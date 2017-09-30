Dose: Tanakkkkkkkkkkkkkkka

Saturday, September 30, 2017

Masahiro Tanaka delivered a dazzling performance in his final start of the regular season, racking up a career-high 15 strikeouts over seven shutout innings against the Blue Jays.





Tanaka had been crushed to the tune of eight runs (seven earned) over 5 ⅔ innings against this same Blue Jays’ offense last week and was given a couple of extra days off in between starts in preparation for this outing. It seems to have worked wonders.





The right-hander whiffed 10 of the first 14 hitters that he faced and kept a bid for a perfect game intact until Ezequiel Carrera’s single in the fifth inning.

The 15 strikeouts match Nationals' hurler Stephen Strasburg for the most by any pitcher in a big league game this season. It also matches Yu Darvish (2013) for the most strikeouts in a game by a Japanese hurler.





Tanaka is now the first hurler in club history to have three games of 13 or more strikeouts in the same season.





With the victory, Tanaka finishes the season 13-12 with a 4.74 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 194/41 K/BB ratio across his 178 ⅓ innings.





He finished the season especially strong though, especially at home. Over his final six starts in New York, Tanaka went 5-1 with an outstanding 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 57/6 K/BB ratio across 42 innings. Yankees’ manager Joe Girardi should surely find a way to deploy him at home as often as possible in the postseason.





What the victory also does, is keep the Yankees' hopes alive in the American League East. With the Red Sox falling to the Astros on Friday, the Yankees are two games back of their hated rival with two left to play. If the Yankees can win their last two while the Red Sox drop both of theirs against the Astros, the two clubs would play a tiebreaker in New York on Monday.













The 200 HR Club





When Mike Trout crushed a Marco Gonzales offering over the wall in center field in the first inning on Sunday, he trotted around the bases for the 200th time in his young career.





In doing so, he became just the third player in club history to hit 200 or more home runs with the Angels, and just the fourth player in American League history to accomplish the feat by their age-26 season. The other three that have done it? Mickey Mantle, Jimmy Foxx and Alex Rodriguez. Not bad company to keep.





He wasn’t finished either. Trout added another long ball in the eighth inning that helped spark a comeback and eventual victory against the Mariners.





Despite spending 46 days on the disabled list earlier this season, Trout is still going to garner votes for the American League MVP award. He’s hitting .309/.446/.638 with 33 homers, 72 RBI and 22 swipes in his 112 games this season. The on-base percentage and slugging percentage are both career highs for Trout.









Z-Pack leads the Way





Ryan Zimmerman had a monster day at the dish on Friday, leading the Nationals to a 6-1 victory over the Pirates.





The 33-year-old slugger got the Nationals on the board in the first inning with an RBI double off of Gerrit Cole that plated Anthony Rendon. Zimmerman would double off of Cole again his next trip to the plate in the fourth inning.





When he strode to the dish in the sixth, it was A.J. Schugel who was summoned from the bullpen to face him. After falling behind 1-2, he battled back and crushed the sixth pitch of the at-bat for a two-run homer. That blast was the 250th home run of Zimmerman’s career.





He still had something left in the tank though, as he clobbered a pitch from Dan Runzler for an opposite-field home run in the eighth inning, extending the Nationals’ lead to 6-0.





All told, he finished the night 4-for-4 with a pair of homers and two doubles. ZImmerman drove home four runs and scored twice. He’s hitting .301/.355/.572 with 36 long balls and 107 RBI on the season.















American League Quick Hits: Miguel Castro will start for the Orioles on Saturday against the Rays… Adam Jones missed another game on Friday due to lingering leg soreness. He hasn’t played since Sunday… Eduardo Nunez (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season… Salvador Perez (groin) could return to the Royals’ lineup on Sunday… Hisashi Iwakuma underwent an arthroscopic debridement on his ailing right shoulder… Jake Odorizzi was removed from Friday’s start after four scoreless innings due to right knee soreness… Logan Morrison clubbed his 38th home run in a win over the Orioles… Trevor Bauer fanned seven over six innings of one-run ball against the White Sox to earn his 17th victory… Jose Ramirez went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI to lead the charge for the Indians in that win… Tim Beckham is expected to be shut down for the rest of the season after re-aggravating his hamstring injury on Friday… Alex Bregman went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in a win over the Red Sox… Renato Nunez slugged his first big league home run in a loss to the Rangers... Nicholas Castellanos homered and drove in a pair of runs in a loss to the Twins, eclipsing the 100-RBI mark for the first time in his career... Jed Lowrie broke an Athletics' franchise record with his 48th double of the season in a loss to the Rangers... Nelson Cruz pulverized his 39th home run in a loss to the Angels... Brian Dozier homered, doubled, walked twice and plated three runs in a victory over the Tigers.





National League Quick Hits: Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Cardinals are expected to “strongly pursue” Josh Donaldson as a free agent this winter… Jake Arrieta (hamstring) will not start for the Cubs in Sunday’s regular season finale against the Reds… Jose Reyes told The Record Friday that he would be willing to take a discount to re-sign with the Mets… The Phillies announced Friday that they will not bring back Pete Mackanin as their manager for 2018, though he will stay in the organization as a special assistant to general manager Matt Klentak… The Dodgers are considering carrying Tim Locastro on their postseason roster as a pinch-running specialist… Ender Inciarte sat out Friday’s game due to lingering soreness in his thumb… Jacob deGrom was scratched from his final start of the season due to gastroenteritis… Noah Syndergaard is expected to throw up to 25 pitches in his final start of the season on Sunday… The Cardinals have shut down Yadier Molina (concussion) for the remainder of the season… Jordy Mercer (knee) isn’t expected to play again this year… Chris Taylor (knee) is expected to return to the Dodgers’ lineup on Saturday… Clayton Kershaw has officially been tabbed to start Game 1 of the NLDS for the Dodgers, though skipper Dave Roberts indicated that he doesn’t plan on using Kershaw in a potential Game 4… Austin Slater underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia and will miss six-to-eight weeks of action… Paul DeJong belted his 25th homer in a loss to the Brewers… Stephen Strasburg struck out eight over 7 ⅔ shutout innings in Friday’s victory over the Pirates… Jake Lamb blasted his 30th homer in a losing effort against the Royals… Charlie Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a homer as the Rockies routed the Dodgers, cutting their magic number to one… Ozzie Albies had three hits, including a home run, and swiped a base in a losing effort against the Marlins… Marcell Ozuna drove in three runs against the Braves and has crossed the 120 RBI-plateau… Chase Anderson fired seven innings of one-run ball to beat the Cardinals, though the Brewers still sit two games back of the Rockies with two to play.... Mark Reynolds launched his 30th homer as the Rockies routed the Dodgers.