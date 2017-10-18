Team Roundup: Marlins

Team Roundup: MarlinsWednesday, October 18, 2017
Miami Marlins
2017 Record - 77-85
Second Place, NL East
Team ERA: 4.82 (26th)
Team OPS: .761 (10th - tied)
What Went Right
It was another losing season for the Marlins, but there were plenty of individual standouts in the lineup. Giancarlo Stanton finally managed to stay healthy and put together the sort of season we all knew he was capable of having, leading the majors with 59 homers and 132 RBI while posting a monster 281/.376/.631 batting line. Marcell Ozuna enjoyed a true breakout season by batting .312/.376/.548 with 37 homers and 124 RBI. After a PED suspension wrecked his 2016 campaign, Dee Gordon hit .308 with 60 steals and 114 runs scored. While Justin Bour was limited to just 108 games due to an oblique strain, he posted new career-highs across the board while batting .289/.366/.536 with 25 homers and 83 RBI. Jose Urena was a bright spot for the Marlins’ rotation, winning 14 games with a 3.82 ERA. Edinson Volquez threw the lone no-hitter in MLB this season on June 3 against the Diamondbacks. J.T. Realmuto turned in another fine season, batting .278/.332/.451 with 17 homers, 65 RBI, and eight steals over 141 games. While the production wasn’t quite on the level of Stanton or Ozuna, Christian Yelich batted .282/.369/.439 with 18 homers, 81 RBI, 16 steals, and 100 runs scored over 156 games. Jeffrey Loria no longer owns the team, so Marlins fans have that going for them, which is nice.
What Went Wrong
The Marlins had no problems scoring runs, but the rotation was a major liability. The club’s starters ranked 26th in the majors with a 5.12 ERA. While free agent addition Edinson Volquez threw a no-hitter this season, he posted a 4.19 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 17 starts before undergoing Tommy John surgery in July. He’s expected to miss the entire 2018 season. After a disappointing first season with the Marlins, Wei-Yin Chen was limited to just nine appearances (five starts) in 2017 due to a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. There’s still a chance he’ll require Tommy John surgery. Adam Conley (6.14 ERA in 20 starts and two relief appearances) took a big step backwards. Martin Prado appeared in just 37 games due to hamstring and knee injuries. Offseason additions Brad Ziegler (4.79 ERA in 53 appearances) and Junichi Tazawa (5.69 ERA in 55 appearances) didn’t work out exactly as hoped in Miami’s bullpen.
Fantasy Slants
**Coming into the year, Giancarlo Stanton averaged 121 games per season dating back to 2011. That’s the main reason he never hit more than 37 home runs in a season before exploding for 59 homers in 2017. His immense talent is obvious, but the reputation as an injury-prone player began to take a toll on his ADP (average draft position), especially after a year where he posted a career-low .815 OPS (119 OPS+). Yes, staying healthy was the big key to his breakthrough, but we also saw some real changes here. Stanton closed his stance and cut down on his strikeouts in a big way, posting the highest contact rate of his career in the process. And as we know, when Stanton makes contact, he usually hits the ball very hard and very far. He’s almost certainly going to be a first-round pick in many leagues next year, but the injury history still warrants caution, especially with power so prevalent in the game right now. Perhaps the biggest variable is where he might end up if the Marlins end up trading him as expected.
**Acquired from the Reds in January, right-hander Dan Straily didn’t quite match his 2016 numbers this year, posting a 4.26 ERA and 170/60 K/BB ratio in 181 2/3 innings through 33 starts. Though to be fair, some regression was expected in the first place given his peripherals from 2016. Straily actually improved his strikeout and walk rates in 2017, but home runs are always going to be an issue with how frequently he allows fly balls. The 28-year-old is under team control through 2020 and could end up being a trade chip this offseason. Remember, the Marlins gave up Luis Castillo in order to acquire Straily, which appears to be a regrettable decision at this stage.
**Marcell Ozuna had an impressive first half last year before falling apart after the All-Star break, but he was the model of consistency in 2017. He didn’t have an OPS below .874 in any month and managed at least four homers and 15 RBI in each of them. On the surface, it’s easy to cast doubt on Ozuna’s production, as he benefited from a .355 BABIP and actually saw an uptick in ground balls from 2016. Still, he’s been a high BABIP guy throughout his career. While not quite on the level of teammate Giancarlo Stanton, Ozuna also hits the ball very hard. He ranked inside the top-25 in both hard-hit rate and exit velocity this season. Most importantly, this still holds even if you separate his exit velocity for line drives and fly balls. The batting average could fluctuate, but he’s a legit talent.
**2016 was a year to forget for Dee Gordon, but he got back on track this year by batting .308/.341/.375 with two homers, 33 RBI, 60 steals, and 114 runs scored over 158 games. Only Altuve and Jose Ramirez were more valuable among second base-eligible players in Yahoo leagues. Some of his value was about context, as Gordon was fortunate to have guys like Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna behind him in the lineup. The composition of this lineup could change dramatically over the winter, but Gordon is still the most bankable speed option in the game outside of Billy Hamilton. His success rate leaves something to be desired at times, but he has reached at least 58 steals in three out of the last four seasons.
**Most expected the Marlins would shop A.J. Ramos around the trade deadline, but it was a surprise to see him dealt to the out-of-contention Mets. Either way, the closer role is now wide open moving into 2018. Brad Ziegler saw the bulk of the save chances down the stretch, but Kyle Barraclough and Drew Steckenrider also notched saves and are the names to watch for the future. The Marlins would surely love to trade Ziegler, but moving his $9 million salary for next season could prove difficult. The veteran submariner posted a 4.79 ERA over 53 appearances in 2017 and also missed time with back problems. Barraclough wasn’t as effective this year (3.00 ERA, 1.38 WHIP in 66 appearances) this year as he was last year while the hard-throwing Steckenrider delivered a 2.34 ERA and 54/18 K/BB ratio in 34 2/3 innings as a rookie. The question is whether the Marlins want to give save chances to pre-arbitration eligible pitchers if they don’t plan on contending.
Key Free Agents: Ichiro Suzuki (if the Marlins decline his option), A.J. Ellis, Dustin McGowan
Team Needs: Starting pitching is the obvious need, but don’t look for the Marlins to upgrade in any meaningful way. In fact, the new Marlins owners Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter reportedly intend to cut payroll down to $90 million this offseason, which means that Giancarlo Stanton and his monster contract ($295 million over nine years) is likely a goner. Other familiar names could also follow him out the door. The transition with new ownership could be a bumpy one, but strengthening a weak farm system isn’t a bad strategy.
