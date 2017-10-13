Projection Review: Hitters

Here’s the first of two pieces looking at back at my hitting projections and how things ended up. I’ll be doing the top 10 for each position and other notables, starting with the catchers, first basemen, second basemen and third basemen today.
Catchers
1. Gary Sanchez - Yankees
Projection: .278/.342/.521, 33 HR, 81 R, 86 RBI, 5 SB in 532 AB
2017 stats: .278/.345/.531, 33 HR, 79 R, 90 RBI, 2 SB in 471 AB
OK, that wraps up this year’s projection reviews columns. See y’all next year.
2. Buster Posey - Giants
Projection: .298/.364/.450, 16 HR, 73 R, 79 RBI, 2 SB in 516 AB
2017 stats: .320/.400/.462, 12 HR, 68 R, 65 RBI, 8 SB in 494 AB
3. Jonathan Lucroy - Rangers/Rockies
Projection: .276/.338/.433, 14 HR, 62 R, 65 RBI, 3 SB in 467 AB
2017 stats: .265/.345/.371, 6 HR, 45 R, 40 RBI, 1 SB in 423 AB
You kept reading, eh?
4. J.T. Realmuto - Marlins
Projection: .276/.327/.417, 12 HR, 55 R, 56 RBI, 9 SB in 463 AB
2017 stats: .278/.332/.451, 17 HR, 68 R, 65 RBI, 8 SB in 532 AB
5. Willson Contreras - Cubs
Projection: .267/.346/.441, 16 HR, 56 R, 59 RBI, 3 SB in 424 AB
2017 stats: .276/.356/.499, 21 HR, 50 R, 74 RBI, 5 SB in 377 AB
There’s a good chance Contreras would have finished up as the year’s No. 2 fantasy catcher if not for the hamstring injury in August. I’m not positive yet, but I might put him ahead of Posey for the second spot in next year’s rankings.
6. Evan Gattis - Astros
Projection: .253/.313/.494, 22 HR, 46 R, 56 RBI, 1 SB in 356 AB
2017 stats: .263/.311/.457, 12 HR, 41 R, 55 RBI, 0 SB in 300 AB
7. Salvador Perez - Royals
Projection: .261/.293/.428, 19 HR, 51 R, 65 RBI, 0 SB in 498 AB
2017 stats: .268/.297/.495, 27 HR, 57 R, 80 RBI, 1 SB in 471 AB
8. Yasmani Grandal - Dodgers
Projection: .241/.350/.450, 20 HR, 52 R, 56 RBI, 1 SB in 378 AB
2017 stats: .247/.308/.459, 22 HR, 50 R, 58 RBI, 0 SB in 438 AB
Grandal’s K rates in his three years in Los Angeles: 22%, 25%, 27 %
Grandal’s BB rates in his three years in Los Angeles: 15%, 14%, 8%
I wonder what happens next, given Austin Barnes’ emergence. Grandal has those great pitch-framing numbers to fall back on, but Barnes is already the better hitter and the gap figures to grow wider.
9. Russell Martin - Blue Jays
Projection: .225/.327/.390, 17 HR, 56 R, 58 RBI, 3 SB in 431 AB
2017 stats: .221/.343/.388, 13 HR, 49 R, 35 RBI, 1 SB in 307 AB
10. Devin Mesoraco - Reds
Projection: .243/.323/.437, 16 HR, 39 R, 46 RBI, 2 SB in 325 AB
2017 stats: .213/.321/.390, 6 HR, 17 R, 14 RBI, 1 SB in 141 AB
Mesoraco will be a $13 million bench player for the Reds next year unless they can swap him for another bad contract. I do hope a deal materializes; it doesn’t seem likely that Mesoraco will ever be a regular catcher again, but if he can still play back there a couple of times per week, I would think he could help an AL team as a catcher/DH.
Others
13. Mike Zunino - Mariners
Projection: .221/.306/.429, 21 HR, 48 R, 55 RBI, 1 SB in 394 AB
2017 stats: .251/.331/.509, 25 HR, 52 R, 64 RBI, 1 SB in 387 AB
14. Brian McCann - Astros
Projection: .233/.314/.406, 19 HR, 49 R, 54 RBI, 0 SB in 421 AB
2017 stats: .241/.323/.436, 18 HR, 47 R, 62 RBI, 1 SB in 349 AB
15. Travis d’Arnaud - Mets
Projection: .259/.333/.435, 12 HR, 37 R, 42 RBI, 0 SB in 313 AB
2017 stats: .244/.293/.443, 16 HR, 39 R, 57 RBI, 0 SB in 348 AB
D’Arnaud hit .297 with six homers and 19 RBI in September to finish with somewhat respectable numbers. The Mets probably won’t upgrade behind the plate this winter, leaving them with d’Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki battling for time next spring.
16. Yan Gomes - Indians
Projection: .249/.287/.416, 14 HR, 41 R, 49 RBI, 0 SB in 382 AB
2017 stats: .232/.309/.399, 14 HR, 43 R, 56 RBI, 0 SB in 341 AB
17. Matt Wieters - Nationals
Projection: .252/.317/.405, 13 HR, 43 R, 50 RBI, 0 SB in 393 AB
2017 stats: .225/.288/.344, 10 HR, 43 R, 52 RBI, 1 SB in 422 AB
19. Yadier Molina - Cardinals
Projection: .266/.317/.354, 6 HR, 45 R, 49 RBI, 2 SB in 463 AB
2017 stats: .273/.312/.439, 18 HR, 60 R, 82 RBI, 9 SB in 501 AB
21. Wilson Ramos - Rays
Projection: .257/.297/.410, 10 HR, 28 R, 34 RBI, 0 SB in 268 AB
2017 stats: .260/.290/.447, 11 HR, 19 R, 35 RBI, 0 SB in 208 AB
27. Austin Barnes - Dodgers
Projection: .256/.341/.394, 4 HR, 22 R, 19 RBI, 3 SB in 160 AB
2017 stats: .289/.408/.486, 8 HR, 35 R, 38 RBI, 4 SB in 218 AB
I doubt it’s happening, but if the Dodgers were to make Barnes their second baseman next year, I’d probably rank him as the No. 4 catcher. He can contribute in every category.
41. Bruce Maxwell - Athletics
Projection: .240/.306/.349, 4 HR, 24 R, 23 RBI, 0 SB in 229 AB
2017 stats: .237/.329/.333, 3 HR, 21 R, 22 RBI, 0 SB in 219 AB
48. Kurt Suzuki - Braves
Projection: .243/.306/.329, 3 HR, 20 R, 21 RBI, 0 SB in 210 AB
2017 stats: .283/.351/.536, 19 HR, 38 R, 50 RBI, 0 SB in 276 AB
Maybe the most bizarre season in a year of bizarre seasons. Suzuki hit more homers in 276 at-bats this year than in 1,230 at-bats the previous three years. His .536 slugging percentage was 115 points better than he had done in any of his previous 10 seasons.
First basemen/Designated hitters
1. Paul Goldschmidt - Diamondbacks
Projection: .291/.405/.518, 30 HR, 103 R, 98 RBI, 20 SB in 570 AB
2017 stats: .297/.404/.563, 36 HR, 117 R, 120 RBI, 18 SB in 558 AB
It’s worth noting that Goldschmidt didn’t do much running after the first two months; after 32 steals in 2016 and 12 in April and May of this year, he was just 6-for-9 the last four months. That’s a significant chunk of his value gone if it’s the start of a trend.
2. Freddie Freeman - Braves
Projection: .296/.388/.536, 31 HR, 98 R, 103 RBI, 3 SB in 577 AB
2017 stats: .307/.403/.586, 28 HR, 84 R, 71 RBI, 8 SB in 440 AB
3. Miguel Cabrera - Tigers
Projection: .306/.389/.534, 32 HR, 89 R, 102 RBI, 0 SB in 566 AB
2017 stats: .249/.329/.399, 16 HR, 50 R, 60 RBI, 0 SB in 469 AB
4. Anthony Rizzo - Cubs
Projection: .283/.383/.511, 30 HR, 98 R, 101 RBI, 9 SB in 579 AB
2017 stats: .273/.392/.507, 32 HR, 99 R, 109 RBI, 10 SB in 572 AB
Rizzo has finished with 31 or 32 homers and OPSs in the .899-.928 range each of the last four years. It seems like remarkable consistency and it is, but with offense on the way up, he’s losing ground; his OPS+ peaked at 152 in 2014 and has tumbled each subsequent year: 146 in 2015, 143 in 2016 and 132 in 2017. I don’t think the trend is irreversible -- he’s just going into his age-28 season -- but he usually seems to be overdrafted and that probably isn’t changing.
5. Edwin Encarnacion - Indians
Projection: .272/.368/.526, 34 HR, 87 R, 108 RBI, 1 SB in 529 AB
2017 stats: .258/.377/.504, 38 HR, 96 R, 107 RBI, 2 SB in 554 AB
6. Joey Votto - Reds
Projection: .296/.434/.498, 25 HR, 96 R, 84 RBI, 5 SB in 530 AB
2017 stats: .320/.454/.578, 36 HR, 106 R, 100 RBI, 5 SB in 559 AB
It didn’t seem so crazy to think some decline would set in at age 33. Instead, Votto had his best home run season since 2010 and his best RBI season since 2011.
7. Jose Abreu - White Sox
Projection: .287/.351/.498, 31 HR, 85 R, 98 RBI, 1 SB in 600 AB
2017 stats: .304/.354/.552, 33 HR, 95 R, 102 RBI, 3 SB in 621 AB
8. Hanley Ramirez - Red Sox
Projection: .279/.351/.495, 27 HR, 82 R, 92 RBI, 7 SB in 527 AB
2017 stats: .242/.320/.429, 23 HR, 58 R, 62 RBI, 1 SB in 496 AB
He looked really good in the ALDS, though.
9. Chris Davis - Orioles
Projection: .241/.345/.508, 40 HR, 89 R, 99 RBI, 1 SB in 547 AB
2017 stats: .215/.309/.423, 26 HR, 65 R, 61 RBI, 1 SB in 456 AB
Davis would have crushed the strikeout record if he hadn’t been limited to 128 games. He still nearly got to 200. His 195 put him on pace for 236 in 155 games. The record is 223, established by Mark Reynolds in 2009. Davis had 219 in 157 games last year.
10. Wil Myers - Padres
Projection: .267/.349/.458, 24 HR, 85 R, 77 RBI, 18 SB in 554 AB
2017 stats: .243/.328/.464, 30 HR, 80 R, 74 RBI, 20 SB in 567 AB
Others
11. Eric Hosmer - Royals
Projection: .286/.344/.453, 21 HR, 84 R, 93 RBI, 4 SB in 594 AB
2017 stats: .318/.385/.498, 25 HR, 98 R, 94 RBI, 6 SB in 603 AB
12. Eric Thames - Brewers
Projection: .254/.330/.471, 28 HR, 80 R, 85 RBI, 11 SB in 539 AB
2017 stats: .247/.359/.518, 31 HR, 83 R, 63 RBI, 4 SB in 469 AB
Such a weird season. After 11 homers in 20 games, Thames hit just .226/.337/.446 after April 26. Still, injuries seemed to play a role in May, and he did stabilize towards the end of the year, putting up a .900 OPS in the final seven weeks. His defense was bad and his terrible numbers with RISP meant he was worth less than his OPS suggests. 63 RBI with 31 homers is a rather incredible figure. I expect that he’ll have some value next season, but probably not a whole lot as a likely platoon guy.
13. Carlos Santana - Indians
Projection: .247/.364/.460, 29 HR, 92 R, 75 RBI, 4 SB in 554 AB
2017 stats: .259/.363/.455, 23 HR, 90 R, 79 RBI, 5 SB in 571 AB
14. Albert Pujols - Angels
Projection: .260/.323/.445, 27 HR, 71 R, 92 RBI, 2 SB in 557 AB
2017 stats: .241/.286/.386, 23 HR, 53 R, 101 RBI, 3 SB in 593 AB
Pujols jumped from 10th to seventh on the home run list and 20th to 10th on the RBI list this year. He fell about 30 spots on the OBP list to 124th and five or six spots on the OPS list to 22nd.
Career OPS entering 2017: Pujols .965, Votto .961
Career OPS exiting 2017: Votto .969, Pujols .947
1 DH. Kendrys Morales - Blue Jays
Projection: .256/.322/.473, 30 HR, 71 R, 92 RBI, 0 SB in 539 AB
2017 stats: .250/.308/.445, 28 HR, 67 R, 85 RBI, 0 SB in 557 AB
16. C.J. Cron - Angels
Projection: .270/.316/.473, 25 HR, 66 R, 80 RBI, 5 SB in 537 AB
2017 stats: .248/.305/.437, 16 HR, 39 R, 56 RBI, 3 SB in 339 AB
.267/.326/.512 with 14 HR in 217 AB in the second half after the Angels stopped jerking him around and just let him play.
24. Ryan Zimmerman - Nationals
Projection: .265/.331/.451, 17 HR, 52 R, 60 RBI, 2 SB in 408 AB
2017 stats: .303/.358/.573, 36 HR, 90 R, 108 RBI, 1 SB in 524 AB
25. Joe Mauer - Twins
Projection: .277/.366/.397, 10 HR, 70 R, 63 RBI, 1 SB in 519 AB
2017 stats: .305/.384/.417, 7 HR, 69 R, 71 RBI, 2 SB in 525 AB
Mauer hit .305 while batting in the middle of a quality order, but without the homers, it’s just really difficult to put up solid run and RBI numbers.
26. Logan Morrison - Rays
Projection: .254/.331/.440, 18 HR, 57 R, 58 RBI, 4 SB in 425 AB
2017 stats: .246/.353/.516, 38 HR, 75 R, 85 RBI, 2 SB in 512 AB
Just something to consider if you’re thinking about giving a certain first baseman a $150 million contract this winter:
Hosmer: 132 OPS+ in 2017, 111 OPS+ career, will play next season at age 28
Morrison: 135 OPS+ in 2017, 109 OPS+ career, will play next season at age 30
27. Josh Bell - Pirates
Projection: .270/.340/.417, 12 HR, 62 R, 51 RBI, 3 SB in 429 AB
2017 stats: .255/.334/.466, 26 HR, 75 R, 90 RBI, 2 SB in 549 AB
My thinking with Bell was “solid average, not enough power to be much of a factor in mixed leagues.” However, he was a totally different player from what I thought he’d be.
34. Justin Smoak - Blue Jays
Projection: .239/.316/.463, 15 HR, 33 R, 38 RBI, 0 SB in 259 AB
2017 stats: .270/.355/.529, 38 HR, 85 R, 90 RBI, 0 SB in 560 AB
35. Mark Reynolds - Rockies
Projection: .257/.332/.448, 10 HR, 32 R, 35 RBI, 1 SB in 230 AB
2017 stats: .267/.352/.487, 30 HR, 82 R, 97 RBI, 2 SB in 520 AB
37. Yonder Alonso - Athletics/Mariners
Projection: .257/.324/.373, 6 HR, 39 R, 37 RBI, 2 SB in 335 AB
2017 stats: .266/.365/.501, 28 HR, 72 R, 67 RBI, 2 SB in 451 AB
This was not a good section of the rankings. Obviously, the home run spike did not affect all players equally. Smoak has always had the raw power, and it wasn’t outside the realm of possibility that he was going to have a career year at some point. Reynolds used to have the power, but he had tried to go in the other direction in order to survive as a part-timer. Alonso was strictly a doubles guy who seemed to give up on trying for homers years ago. I’m not betting on any big encores here, though I imagine Smoak will be ranked well ahead of the other two in the draft guide.
43. Cody Bellinger - Dodgers
Projection: .237/.308/.443, 7 HR, 16 R, 20 RBI, 2 SB in 131 AB
2017 stats: .267/.352/.581, 39 HR, 87 R, 97 RBI, 10 SB in 480 AB
And well behind Bellinger, who should have little difficulty cracking the top five, even if he did fade some in the second half.
5 DH. Trey Mancini - Orioles
Projection: .250/.303/.439, 8 HR, 22 R, 24 RBI, 1 SB in 180 AB
2017 stats: .293/.338/.488, 24 HR, 65 R, 78 RBI, 1 SB in 543 AB
Second basemen
1. Jose Altuve - Astros
Projection: .318/.368/.475, 16 HR, 94 R, 89 RBI, 27 SB in 613 AB
2017 stats: .346/.410/.547, 24 HR, 112 R, 81 RBI, 32 SB in 590 AB
Some of Altuve’s power spike in 2016 could be explained by him shedding a bunch of grounders; he went from a groundball rate of 49% in his career and 47% in 2015 to 42% last year. This year, he was right back up to 47%, yet he still set another new high in slugging.
2. Rougned Odor - Rangers
Projection: .282/.327/.506, 29 HR, 81 R, 95 RBI, 15 SB in 575 AB
2017 stats: .204/.252/.397, 30 HR, 79 R, 75 RBI, 15 SB in 607 AB
3. Robinson Cano - Mariners
Projection: .290/.348/.485, 28 HR, 91 R, 98 RBI, 1 SB in 617 AB
2017 stats: .280/.338/.453, 23 HR, 79 R, 97 RBI, 1 SB in 592 AB
4. DJ LeMahieu - Rockies
Projection: .309/.367/.432, 10 HR, 97 R, 66 RBI, 16 SB in 579 AB
2017 stats: .310/.374/.409, 8 HR, 95 R, 64 RBI, 6 SB in 609 AB
5. Daniel Murphy - Nationals
Projection: .301/.340/.472, 17 HR, 80 R, 83 RBI, 6 SB in 555 AB
2017 stats: .322/.384/.543, 23 HR, 94 R, 93 RBI, 2 SB in 534 AB
6. Dee Gordon - Marlins
Projection: .274/.312/.344, 3 HR, 82 R, 37 RBI, 51 SB in 614 AB
2017 stats: .308/.341/.375, 2 HR, 114 R, 33 RBI, 60 SB in 654 AB
Gordon scoring 114 runs this year is pretty much the best argument one can make for batting a team’s best hitter second. In his superior 2015, when he led the league with a .333 average, Gordon scored 88 runs in 653 plate appearances.
7. Brian Dozier - Twins
Projection: .246/.318/.440, 26 HR, 90 R, 82 RBI, 16 SB in 609 AB
2017 stats: .269/.357/.496, 34 HR, 106 R, 93 RBI, 16 SB in 617 AB
This looked like a terrific projection for four months; Dozier hit .247/.329/.438 with 17 homers through the end of July.
8. Jason Kipnis - Indians
Projection: .277/.347/.445, 16 HR, 79 R, 64 RBI, 13 SB in 494 AB
2017 stats: .232/.291/.414, 12 HR, 43 R, 35 RBI, 6 SB in 336 AB
9. Devon Travis - Blue Jays
Projection: .289/.338/.441, 15 HR, 84 R, 61 RBI, 9 SB in 544 AB
2017 stats: .259/.291/.438, 5 HR, 22 R, 24 RBI, 4 SB in 185 AB
10. Matt Carpenter - Cardinals
Projection: .267/.366/.450, 19 HR, 87 R, 80 RBI, 3 SB in 531 AB
2017 stats: .241/.384/.451, 23 HR, 91 R, 69 RBI, 2 SB in 497 AB
Others
11. Dustin Pedroia - Red Sox
Projection: .286/.352/.413, 13 HR, 93 R, 60 RBI, 5 SB in 574 AB
2017 stats: .293/.326/.392, 7 HR, 46 R, 62 RBI, 4 SB in 406 AB
12, Ian Kinsler - Tigers
Projection: .267/.325/.403, 15 HR, 91 R, 62 RBI, 11 SB in 600 AB
2017 stats: .236/.313/.412, 22 HR, 90 R, 52 RBI, 14 SB in 551 AB
13. Starlin Castro - Yankees
Projection: .283/.317/.434, 18 HR, 68 R, 73 RBI, 5 SB in 565 AB
2017 stats: .300/.338/.454, 16 HR, 66 R, 63 RBI, 2 SB in 443 AB
15. Jonathan Schoop - Orioles
Projection: .258/.297/.445, 24 HR, 67 R, 77 RBI, 2 SB in 550 AB
2017 stats: .293/.338/.503, 32 HR, 92 R, 105 RBI, 1 SB in 622 AB
A little bit of patience went a long way for Schoop. In 2015, he had the highest swing percentage in the majors (60.8%). In 2016, he was second to teammate Adam Jones (60.2%). This year, he was down to 17th among 144 qualified hitters (52.4%).
17. Cesar Hernandez- Phillies
Projection: .267/.332/.357, 6 HR, 79 R, 44 RBI, 22 SB in 580 AB
2017 stats: .294/.373/.421, 9 HR, 85 R, 34 RBI, 15 SB in 511 AB
18. Ben Zobrist - Cubs
Projection: .260/.360/.412, 14 HR, 83 R, 60 RBI, 5 SB in 500 AB
2017 stats: .232/.318/.375, 12 HR, 58 R, 50 RBI, 2 SB in 435 AB
22. Joe Panik - Giants
Projection: .281/.348/.407, 10 HR, 67 R, 60 RBI, 5 SB in 501 AB
2017 stats: .288/.347/.421, 10 HR, 60 R, 53 RBI, 4 SB in 511 AB
29. Jed Lowrie - Athletics
Projection: .253/.325/.376, 8 HR, 50 R, 41 RBI, 1 SB in 391 AB
2017 stats: .277/.360/.448, 14 HR, 86 R, 69 RBI, 0 SB in 567 AB
32. Whit Merrifield - Royals
Projection: .262/.313/.392, 5 HR, 33 R, 28 RBI, 8 SB in 260 AB
2017 stats: .288/.324/.460, 19 HR, 80 R, 78 RBI, 34 SB in 587 AB
38. Scooter Gennett - Reds
Projection: .269/.311/.399, 4 HR, 22 R, 21 RBI, 2 SB in 193 AB
2017 stats: .295/.342/.531, 27 HR, 80 R, 97 RBI, 3 SB in 461 AB
Transitioning into a pull hitter did wonders for Gennett, but he’s still a bad defensive second baseman who isn’t worth playing against lefties. If I’m the Reds, I’d be very open to trading him this winter.
Third basemen
1. Nolan Arenado - Rockies
Projection: .304/.362/.574, 37 HR, 102 R, 115 RBI, 3 SB in 592 AB
2017 stats: .309/.373/.586, 37 HR, 100 R, 130 RBI, 3 SB in 606 AB
2. Kris Bryant - Cubs
Projection: .289/.380/.543, 38 HR, 112 R, 102 RBI, 9 SB in 599 AB
2017 stats: .295/.409/.537, 29 HR, 111 R, 73 RBI, 7 SB in 549 AB
Bryant beat my OPS projection, but those disappointing results in homers and RBI made him quite a bit less valuable than expected.
3. Josh Donaldson - Blue Jays
Projection: .280/.382/.528, 35 HR, 109 R, 97 RBI, 6 SB in 578 AB
2017 stats: .270/.385/.559, 33 HR, 65 R, 78 RBI, 2 SB in 415 AB
Donaldson played in 155-158 games in four straight seasons before being limited to 113 games this year. Prorating his numbers to 155 games this year gives him 45 homers and 107 RBI. He still would have been a disappointment in runs scored, though.
4. Kyle Seager - Mariners
Projection: .275/.353/.488, 28 HR, 87 R, 90 RBI, 5 SB in 578 AB
2017 stats: .249/.323/.450, 27 HR, 72 R, 88 RBI, 2 SB in 578 AB
5. Anthony Rendon - Nationals
Projection: .293/.370/.467, 18 HR, 85 R, 83 RBI, 8 SB in 523 AB
2017 stats: .301/.403/.533, 25 HR, 81 R, 100 RBI, 7 SB in 508 AB
6. Todd Frazier - White Sox/Yankees
Projection: .248/.317/.471, 33 HR, 82 R, 90 RBI, 12 SB in 577 AB
2017 stats: .213/.344/.428, 27 HR, 74 R, 76 RBI, 4 SB in 474 AB
Frazier swiped 20, 13 and 15 bases the previous three years before deciding to take a break there this year. Without knowing where he’ll end up in free agency, I think I’ll like him as a value pick next spring. He’ll probably get lost in the shuffle with so many other third basemen having stepped up this year.
7. Miguel Sano - Twins
Projection: .257/.350/.515, 32 HR, 72 R, 89 RBI, 4 SB in 487 AB
2017 stats: .264/.352/.507, 28 HR, 75 R, 77 RBI, 0 SB in 424 AB
8. Adrian Beltre - Rangers
Projection: .286/.341/.459, 21 HR, 77 R, 83 RBI, 2 SB in 532 AB
2017 stats: .312/.383/.532, 17 HR, 47 R, 71 RBI, 1 SB in 340 AB
9. Alex Bregman - Astros
Projection: .272/.335/.460, 21 HR, 84 R, 78 RBI, 11 SB in 582 AB
2017 stats: .284/.352/.475, 19 HR, 88 R, 71 RBI, 17 SB in 556 AB
Bregman went his first 124 at-bats without a homer. He hit 19 with an .870 OPS in the remaining 432.
10. Maikel Franco - Phillies
Projection: .272/.325/.482, 27 HR, 73 R, 88 RBI, 2 SB in 556 AB
2017 stats: .230/.281/.409, 24 HR, 66 R, 76 RBI, 0 SB in 575 AB
Franco hit four homers in his last five games to make those stats look a little better. He’ll be on a very short leash next year if he’s still in Philadelphia.
Others
11. Jose Ramirez - Indians
Projection: .278/.335/.413, 12 HR, 78 R, 68 RBI, 20 SB in 550 AB
2017 stats: .318/.374/.583, 29 HR, 107 R, 83 RBI, 17 SB in 585 AB
12. Ryon Healy - Athletics
Projection: .279/.327/.465, 23 HR, 75 R, 84 RBI, 2 SB in 574 AB
2017 stats: .271/.302/.451, 25 HR, 66 R, 78 RBI, 0 SB in 576 AB
It was the 23 walks in 605 plate appearances that rated as the biggest disappointment here. Healy was also a complete disaster in his limited time at third base. As a DH or first baseman, he’s going to need to get that OBP up to be of any use.
13. Evan Longoria - Rays
Projection: .262/.324/.461, 27 HR, 79 R, 85 RBI, 2 SB in 581 AB
2017 stats: .261/.313/.424, 20 HR, 71 R, 86 RBI, 6 SB in 613 AB
With his home run total falling from 36 to 20, Longoria had the worst offensive season of his career. What’s interesting was that he simultaneously put up his best defensive numbers in four years. When he really slipped as a hitter in 2014, his defense followed and never rebounded even as the bat came back some. The improvement there, suggesting his athleticism hasn’t gone anywhere, gives me some hope that he’ll fare better at the plate next year.
14. Justin Turner - Dodgers
Projection: .279/.349/.452, 18 HR, 78 R, 73 RBI, 5 SB in 526 AB
2017 stats: .322/.415/.530, 21 HR, 72 R, 71 RBI, 7 SB in 457 AB
15. Jake Lamb - Diamondbacks
Projection: .258/.332/.479, 24 HR, 74 R, 80 RBI, 4 SB in 512 AB
2017 stats: .248/.357/.487, 30 HR, 89 R, 105 RBI, 6 SB in 536 AB
Don’t underestimate how much fantasy value is tied up in a player’s teammates and lineup spot. Lamb was a slightly better hitter in 2016 than in 2017, yet he finished with eight more runs and 14 more RBI this year. He’ll be more valuable to the Diamondbacks, yet less valuable to fantasy leaguers, if he’s strictly platooned next year.
16. Nick Castellanos - Tigers
Projection: .274/.324/.470, 23 HR, 77 R, 76 RBI, 2 SB in 562 AB
2017 stats: .272/.320/.390, 26 HR, 73 R, 101 RBI, 4 SB in 614 AB
17. Mike Moustakas - Royals
Projection: .270/.331/.450, 22 HR, 75 R, 71 RBI, 1 SB in 545 AB
2017 stats: .272/.314/.521, 38 HR, 75 R, 85 RBI, 0 SB in 555 AB
Moustakas set a new Royals franchise record for homers this year, but you’d never know it by looking at his run and RBI totals. In 2015, he had practically identical totals there (73 runs, 82 RBI in 549 AB) while hitting .284 with just 22 homers.
18. Travis Shaw - Brewers
Projection: .257/.321/.445, 23 HR, 66 R, 77 RBI, 4 SB in 506 AB
2017 stats: .273/.349/.513, 31 HR, 84 R, 101 RBI, 10 SB in 538 AB
Obviously, the plan should be to draft Shaw next spring and then trade him for Dozier at the All-Star break. Shaw went from .299/.367/.570 in the first half to .242/.326/.442 in the second half this year. With the Red Sox in 2016, he hit .269/.332/.456 before the break and .194/.259/.360 afterwards.
19. Yuli Gurriel - Astros
Projection: .276/.329/.437, 17 HR, 65 R, 69 RBI, 6 SB in 519 AB
2017 stats: .299/.332/.486, 18 HR, 69 R, 75 RBI, 3 SB in 529 AB
21. Eugenio Suarez - Reds
Projection: .261/.329/.429, 19 HR, 69 R, 66 RBI, 8 SB in 522 AB
2017 stats: .260/.367/.461, 26 HR, 87 R, 82 RBI, 4 SB in 534 AB
24. Jose Reyes - Mets
Projection: .270/.323/.398, 8 HR, 51 R, 37 RBI, 13 SB in 359 AB
2017 stats: .246/.315/.413, 15 HR, 75 R, 58 RBI, 24 SB in 501 AB
27. Yoan Moncada - White Sox
Projection: .236/.328/.418, 12 HR, 43 R, 37 RBI, 13 SB in 297 AB
2017 stats: .231/.338/.412, 8 HR, 31 R, 22 RBI, 3 SB in 199 AB
Moncada didn’t do much running as a rookie, but prorating his other numbers to 297 at-bats would put him at 12 HR, 46 runs and 33 RBI. Hopefully, he’ll feel more confident stealing bases next year.
28. Brandon Drury - Diamondbacks
Projection: .274/.326/.455, 12 HR, 43 R, 47 RBI, 2 SB in 332 AB
2017 stats: .267/.317/.447, 14 HR, 41 R, 63 RBI, 1 SB in 445 AB
I didn’t get the Drury excitement; he didn’t project as a good enough hitter to make up for what figured to be bad defense at second base or mediocre defense anywhere else. The interesting thing, though, is that he actually turned out to be perfectly decent at second base. I’m still not a big believer in the bat, but he should be better than he showed this year. I’ll probably like him more of a sleeper for 2018 than I did as a potential breakthrough player for 2017.
34. David Freese - Pirates
Projection: .256/.329/.394, 10 HR, 44 R, 47 RBI, 1 SB in 348 AB
2017 stats: .263/.368/.371, 10 HR, 44 R, 52 RBI, 0 SB in 426 AB
39. Joey Gallo - Rangers
Projection: .211/.316/.471, 15 HR, 31 R, 38 RBI, 2 SB in 227 AB
2017 stats: .209/.333/.537, 41 HR, 85 R, 80 RBI, 7 SB in 449 AB
I had Gallo projected to strike out in 43 percent of his plate appearances. He ended up at 37 percent. That still would have given him the strikeout record had he started 150 games, rather than 135, but it made a big difference. His .870 OPS this year came with just a .250 BABIP. One would think he could do better there, even if a disproportionate number of his balls in play are routine flies.
43. Marwin Gonzalez - Astros
Projection: .255/.303/.396, 7 HR, 31 R, 29 RBI, 4 SB in 255 AB
2017 stats: .303/.377/.530, 23 HR, 67 R, 90 RBI, 8 SB in 455 AB
46. Matt Chapman - Athletics
Projection: .214/.297/.410, 11 HR, 27 R, 31 RBI, 2 SB in 229 AB
2017 stats: .234/.313/.472, 14 HR, 39 R, 40 RBI, 0 SB in 290 AB
I thought Chapman might prove overmatched in his first look at major league pitching, but he more than held his own. That’s a great sign for the A’s; even if he’s just a .230 hitter, his power and outstanding glove will make him a quality regular.