 R, 51 RBI, 3 SB in 488 AB

Swanson hit well for a couple of weeks after returning from the minors, but he came in at .240/.311/.292 with no homers in 96 at-bats in September. He’ll get it together and turn into a quality major leaguer, but he’s another guy who might need some more Triple-A time first.

21. Eduardo Nunez - Giants/Red Sox
Projection: .264/.308/.386, 9 HR. 58 R, 50 RBI, 24 SB in 474 AB
2017 stats: .313/.341/.460, 12 HR, 60 R, 58 RBI, 24 SB in 467 AB

24. Brandon Crawford - Giants
Projection: .249/.309/.413, 17 HR, 66 R, 73 RBI, 5 SB in 538 AB
2017 stats: .253/.305/.403, 14 HR, 58 R, 77 RBI, 3 SB in 518 AB

26. Jorge Polanco - Twins
Projection: .265/.327/.409, 11 HR, 62 R, 56 RBI, 10 SB in 487 AB
2017 stats: .256/.313/.410, 13 HR, 60 R, 74 RBI, 13 SB in 488 AB

28. Jedd Gyorko - Cardinals
Projection: .251/.313/.436, 18 HR, 49 R, 57 RBI, 1 SB in 399 AB
2017 stats: .272/.341/.472, 20 HR, 52 R, 67 RBI, 6 SB in 426 AB

29. Andrelton Simmons - Angels
Projection: .277/.324/.377, 8 HR, 65 R, 55 RBI, 8 SB in 541 AB
2017 stats: .278/.331/.421, 14 HR, 77 R, 69 RBI, 19 SB in 589 AB

One of fantasy baseball’s biggest surprises for five months, Simmons returned to his old ways in September; he didn’t have a single homer or steal in his final 30 games. Even so, he still finished with about as many homers and steals as he had the previous three seasons combined (15 HR, 19 SB in 1,523 AB).

32. Freddy Galvis - Phillies
Projection: .246/.289/.385, 14 HR, 48 R, 56 RBI, 12 SB in 488 AB
2017 stats: .255/.309/.382, 12 HR, 71 R, 61 RBI, 14 SB in 608 AB

33. Zack Cozart - Reds
Projection: .247/.299/.396, 16 HR, 60 R, 56 RBI, 3 SB in 515 AB
2017 stats: .297/.385/.548, 24 HR, 80 R, 63 RBI, 3 SB in 438 AB

34. Didi Gregorius - Yankees
Projection: .255/.300/.391, 12 HR, 50 R, 51 RBI, 4 SB in 440 AB
2017 stats: .287/.318/.478, 25 HR, 73 R, 87 RBI, 3 SB in 534 AB

He still doesn’t look like he should be a good hitter; he swings at bad pitches and pops up quite a bit. Still, even as much as he swings, he’s not striking out and the pull power is legit.

40. Tim Beckham - Rays/Orioles
Projection: .229/.289/.399, 9 HR, 36 R, 32 RBI, 5 SB in 288 AB
2017 stats: .278/.328/.454, 22 HR, 67 R, 62 RBI, 6 SB in 533 AB



Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
Email :Matthew Pouliot


