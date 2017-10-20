Postseason Dose: LA Advances

Friday, October 20, 2017

The Dodgers are World Series-bound for the first time since 1988. Enrique Hernandez enjoyed a historic night with three homers and seven RBI while Clayton Kershaw tossed six innings of one-run ball as the Dodgers finished off the Cubs with an 11-1 blowout victory in Game 5 of the NLCS on Thursday.



There wasn’t much drama with this one, as the Dodgers pulled away with nine runs through the first four innings. An unlikely hero, Hernandez connected for a solo shot against Jose Quintana in the second inning before blowing the game wide open with a grand slam off Hector Rondon in the third. The Puerto Rico native put the cherry on top with a two-run blast off Mike Montgomery in the ninth.



Hernandez is the 10th player in postseason history to hit three homers in a game. He’s the first ever to do it with the Dodgers. His seven RBI ties him for the MLB postseason single-game record.



Kershaw cruised with the big lead, giving up one run on three hits and one walk with five strikeouts. The only damage was a solo homer from Kris Bryant in the fourth inning. Kershaw is now lined up to pitch on regular rest when the Dodgers host Game 1 of the World Series next Tuesday.



Chris Taylor and Justin Turner were named co-MVPs for the NLCS. An unexpected breakout performer in 2017, Taylor kept it going in the NLCS by batting .316 (6-for-19) with two homers, three RBI, five walks, and five runs scored. Turner hit .333 (6-for-18) with two homers, seven RBI, five walks, and three runs scored in the series.



While the Dodgers have punched their ticket to the World Series, their opponent hasn’t been decided just yet. The Yankees lead the Astros 3-2 in the ALCS going into Game 6 on Friday night in Houston.



Brantley Undergoes Surgery



More bad health news for Indians outfielder Michael Brantley, as the team announced Thursday that he underwent surgery to stabilize ligaments in his right ankle. He’s expected to need 4-5 months before resuming baseball activities, which puts his status for the start of 2018 in question.



Brantley was limited to just 24 games during the second half with a right ankle sprain, but he returned during the final weekend of the regular season before being included on the ALDS roster. He went 1-for-11 with a walk and four strikeouts in the series against the Yankees, mostly serving as the designated hitter. Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti told the media on Thursday that surgery was always possible for Brantley, but that he wasn’t at risk of further injuring the ankle by returning for the postseason.



Injuries are nothing new for Brantley, who hurt his shoulder late in 2015 and ended up requiring multiple procedures. After appearing in just 11 games in 2016, he batted .299/.357/.444 with nine homers, 52 RBI, and 11 steals over 90 games this season. Given his continued health issues and the general uncertainty surrounding his status for next spring, the Indians have an interesting decision to make regarding his $12 million club option for 2018. The option can be bought out for $1 million. The Indians have until three days after the World Series to decide.



Quick Hits: Katie Strang and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report that the Tigers have selected former Twins skipper Ron Gardenhire to be their next manager. Jon Paul Morosi of MLB Network hears that Gardenhire will receive a three-year deal…. Ryan Braun said during a radio appearance with WTMJ-AM this week that he’s open to playing first base in the future and likely wouldn’t accept a trade to any team other than the Dodgers … Hyun Soo Kim told Yonhap News Agency in Japan that he is hoping to play for a major league team in 2018 … Shawn Kelley (elbow) said Thursday that he expects to be ready for the start of the 2018 season …