Projection Review: Hitters II

Part two of the hitting projections review looks at the shortstops and outfielders. Part one can be found here. I have my preseason top 10 shortstops and top 30 outfielders below, with some others of varying degrees of interest. Look for the starting pitcher projections review next week.
Shortstops
1. Trea Turner - Nationals
Projection: .293/.347/.471, 20 HR, 102 R, 72 RBI, 45 SB in 614 AB
2017 stats: .284/.338/.451, 11 HR, 75 R, 45 RBI, 46 SB in 412 AB
2. Manny Machado - Orioles
Projection: .295/.352/.535, 36 HR, 102 R, 108 RBI, 5 SB in 623 AB
2017 stats: .259/.310/.471, 33 HR, 81 R, 95 RBI, 9 SB in 630 AB
Machado finally put it together in the second half… only to fall apart again in a September in which he hit .211/.256/.330. I thought Machado was unlucky in the first half, but the whole package is really kind of discouraging. The truth is that he’s yet to have a truly exceptional offensive season; his career high OPS is 132, which is good -- he does that 15 times, he’s a Hall of Famer -- but it doesn’t measure up to, say, Cody Bellinger’s 142 as a 21-year-old rookie this year. Of course, Machado is a sublime defender, and he’s still so young (he turned 25 in July). I’ll want to give him the benefit of the doubt as a first-round pick next year, even though he’s losing the shortstop eligibility.
3. Carlos Correa - Astros
Projection: .292/.364/.507, 28 HR, 89 R, 105 RBI, 16 SB in 578 AB
2017 stats: .315/.391/.550, 24 HR, 82 R, 84 RBI, 2 SB in 422 AB
Correa was a fine basestealer his first 1 2/3 seasons in the bigs, going 27-for-34. This year, he just didn’t run. He’s still a 2018 first-rounder, but without much hope of 15 steals, he’ll drop a couple of spots in the rankings.
4. Francisco Lindor - Indians
Projection: .307/.367/.477, 19 HR, 97 R, 90 RBI, 21 SB in 600 AB
2017 stats: .273/.337/.505, 33 HR, 99 R, 89 RBI, 15 SB in 651 AB
5. Corey Seager - Dodgers
Projection: .313/.369/.521, 27 HR, 100 R, 91 RBI, 5 SB in 603 AB
2017 stats: .295/.375/.479, 22 HR, 85 R, 77 RBI, 4 SB in 539 AB
6. Jonathan Villar - Brewers
Projection: .268/.345/.428, 18 HR, 93 R, 60 RBI, 52 SB in 598 AB
2017 stats: .241/.293/.372, 11 HR, 49 R, 40 RBI, 23 SB in 403 AB
7. Xander Bogaerts - Red Sox
Projection: .298/.357/.469, 20 HR, 93 R, 89 RBI, 8 SB in 593 AB
2017 stats: .273/.343/.403, 10 HR, 94 R, 62 RBI, 15 SB in 571 AB
8. Jean Segura - Brewers
Projection: .281/.325/.408, 14 HR, 90 R, 65 RBI, 31 SB in 645 AB
2017 stats: .300/.349/.427, 11 HR, 80 R, 45 RBI, 22 SB in 524 AB
9. Jose Peraza - Reds
Projection: .297/.330/.380, 6 HR, 75 R, 53 RBI, 37 SB in 539 AB
2017 stats: .259/.297/.324, 5 HR, 50 R, 37 RBI, 23 SB in 487 AB
Besides faring quite a bit better offensively, Peraza attempted just as many steals in 72 games as a rookie for the Reds as he did in 143 games this year (31). He did just fine there early on, stealing 14 bases the first two months, but he then went just 1-for-4 the next 2 1/2 months before finally getting it together again in the last quarter of the season (eight steals after Aug. 15, even though he was starting less than half of the time). There’s a definite chance that Peraza spends part of next season in the minors, though he could also get the nod at shortstop initially with Zack Cozart potentially leaving in free agency. I won’t project him to hit .290 again, but he could still steal 40 bases if the playing time is there. I think he’d be a better bet if Billy Hamilton gets traded.
10. Trevor Story - Rockies
Projection: .268/.335/.493, 25 HR, 72 R, 85 RBI, 13 SB in 519 AB
2017 stats: .239/.308/.457, 24 HR, 68 R, 82 RBI, 7 SB in 503 AB
Because he was coming back from a severe wrist injury, I was bearish on Story this spring. His season unfolded the way I thought it would: slow start, followed by improvement the further removed he was from the wrist injury. He still fell short of my projection, but I think he’ll be a pretty good value pick next year. His defense is strong enough to keep him in the lineup even when the strikeout binges get particularly ugly.
Others
11. Brad Miller - Rays
Projection: .267/.332/.476, 26 HR, 74 R, 90 RBI, 7 SB in 544 AB
2017 stats: .201/.327/.337, 9 HR, 43 R, 40 RBI, 5 SB in 338 AB
Speaking of ugly. I’d like to chalk the whole thing up to injuries, though I don’t know if they deserve all of the blame. I still believe in the bat, and he might end up in a better situation than Tampa Bay next year with the Rays looking to shed payroll.
12. Aledmys Diaz - Cardinals
Projection: .283/.351/.451, 19 HR, 91 R, 67 RBI, 5 SB in 552 AB
2017 stats: .259/.290/.392, 7 HR, 31 R, 20 RBI, 4 SB in 286 AB
On the other hand, I have no idea where Diaz goes from here. Besides the poor offense, he lost those gains he made on defense in the second half of his rookie season. He probably needs to play second or third, and it’s hard to tell whether his bat will justify a starting spot.
13. Tim Anderson - White Sox
Projection: .268/.299/.402, 13 HR, 77 R, 63 RBI, 28 SB in 605 AB
2017 stats: .257/.276/.357, 6 HR, 71 R, 54 RBI, 15 SB in 599 AB
If you drafted Anderson and never changed your roster all year, at least you got to enjoy those nine steals in September. I wish I knew what took so long. Anderson stole 49 bases in Double-A in 2015, and it’s not like he stopped running because he got caught a few times; he’s been thrown out just three times as a major leaguer (he was 10-for-12 in 99 games as a rookie and 15-for-16 this year). The White Sox are more concerned about his bat, of course. If I’m them, I’d be planning on having him open 2018 in Triple-A.
15. Javier Baez - Cubs
Projection: .263/.314/.463, 23 HR, 60 R, 75 RBI, 13 SB in 482 AB
2017 stats: .273/.317/.480, 23 HR, 75 R, 73 RBI, 10 SB in 469 AB
This was a low confidence projection that turned out really good. Still, I doubt the Cubs are thrilled with Baez’s offensive development, even if his power did come up this year. After showing some real signs of improvement when it came to swings and misses in 2016, he had the game’s second worst contact rate this year, behind only Joey Gallo. After last year, I thought there was still some hope that Baez would become a very good hitter. Now I think it’s more likely that this is what he is. He could still hit 30 homers next year with more playing time.
16. Addison Russell - Cubs
Projection: .260/.325/.450, 23 HR, 75 R, 85 RBI, 7 SB in 535 AB
2017 stats: .239/.304/.418, 12 HR, 52 R, 43 RBI, 2 SB in 352 AB
17. Elvis Andrus - Rangers
Projection: .282/.336/.401, 10 HR, 73 R, 61 RBI, 22 SB in 553 AB
2017 stats: .297/.337/.471, 20 HR, 100 R, 88 RBI, 25 SB in 643 AB
19. Dansby Swanson - Braves
Projection: .263/.333/.411, 16 HR, 85 R, 61 RBI, 13 SB in 579 AB
2017 stats: .232/.312/.324, 6 HR, 59 R, 51 RBI, 3 SB in 488 AB
Swanson hit well for a couple of weeks after returning from the minors, but he came in at .240/.311/.292 with no homers in 96 at-bats in September. He’ll get it together and turn into a quality major leaguer, but he’s another guy who might need some more Triple-A time first.
21. Eduardo Nunez - Giants/Red Sox
Projection: .264/.308/.386, 9 HR. 58 R, 50 RBI, 24 SB in 474 AB
2017 stats: .313/.341/.460, 12 HR, 60 R, 58 RBI, 24 SB in 467 AB
24. Brandon Crawford - Giants
Projection: .249/.309/.413, 17 HR, 66 R, 73 RBI, 5 SB in 538 AB
2017 stats: .253/.305/.403, 14 HR, 58 R, 77 RBI, 3 SB in 518 AB
26. Jorge Polanco - Twins
Projection: .265/.327/.409, 11 HR, 62 R, 56 RBI, 10 SB in 487 AB
2017 stats: .256/.313/.410, 13 HR, 60 R, 74 RBI, 13 SB in 488 AB
28. Jedd Gyorko - Cardinals
Projection: .251/.313/.436, 18 HR, 49 R, 57 RBI, 1 SB in 399 AB
2017 stats: .272/.341/.472, 20 HR, 52 R, 67 RBI, 6 SB in 426 AB
29. Andrelton Simmons - Angels
Projection: .277/.324/.377, 8 HR, 65 R, 55 RBI, 8 SB in 541 AB
2017 stats: .278/.331/.421, 14 HR, 77 R, 69 RBI, 19 SB in 589 AB
One of fantasy baseball’s biggest surprises for five months, Simmons returned to his old ways in September; he didn’t have a single homer or steal in his final 30 games. Even so, he still finished with about as many homers and steals as he had the previous three seasons combined (15 HR, 19 SB in 1,523 AB).
32. Freddy Galvis - Phillies
Projection: .246/.289/.385, 14 HR, 48 R, 56 RBI, 12 SB in 488 AB
2017 stats: .255/.309/.382, 12 HR, 71 R, 61 RBI, 14 SB in 608 AB
33. Zack Cozart - Reds
Projection: .247/.299/.396, 16 HR, 60 R, 56 RBI, 3 SB in 515 AB
2017 stats: .297/.385/.548, 24 HR, 80 R, 63 RBI, 3 SB in 438 AB
34. Didi Gregorius - Yankees
Projection: .255/.300/.391, 12 HR, 50 R, 51 RBI, 4 SB in 440 AB
2017 stats: .287/.318/.478, 25 HR, 73 R, 87 RBI, 3 SB in 534 AB
He still doesn’t look like he should be a good hitter; he swings at bad pitches and pops up quite a bit. Still, even as much as he swings, he’s not striking out and the pull power is legit.
40. Tim Beckham - Rays/Orioles
Projection: .229/.289/.399, 9 HR, 36 R, 32 RBI, 5 SB in 288 AB
2017 stats: .278/.328/.454, 22 HR, 67 R, 62 RBI, 6 SB in 533 AB
Outfielders
1. Mike Trout - Angels
Projection: .304/.413/.569, 35 HR, 109 R, 102 RBI, 22 SB in 550 AB
2017 stats: .306/.442/.629, 33 HR, 92 R, 72 RBI, 22 SB in 402 AB
2. Mookie Betts - Red Sox
Projection: .312/.369/.517, 25 HR, 102 R, 103 RBI, 22 SB in 605 AB
2017 stats: .264/.344/.459, 24 HR, 101 R, 102 RBI, 26 SB in 628 AB
It’s odd that Betts’ nagging injuries seemed to affect him more when it came to hitting for average than for power. Whether he comes recommended next spring will depend in part on what the Red Sox do to address their offense this winter.
3. Bryce Harper - Nationals
Projection: .300/.419/.583, 37 HR, 105 R, 106 RBI, 11 SB in 516 AB
2017 stats: .319/.413/.595, 29 HR, 95 R, 87 RBI, 4 SB in 420 AB
4. Nelson Cruz - Mariners
Projection: .273/.339/.523, 39 HR, 86 R, 110 RBI, 2 SB in 575 AB
2017 stats: .288/.375/.549, 39 HR, 91 R, 119 RBI, 1 SB in 556 AB
5. George Springer - Astros
Projection: .274/.362/.494, 31 HR, 105 R, 79 RBI, 13 SB in 585 AB
2017 stats: .283/.367/.522, 34 HR, 112 R, 85 RBI, 5 SB in 548 AB
6. A.J. Pollock - Diamondbacks
Projection: .289/.351/.473, 20 HR, 93 R, 66 RBI, 30 SB in 581 AB
2017 stats: .266/.330/.471, 14 HR, 73 R, 49 RBI, 20 SB in 425 AB
7. Starling Marte - Pirates
Projection: .287/.342/.446, 16 HR, 83 R, 66 RBI, 37 SB in 565 AB
2017 stats: .275/.333/.379, 7 HR, 48 R, 31 RBI, 21 SB in 309 AB
8. Charlie Blackmon - Rockies
Projection: .289/.352/.459, 19 HR, 98 R, 66 RBI, 25 SB in 591 AB
2017 stats: .331/.399/.601, 37 HR, 137 R, 104 RBI, 14 SB in 644 AB
Imagine if he did that while also stealing 43 bases, as he did in 2015.
9. Christian Yelich - Marlins
Projection: .308/.384/.480, 20 HR, 92 R, 87 RBI, 10 SB in 585 AB
2017 stats: .282/.369/.439, 18 HR, 100 R, 81 RBI, 16 SB in 602 AB
Yelich took a step backwards in the batting average department, but his exit velocity was still quite good (though lower than in 2016) and his groundball rate, which has always been too high, got a tad lower. If he’s not top 10 for me again next year, he’ll be pretty close.
10. Andrew McCutchen - Pirates
Projection: .287/.379/.486, 24 HR, 91 R, 86 RBI, 13 SB in 554 AB
2017 stats: .279/.363/.486, 28 HR, 94 R, 88 RBI, 11 SB in 570 AB
11. Yoenis Cespedes - Mets
Projection: .271/.333/.506, 32 HR, 88 R, 95 RBI, 5 SB in 547 AB
2017 stats: .292/.352/.540, 17 HR, 46 R, 42 RBI, 0 SB in 291 AB
12. Giancarlo Stanton - Marlins
Projection: .261/.359/.539, 37 HR, 81 R, 98 RBI, 3 SB in 505 AB
2017 stats: .281/.376/.631, 59 HR, 123 R, 132 RBI, 2 SB in 597 AB
13. Gregory Polanco - Pirates
Projection: .277/.337/.468, 22 HR, 81 R, 87 RBI, 18 SB in 571 AB
2017 stats: .251/.305/.391, 11 HR, 39 R, 35 RBI, 8 SB in 379 AB
If you average out the Stanton and Polanco projections, you’ll see I did just fine. I’m pretty worried about Polanco, though. He was a pretty good hitter in 2016 and injuries certainly played a role in his stinker this year, but he’s up to almost 2,000 career plate appearances with a 93 OPS+. That’s Lastings Milledge territory.
14. Ryan Braun - Brewers
Projection: .287/.347/.501, 26 HR, 77 R, 84 RBI, 12 SB in 505 AB
2017 stats: .268/.336/.487, 17 HR, 58 R, 52 RBI, 12 SB in 380 AB
15. Justin Upton - Tigers/Angels
Projection: .261/.335/.498, 33 HR, 86 R, 92 RBI, 8 SB in 570 AB
2017 stats: .273/.361/.540, 35 HR, 100 R, 109 RBI, 14 SB in 557 AB
16. Carlos Gonzalez - Rockies
Projection: .284/.342/.506, 27 HR, 80 R, 91 RBI, 3 SB in 518 AB
2017 stats: .262/.339/.423, 14 HR, 72 R, 57 RBI, 3 SB in 470 AB
17. Billy Hamilton - Reds
Projection: .263/.328/.350, 5 HR, 82 R, 33 RBI, 62 SB in 517 AB
2017 stats: .247/.299/.335, 4 HR, 85 R, 38 RBI, 59 SB in 582 AB
This was a definite step back for Hamilton after he managed a .321 OBP in 2015. Still, even with his struggles getting on base, he scored 85 times in 139 games. He’s stellar enough defensively to justify regular playing time, and he’s so good when he’s on base that he’s not a bad leadoff man, even with the poor OBP. Still, the Reds may soon find themselves better off with Jesse Winker leading off and Hamilton batting ninth.
18. Ian Desmond - Rockies
Projection: .288/.340/.462, 18 HR, 70 R, 73 RBI, 17 SB in 493 AB
2017 stats: .274/.326/.375, 7 HR, 47 R, 40 RBI, 15 SB in 339 AB
Note to Ian: you’re completely wasting Coors Field by hitting grounders 60 percent of the time. Try to do something about that.
19. Adam Jones - Orioles
Projection: .272/.312/.460, 29 HR, 92 R, 86 RBI, 3 SB in 617 AB
2017 stats: .285/.322/.466, 26 HR, 82 R, 73 RBI, 2 SB in 597 AB
20. Odubel Herrera - Phillies
Projection: .283/.349/.422, 14 HR, 80 R, 73 RBI, 25 SB in 573 AB
2017 stats: .281/.325/.452, 14 HR, 67 R, 56 RBI, 8 SB in 526 AB
Gone were the walks and steals, though he did add some doubles. It didn’t help matters that Herrera was dropped in the lineup at times. Hopefully, he’ll relate better to the Phillies’ next manager.
21. Matt Kemp - Braves
Projection: .272/.321/.484, 28 HR, 78 R, 94 RBI, 6 SB in 556 AB
2017 stats: .276/.318/.463, 19 HR, 47 R, 64 RBI, 0 SB in 438 AB
22. Mark Trumbo - Orioles
Projection: .252/.312/.495, 35 HR, 79 R, 98 RBI, 2 SB in 555 AB
2017 stats: .234/.289/.397, 23 HR, 79 R, 65 RBI, 1 SB in 559 AB
Trumbo finishing with 14 more runs scored than RBI was really bizarre. He neutered his RBI count by hitting .206/.255/.335 with men on.
23. J.D. Martinez - Tigers/Diamondbacks
Projection: .272/.333/.505, 26 HR, 68 R, 78 RBI, 2 SB in 471 AB
2017 stats: .303/.376/.690, 45 HR, 85 R, 104 RBI, 4 SB in 432 AB
Martinez was the No. 16 outfielder before suffering his foot injury in the spring, but that still wasn’t nearly high enough. That .387 isolated slugging percentage was a huge improvement over his .228 mark from 2016 or his career-best .253 mark from 2015.
24. Yasmany Tomas - Diamondbacks
Projection: .276/.315/.493, 28 HR, 74 R, 92 RBI, 4 SB in 548 AB
2017 stats: .241/.294/.464, 8 HR, 19 R, 32 RBI, 0 SB in 166 AB
It didn’t work out for Tomas this year, of course, but he could be interesting next year, if he gets his starting job back. He actually got off to a nice start this season (.900 OPS in April and 8 HR and 28 RBI in his first 35 games) before the leg problems took a toll. It’ll still be hard to count on him because his hideous defense and poor on-base skills make him a fringe regular, but the power and RBI potential are there to make him a very good fantasy outfielder.
25. Khris Davis - Athletics
Projection: .243/.310/.486, 35 HR, 79 R, 97 RBI, 3 SB in 555 AB
2017 stats: .247/.336/.528, 43 HR, 91 R, 110 RBI, 4 SB in 566 AB
26. Kyle Schwarber - Cubs
Projection: .260/.358/.500, 31 HR, 88 R, 71 RBI, 4 SB in 500 AB
2017 stats: .211/.325/.467, 30 HR, 67 R, 59 RBI, 1 SB in 422 AB
I’ll probably give Schwarber a similar projection next year. He’s been a big strikeout guy to date, but not a huge swing-and-miss guy; I still think he can hit .250 or better.
27. Joc Pederson - Dodgers
Projection: .254/.363/.514, 30 HR, 75 R, 80 RBI, 9 SB in 453 AB
2017 stats: .212/.331/.407, 11 HR, 44 R, 35 RBI, 4 SB in 273 AB
I also believe in Pederson’s bat, though, assuming that he’s still with the Dodgers, I’ll have him considerably lower in next year’s rankings. Playing time could be iffy, and he’s not likely to suddenly start hitting for average or stealing many bases.
28. Keon Broxton - Brewers
Projection: .239/.331/.424, 20 HR, 75 R, 64 RBI, 30 SB in 510 AB
2017 stats: .220/.299/.420, 20 HR, 66 R, 49 RBI, 21 SB in 414 AB
29. Jose Bautista - Blue Jays
Projection: .246/.371/.478, 29 HR, 84 R, 86 RBI, 3 SB in 492 AB
2017 stats: .203/.308/.366, 23 HR, 92 R, 65 RBI, 6 SB in 587 AB
30. Andrew Benintendi - Red Sox
Projection: .283/.357/.443, 15 HR, 88 R, 72 RBI, 8 SB in 551 AB
2017 stats: .271/.352/.424, 20 HR, 84 R, 90 RBI, 20 SB in 573 AB
The power should keep going up, so if Benintendi steals 20 bases again, he could be a top-15 or maybe even a top-10 outfielder next year.
Others
32. Byron Buxton - Twins
Projection: .252/.314/.458, 20 HR, 74 R, 70 RBI, 23 SB in 528 AB
2017 stats: .253/.314/.413, 16 HR, 69 R, 51 RBI, 29 SB in 462 AB
My wishy-washy Buxton projection worked out well; he was an average hitter for the season despite never resembling one at any point (.594 OPS in the first half, .893 OPS in the second). I probably won’t be as high on him as most next spring, mostly because I believe he’s an injury risk.
38. Domingo Santana - Brewers
Projection: .253/.343/.464, 26 HR, 76 R, 80 RBI, 5 SB in 513 AB
2017 stats: .278/.371/.505, 30 HR, 88 R, 85 RBI, 15 SB in 525 AB
Santana was someone I recommended this year, but I didn’t see the .278 average or 15 steals on the way. He should threaten 30 homers again next year, but I suspect he won’t be quite as good overall.
39. Yasiel Puig - Dodgers
Projection: .272/.340/.454, 19 HR, 69 R, 73 RBI, 10 SB in 485 AB
2017 stats: .263/.346/.487, 28 HR, 72 R, 74 RBI, 15 SB in 499 AB
40. Adam Duvall - Reds
Projection: .235/.293/.458, 30 HR, 76 R, 92 RBI, 3 SB in 544 AB
2017 stats: .249/.301/.480, 31 HR, 78 R, 99 RBI, 5 SB in 587 AB
42. Michael Brantley - Indians
Projection: .288/.357/.435, 13 HR, 66 R, 60 RBI, 10 SB in 448 AB
2017 stats: .299/.357/.444, 9 HR, 47 R, 52 RBI, 11 SB in 338 AB
43. Ender Inciarte - Braves
Projection: .284/.337/.383, 6 HR, 86 R, 45 RBI, 22 SB in 616 AB
2017 stats: .304/.350/.409, 11 HR, 93 R, 57 RBI, 22 SB in 662 AB
44. Marcell Ozuna - Marlins
Projection: .271/.330/.462, 24 HR, 69 R, 81 RBI, 2 SB in 558 AB
2017 stats: .312/.376/.548, 37 HR, 93 R, 124 RBI, 1 SB in 613 AB
Ozuna was someone I recommended last year. Oops.
48. Nomar Mazara - Rangers
Projection: .272/.337/.454, 22 HR, 73 R, 77 RBI, 2 SB in 544 AB
2017 stats: .259/.323/.422, 20 HR, 64 R, 101 RBI, 2 SB in 554 AB
56. Jay Bruce - Mets/Indians
Projection: .237/.298/.454, 27 HR, 63 R, 82 RBI, 5 SB in 511 AB
2017 stats: .254/.324/.508, 36 HR, 82 R, 101 RBI, 1 SB in 555 AB
59. Curtis Granderson - Mets/Dodgers
Projection: .233/.328/.432, 26 HR, 80 R, 67 RBI, 7 SB in 532 AB
2017 stats: .212/.323/.452, 26 HR, 74 R, 64 RBI, 6 SB in 449 AB
61. Jarrod Dyson - Mariners
Projection: .258/.324/.351, 3 HR, 55 R, 34 RBI, 37 SB in 407 AB
2017 stats: .251/.324/.350, 5 HR, 56 R, 30 RBI, 28 SB in 346 AB
68. Jason Heyward - Cubs
Projection: .267/.345/.396, 11 HR, 65 R, 60 RBI, 12 SB in 487 AB
2017 stats: .259/.326/.389, 11 HR, 59 R, 59 RBI, 4 SB in 432 AB
This was actually a real improvement from Heyward; he had an 85 OPS+ this year after coming in at 68 in his first season with the Cubs. It doesn’t look like he’s ever getting it back, though stranger things have happened.
72. Michael Conforto - Mets
Projection: .264/.340/.480, 17 HR, 46 R, 55 RBI, 2 SB in 333 AB
2017 stats: .279/.384/.555, 27 HR, 72 R, 68 RBI, 3 SB in 373 AB
74. Nick Markakis - Braves
Projection: .272/.346/.391, 11 HR, 70 R, 67 RBI, 1 SB in 573 AB
2017 stats: .275/.354/.384, 8 HR, 76 R, 76 RBI, 0 SB in 593 AB
75. Steven Souza - Rays
Projection: .233/.307/.424, 20 HR, 56 R, 58 RBI, 12 SB in 446 AB
2017 stats: .239/.351/.459, 30 HR, 78 R, 78 RBI, 16 SB in 523 AB
This one figured to turn out a whole lot worse, but Souza hit just .161 with seven RBI after Aug. 15.
76. Eddie Rosario - Twins
Projection: .265/.296/.444, 15 HR, 52 R, 55 RBI, 9 SB in 426 AB
2017 stats: .290/.328/.507, 27 HR, 79 R, 78 RBI, 9 SB in 542 AB
79. Avisail Garcia - White Sox
Projection: .264/.314/.421, 16 HR, 55 R, 59 RBI, 6 SB in 466 AB
2017 stats: .330/.380/.506, 18 HR, 75 R, 80 RBI, 5 SB in 518 AB
There was every reason to give up on Garcia a year ago, and the White Sox just might have done so had they opted to contend instead of rebuild. He ended up with an .885 OPS that was 190 points better than his career mark.
80. Aaron Judge - Yankees
Projection: .227/.315/.416, 22 HR, 64 R, 63 RBI, 4 SB in 481 AB
2017 stats: .284/.422/.627, 52 HR, 128 R, 114 RBI, 9 SB in 542 AB
I imagine I’ll project Judge to hit at least 45 homers next year, but I won’t have him matching that .284 average. As hard as he hits the ball, his profile still shouldn’t lead to a .357 BABIP.
86. Manuel Margot - Padres
Projection: .261/.308/.378, 6 HR, 52 R, 36 RBI, 21 SB in 402 AB
2017 stats: .263/.313/.409, 13 HR, 53 R, 39 RBI, 17 SB in 487 AB
94. Michael Taylor - Nationals
Projection: .247/.306/.412, 9 HR, 32 R, 30 RBI, 13 SB in 243 AB
2017 stats: .271/.320/.486, 19 HR, 55 R, 53 RBI, 17 SB in 399 AB
98. Aaron Altherr - Phillies
Projection: .239/.326/.413, 11 HR, 38 R, 39 RBI, 10 SB in 305 AB
2017 stats: .272/.340/.516, 19 HR, 58 R, 65 RBI, 5 SB in 372 AB
116. Aaron Hicks - Yankees
Projection: .243/.314/.390, 9 HR, 35 R, 30 RBI, 7 SB in 272 AB
2017 stats: .266/.372/.475, 15 HR, 54 R, 52 RBI, 10 SB in 301 AB
144. Tommy Pham - Cardinals
Projection: .238/.317/.395, 6 HR, 27 R, 21 RBI, 4 SB in 185 AB
2017 stats: .306/.411/.520, 23 HR, 95 R, 73 RBI, 25 SB in 444 AB