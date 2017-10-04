Fantasy MVPs & LVPs

Wednesday, October 4, 2017

It's the 19th annual edition of the fantasy MVPs and LVPs column. Awards are given to players that most over- or underperformed my preseason projections. So, basically, everyone I was most wrong about. I do, however, tend to give injured players a break when it comes to LVPs



I also have my real MVP/Cy Young/ROY choices below.



The Fantasy Most Valuable Players



Catchers



MVP - Yadier Molina

Projection: .266/.317/.354, 6 HR, 45 R, 49 RBI, 2 SB in 463 AB

2017 stats: .273/.312/.439, 18 HR, 60 R, 82 RBI, 9 SB in 501 AB



Molina turned 35 in July and has as much mileage on his tires as any catcher his age in major league history, but he turned back the clock offensively, coming up just one homer short of his total from his previous three seasons combined (19 in 1,426 AB from 2014-16). His homer and steal totals were his highest since 2012, and he set a new personal best for RBI. He’s not the overall player he was five years ago, but it’s still incredible he’s displayed this kind of staying power with such a workload.



Honorable Mention - Salvador Perez, Kurt Suzuki, J.T. Realmuto

2016 Winner - Wilson Ramos

2015 Winner - Nick Hundley

2014 Winner - Devin Mesoraco

2013 Winner - Jonathan Lucroy

2012 Winner - Wilin Rosario

2011 Winner - Alex Avila

2010 Winner - Buster Posey

2009 Winner - Joe Mauer

2008 Winner - Ryan Doumit

2007 Winner - Russell Martin

2006 Winner - Brian McCann

2005 Winner - Brandon Inge

2004 Winner - Craig Wilson

2003 Winner - Javy Lopez

2002 Winner - Eli Marrero

2001 Winner - Paul Lo Duca

2000 Winner - Charles Johnson

1999 Winner - Mike Sweeney



LVP - Jonathan Lucroy

Projection: .276/.338/.433, 14 HR, 62 R, 65 RBI, 3 SB in 467 AB

2017 stats: .265/.345/.371, 6 HR, 40 R, 46 RBI, 1 SB in 423 AB



When Lucroy claimed LVP honors two years ago, a concussion was to blame. This year, there was no easy explanation for his utter lack of offense. It took a deadline deal to Colorado to give his numbers a hint of respectability; throw out his 79 at-bats at Coors and he had a .241/.304/.334 line in 344 at-bats. It’s not just offense, either; he’s gone from one of the game’s best pitch framers to one of its worst. I’m not going to bet much on him getting it back next year.



Dishonorable Mention - Tom Murphy, Russell Martin, Evan Gattis

2016 LVP - Yan Gomes

2015 LVP - Jonathan Lucroy

2014 LVP - Joe Mauer

2013 LVP - Jesus Montero

2012 LVP - Carlos Santana

2011 LVP - Joe Mauer

2010 LVP - Matt Wieters

2009 LVP - Russell Martin

2008 LVP - Kenji Johjima

2007 LVP - Ramon Hernandez

2006 LVP - Javy Lopez

2005 LVP - Jason Kendall

2004 LVP - Mike Piazza

2003 LVP - Paul Lo Duca

2002 LVP - Charles Johnson

2001 LVP - Jason Kendall

2000 LVP - Michael Barrett

1999 LVP - Todd Hundley





Editor’s Note: FanDuel is hosting the Rotoworld Beat the Writers Series, where you can play against five Rotoworld football writers for your chance at cash prizes and free entry into their Sunday Million. Put your knowledge to the test!

First Basemen/Designated Hitters



MVP - Cody Bellinger

Projection: .237/.308/.443, 7 HR, 16 R, 20 RBI, 2 SB in 131 AB

2017 stats: .267/.352/.581, 39 HR, 87 R, 97 RBI, 10 SB in 480 AB



Bellinger was merely good, not dominant, as a 20-year-old in Double-A last year and the Dodgers entered the season with Adrian Gonzalez entrenched and a boatload of outfield options, so I wasn’t optimistic that Bellinger would be much of a factor in 2017. 39 homers qualifies as a factor, though. It was the third highest total for a rookie in MLB history, and the third highest total for a player 21 or younger.



Honorable Mention - Ryan Zimmerman, Eric Hosmer, Justin Smoak

2016 Winner - David Ortiz

2015 Winner - Joey Votto

2014 Winner - Victor Martinez

2013 Winner - Chris Davis

2012 Winner - Adam LaRoche

2011 Winner - Mark Trumbo

2010 Winner - Joey Votto

2009 Winner - Kendrys Morales

2008 Winner - Aubrey Huff

2007 Winner - Carlos Pena

2006 Winner - Ryan Howard

2005 Winner - Derrek Lee

2004 Winner - Travis Hafner

2003 Winner - Carlos Delgado

2002 Winner - Derrek Lee

2001 Winner - Ryan Klesko

2000 Winner - Frank Thomas

1999 Winner - John Jaha



LVP - Miguel Cabrera

Projection: .306/.389/.534, 32 HR, 89 R, 102 RBI, 0 SB in 566 AB

2017 stats: .249/.329/.399, 16 HR, 50 R, 60 RBI, 0 SB in 469 AB



Troubled by herniated disks in his back, Cabrera finally had a bad season at age 34, finishing with an OPS 150 points lower than his previous low mark in 13 full seasons. From 2004-2016, he had never hit lower than .292 or slugged lower than .512. It’ll be the first time ever that he’s failed to get MVP votes; he even did in his 87-game rookie season in 2003. I’ll project a decent rebound next year, probably something that will put him in the 6-10 range among first basemen.



Dishonorable Mention - Chris Davis, Hanley Ramirez, Tommy Joseph

2016 LVP - Jose Abreu

2015 LVP - Chris Carter

2014 LVP - Chris Davis

2013 LVP - Ike Davis

2012 LVP - Eric Hosmer

2011 LVP - Adam Dunn

2010 LVP - Lance Berkman

2009 LVP - David Ortiz

2008 LVP - Travis Hafner

2007 LVP - Richie Sexson

2006 LVP - Todd Helton

2005 LVP - Todd Helton

2004 LVP - Jason Giambi

2003 LVP - Paul Konerko

2002 LVP - Tony Clark

2001 LVP - Mark McGwire

2000 LVP - Sean Casey

1999 LVP - Darin Erstad





Second Basemen



MVP - Whit Merrifield

Projection: .262/.313/.392, 5 HR, 33 R, 28 RBI, 8 SB in 260 AB

2017 stats: .288/.324/.460, 19 HR, 80 R, 78 RBI, 34 SB in 587 AB



My original Merrifield projection was more robust and I labeled him as a sleeper for this year, but then the Royals foolishly picked Raul Mondesi as their second baseman and had Merrifield open the season in the minors. Fortunately, Mondesi was so awful that Merrifield had to wait just 13 games for another chance, and he was better than anyone would have expected. The especially big surprise was the 19 homers; he hit two in 311 at-bats as a rookie and he never reached double figures in the minors. In fact, he finished with a .750 OPS just once in seven minor league seasons before coming in at .784 in the majors this year.



Honorable Mention - Jonathan Schoop, Scooter Gennett, Dee Gordon

2016 Winner - Brian Dozier

2015 Winner - Dee Gordon

2014 Winner - Jose Altuve

2013 Winner - Matt Carpenter

2012 Winner - Aaron Hill

2011 Winner - Ben Zobrist

2010 Winner - Rickie Weeks

2009 Winner - Aaron Hill

2008 Winner - Dustin Pedroia

2007 Winner - Brandon Phillips

2006 Winner - Dan Uggla

2005 Winner - Chone Figgins

2004 Winner - Mark Loretta

2003 Winner - Marcus Giles

2002 Winner - Alfonso Soriano

2001 Winner - Bret Boone

2000 Winner - Jose Vidro

1999 Winner - Roberto Alomar



LVP - Rougned Odor

Projection: .282/.327/.506, 29 HR, 81 R, 95 RBI, 15 SB in 575 AB

2017 stats: .204/.252/.397, 30 HR, 79 R, 75 RBI, 15 SB in 607 AB



I nailed three categories here. The problem is that Odor’s average was so bad in so many at-bats that it killed his value. Odor hitting .204 was about as damaging to a team’s average as carrying a guy with zero homers all year was in that category. Plus, it’s not like his 30 homers counted for as much as they might have a few years ago. Odor hit .259, .261 and .271 in his first three seasons. My .282 projection was optimistic, but it wasn’t completely out of line for a 23-year-old seemingly on the way up. That he fell so far is rather alarming, but what makes it worse is that he doesn’t even realize his approach is a problem.



Dishonorable Mention - Robinson Cano, Matt Carpenter, Jason Kipnis

2016 LVP - Dee Gordon

2015 LVP - Chase Utley

2014 LVP - Jason Kipnis

2013 LVP - Rickie Weeks

2012 LVP - Jemile Weeks

2011 LVP - Chone Figgins

2010 LVP - Aaron Hill

2009 LVP - Kelly Johnson

2008 LVP - Robinson Cano

2007 LVP - Josh Barfield

2006 LVP - Jorge Cantu

2005 LVP - Bret Boone

2004 LVP - Alfonso Soriano

2003 LVP - Roberto Alomar

2002 LVP - Roberto Alomar

2001 LVP - Edgardo Alfonzo

2000 LVP - Jose Offerman

1999 LVP - Delino DeShields





Third Basemen



MVP - Jose Ramirez

Projection: .278/.335/.460, 12 HR, 78 R, 68 RBI, 20 SB in 550 AB

2017 stats: .318/.374/.583, 29 HR, 107 R, 83 RBI, 17 SB in 585 AB



Ramirez slugged .340 in 2015. He slugged .462 last year. He came in at .583 this year. I watched it happen and can still scarcely believe it. In 2015, his success was partly explained by him playing half of his games in baseball’s secret offensive paradise; he actually had a .694 OPS in road games in his breakthrough campaign (.952 at home). This year… well, he hit 19 homers and slugged .638 on the road. Bryce Harper was the only player in either league to have a higher slugging percentage on the road. The whole thing still makes no real sense to me.



Honorable Mention - Travis Shaw, Marwin Gonzalez, Joey Gallo, Eugenio Suarez

2016 Winner - Adrian Beltre

2015 Winner - Josh Donaldson

2014 Winner - Todd Frazier

2013 Winner - Josh Donaldson

2012 Winner - Chase Headley

2011 Winner - Jose Bautista

2010 Winner - Jose Bautista

2009 Winner - Mark Reynolds

2008 Winner - Jorge Cantu

2007 Winner - Ryan Braun

2006 Winner - Michael Cuddyer

2005 Winner - Morgan Ensberg

2004 Winner - Adrian Beltre

2003 Winner - Bill Mueller

2002 Winner - Aaron Boone

2001 Winner - Albert Pujols

2000 Winner - Troy Glaus

1999 Winner - Fernando Tatis



LVP - Kyle Seager

Projection: .275/.353/.488, 28 HR, 87 R, 90 RBI, 5 SB in 578 AB

2017 stats: .249/.323/.450, 27 HR, 72 R, 88 RBI, 2 SB in 578 AB



There were no huge flops at third base this year, but Seager was a significant disappointment; his average was down 30 points from last year’s .278 mark and his 107 OPS+ was his worst mark in six seasons as a regular. I hope it was an aberration.



Dishonorable Mention - Todd Frazier, Kris Bryant, Maikel Franco, Josh Donaldson

2016 LVP - Maikel Franco

2015 LVP - Carlos Santana

2014 LVP - David Wright

2013 LVP - Pablo Sandoval

2012 LVP - Mark Reynolds

2011 LVP - Pedro Alvarez

2010 LVP - Pablo Sandoval

2009 LVP - Garrett Atkins

2008 LVP - Chone Figgins

2007 LVP - Eric Chavez

2006 LVP - Hank Blalock

2005 LVP - Adrian Beltre

2004 LVP - Eric Hinske

2003 LVP - Edgardo Alfonzo

2002 LVP - Jeff Cirillo

2001 LVP - Tony Batista

2000 LVP - Vinny Castilla

1999 LVP - Ken Caminiti





Shortstops



MVP - Elvis Andrus

Projection: .282/.336/.401, 10 HR, 73 R, 61 RBI, 22 SB in 553 AB

2017 stats: .297/.337/.471, 20 HR, 100 R, 88 RBI, 25 SB in 643 AB



Andrus once went homerless in a season of 588 at-bats. He hit two homers in 619 at-bats as recently as 2014. He averaged one homer every 132 at-bats in his eight big league seasons before hitting one every 32 this year. He also topped his previous high in doubles by nine by collecting 44. Andrus was also very good in 2016, but that only resulted in eight homers, 75 runs scored and 69 RBI in 147 games. This year, he finished with the same OPS+ (108 to 109), but he had 20 homers, 100 runs scored and 88 RBI in 158 games, making him far, far more valuable for fantasy purposes.



Honorable Mention - Chris Taylor, Didi Gregorius, Andrelton Simmons, Eduardo Nunez

2016 Winner - Jonathan Villar

2015 Winner - Xander Bogaerts

2014 Winner - Dee Gordon

2013 Winner - Jean Segura

2012 Winner - Ian Desmond

2011 Winner - Asdrubal Cabrera

2010 Winner - Omar Infante

2009 Winner - Ben Zobrist

2008 Winner - Mike Aviles

2007 Winner - Hanley Ramirez

2006 Winner - Hanley Ramirez

2005 Winner - Felipe Lopez

2004 Winner - Carlos Guillen

2003 Winner - Edgar Renteria

2002 Winner - David Eckstein

2001 Winner - Rich Aurilia

2000 Winner - Jose Valentin

1999 Winner - Jay Bell



LVP - Jonathan Villar

Projection: .268/.345/.428, 18 HR, 93 R, 60 RBI, 52 SB in 598 AB

2017 stats: .241/.293/.372, 11 HR, 49 R, 40 RBI, 23 SB in 403 AB



No one expected Villar to match his 2016, but he was so good then that it seemed his status as a regular was assured, meaning he was a safe bet for 40 steals -- maybe a lot more -- and ample fantasy value. Villar, though, never got it together at any point, and the Brewers had little choice but to send him to the bench. It’ll be interesting to see what happens now. He’s cheap enough that the Brewers figure to keep him, but probably as a bench player initially. He’ll still be interesting for fantasy purposes; the list of the players with the ability to steal 50 bases and hit 20 homers is pretty much just Villar and Trea Turner.



Dishonorable Mention - Jose Peraza, Manny Machado, Aledmys Diaz

2016 LVP - Carlos Correa

2015 LVP - Hanley Ramirez

2014 LVP - Jean Segura

2013 LVP - Starlin Castro

2012 LVP - Elvis Andrus

2011 LVP - Hanley Ramirez

2010 LVP - Yunel Escobar

2009 LVP - Jimmy Rollins

2008 LVP - Troy Tulowitzki

2007 LVP - Bill Hall

2006 LVP - Clint Barmes

2005 LVP - Kaz Matsui

2004 LVP - Angel Berroa

2003 LVP - Jose Hernandez

2002 LVP - Rich Aurilia

2001 LVP - Tony Womack

2000 LVP - Royce Clayton

1999 LVP - Royce Clayton



