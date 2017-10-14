Postseason Dose: Keuchel Rolls

Saturday, October 14, 2017

Follow @Rotoworld_BB and @RealNickDoran on Twitter.

Dallas Keuchel punched out 10 batters while hurling seven shutout innings to lead the Astros over the Yankees 2-1 on Friday. He allowed four singles and a walk in the dominant outing. Keuchel was locked in a pitchers' duel with Yankee ace Masahiro Tanaka most of the evening. Tanaka also allowed just four singles and a walk, but unfortunately for him he wasn't able to scatter them out as well as Keuchel did.

The Astros broke through with some small ball against Tanaka in the fourth inning. Jose Altuve pipped an infield single with one out, then stole second base. Carlos Correa singled to left field, scoring Altuve from second. Marwin Gonzalez moved Correa to second base with a groundout. Yuli Gurriel followed that with a single that plated Correa -- and that was all it took to win the game.

Greg Bird cracked a solo home run with two out in the ninth inning but it was too little, too late. Ken Giles earned his second multi-inning save of the post-season, striking out four batters and allowing one run in 1 2/3 frames. Oddly enough he allowed a home run in each of those saves. The Red Sox' Rafael Devers smoked him for an inside-the-park homer in Game 4 of the ALDS.

The Astros have jumped out to a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series. Saturday's game will feature Justin Verlander of the Astros squaring off with Luis Severino of the Yankees in what could be another low-scoring affair. Verlander was nails for the Astros down the stretch after they acquired him from the Tigers. He won Game 1 of the ALDS against the Red Sox by pitching six innings of two-run ball and won again in Game 4 when he pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief, allowing a two-run homer to Andrew Benintendi. Verlander went 15-8 with a 3.36 ERA in 33 starts this year. Severino was torched for three runs while getting only one out in his brief Wild Card game start against the Twins. He fared much better in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Indians, allowing three runs in seven innings while snaring the win. Severino went 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA in 31 regular season starts this year.

Starters for Monday's Game 3 have also been announced, with Charlie Morton dueling CC Sabathia. Sonny Gray will start Game 4 for the Yankees on Tuesday but the Astros haven't named their starter officially yet. Perhaps they were waiting to see if Keuchel might be available for that one, although that seems unlikely now since he burned 109 pitches in Friday's game.

National League Championship Series

Corey Seager's back is still bothering him and may keep him out of Saturday's Game 1 against the Cubs. The star shortstop tweaked his back in the last game of the Dodgers' sweep of the Diamondbacks on Monday. Seager has not participated in practice since then. Manager Dave Roberts called it a muscular issue and hinted he may not be healthy enough to start against the Cubs today.

The Dodgers announced their starting rotation for the series. Ace Clayton Kershaw will climb the hill for Game 1, to be followed by Rich Hill in Game 2, Yu Darvish in Game 3 and Alex Wood in Game 4.

The Cubs' rotation for the series is still largely up in the air. They have narrowed down the choices for Game 1 to Jose Quintana or John Lackey. Jon Lester will start Game 2 on Sunday -- four days after firing 3 1/3 shutout innings in relief against the Nationals on Wednesday.



Quick Hits: The Tigers might shop Shane Green, James McCann and Ian Kinsler this winter ... The Cardinals might make a run at Greg Holland if the Rockies' closer declines his contract option as expected ... The Angels might be willing to renegotiate Justin Upton's contract this winter. He has an opt-out clause that he is expected to excercise ... The Royals seem likely to extend Lorenzo Cain a $17.4 million qualifying offer ... Former Rockies catcher Wilin Rosario is seeking to return to the major leagues after thriving in Korea the last two seasons ... The Brewers may shop Keon Broxton this offseason ... The Reds are close to making a decision about a potential $17.4 million qualifying offer for shortstop Zack Cozart ... The Braves would like to have R.A. Dickey back next year if he doesn't retire ... The Marlins are reportedly planning to slash payroll this winter, meaning stars Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich and Dee Gordon could be on the trading block ... Minor league outfielder Juan Ramirez was revealed as the Player to be Named Later in the Justin Verlander trade and will move from the Tigers to the Astros to complete the deal.