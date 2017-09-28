Waiver Wired: Chacin a Dream

We’ve made it, people. The final edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. If you have managed to hang on until the final week, good for you. There really isn’t a lot to add at this point, but I have some hitters to keep in mind below and a bunch of widely-available streaming options to consider. The important thing to keep in mind this weekend is that everything is subject to change. We’re likely to see players shut down and starts cut short, so be prepared and flexible for whatever might come your way. Good luck out there.
As always, we have our annual Waiver Wired Awards on Page Two, so make sure to click through to reminisce about some of the surprise contributors of the 2017 season.
MIXED LEAGUES
(All players below are owned in under 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)
Power: Mitch Haniger, Teoscar Hernandez, Scott Schebler, Marcus Semien, Hunter Renfroe, Michael Taylor, Rafael Devers, Christian Villanueva, Greg Bird, Nick Williams, Jeimer Candelario, Aaron Altherr, Dominic Smith, Willie Calhoun, Wilson Ramos, Travis d’Arnaud
(The Dodgers and Rockies finish the season in Coors Field. If you can find available hitters on either of these teams, go for it.)
Speed: Ozzie Albies, Aaron Hicks, Kevin Kiermaier, Delino DeShields, Jacoby Ellsbury, Amed Rosario, Shin-Soo Choo, Freddy Galvis, Manuel Margot, Alen Hanson, Keon Broxton, Cameron Maybin, Jon Jay, Nori Aoki, Jose Peraza, Denard Span, Brett Phillips
(Tim Anderson is owned in 56 percent of Yahoo leagues while Jose Reyes is owned in 57 percent of leagues, so there’s a chance they might still be out there in shallow formats)
Multi-position eligible players: Asdrubal Cabrera, Ben Zobrist, Yulieski Gurriel, Brandon Phillips, Ian Happ, Jedd Gyorko, Howie Kendrick, Eduardo Escobar, Chase Headley
(Jorge Polanco is still available in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues)
Saves: Jeurys Familia, Juan Nicasio, Juan Minaya, Mike Minor, Kyle Barraclough, Blake Treinen, Alex Claudio, Keone Kela, Blake Parker, Yusmiero Petit, Shane Greene, Matt Belisle
Suitable Streamers:
(All of the pitchers mentioned below are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)
Luiz Gohara SP, Braves (Yahoo: 7 percent owned) at Marlins on Friday
This assignment doesn’t come without some risk, but Gohara was awesome in his last start against the Phillies, allowing just one run on five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out nine batters. His 4.63 ERA through four starts isn’t overly impressive, but he has a strong 25/6 K/BB ratio in 23 1/3 innings. Gohara brings major velocity from the left side and has been getting a ton of swings and misses on his slider. I’ll take a chance on his strikeout upside, even against one of the better contact teams in the National League.
Kyle Gibson SP, Twins (Yahoo: 34 percent) vs. Tigers on Friday
Gibson is a repeat option after finding himself in last week’s column. He delivered by allowing three runs over seven innings in a victory over the Tigers in Detroit. Now he faces them again, this time at home. The Wild Card-game bound Twins have their hangover lineup going on Thursday afternoon, so I’d bank on at least a few regulars being in the lineup for Friday’s game. I guess the question is how deep Gibson will pitch into the game, but the Tigers have been so awful recently that I’m willing to go for it here. He’ll be opposed by Matt Boyd (Yahoo: 16 percent owned), who isn’t a terrible option on the chance that the Twins won’t have their full regular lineup in there.
Jhoulys Chacin SP/RP, Padres (Yahoo: 29 percent owned) at Giants on Saturday
We talked about Chacin’s dramatic home/road splits in last week’s column, and true to form, he allowed just one hit over six scoreless innings against the Rockies at home, but we’re sticking with him here despite him pitching on the road for the season finale. It’s pretty easy to understand why, as only the Padres have scored fewer runs than the Giants this season. Despite the home/road disparity, I feel confident using him in most formats with this matchup. Speaking of the weak Padres’ lineup, you can start Chris Stratton (Yahoo: 10 percent owned) on Friday if you are desparate enough.
Jordan Montgomery SP, Yankees (Yahoo: 27 percent owned) vs. Blue Jays on Sunday
I originally had CC Sabathia in this spot for his Saturday start, but it looks like he's going to get a rest with Jaime Garcia going in his place. Garcia has been much too erratic to trust in mixed leagues, but Montgomery is a decent fallback for the season finale on Sunday. I don't know how many regulars will be in the lineup for this one, but after hitting a bit of a rough patch, Montgomery has allowed one run with 11 strikeouts and two walks in 12 innings over his last two starts. The Blue Jays have struggled to score runs against lefties all year, so I'm alright with starting him again in most formats.
Seth Lugo SP/RP, Mets (Yahoo: 7 percent owned) at Phillies on Saturday or Sunday
This is sort of a sneaky one, as Noah Syndergaard might actually start Saturday or Sunday, but he’ll only throw one inning before Lugo takes over. Consistent with the Mets as a whole, this hasn’t gone according to plan for Lugo. After an impressive showing during the World Baseball Classic, he went down with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and didn’t end up making his season debut until June. He’s posted an underwhelming 4.72 ERA over 17 starts and one relief appearance since, but he’s allowed one earned run or fewer in three out of his last four starts. There was one clunker in there, which serves as a reminder about the risk associated with this matchup, but this is an acceptable play if some of the bigger names are off the board. I like the Mets' chances of scoring some runs this weekend.
R.A. Dickey SP, Braves (Yahoo:17 percent owned) at Marlins on Sunday
This one isn’t a sure thing to happen. Dickey will make the start if he wants it, but Max Fried will get the call if he doesn’t. Assuming Dickey pitches, he’ll be a strong option in most formats. While the 42-year-old knuckleballer had a rough start to his September, he’s allowed two runs in each of his last two starts. He actually has a 3.51 ERA over his last 18 starts dating back to June 19, so he’s been quite good for a while. If he’s truly thinking about calling it a career, at least he’s going out on a high note.
The 2017 Waiver Wired Awards
As the regular season draws to a close, it’s time once again for the annual Waiver Wired Awards. All of the players mentioned below were available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues at some point during the season and made it into this year’s column. We hit on most of the big pickups this year, which is great, but I also missed out on some useful contributors. It happens every season, mostly due to timing associated with running a weekly column. But I’m mostly satisfied with the group of players we have here.
The Phil Lombardi Award (best waiver wire catcher)
This wasn’t the most exciting year for the catcher position. Gary Sanchez lived up to the hype after a historic showing as a rookie, but the field drops off after that, with familiar names like Buster Posey, Salvador Perez, J.T. Realmuto, Yadier Molina, and Willson Contreras leading the way. I’ll give the nod to Mike Zunino this year. While Zunino still has a flawed approach, he’s socked 24 homers with a .907 OPS in 99 games since returning from his demotion in late May. That will work.
As for honorary mentions, guys like Alex Avila, Robinson Chirinos, and Tyler Flowers also came in handy throughout the season.
The Roberto Petagine Award (best waiver wire first baseman)
We saw a ton of power from the first base position this season, but Cody Bellinger stands above the rest. The 22-year-old was a surprise call-up in late-April, but he hit right away and never stopped, breaking the NL rookie home run record with 39 bombs while putting up a .269/.353/.588 batting line. He also stole 10 bases. Chances are he won some leagues for folks out there. I guess I can forgive him for not knowing who Jerry Seinfeld is.
I can’t ignore the other contributors at the position this season. And there were many. We had the full-season exploits of Logan Morrison, Justin Smoak, and Josh Bell, but also the unbelievable late-season power surges from Rhys Hoskins and Matt Olson. Similar to Bellinger above, Hoskins and Olson have been difference-makers down the stretch. I’m really interested to see where they fall in drafts next year. Yonder Alonso and Justin Bour deserve mentions for their first-half contributions.
The Jason Hardtke Award (best waiver wire second baseman)
This year’s award goes to a guy who wasn’t even in the majors at the start of the year. The Royals opened the season with Raul Mondesi at second base, but he struggled miserably before the club decided to make a change in late-April. Whit Merrifield ran away with the opportunity from there, eventually taking over the leadoff spot for Kansas City. He’s proved to be valuable across-the-board while batting .288/.325/.460 with 18 homers, 77 RBI, 33 steals, and 79 runs scored in 141 games.
Cesar Hernandez and Josh Harrison both came in handy in mixed leagues this season while Cubs rookie Ian Happ has amassed 22 homers and eight steals in 111 games.
The Al Pedrique Award (best waiver wire shortstop)
Merrifield was one of the biggest surprises this year, but who saw this coming from Chris Taylor? Acquired from the Mariners for former first-rounder Zach Lee last June, the 27-year-old entered 2017 with a measly .234/.289/.309 batting line over 318 plate appearances. I can’t blame those who were skeptical about his early success, but here he is on September 28 with a .287/.354/.498 batting line with 21 homers and 17 steals. He’s outproduced a number of big-name fantasy shortstops, including his own teammate Corey Seager.
We had plenty of quality options beyond Taylor, led by Didi Gregorius, who has amassed new career-highs with 25 homers and 87 RBI this season despite missing the first four weeks of the season with a shoulder injury. Andrelton Simmons has had a quiet second half, but he’s still put up 14 homers and 19 steals. Chris Owings was having a useful season prior to suffering a broken finger and Paul DeJong’s aggressive approach has resulted in 24 homers in just 104 games.
The Junior Noboa Award (best waiver wire third baseman)
I mentioned Travis Shaw in the very first Waiver Wired in the season and he’s made me look pretty good. Acquired from the Red Sox for Tyler Thornburg over the winter, the 27-year-old has been a key contributor on the surprising Brewers, batting .273/.348/.518 with 31 homers, 99 RBI, and 10 steals. That’s elite production at the hot corner. There were concerns about his ability to hit lefties, but he’s held his own with .792 OPS this year.
The low batting average can be difficult to stomach, but it’s hard to complain about Joey Gallo’s 39 homers. Yulieski Gurriel, Nicholas Castellanos, and Rafael Devers are among the other waiver wire standouts among third basemen.
The Wayne Housie Award (best waiver wire outfielder)
It feels crazy to say it now, but there was actually some question about whether Aaron Judge would actually make the Opening Day roster. Fortunately, he did, and he found himself in Waiver Wired in the second week of the season. The rest, they say, is history. Judge set the new MLB rookie record with his 50th homer on Monday, passing the mark set by Mark McGwire in 1987. His second half has been a trying one, but he’s vaulted himself into MVP discussion with his strong finish. And he’s likely helped win some fantasy leagues, too.
The rest of my starting outfield consists of Michael Conforto (27 homers, .939 OPS in 109 games prior to tearing his shoulder), and Tommy Pham (.309, 23 HR, 73 RBI, 23 steals, 92 runs scored). Domingo Santana, Josh Reddick, Corey Dickerson, Steven Souza, Odubel Herrera, Kevin Kiermaier, Aaron Altherr, Delino DeShields, Scott Schebler, Mitch Haniger, and Byron Buxton were among some of the other useful fantasy outfielders off the wire over the course of the year.
The Brett Hinchcliffe Award (best waiver wire starting pitcher)
With the record-setting power numbers around MLB, naturally this wasn’t a great year for pitchers. As of Thursday morning, only 29 qualified starters have an ERA under 4.00. Compare that to 2016, where we had 40 of them. There were 53 in 2015 and 66 in 2014. Needless to stay, it was difficult to find waiver wire gems on the mound.
It’s possible that guys like Luis Severino and Alex Wood were available in shallow leagues in the early part of the season. If you managed to scoop one or both of them up, kudos. You are likely sitting pretty. As for our Waiver Wired staff, we’re going to start with Diamondbacks right-hander Zack Godley, who surprised with a 3.40 ERA and 163/53 K/BB ratio in 153 1/3 innings over 25 starts this season despite taking half of his turns in pitcher-friendly Chase Field.
Completing my staff are Brad Peacock (2.98 ERA with 159 strikeouts in 127 innings over 20 starts and 13 relief appearances), Charlie Morton (13-7, 3.63 ERA, 159 strikeouts in 24 starts), Zach Davies (17 wins, 3.90 ERA in 33 starts), and Luis Castillo (3.12 ERA and 98/32 K/BB ratio in 89 1/3 innings as a rookie). I’m hopeful for a full-fledged breakout from Castillo next year.
While not all of these guys made in it Waiver Wired, Mike Clevinger, Jimmy Nelson, Chase Anderson, Dylan Bundy, Jose Berrios, Jacob Faria, Luke Weaver, and Jon Gray also deserve a mention here.
The Edwin Almonte Award (best waiver wire relief pitcher)
As these situations often go, we’re rolling with a pitcher who didn’t begin the year as a closer. This year’s honor goes to Sean Doolittle, who had just three saves during the first half. However, he’s been a machine since being traded to the Nationals in mid-July, posting a 1.86 ERA and 30/8 K/BB ratio in 29 innings while going 21-for-22 in save chances. Only Milwaukee’s Corey Knebel has saved more games during the second half.
I’ll also recognize Brad Hand and Hector Neris for their second-half contributions and Felipe Rivero, who replaced Tony Watson as the Pirates’ closer in June.