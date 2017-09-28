FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday

Thursday, September 28, 2017

I’ll be digging into the MLB slate on Thursdays and will be bringing you some top plays to consider on FanDuel. We have the NFL Week 4 starting up tonight, so much of the focus will be on football, but we still have an eight-game MLB slate to examine. I would caution to play close attention to the MLB lineups, as a team like the Angels was officially eliminated last night.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Looking for some cheap picks to round out your lineup? Check out today's FanDuel MLB Bargains column by Brad Johnson to help squeeze the following top plays into your squad!

Pitchers





Danny Duffy, Kansas City Royals, $8,300 – It’s an ugly pitching slate tonight and the other option I like is Sonny Gray at $9,200. Duffy is $900 cheaper, and I’d like to spend on a bat like Mike Trout, so I’ll take the savings with Duffy. He’s tied with Gray as the biggest favorite on this slate at -190, as he’ll face a watered down Detroit lineup. The Tigers featured the second lowest implied Vegas total on the slate at 3.9 runs (trailing only the Rays at 3.7 runs), and the bottom of the Tigers’ lineup last night read as follows: Efren Navarro, Dixon Machado, Austin Romine and Jose Iglesias. They haven’t topped four runs in any of their seven games, and it looks like a safe spot for Duffy on a weak pitching slate.

Also Consider – Sonny Gray

Catcher





Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals, $3,300 – After getting the night off yesterday, Perez is expected to be back into the lineup tonight. He steps right back into a quality spot, as he’ll have the platoon advantage on Daniel Norris, who has allowed a 42.9% hard-hit rate to RHB this season, as well as a .354 wOBA.

Also Consider – Evan Gattis, Tyler Flowers

First Base





Josh Bell, Pittsburgh, Pirates, $2,400 – If you’re looking to spend, it’s hard to argue against Rizzo and Abreu, but Bell jumps out as a great value, so I’ll highlight him at this spot. According to the current RotoGrinders’ projections he’s the third highest raw points options at first base today, and is easily the top points per dollar projection at all positions today (4.32 PT/$/K). He’s racked up five hits over his past two games and will have the platoon advantage on Edwin Jackson, who has allowed 22 earned runs over his past four starts and a career .345 wOBA to LHB.

Also Consider – Anthony Rizzo, Jose Abreu, Justin Bour

Second Base





Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals, $3,900 – Second base looks like a spend position, as there isn’t much to like in the under $3,000 range. I also like Daniel Murphy here, but Washington is locked into playoff seeding and he’s been resting often lately, so I’ll highlight Merrifield. As noted with Perez, Daniel Norris is someone I think we can attack, and Merrifield has posted a solid .353 wOBA against LHP this season, and offers both power and speed.

Also Consider – Daniel Murphy, Jose Altuve

Third Base





Luis Valbuena, Los Angeles Angels, $3,000 – Third base isn’t particularly pretty tonight, so I’ll grab Valbuena here as part of an Angels stack. As noted in the outfield section below, it looks like a great night to grab Angels’ bats as they’ll face Dylan Covey, who has been knocked around all season long. Valbuena is a home run or bust option that strikes out and doesn’t hit for average, but does have plenty of power when he makes contact. He should be able to make contact tonight, as Covey carries an extremely low 12% strikeout rate this season.

Also Consider – Adonis Garcia (minimum price punt if makes the lineup)

Shortstop





Elvis Andrus, Texas Rangers, $3,400 – Andrus draws a nice matchup with Sean Manaea, who will be getting a big negative park shift heading to Texas. It’s been a disappointing year for Manaea, and he’s been unable to solve RHB, allowing a .351 wOBA, 1.2 HR/9 and 36.9% hard-hit rate. Meanwhile, Andrus has flashed surprising power this season with 20 home runs, and he holds a .362 wOBA against LHP.

Also Consider – Carlos Correa, Andrelton Simmons

Outfield





Entire Los Angeles Outfield – The reason I like a guy like Danny Duffy and Josh Bell is that it leaves to spend big in the outfield, and it sets up as a great spot for the Angels’ outfield trio of Kole Calhoun ($3,100), Mike Trout ($4,800) and Justin Upton ($4,000). The only drawback here is they were eliminated from playoff contention, so make sure they are running out their full lineup, because the matchup is prime against Dylan Covey. Covey has struggled mightily in his first MLB season with a high walk rate at 11.2% paired with a low 12.6% strikeout rate. The result has been predictably bad, as RHB have tuned him up for a .448 wOBA and LHB have posted a .383 wOBA. Trout and Upton are clear top notch plays with their power, and Calhoun hit leadoff yesterday, so load up on the Angels if they’re in the lineup.

Matt Joyce, Oakland Athletics, $2,900 – If you need salary relief, I like the spot for Matt Joyce, as he’s getting a positive park shift heading to Texas and will face Miguel Gonzalez. Gonzalez has a low 14% strikeout rate this season, and he’s been hit hard by LHB for a 34% hard-hit rate, 1.38 HR/9 and .364 wOBA. For the BvP fans, Joyce has also had success against him in his career (8-for-24 with three doubles and a home run).

Also Consider – Andrew McCutchen, Lorenzo Cain, George Springer