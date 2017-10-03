Postseason Dose: Going Wild

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

Does a team’s mastery over another in head-to-head matchups matter when it all comes down to a one winner-take-all game? It almost surely doesn’t, and the Twins are certainly hoping that’s the case.

The Yankees have an unfathomable 90-33 record in regular and postseason games against the Twins since 2002. That’s nearly a .750 winning percentage over a 16-year period and is easily the most lopsided head-to-head matchup over that span.

So what does that mean as the two clubs prepare for Tuesday’s American League Wild Card Game that will determine who faces the Indians in the ALDS? Well, as I previously alluded to, probably nothing. The Yankees are certainly viewed as the favorites Tuesday, though, even if it has nothing to do with what they’ve done versus the Twins over the last decade and a half.

Luis Severino will start for the Bronx Bombers and is coming off a regular season that saw him post a 2.98 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 230/51 K/BB ratio over 193 1/3 innings. Worth noting is that one of his worst starts of the season came against Minnesota just a couple weeks ago when he allowed three runs over only three frames. Severino will be tasked with facing a Twins lineup that’s been clicking since the All-Star break.

One guy that it appears Severino might not have to face is Miguel Sano. Sano returned to action this past weekend after missing 38 games with a stress reaction in his left shin, but he’s still not feeling 100 percent. Manager Paul Molitor is tentatively planning to start Robbie Grossman at designated hitter over Sano.

"It's been challenging trying to get him prepared in such a short window," Molitor said. "I think we're encouraged that he's going to be available tomorrow in some capacity. We're going to see how the workout goes today. Whether he's going to start or not, I still haven't inked it in yet, but I'm leaning toward having him on the bench."

Taking the ball for the Twins will be Ervin Santana. Santana had a regular season in which he pitched excellently at the beginning (1.75 ERA from April-May), poorly in the middle (5.46 ERA from June-July) and very good again at the end (3.12 ERA from August-September). He faced the Yankees just once, holding them to two runs over 5 2/3 frames last month in New York.

The Yankees ranked second in baseball in runs scored this season and the Twins weren’t far behind at seventh. We certainly have two offenses that are capable of putting runs on the board in a hitter-friendly stadium.

I’m looking forward to getting playoff baseball underway Tuesday. Thankfully, Phil Cuzzi isn’t on the AL Wild Card umpiring crew.

Gray vs. Greinke in the Desert

The National League Wild Card Game will go down on Wednesday, with two NL West foes squaring off as Colorado travels to Arizona.

The Rockies held off the Brewers for the NL’s second Wild Card spot and will go up against a Diamondbacks squad for the 20th time since Opening Day. They went 8-11 in 19 regular season matchups versus the D’Backs.

Jon Gray will toe the rubber for the Rockies on Wednesday, and few in the game are throwing the ball as well as the young right-hander of late. Gray posted a 2.44 ERA, 1.12 WHP and 66/15 K/BB ratio over 66 1/3 innings in his final 11 starts of the season. He had a 2.10 ERA and 33/4 K/BB ratio over 30 innings in his final five outings.

That Gray has excelled down the stretch shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. He missed over two months of action during the first half with a stress reaction in his left foot, which means he’s throwing only 123 2/3 innings this season. At a time of the year when many pitchers wear down – especially younger hurlers – Gray’s arm is still fresh. Oh, and I should also probably note that Gray held a 3.50 ERA and 26/4 K/BB ratio over 18 frames in his three starts against Arizona this season.

Of course, the Rockies are going to have their hands full, as well, with former Cy Young winner Zack Greinke starting for the Diamondbacks. After an injury-shortened, disappointing showing in 2016, Greinke bounced back in a big way in 2017, putting up a 3.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 215/45 K/BB ratio across 202 1/3 frames.

Greinke held a 3.41 and obscene 37/2 K/BB ratio across 34 1/3 innings in his five starts against the Rockies this season. He’ll be making his 10th career postseason start, having posted a 3.55 ERA and 54/9 K/BB ratio over 58 1/3 frames in his first nine playoff outings. Gray will be making his first career postseason start.

