Team Roundup: Braves

Team Roundup: BravesMonday, October 16, 2017
Atlanta Braves
2017 Record - 72-90
Third Place, NL East
Team ERA: 4.72 (24th)
Team OPS: .738 (21st)
What Went Right
Freddie Freeman was an early MVP candidate before suffering a left wrist fracture in mid-May. He didn’t maintain the same ridiculous power pace upon his return, but he still managed to match his OPS+ (157) from last season. Perhaps the biggest surprise for the Braves was the production from the catcher position, as Kurt Suzuki hit .283/.351/.536 with a career-high 19 homers in just 81 games while Tyler Flowers batted .281/.378/.445 with 12 homers in 99 games. The Braves boasted an .850 OPS from their catchers, second in the majors behind only the Cubs. Ender Inciarte turned in another solid all-round season, this time with an uptick in power while batting .304/.350/.409 with 11 homers and 22 steals over 157 games. Ozzie Albies was very impressive after his promotion in August while Sean Newcomb, Luiz Gohara, and Max Fried all provided reason for hope for the rotation. Matt Adams provided a big lift during Freddie Freeman’s absence, but despite the club’s best efforts — including Freeman’s temporary move to third base — there doesn’t appear to be a fit for him on the roster. Rookie A.J. Minter shined out of the Braves’ bullpen down the stretch and Johan Camargo has at least earned himself a utility role moving forward after batting .299/.331/.452 over 82 games. R.A. Dickey proved to be a useful innings eater, posting a 4.26 ERA over 31 starts. It's unclear if the knuckleballer intends to return next season or retire.
What Went Wrong
Julio Teheran had the worst season of his career, posting a 4.49 ERA over 32 starts. He didn’t enjoy the Braves’ new ballpark, with a brutal 5.86 ERA over 17 starts at home compared to a 3.14 ERA over 15 starts on the road. Arguably the biggest disappointment was shortstop Dansby Swanson, who batted just .232/.312/.324 over 144 games and also had his issues defensively. He even had a brief stint in the minors. Bartolo Colon was a huge bust on his one-year, $12.5 million deal, struggling to the tune of an 8.14 ERA over 13 starts before being released in July. Matt Kemp started out red-hot, but he faded with a .648 OPS over his final 74 games while dealing with hamstring issues. Michael Foltynewicz appeared well on his way to a breakout after compiling a 3.77 ERA during the first half, but he stumbled with a 6.34 ERA after the All-Star break. Nick Markakis batted third, fourth, or fifth for essentially the entire season despite a punchless .275/.354/.384 batting line. Jim Johnson lost the closer job by late July, ultimately finishing with a 5.56 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 61 appearances. The Braves signed Sean Rodriguez to a two-year, $11.5 million contract last offseason, but he ended up appearing in just 15 games with the club after suffering a shoulder injury in a car crash in February. He was traded back to the Pirates in August. And last but not least, general manager John Coppolella was forced to resign in October due to violations regarding international signings. It has the chance to be a wide-reaching scandal, with some potential harsh penalties coming to the organization.
Fantasy Slants
**Freddie Freeman was still really good after returning from his wrist injury, but he was unable to maintain the power he showed in the early part of the season. And really, who could? After putting up a ridiculous .341/.461/.748 batting line with 14 homers through his first 37 games, he batted .292/.375/.515 with 14 homers over 80 games after his return on July 4. He admitted in early September that his wrist was feeling weaker the more he continued to play, so those numbers were pretty amazing under the circumstances. Fantasy owners should feel confident about him with an offseason of rest. He’s locked in as a top-five first baseman in mixed leagues.
**What happened to Julio Teheran? We already mentioned the stark home/road splits, but Teheran took a big step back with his control (walk rate jumped from 5.4 percent to 8.9 percent) while putting up his lowest swinging strike percentage in a full season. He’s always been a fly ball pitcher, but it really hurt him in the “Year of the Home Run,” as he gave up a career-high 31 homers in 188 1/3 innings. Teheran was never a big strikeout pitcher even when he was at his best, so it’s tough to see him as a bounceback candidate in mixed fantasy leagues unless he moves to a more favorable environment.
**It was tough to know what to expect from a 20-year-old in his first exposure to MLB pitching, but Ozzie Albies showed that he belongs. The Curacao native batted .286/.354/.456 with 20 extra-base hits (including six homers) and eight steals through 57 games. He did a good job making contact and earned his way near the top of the order down the stretch. It was nice to see the young switch-hitter tap into his power, but we’ll likely see him utilize his speed more often as he gets more comfortable. Albies has stolen as many as 30 bases in a season in the minors.
**Dansby Swanson was a late-round selection in some mixed leagues after an impressive cameo late in 2016, but he was one of the game’s worst hitters this season. His .276 wOBA ranked fifth from the bottom among qualified hitters. Only Alcides Escobar and Alex Gordon had a lower wOBA against right-handed pitching. The strikeout rate wasn’t obscene and he displayed a fair amount of patience, but Swanson pounded a lot of balls into the ground and didn’t rate highly in either exit velocity or hard-hit rate. He didn’t hit a home run after June 8, a span of 88 games. Swanson didn’t dominate offensively in the minors and he had a .383 BABIP in his first taste of the majors in 2016, so there were some warning signs already present. The Braves still have high hopes for the 2015 No. 1 overall pick, but he’s going to have to earn his way back on the fantasy radar.
**Braves starting pitchers ranked 22nd in the majors with a 4.80 ERA this season, but there at least appeared to be some light at the end of the tunnel with youngsters like Sean Newcomb and Luiz Gohara making the jump. Newcomb compiled a 4.32 ERA and 108/57 KBB ratio in 100 innings through his first 19 starts in the majors. He throws in the mid-90s and gets a good number of whiffs on his secondary pitches (my, is that curve pretty), but he’ll need to limit the walks to become a trusted option in mixed leagues. Gohara, acquired from the Mariners in the Mallex Smith deal, climbed three levels in the minors this season before posting a 4.91 ERA and 31/8 K/BB ratio in 29 1/3 innings over five starts in the majors. The big lefty has some serious gas and a nasty slider, but his changeup is still a work in progress. Still, it's easy to see the ingredients of an interesting fantasy starter. The Braves have plenty of other interesting young arms to watch, including Max Fried, Kolby Allard, Mike Soroka, Kyle Wright, and Touki Toussaint, among others. They are pretty loaded.
**Arodys Vizcaino endured a shaky 2016 while battling oblique and shoulder injuries, but he bounced back this season with a 2.83 ERA and 64/21 K/BB ratio over 57 1/3 innings. While the home run ball hurt him at times, the hard-throwing right-hander posted the highest swinging strike percentage of his career and also showed improved control. Vizcaino took over the closer role during the second half after Jim Johnson stumbled and he should presumably open 2018 with the job. A.J. Minter, who was mentioned above, is someone to watch for the future in this situation.
**Get ready to hear a lot of talk about Ronald Acuna. If you haven’t already, that is. The Venezuelan outfielder emerged as perhaps the game's top prospect this season while batting .325/.374/.522 with 21 homers and 44 steals over 139 games between three different levels. He made his way all the way from High-A to Triple-A by the end of the year. And his numbers actually improved with each jump that he made. It’s incredible when you consider that he doesn’t even turn 20 years old until December. He has all the makings of a fantasy stud. The new Braves GM figures to weigh the service time implications before calling him up, but we could see him in the majors early next year.
Key Free Agents: None.
Team Needs: First things first, they need to hire a new general manager. Braves president of baseball operations John Hart is handling things until a replacement is hired. It’s a tough situation with free agency only a couple of weeks away. There was a lot of speculation about Brian Snitker’s future before the recent scandal, but he’ll be back for 2018 despite an underwhelming finish to the season. The Braves have been linked to big-name starting pitchers on the trade front over the past year or so, but a new GM might obviously see things differently here. The club could stand to grab a veteran arm for the bullpen and look for more of a sure thing at third base, but it's still all about the future here.
