Postseason Dose: Masa-Hero

Thursday, October 19, 2017

When the Yankees gave Masahiro Tanaka a seven-year, $155 million contract in the winter of 2014, they did so with visions of him dominating in the regular season as well as the playoffs.



They got just that on Wednesday. Tanaka dominated the potent Houston lineup, giving up just four baserunners and striking out eight in his seven shutout innings of a 5-0 victory. The win now puts the Yankees just one win away from reaching their first World Series since 2009.





If you’ve watched Tanaka pitch this postseason, it’s no surprise to see the right-hander pitch this well. Based on what we saw for most of the regular season, however, this is a very pleasant upgrade if you’re the Yankees. He struggled to locate for the majority of the year, and even after a dominating shutout victory to end the year, he still finished with a lofty 4.74 ERA.





The postseason has been a different story, however, as he’s been able to get ahead of hitters, and use that devastating splitter and quality breaking-ball to finish off hitters. When Tanaka gets ahead in the count, he’s among the toughest right-handed pitchers to hit in the American League. The evidence of this comes in the fact that he’s allowed just two runs this postseason in 20 innings, with an impressive 18-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio.





They may not have counted on it coming into the playoffs, but it does appear that the Yankees have a legitimate postseason ace on their roster in the form of Tanaka. They'll look to have him start Game 1 of the World Series by beating Justin Verlander and the Astros on Friday in Game 6.





Baez blasts keep Chicago hope alive





Say this about Javier Baez, he certainly has a flair for the dramatic.





Baez hit two solo shots, and the Cubs were able to stave off elimination in a 3-2 win in Game 4 of the NLCS. With those two homers -- both off of Los Angeles starter Alex Wood -- Baez is now slugging .889 in the series. His OPS in postseason games is now over .800; 70 points higher than his regular season OPS of .727.





At this point, what we see out of Baez is could be what we get. And what we get is a pretty good baseball player. A flawed one to be sure; it’s certainly frustrating to see a player of his ability swing at pitches outside of the zone, and that likely keeps him from ever reaching his potential plus hitting talent. But let’s keep in mind that Baez won’t turn 25 until December, and this was his first full professional season with 500 plate appearances. It’s certainly not unheard of for talented players to make a big jump at his age/experience level.





Even if this is what Baez is, when you have this kind of pop in your bat and unreal hand-eye coordination, you have a chance to be an impact player on the biggest stages. We’ve certainly seen that from Baez in the past, and we saw it again on Wednesday night. He and the Cubs will look to stave off elimination once again on Thursday in Game 5.







Quick hits: The Cubs will start LHP Jose Quintana in Game 5 of the NLCS. He’ll go up against fellow left-hander Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers … The Twins informed LHP Glen Perkins that they would not be picking up his option for the 2018 season. The 34-year-old reliever was due to make $6.5 million in 2018, and instead will collect a $700 thousand buyout from the club … Ron Gardenhire interviewed for the open managerial position with the Red Sox on Wednesday. He joins Alex Cora and Brad Ausmus as candidates who have received interviews … Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez underwent surgery to reconstruct the patellofemoral ligament in his right knee. He’s expected to miss at least six months … Tony La Russa announced his departure from the Diamondbacks’ organization. He was demoted from chief baseball officer to "chief baseball analyst and advisor … The Rangers declined the $11 million dollar option on 1B/DH Mike Napoli. He will be a free agent after hitting just .193, but did hit 29 homers for Texas in 2017.