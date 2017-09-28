Waiver Wired: Chacin a Dream

Thursday, September 28, 2017

We’ve made it, people. The final edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. If you have managed to hang on until the final week, good for you. There really isn’t a lot to add at this point, but I have some hitters to keep in mind below and a bunch of widely-available streaming options to consider. The important thing to keep in mind this weekend is that everything is subject to change. We’re likely to see players shut down and starts cut short, so be prepared and flexible for whatever might come your way. Good luck out there.



As always, we have our annual Waiver Wired Awards on Page Two, so make sure to click through to reminisce about some of the surprise contributors of the 2017 season. I’ll still be doing plenty of columns in the coming weeks, so I’m not going anywhere. We’ll be shifting into 2018 Rotoworld Draft Guide mode before you know it. But for now, I'm so ready for postseason baseball.



MIXED LEAGUES



(All players below are owned in under 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)



Power: Mitch Haniger, Teoscar Hernandez, Scott Schebler, Marcus Semien, Hunter Renfroe, Michael Taylor, Rafael Devers, Christian Villanueva, Greg Bird, Nick Williams, Jeimer Candelario, Aaron Altherr, Dominic Smith, Willie Calhoun, Wilson Ramos, Travis d’Arnaud



(The Dodgers and Rockies finish the season in Coors Field. If you can find available hitters on either of these teams, go for it.)



Speed: Ozzie Albies, Aaron Hicks, Kevin Kiermaier, Delino DeShields, Jacoby Ellsbury, Amed Rosario, Shin-Soo Choo, Freddy Galvis, Manuel Margot, Alen Hanson, Keon Broxton, Cameron Maybin, Jon Jay, Nori Aoki, Jose Peraza, Denard Span, Brett Phillips



(Tim Anderson is owned in 56 percent of Yahoo leagues while Jose Reyes is owned in 57 percent of leagues, so there’s a chance they might still be out there in shallow formats)



Multi-position eligible players: Asdrubal Cabrera, Ben Zobrist, Yulieski Gurriel, Brandon Phillips, Ian Happ, Jedd Gyorko, Howie Kendrick, Eduardo Escobar, Chase Headley



(Jorge Polanco is still available in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues)



Saves: Jeurys Familia, Juan Nicasio, Juan Minaya, Mike Minor, Kyle Barraclough, Blake Treinen, Alex Claudio, Keone Kela, Blake Parker, Yusmiero Petit, Shane Greene, Matt Belisle



Suitable Streamers:



(All of the pitchers mentioned below are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)



Luiz Gohara SP, Braves (Yahoo: 7 percent owned) at Marlins on Friday



This assignment doesn’t come without some risk, but Gohara was awesome in his last start against the Phillies, allowing just one run on five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out nine batters. His 4.63 ERA through four starts isn’t overly impressive, but he has a strong 25/6 K/BB ratio in 23 1/3 innings. Gohara brings major velocity from the left side and has been getting a ton of swings and misses on his slider. I’ll take a chance on his strikeout upside, even against one of the better contact teams in the National League.



Kyle Gibson SP, Twins (Yahoo: 34 percent) vs. Tigers on Friday



Gibson is a repeat option after finding himself in last week’s column. He delivered by allowing three runs over seven innings in a victory over the Tigers in Detroit. Now he faces them again, this time at home. The Wild Card-game bound Twins have their hangover lineup going on Thursday afternoon, so I’d bank on at least a few regulars being in the lineup for Friday’s game. I guess the question is how deep Gibson will pitch into the game, but the Tigers have been so awful recently that I’m willing to go for it here. He’ll be opposed by Matt Boyd (Yahoo: 16 percent owned), who isn’t a terrible option on the chance that the Twins won’t have their full regular lineup in there.



Jhoulys Chacin SP/RP, Padres (Yahoo: 29 percent owned) at Giants on Saturday



We talked about Chacin’s dramatic home/road splits in last week’s column, and true to form, he allowed just one hit over six scoreless innings against the Rockies at home, but we’re sticking with him here despite him pitching on the road for the season finale. It’s pretty easy to understand why, as only the Padres have scored fewer runs than the Giants this season. Despite the home/road disparity, I feel confident using him in most formats with this matchup. Speaking of the weak Padres’ lineup, you can start Chris Stratton (Yahoo: 10 percent owned) on Friday if you are desparate enough.



Jordan Montgomery SP, Yankees (Yahoo: 27 percent owned) vs. Blue Jays on Sunday



I originally had CC Sabathia in this spot for his Saturday start, but it looks like he's going to get a rest with Jaime Garcia going in his place. Garcia has been much too erratic to trust in mixed leagues, but Montgomery is a decent fallback for the season finale on Sunday. I don't know how many regulars will be in the lineup for this one, but after hitting a bit of a rough patch, Montgomery has allowed one run with 11 strikeouts and two walks in 12 innings over his last two starts. The Blue Jays have struggled to score runs against lefties all year, so I'm alright with starting him again in most formats.



Seth Lugo SP/RP, Mets (Yahoo: 7 percent owned) at Phillies on Saturday or Sunday



This is sort of a sneaky one, as Noah Syndergaard might actually start Saturday or Sunday, but he’ll only throw one inning before Lugo takes over. Consistent with the Mets as a whole, this hasn’t gone according to plan for Lugo. After an impressive showing during the World Baseball Classic, he went down with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and didn’t end up making his season debut until June. He’s posted an underwhelming 4.72 ERA over 17 starts and one relief appearance since, but he’s allowed one earned run or fewer in three out of his last four starts. There was one clunker in there, which serves as a reminder about the risk associated with this matchup, but this is an acceptable play if some of the bigger names are off the board. I like the Mets' chances of scoring some runs this weekend.



R.A. Dickey SP, Braves (Yahoo:17 percent owned) at Marlins on Sunday



This one isn’t a sure thing to happen. Dickey will make the start if he wants it, but Max Fried will get the call if he doesn’t. Assuming Dickey pitches, he’ll be a strong option in most formats. While the 42-year-old knuckleballer had a rough start to his September, he’s allowed two runs in each of his last two starts. He actually has a 3.51 ERA over his last 18 starts dating back to June 19, so he’s been quite good for a while. If he’s truly thinking about calling it a career, at least he’s going out on a high note.