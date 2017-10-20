Projection Review: Hitters II

Friday, October 20, 2017

Part two of the hitting projections review looks at the shortstops and outfielders. Part one can be found here. I have my preseason top 10 shortstops and top 30 outfielders below, with some others of varying degrees of interest. Look for the starting pitcher projections review next week.



Shortstops



1. Trea Turner - Nationals

Projection: .293/.347/.471, 20 HR, 102 R, 72 RBI, 45 SB in 614 AB

2017 stats: .284/.338/.451, 11 HR, 75 R, 45 RBI, 46 SB in 412 AB



2. Manny Machado - Orioles

Projection: .295/.352/.535, 36 HR, 102 R, 108 RBI, 5 SB in 623 AB

2017 stats: .259/.310/.471, 33 HR, 81 R, 95 RBI, 9 SB in 630 AB



Machado finally put it together in the second half… only to fall apart again in a September in which he hit .211/.256/.330. I thought Machado was unlucky in the first half, but the whole package is really kind of discouraging. The truth is that he’s yet to have a truly exceptional offensive season; his career high OPS is 132, which is good -- he does that 15 times, he’s a Hall of Famer -- but it doesn’t measure up to, say, Cody Bellinger’s 142 as a 21-year-old rookie this year. Of course, Machado is a sublime defender, and he’s still so young (he turned 25 in July). I’ll want to give him the benefit of the doubt as a first-round pick next year, even though he’s losing the shortstop eligibility.



3. Carlos Correa - Astros

Projection: .292/.364/.507, 28 HR, 89 R, 105 RBI, 16 SB in 578 AB

2017 stats: .315/.391/.550, 24 HR, 82 R, 84 RBI, 2 SB in 422 AB



Correa was a fine basestealer his first 1 2/3 seasons in the bigs, going 27-for-34. This year, he just didn’t run. He’s still a 2018 first-rounder, but without much hope of 15 steals, he’ll drop a couple of spots in the rankings.



4. Francisco Lindor - Indians

Projection: .307/.367/.477, 19 HR, 97 R, 90 RBI, 21 SB in 600 AB

2017 stats: .273/.337/.505, 33 HR, 99 R, 89 RBI, 15 SB in 651 AB



5. Corey Seager - Dodgers

Projection: .313/.369/.521, 27 HR, 100 R, 91 RBI, 5 SB in 603 AB

2017 stats: .295/.375/.479, 22 HR, 85 R, 77 RBI, 4 SB in 539 AB



6. Jonathan Villar - Brewers

Projection: .268/.345/.428, 18 HR, 93 R, 60 RBI, 52 SB in 598 AB

2017 stats: .241/.293/.372, 11 HR, 49 R, 40 RBI, 23 SB in 403 AB



7. Xander Bogaerts - Red Sox

Projection: .298/.357/.469, 20 HR, 93 R, 89 RBI, 8 SB in 593 AB

2017 stats: .273/.343/.403, 10 HR, 94 R, 62 RBI, 15 SB in 571 AB



8. Jean Segura - Brewers

Projection: .281/.325/.408, 14 HR, 90 R, 65 RBI, 31 SB in 645 AB

2017 stats: .300/.349/.427, 11 HR, 80 R, 45 RBI, 22 SB in 524 AB



9. Jose Peraza - Reds

Projection: .297/.330/.380, 6 HR, 75 R, 53 RBI, 37 SB in 539 AB

2017 stats: .259/.297/.324, 5 HR, 50 R, 37 RBI, 23 SB in 487 AB



Besides faring quite a bit better offensively, Peraza attempted just as many steals in 72 games as a rookie for the Reds as he did in 143 games this year (31). He did just fine there early on, stealing 14 bases the first two months, but he then went just 1-for-4 the next 2 1/2 months before finally getting it together again in the last quarter of the season (eight steals after Aug. 15, even though he was starting less than half of the time). There’s a definite chance that Peraza spends part of next season in the minors, though he could also get the nod at shortstop initially with Zack Cozart potentially leaving in free agency. I won’t project him to hit .290 again, but he could still steal 40 bases if the playing time is there. I think he’d be a better bet if Billy Hamilton gets traded.



10. Trevor Story - Rockies

Projection: .268/.335/.493, 25 HR, 72 R, 85 RBI, 13 SB in 519 AB

2017 stats: .239/.308/.457, 24 HR, 68 R, 82 RBI, 7 SB in 503 AB



Because he was coming back from a severe wrist injury, I was bearish on Story this spring. His season unfolded the way I thought it would: slow start, followed by improvement the further removed he was from the wrist injury. He still fell short of my projection, but I think he’ll be a pretty good value pick next year. His defense is strong enough to keep him in the lineup even when the strikeout binges get particularly ugly.



Others



11. Brad Miller - Rays

Projection: .267/.332/.476, 26 HR, 74 R, 90 RBI, 7 SB in 544 AB

2017 stats: .201/.327/.337, 9 HR, 43 R, 40 RBI, 5 SB in 338 AB



Speaking of ugly. I’d like to chalk the whole thing up to injuries, though I don’t know if they deserve all of the blame. I still believe in the bat, and he might end up in a better situation than Tampa Bay next year with the Rays looking to shed payroll.



12. Aledmys Diaz - Cardinals

Projection: .283/.351/.451, 19 HR, 91 R, 67 RBI, 5 SB in 552 AB

2017 stats: .259/.290/.392, 7 HR, 31 R, 20 RBI, 4 SB in 286 AB



On the other hand, I have no idea where Diaz goes from here. Besides the poor offense, he lost those gains he made on defense in the second half of his rookie season. He probably needs to play second or third, and it’s hard to tell whether his bat will justify a starting spot.



13. Tim Anderson - White Sox

Projection: .268/.299/.402, 13 HR, 77 R, 63 RBI, 28 SB in 605 AB

2017 stats: .257/.276/.357, 6 HR, 71 R, 54 RBI, 15 SB in 599 AB



If you drafted Anderson and never changed your roster all year, at least you got to enjoy those nine steals in September. I wish I knew what took so long. Anderson stole 49 bases in Double-A in 2015, and it’s not like he stopped running because he got caught a few times; he’s been thrown out just three times as a major leaguer (he was 10-for-12 in 99 games as a rookie and 15-for-16 this year). The White Sox are more concerned about his bat, of course. If I’m them, I’d be planning on having him open 2018 in Triple-A.



15. Javier Baez - Cubs

Projection: .263/.314/.463, 23 HR, 60 R, 75 RBI, 13 SB in 482 AB

2017 stats: .273/.317/.480, 23 HR, 75 R, 73 RBI, 10 SB in 469 AB



This was a low confidence projection that turned out really good. Still, I doubt the Cubs are thrilled with Baez’s offensive development, even if his power did come up this year. After showing some real signs of improvement when it came to swings and misses in 2016, he had the game’s second worst contact rate this year, behind only Joey Gallo. After last year, I thought there was still some hope that Baez would become a very good hitter. Now I think it’s more likely that this is what he is. He could still hit 30 homers next year with more playing time.



16. Addison Russell - Cubs

Projection: .260/.325/.450, 23 HR, 75 R, 85 RBI, 7 SB in 535 AB

2017 stats: .239/.304/.418, 12 HR, 52 R, 43 RBI, 2 SB in 352 AB



17. Elvis Andrus - Rangers

Projection: .282/.336/.401, 10 HR, 73 R, 61 RBI, 22 SB in 553 AB

2017 stats: .297/.337/.471, 20 HR, 100 R, 88 RBI, 25 SB in 643 AB



19. Dansby Swanson - Braves

Projection: .263/.333/.411, 16 HR, 85 R, 61 RBI, 13 SB in 579 AB

2017 stats: .232/.312/.324, 6 HR, 59 R, 51 RBI, 3 SB in 488 AB



Swanson hit well for a couple of weeks after returning from the minors, but he came in at .240/.311/.292 with no homers in 96 at-bats in September. He’ll get it together and turn into a quality major leaguer, but he’s another guy who might need some more Triple-A time first.



21. Eduardo Nunez - Giants/Red Sox

Projection: .264/.308/.386, 9 HR. 58 R, 50 RBI, 24 SB in 474 AB

2017 stats: .313/.341/.460, 12 HR, 60 R, 58 RBI, 24 SB in 467 AB



24. Brandon Crawford - Giants

Projection: .249/.309/.413, 17 HR, 66 R, 73 RBI, 5 SB in 538 AB

2017 stats: .253/.305/.403, 14 HR, 58 R, 77 RBI, 3 SB in 518 AB



26. Jorge Polanco - Twins

Projection: .265/.327/.409, 11 HR, 62 R, 56 RBI, 10 SB in 487 AB

2017 stats: .256/.313/.410, 13 HR, 60 R, 74 RBI, 13 SB in 488 AB



28. Jedd Gyorko - Cardinals

Projection: .251/.313/.436, 18 HR, 49 R, 57 RBI, 1 SB in 399 AB

2017 stats: .272/.341/.472, 20 HR, 52 R, 67 RBI, 6 SB in 426 AB



29. Andrelton Simmons - Angels

Projection: .277/.324/.377, 8 HR, 65 R, 55 RBI, 8 SB in 541 AB

2017 stats: .278/.331/.421, 14 HR, 77 R, 69 RBI, 19 SB in 589 AB



One of fantasy baseball’s biggest surprises for five months, Simmons returned to his old ways in September; he didn’t have a single homer or steal in his final 30 games. Even so, he still finished with about as many homers and steals as he had the previous three seasons combined (15 HR, 19 SB in 1,523 AB).



32. Freddy Galvis - Phillies

Projection: .246/.289/.385, 14 HR, 48 R, 56 RBI, 12 SB in 488 AB

2017 stats: .255/.309/.382, 12 HR, 71 R, 61 RBI, 14 SB in 608 AB



33. Zack Cozart - Reds

Projection: .247/.299/.396, 16 HR, 60 R, 56 RBI, 3 SB in 515 AB

2017 stats: .297/.385/.548, 24 HR, 80 R, 63 RBI, 3 SB in 438 AB



34. Didi Gregorius - Yankees

Projection: .255/.300/.391, 12 HR, 50 R, 51 RBI, 4 SB in 440 AB

2017 stats: .287/.318/.478, 25 HR, 73 R, 87 RBI, 3 SB in 534 AB



He still doesn’t look like he should be a good hitter; he swings at bad pitches and pops up quite a bit. Still, even as much as he swings, he’s not striking out and the pull power is legit.



40. Tim Beckham - Rays/Orioles

Projection: .229/.289/.399, 9 HR, 36 R, 32 RBI, 5 SB in 288 AB

2017 stats: .278/.328/.454, 22 HR, 67 R, 62 RBI, 6 SB in 533 AB





